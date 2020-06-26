Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Han shot first.

The revolution will be supervised.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Word salad with all caps

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Also, too.

I personally stopped the public option…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

The house always wins.

Good luck with your asparagus.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We have all the best words.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Wetsuit optional.

Mission Accomplished!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Wolvesvalley – Zentralfriedhof Münster

On The Road – Wolvesvalley – Zentralfriedhof Münster

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.

Submit Your Photos

First Timers Week

Let’s give a warm welcome to Wolvesvalley!  She takes us on a tour of the most charming little cemetery plots I can imagine.  Just beautiful.  Sweet little places that seem to be filled with love.  ~WaterGirl

Wolvesvalley

Otmar’s lovely photos of the Vienna Central Cemetery, featured in On the Road last December, reminded me of some photos I took in Germany back in 2006. I discovered the place pretty much by accident. I was in Münster for a conference, and part of my walk from the hotel to the city center lay beside a long, high wall with trees showing over the top. There was an entrance at the corner. No imposing gateway, no identifying sign. Just a place to go in. I looked in, and it didn’t look private. So I went in.

On The Road - Wolvesvalley - Zentralfriedhof Münster 6
Münster, Westphalia, Germany

It was plainly a cemetery, but I did not find out until afterwards that it was the city’s Zentralfriedhof (central cemetery). The time was the last week of May 2006, and the trees and flowers were very lush.

On The Road - Wolvesvalley - Zentralfriedhof Münster 5
Münster, Westphalia, Germany

The surprise (to me) was that each gravesite was an individual tiny garden! The whole place, huge as it was, had an intimate and cozy feeling.

On The Road - Wolvesvalley - Zentralfriedhof Münster 4
Münster, Westphalia, Germany

The plots showed an almost infinite variety in size and elaboration. This one had minimal plantings (or at least nothing that was blooming in late May) but a very imposing and expensive memorial installation.

On The Road - Wolvesvalley - Zentralfriedhof Münster 3
Münster, Westphalia, Germany

Its next-door neighbor, on the other hand, was in full bloom. The bulbs in the narrow plot to the right were done, but there may have been more flowers to come.

On The Road - Wolvesvalley - Zentralfriedhof Münster 2
Münster, Westphalia, Germany

Hans Brinkmann’s modest rock looked very much at home in his garden. His family had brought him a new basket of geraniums.

On The Road - Wolvesvalley - Zentralfriedhof Münster 1
Münster, Westphalia, Germany

All the pretty flowers!

On The Road - Wolvesvalley - Zentralfriedhof Münster
Münster, Westphalia, Germany

One of the smallest plots I saw, very carefully designed.

I wish I had had time to explore more than a very small corner of this wonderful place.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.