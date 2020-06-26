When I read that REI, Patagonia and North Face pulled their Facebook and Instagram ads over Facebook being Facebook and letting Trump and Trumpists spew hate, I thought it was probably a limited campaign. Those high end outdoor brands are quick to boycott, but none of them are behemoths. Ben and Jerry’s is another brand that boycotted shortly thereafter, and they’re in the same boat as the first three.

Then, Verizon, which spent about $2 million on Facebook and Instagram in the last 30 days, said they’re out. They’re the 78th biggest advertiser on Facebook, so that’s kind of a big deal. They were one of the specific targets of the Anti-Defamation League’s campaign against Facebook.

Now there’s this:

The messaging service Viber, the fifth biggest with more than a billion users around the world, is severing all ties to Facebook as part of a growing boycott of the company by commercial partners. […] On Wednesday, Viber pulled all advertising from Facebook and its sister app Instagram. Now, the company has begun the more labour-intensive process of removing all Facebook technology from Viber’s own apps. The company uses a number of Facebook tools, [CEO] Agaoua said. Facebook Connect enables a “login with Facebook” button, common in apps and on websites across the world, while Viber also integrates with Giphy, an animated gif search engine that Facebook bought in May.

It’s one thing to kill ads, but quite another to disable single-signon with Facebook. I’ll wager that feature isn’t coming back, and it’s a big deal when a billion-person platform decides to reject signons from your multi-billion-person platform. And disabling Giphy might seem like a joke, but it’s still another instance of Facebook losing market penetration. (Since Viber competes with Facebook Messenger, this is probably a good competitive move, too, but Facebook gave them a good excuse.)

I don’t get Zuckerberg’s angle here. He could have done what Twitter did –walk away from political ads and give Trump a couple of tiny slaps on the wrist — and probably skated by. Instead, he decided to throw his lot in with the haters and the dummies, showing the world that Facebook is where stupid old people go to read an Internet of hot garbage.