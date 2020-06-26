On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.
First Timers Week
Let’s give a warm welcome to Wolvesvalley! She takes us on a tour of the most charming little cemetery plots I can imagine. Just beautiful. Sweet little places that seem to be filled with love. ~WaterGirl
Wolvesvalley
Otmar’s lovely photos of the Vienna Central Cemetery, featured in On the Road last December, reminded me of some photos I took in Germany back in 2006. I discovered the place pretty much by accident. I was in Münster for a conference, and part of my walk from the hotel to the city center lay beside a long, high wall with trees showing over the top. There was an entrance at the corner. No imposing gateway, no identifying sign. Just a place to go in. I looked in, and it didn’t look private. So I went in.
It was plainly a cemetery, but I did not find out until afterwards that it was the city’s Zentralfriedhof (central cemetery). The time was the last week of May 2006, and the trees and flowers were very lush.
The surprise (to me) was that each gravesite was an individual tiny garden! The whole place, huge as it was, had an intimate and cozy feeling.
The plots showed an almost infinite variety in size and elaboration. This one had minimal plantings (or at least nothing that was blooming in late May) but a very imposing and expensive memorial installation.
Its next-door neighbor, on the other hand, was in full bloom. The bulbs in the narrow plot to the right were done, but there may have been more flowers to come.
Hans Brinkmann’s modest rock looked very much at home in his garden. His family had brought him a new basket of geraniums.
All the pretty flowers!
One of the smallest plots I saw, very carefully designed.
I wish I had had time to explore more than a very small corner of this wonderful place.
