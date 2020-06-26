Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It Didn’t Have to Be This Way

by

This post is in:

This fucking idiot:

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday took his most drastic action yet to respond to the post-reopening coronavirus surge in Texas, shutting bars back down and scaling back restaurant capacity to 50%.

He also shut down river-rafting trips, which have been blamed for a swift rise in cases in Hays County, and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve.

At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said in a news release. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

Bars must close at noon Friday, and the reduction in restaurant capacity takes effect Monday. Before Abbott’s announcement Friday, bars were able to operate at 50% capacity and restaurants at 75% capacity.

“At this time.” Let that sink in. “AT THIS TIME.” Motherfucker this was clear MONTHS ago and why every state run by reasonable, sane, people, including my redneck gomer Jim Justice and right wing anti-abortion nutjob Mike Dewine in Oho shut their fucking states down. “AT THIS TIME.” Fuck you.

Side note- some days I worry that I am losing control of the English language, because I am so exasperated with these people that all I can muster half the time is “fucking asshole” or “this fucking idiot” or “you stupid cocksucker” or something similar. I tried to come up with something different to begin this, and sat there for five minutes, and really all I could write was “This fucking idiot.” It’s just where I am now, so humor me.

Back to the point- this has been obvious for, well, in 2020 terms where every day is a week and every week is a month and every month is the longest century ever, this has been obvious for fucking ever. People with an iq over room temperature have been expecting a second wave since the start of this thing. Where they erred was that YOU FUCKING PEOPLE ARE SO AWFUL you never let us get out of the first god damned wave.

It didn’t have to be this way. Other civilized nations handled the crisis. I don’t know if it is the racism because these yokels in the south saw it hitting minority communities worse than other groups and said fuck it. I don’t know if it is just a fear of the base. I don’t know if they are just that fucking stupid. I don’t know if it is because they are greed pigs who only care about the stock market. I don’t know if they are just sociopaths who don’t care about other people. Probably some combination of all of the above plus the Baby Jeebus.

But it just didn’t have to be this way. After decades of rushing off to fight elective wars of choice, for once there is a battle we have to fight, and Republicans surrendered. And we had ample warning.

CHINA BUILT A FUCKING HOSPITAL IN TEN DAYS. That’s when I ordered masks and supplies, fer fuck’s sake. And I am no rocket surgeon. And I am bracing for the fall, when the supply chains and economy are really going to tank. I have a turkey picked out, I’m splitting a pig with a friend, I went in on a 1/4 cow with three others, I spent my stimulus check on raised beds and an irrigation system and mason jars and lids, and I am going to grow and can my ass off.

But it didn’t have to be this way. You stupid motherfuckers.

    1. 1.

      Hunter Gathers

      It didn’t have to be this way. Other civilized nations handled the crisis. I don’t know if it is the racism because these yokels in the south saw it hitting minority communities worse than other groups and said fuck it. I don’t know if it is just a fear of the base. I don’t know if they are just that fucking stupid. I don’t know if it is because they are greed pigs who only care about the stock market. I don’t know if they are just sociopaths who don’t care about other people. Probably some combination of all of the above plus the Baby Jeebus.

      All of them, Katie

    2. 2.

      JPL

      John, We don’t have to worry about  a second wave, because the first wave is never ending.   fkfkfkfkfkfkkfkfk

    4. 4.

      randy khan

      @JPL:

      John, We don’t have to worry about  a second wave, because the first wave is never ending.

      Yep.

    5. 5.

      Kropacetic

      Side note- some days I worry that I am losing control of the English language, because I am so exasperated with these people that all I can muster half the time is “fucking asshole” or “this fucking idiot” or “you stupid cocksucker” or something similar

      Now, now, cocksuckers should be revered for shared pleasurable experiences.  Not lumped in with these fucknuts.

    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      turned on MSNBC to watch the Pence shitshow, and he’s just stammering nonsense. Heard Birds trying to straddle a fence between trump and nonsense. Fauci seems like he’s about to blow a gasket. They are never going to admit they fucked up about masks.

      the chyron tells me that Pence has moved on to defending trump on holding rallies, which is probably why he was allowed to go on the TeeVee today

    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Chuck Todd finds a nut after playing a clip of Pence’s blatherskyte: “Anything to avoid that M word…”

    9. 9.

      Ramiah Ariya

      “Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday took his most drastic action yet to respond to the post-reopening coronavirus surge in Texas, shutting bars back down and scaling back restaurant capacity to 50%.”

