If you typically follow On the Road, I hope you will read on – especially if you have submitted photos to On the Road. There are some housekeeping and scheduling matters that need some attention.

If you don’t typically follow On the Road, I hope you will read on, too, because we are going to add a couple of weeks of On the Road After Dark, for reasons that are explained below.



MY BLEEDING HEART VINE

This week and next week we are featuring only people who have never submitted to On the Road before, so stop by and check it out. Great stuff so far! We’re calling it First-Timers Week, but when we do this again at some point, we may call it On the Road Virgins, or Virgins On the Road – which Baud pointed out would be a much better name!

July 3: the final post of First-Timers Week goes up

July 6: we will return to “regular order” for On the Road

I don’t ever want anyone to have to wait more than a month between submission and publication, so please bear with me while we’re trying a couple of things to see what might work while we catch up!

July 6: we will add a couple of weeks of what I am calling On the Road After Dark. No, not racy photos! Just an additional On the Road that will start at around 9:30 or 10:00 blog time, 7pm in CA.

This temporary evening version will help us catch up on the backlog that built up during our two weeks of First-Timers Week.

Here is the list of the submissions that will be published starting July 6:

If you’re on this list and you have a preference for the morning On the Road or for On the Road After Dark, please let me know in the comments or by email.

