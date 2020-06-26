This fucking idiot:

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday took his most drastic action yet to respond to the post-reopening coronavirus surge in Texas, shutting bars back down and scaling back restaurant capacity to 50%. He also shut down river-rafting trips, which have been blamed for a swift rise in cases in Hays County, and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said in a news release. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.” Bars must close at noon Friday, and the reduction in restaurant capacity takes effect Monday. Before Abbott’s announcement Friday, bars were able to operate at 50% capacity and restaurants at 75% capacity.

“At this time.” Let that sink in. “AT THIS TIME.” Motherfucker this was clear MONTHS ago and why every state run by reasonable, sane, people, including my redneck gomer Jim Justice and right wing anti-abortion nutjob Mike Dewine in Oho shut their fucking states down. “AT THIS TIME.” Fuck you.

Side note- some days I worry that I am losing control of the English language, because I am so exasperated with these people that all I can muster half the time is “fucking asshole” or “this fucking idiot” or “you stupid cocksucker” or something similar. I tried to come up with something different to begin this, and sat there for five minutes, and really all I could write was “This fucking idiot.” It’s just where I am now, so humor me.

Back to the point- this has been obvious for, well, in 2020 terms where every day is a week and every week is a month and every month is the longest century ever, this has been obvious for fucking ever. People with an iq over room temperature have been expecting a second wave since the start of this thing. Where they erred was that YOU FUCKING PEOPLE ARE SO AWFUL you never let us get out of the first god damned wave.

It didn’t have to be this way. Other civilized nations handled the crisis. I don’t know if it is the racism because these yokels in the south saw it hitting minority communities worse than other groups and said fuck it. I don’t know if it is just a fear of the base. I don’t know if they are just that fucking stupid. I don’t know if it is because they are greed pigs who only care about the stock market. I don’t know if they are just sociopaths who don’t care about other people. Probably some combination of all of the above plus the Baby Jeebus.

But it just didn’t have to be this way. After decades of rushing off to fight elective wars of choice, for once there is a battle we have to fight, and Republicans surrendered. And we had ample warning.

CHINA BUILT A FUCKING HOSPITAL IN TEN DAYS. That’s when I ordered masks and supplies, fer fuck’s sake. And I am no rocket surgeon. And I am bracing for the fall, when the supply chains and economy are really going to tank. I have a turkey picked out, I’m splitting a pig with a friend, I went in on a 1/4 cow with three others, I spent my stimulus check on raised beds and an irrigation system and mason jars and lids, and I am going to grow and can my ass off.

But it didn’t have to be this way. You stupid motherfuckers.