      I am sorry, this is not “drastic action” at all. I live in Chennai, India and we are not allowed out of homes without masks. All non-essential stores are closed down. Restaurants can only deliver in my city, and they cannot even do that after 2 PM. If we actually went out on a whim police can arrest us if we do not give good reason for being out. All public transportation is shut down. Meanwhile, there are people here clamoring for MORE drastic measures – I don’t even know what that is. We have been on this state since March 24, and the slightest relaxation caused cases to shoot up.

    10. 10.

      WereBear

      It’s like they don’t even know how to be ask someone else to be competent. Which I guess I believe.

      Why else does Fox News urge their viewers to ignore safety guidelines? When their viewers skew heavily senior? What kind of sense does that make?

    12. 12.

      SteverinoCT

      I saw the post and my first thought was, “All of Cole’s posts have become ‘This fucking idiot’ and a link.”

      Sometimes that’s all you need.

    13. 13.

      Mai naem mobile

      I think Orange Dbag and red state GOP governors have decided to go the herd immunity  route but are just not saying it out loud. Killing off the doors, the not rich old and minorities is just a bonus. These people really do believe in a darwinism dog eat dog world where they think the weaker less able less intelligent people are being killed off.  I’ve talked to a couple of these people and I am surprised my head doesn’t explode listening to them.

    14. 14.

      Kelly

      The virus didn’t arrive this winter as a wave. It was a flood. It’s still raining.

      “It’s been raining in the mountains and the rivers on the rise. I cannot hardly reach the other side” – Hoyt Axton

    15. 15.

      jonas

      I don’t know if it is the racism because these yokels in the south saw it hitting minority communities worse than other groups and said fuck it

      Narrator: “It was.”

    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      Please don’t can your ass off, your chairs will all be really uncomfortable.

      The way things are going this week I do not foresee school in the fall, and that will force a reckoning on working parents.

    17. 17.

      Mai naem mobile

      ProPublica has an investigative piece where some Bay area guy is making money in Texas relabelling non healthcare certified N95 masks with certified labels and selling them. This guys karma would be being  treated by a COVID asymptomatic healthcare provider using one of these masks  and passing it onto him. This is just evil.

    18. 18.

      Doug R

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: WHO and CDC and other government bodies were stuck in a bad place-there wasn’t enough PPE for even medical staff, so masks had to be prioritized for them.

      You saw the toilet paper shortages. You think if masks had been recommended at first it wouldn’t have been WORSE?

    19. 19.

      Gemina13

      I already know we’re getting 50 lbs of salmon from the SO’s job in Alaska.  I’ve been buying as much meat as I can on sale; my freezer is crammed with pork and beef, and I’m laying in supplies of chicken, bacon, sausages, and shellfish.  Cans of beans and crushed tomatoes are next, along with bags of brown rice, Israeli couscous, and lentils.  Now meat and fish aren’t going to be that much of a problem – WA has quite a few local butchers, and we live next to the fucking Pacific Ocean.  But vegetables and fruit are going to be a bitch, I’m sure, as well as bread.

      Come July, I’ll stock up on the masks and gloves, OTC medications, and Neosporin.

      I’m an English major.  I’ve worked for lawyers, financial firms, and tech writing companies.  Yet I find my brain locks up tight when I witness the daily idiocies of the GOP, and I’m reduced to snarling, “Get fucked sideways, you stupid shitheels,” every time.  So much for that expensive degree and voracious reading habit.  Days like these make me really miss my mother; she had a command of profanity that would make a DI blanch.

    20. 20.

      The Moar You Know

      I thought he was all in favor of the olds dying so we could get Murica’s economy back and roaring for FOUR MOAR YEARS OF OUR GOD-EMPEROR TRUMP

      Or was that the psycho lieutenant governor?  Can’t keep my idiots straight.

    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      @Mai naem mobile: I don’t know if they actually think they’re going down a route at all. I think they just do what feels good and don’t think about consequences at all. Basically they just have FOMO and are governing like it.

      Fuck, people are fucking stupid.

    22. 22.

      Leto

      It’s just where I am now, so humor me.
      Mind if I socially distance/masked up come sit with you? This is where I’ve been for longer than I care to admit. I engaged with a FaceBook idiot last night about this and basically just went nuclear on this person. They responded with the typical “I didn’t deserve this/waaahhh don’t be mean to me” response. FUCK YOU, YOU DESERVED IT WHEN YOU CALLED ALL THE FUCKING DOCTORS “BOUGHT AND PAID FOR“ FOR CALLING ON PEOPLE TO HUST WEAR A FUCKING MASK!

