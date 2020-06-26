On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

First Timers Week Let’s give a warm welcome to Wolvesvalley! She takes us on a tour of the most charming little cemetery plots I can imagine. Just beautiful. Sweet little places that seem to be filled with love. ~WaterGirl

Wolvesvalley

Otmar’s lovely photos of the Vienna Central Cemetery, featured in On the Road last December, reminded me of some photos I took in Germany back in 2006. I discovered the place pretty much by accident. I was in Münster for a conference, and part of my walk from the hotel to the city center lay beside a long, high wall with trees showing over the top. There was an entrance at the corner. No imposing gateway, no identifying sign. Just a place to go in. I looked in, and it didn’t look private. So I went in.