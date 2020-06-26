Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m Beginning to Think Facebook is in a Spot of Bother

When I read that REI, Patagonia and North Face pulled their Facebook and Instagram ads over Facebook being Facebook and letting Trump and Trumpists spew hate, I thought it was probably a limited campaign. Those high end outdoor brands are quick to boycott, but none of them are behemoths. Ben and Jerry’s is another brand that boycotted shortly thereafter, and they’re in the same boat as the first three.

Then, Verizon, which spent about $2 million on Facebook and Instagram in the last 30 days, said they’re out. They’re the 78th biggest advertiser on Facebook, so that’s kind of a big deal. They were one of the specific targets of the Anti-Defamation League’s campaign against Facebook.

Now there’s this:

The messaging service Viber, the fifth biggest with more than a billion users around the world, is severing all ties to Facebook as part of a growing boycott of the company by commercial partners. […]

On Wednesday, Viber pulled all advertising from Facebook and its sister app Instagram. Now, the company has begun the more labour-intensive process of removing all Facebook technology from Viber’s own apps.

The company uses a number of Facebook tools, [CEO] Agaoua said. Facebook Connect enables a “login with Facebook” button, common in apps and on websites across the world, while Viber also integrates with Giphy, an animated gif search engine that Facebook bought in May.

It’s one thing to kill ads, but quite another to disable single-signon with Facebook. I’ll wager that feature isn’t coming back, and it’s a big deal when a billion-person platform decides to reject signons from your multi-billion-person platform. And disabling Giphy might seem like a joke, but it’s still another instance of Facebook losing market penetration. (Since Viber competes with Facebook Messenger, this is probably a good competitive move, too, but Facebook gave them a good excuse.)

I don’t get Zuckerberg’s angle here. He could have done what Twitter did –walk away from political ads and give Trump a couple of tiny slaps on the wrist — and probably skated by. Instead, he decided to throw his lot in with the haters and the dummies, showing the world that Facebook is where stupid old people go to read an Internet of hot garbage.

      Baud

      The companies participating, including Verizon, say they intend to pull ads throughout July, but to resume purchasing placement on Facebook after that. 

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Facebook has so many sockpuppets running dedicated and obvious campaigns of disinformation that I have no belief that it can ever be repaired. You can see them spamming any of your local news comment pages every single day – they never comment on cute or normal stories, but if something comes up on economic, social/racial, crime or political matters, they’re super active and come out in numbers.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @Baud: Yeah, I saw that but I also saw this:

      “We have strict content policies in place and have zero tolerance when they are breached, we take action,” Verizon’s chief media officer John Nitti told CNBC in a statement. “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we’ve done with YouTube and other partners.”

      Which makes me think that Facebook is going to make some change (I’m sure small and cosmetic) in the next 30 days.

      different-church-lady

      Garan-effen-tee Zuck is gonna let FB go full wingnut within five years. Not because he wants to go that way politically, but because that will be the only user and advertiser base he has left.

      Skepticat

      Although I was very resistant in the beginning, as it’s basically antithetical to my introverted personality, I use Facebook (though not Twitter,  Instagram, or any other of that ilk) because I live on a tiny desert island outside the States. It’s especially useful during lockdown (yes, we’re still locked down in the Bahamas, thank goodness), but I’m having trouble squaring staying on FB with my beliefs. Because I haven’t been on the site for a little while, I’ve missed some important local information. I remain conflicted but happy heavy hitters are doing this.

      raven

      ” Facebook is where stupid old people go to read an Internet of hot garbage.”

       

      Oh bullshit, get a fucking grip.

      Morzer

      I left Facebook about 10 years ago, because I had come to believe that it was where the sociopaths come out to play. Nothing in the past ten years has made me think otherwise.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @raven: Are you mad because you’re old, or because you’re stupid?  I couldn’t quite tell from your comment

      Use it, don’t use it. Who gives a fuck?

      I’m beginning to think you don’t understand Facebook’s role in current politics.

      Betty Cracker

      Happy to hear this. Facebook has wormed its way into so many everyday functions that it will be difficult if not impossible to organize a consumer-based campaign to force it to change. It sucks to have to rely on corporate behemoths to do the heavy lifting, but if that’s what it takes, so be it.

      Judd Legum’s Popular Info newsletter had a piece on how networks spread wingnut misinformation on Facebook and reach an enormous number of people. Here’s an excerpt:

      The success of The Daily Wire, the website run by right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro, on Facebook is mind-boggling. The site has a small staff and primarily aggregates content from Twitter and other news outlets. Typically, its articles are very short, usually less than 500 words, and contain no original reporting.

      And yet, last month, The Daily Wire was the seventh-ranked publisher on Facebook, according to the analytics service NewsWhip. Articles published in The Daily Wire attracted 60,616,745 engagements in May. Engagement is a combination of shares, likes, and comments, and is a way of quantifying distribution on Facebook. The reach of The Daily Wire’s articles was equal to the New York Times (60,722,727) and more than the Washington Post (49,219,525).

      But that actually understates how well The Daily Wire does on Facebook. While the New York Times published 15,587 articles in May, and the Washington Post published 8,048, The Daily Wire published just 1,141. On a per article basis, The Daily Wire receives more distribution than any other major publisher. And it’s not close.

      What explains The Daily Wire’s phenomenal success on Facebook? Popular Information revealed part of the answer last October. But the full story is much darker.

      Popular Information has discovered a network of large Facebook pages — each built by exploiting racial bias, religious bigotry, and violence — that systematically promote content from The Daily Wire. These pages, some of which have over 2 million followers, do not disclose a business relationship with The Daily Wire. But they all post content from The Daily Wire ten or more times each day. Moreover, these pages post the exact same content from The Daily Wire at the exact same time.

      That’s just one purveyor of wingnut misinformation, reaching more people than The Times and The Post. There are lots more. Almost all the top publishers on Facebook are lying wingnuts.