      In lighter news, Pennsylvania has gone to green phase meaning we’ve opened back up. Officials are saying to still wear masks, distance, wash hands… I’m sitting outside my bike shop and it’s me and two other people who are masked up. Everyone else out here is non-masked, restaurants are offering inside dining, and I’m sure I’m living in some type of dumbshit dystopia. “Green Phase” apparently means FUCK IT, COVID WUT???

    23. 23.

      The Moar You Know

      Side note- some days I worry that I am losing control of the English language, because I am so exasperated with these people that all I can muster half the time is “fucking asshole” or “this fucking idiot” or “you stupid cocksucker” or something similar. I tried to come up with something different to begin this, and sat there for five minutes, and really all I could write was “This fucking idiot.”

      Not to worry.  There are really no other words available to convey the magnitude of his incompetence.  I’ve tried too.

    24. 24.

      ronno2018

      You ARE correct to be extremely angry about the bad red state governors!!!!

      But do not underestimate the ability for correct policies and better treatment knowledge to keep the death rate down and the economy OK.

      I am worried about your meat eating.  LOL.  I am worried about my beer consumption…  HANG IN THERE!

    26. 26.

      Nicole

      Fear and stupidity are a very powerful combination. And it’s a fear of change they’re reacting to, which apparently is even stronger than their fear of death. Covid19 is going to make for some permanent changes in us as a society and, in true conservative fashion, they have their fingers in their ears and are standing in the middle of the road yelling “STOP!”

    27. 27.

      Constance Reader

      “I don’t know if it is the racism because these yokels in the south saw it hitting minority communities worse than other groups and said fuck it. I don’t know if it is just a fear of the base. I don’t know if they are just that fucking stupid. I don’t know if it is because they are greed pigs who only care about the stock market. I don’t know if they are just sociopaths who don’t care about other people.”

      For the governors, it’s greed and racism.  For their base, they are just that fucking stupid.  I grew up in rural East Texas, I know these people, trust me.  They really are just that fucking stupid.

    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Mai naem mobile: 19-year-old son of a friend died of it. Athletic middle-class white kid from the suburbs. 30-something friend of my daughter’s has been hospitalized for six weeks. A couple of days ago she posted a video where she managed to walk three steps with a cane. She was overjoyed.

    30. 30.

      JPL

      @Gemina13: You might consider white rice also since it lasts forever.  Trader Joe’s frozen brown rice is pretty good also.  I’ve been trying to use up my current supply of chicken, but I plan on buying more next time I go to the store.   I’m glad you mentioned bacon, cuz I’ll add that to the list.

    31. 31.

      hueyplong

      @Doug R: I keep seeing these references to a need to lie about masks helping because of the initial shortage.

      OK, let’s say there was a shortage, they needed to be reserved for medical personnel, etc., etc.  Wouldn’t that make the proper lie be to tell people that they weren’t safe leaving the house at all?  The lie they told just led to tons of infections when a different lie would not have.

      Cole is right.  The only thing to say is, “These fucking people” and just put a period on it

      [My wife and I went on a vacation in early March that we would not have gone on had there been any truth telling.  Luckily, we happened to own a box full of N95 masks and so we wore them at airports and on the flights because our son said we should be more paranoid than the announcements.]

    33. 33.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      redneck gomer Jim Justice and right wing anti-abortion nutjob Mike Dewine in Oho shut their fucking states down.

      I wouldn’t give DeWimp too much credit there, Cole. He didn’t mandate masks in public because that might “offend” some people. Right now, we’re seeing spikes in cases that DeWimp himself is saying aren’t completely attributable to testing and hospitalizations are on the rise as well. We’ll see if he shuts things back down but I’m not hopeful. As bad as he is, the whackjobs in the legislature are worse. They and the protesters forced Acton out of her job

    34. 34.

      Cameron

      I dunno.  I lay the entire responsibility for this catastrophe on one person, Donald Trump.  State responses were never going to cut it; it had to be a Federal response, and he is allegedly the chief executive.  He was warned repeatedly from the time information became available, and he chose to watch TV and tweet and cry about how badly treated he was and to lie his ass off about what was going on.  It all comes back to him.  To the extent he did anything at all regarding the pandemic, it was to make things worse.  Even the states with the best responses suffered needlessly.  Did other people fall down on the job?  Yes, they did – but it wouldn’t have mattered if he had done what he should have done, namely putting Fauci or Redfield or somebody with something besides oatmeal in their heads in charge, telling them he would go to Congress to get whatever they needed, and then getting the fuck out of their way.

    35. 35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Doug R:

      WHO and CDC and other government bodies were stuck in a bad place-there wasn’t enough PPE for even medical staff, so masks had to be prioritized for them.

      I was referring to the trump administration refusing– and his supplicant governors being afraid– to call for mask-wearing in the states that are spiking and spreading now. Simple cloth masks that I see being offered for sale in just about every drycleaners the last week or so (just started to notice that)

    36. 36.

      Capri

      I think these people acted the way they did because they have been brainwashed into believing that all the right-wing nonsense is true. If Fox and Rush and the rest say that COVID is a hoax that is no worse than the regular flu that is what they honestly believe. And if any so-called scientists say different, it’s just because they are liberals who hate America and Trump so they are using it as a way to bring the country to its knees.

       

      The fact that COVID is still killing people was completely unexpected on their part.

    37. 37.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @The Moar You Know:

      I remember seeing the videos of that back in January and February and I thought I was witnessing the beginning of the end of civilization. I couldn’t help but wonder what it was that would make the Chinese shut down their entire economy and weld people into their homes

    38. 38.

      danielx

      If I had a dime for every time I think “these fucking people…” during a day for the last three months, I could take the next six months off.

    39. 39.

      The Moar You Know

      I’m sitting outside my bike shop and it’s me and two other people who are masked up.

      @Leto:  Had to go pick some stuff up for the wife yesterday, and turns out it’s right next to the bike shop I used to work in.

      They are letting in one person at a time, with masks and temperature taken, and you have to provide a valid California driver’s license and they take down that info for contact tracing.  That’s new.  Haven’t seen anyone here doing that yet and it damn well ought to be the norm.

      And their attitude towards those who don’t want to do that because “muh constitution rights” was “good luck finding another bike shop, asshole, this is private fucking property”.

      I am SO proud to have been a former employee of theirs.

    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      WTF is going on with testing?

      The Orlando Pride don’t have any hope of playing in the NWSL Challenge Cup despite multiple inconclusive or positive COVID-19 cases now showing as false positives, a source told the Orlando Sentinel.

      Days after the team withdrew from the Challenge Cup, additional rounds of testing are continuing to produce inconclusive results.

      The team went through two rounds of testing last week and Sunday that produced a total of 10 positive or inconclusive tests, forcing the Pride to withdraw from the tournament.

      NWSL reported shortly after the club’s withdrawal that six players and four staff members had tested positive for coronavirus. The Pride, however, never reported the number of affected individuals due to concern over the validity of the tests after several results came back inconclusive.

      A third round of testing later in the week continued to provide inconsistent results, with some of the previous positive results coming back as negative or inconclusive.

      The club is continuing to isolate players who tested positive and players and staff will be monitored until the whole team produces reliable negative results.

      However, the Pride won’t re-enter the NWSL Challenge Cup even if all players turn out negative results in the next round of testing, a club source said.

      To participate, the club would need to complete another round of testing before boarding a charter plane to Utah, then complete another 48-hour period of testing before being able to participate in a match.

      This process would take at least a week. Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup starts on Saturday, with all teams playing their first games by Wednesday. This would make the logistics of a safe re-entry into the tournament field impossible, according to the club source.

      False positives, inconclusive retests, re-retests…how is anybody supposed to have definitive information if the processes and tools are this poor?

    42. 42.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Gin & Tonic: My coworkers husband (fit, in shape, eats healthy)  mid 40’s caught it in March and was in ICU for over a month and then rehab to learn to walk and dress and feed himself.  My husbands coworker lost his wife (50 had underlying condition)   and friend at work lost her mom-in -law (she lived in a nursing home…)  Several of my coworkers has spouses who recovered but who all say you do NOT want to catch it…

    43. 43.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @The Moar You Know: Bravo! for your old employer, I wish every store did that!  I have a friend who works retail and the utter disregard customers have (some of them anyway)  is just astounding.  And her mangers are too afraid if complaints to corporate to enforce the governors ACTUAL RULES.  Arrrggghhh

    44. 44.

      bluehill

      If these outbreaks end up helping Biden take TX, AZ and FL and reclaim the senate, I’ll certainly thank them for their sacrifice. It will not have been in vain. I thought that it would take something like another world war to unite country, but not the war I envisioned nor the unity that I had hoped for. Right now, I’ll settle for buried grievances rather than true enlightenment.

