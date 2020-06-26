Joe Biden says President Trump's "senseless crusade" to end Obamacare would harm those with the coronavirus https://t.co/L4R6LNIc96 pic.twitter.com/R0YfRe8hl4
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 26, 2020
… “If Donald Trump won’t end his senseless crusade against health coverage, I look forward to ending it for him,” the presumptive Democratic 2020 presidential nominee said in a speech in Lancaster, Pennsylvania…
Biden linked Trump’s bid to undo Obamacare to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that those who suffer the virus could live caught in a “vise” between Trump’s “twin legacies.” Those, Biden said, are Trump’s “failure to protect the American people from the coronavirus, and his heartless crusade to take health care protections away from American families.”
“If Donald Trump has his way, complications from Covid-19 could become a new pre-existing condition. Some survivors will experience lasting health impacts — like lung scarring and heart damage. And if Donald Trump prevails in court, insurers would be allowed to strip away coverage or jack up premiums — simply because of their battle with the coronavirus,” Biden said.
The former vice president called Trump’s effort “cruel,” “heartless” and “callous,” and said he believes Trump’s motivation behind the long-term effort to repeal Obamacare is that “he can’t abide to let stand one of President Obama’s great achievements.”…
Biden accused Trump of reacting to the pandemic “like a child who can’t believe this has happened to him. All this whining and self-pity.”
“Well, this pandemic didn’t happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job isn’t to whine about it, his job is to do something about it. To lead,” Biden said.
“Mr. President, drop the lawsuit,” he said. “Stop trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Stop taking away people’s health care and their peace of mind.”…
The former vice president on Thursday sought to reassure Americans as the country faces the twin crises of a pandemic and the soaring unemployment it has caused.
“If you’re sick, if you’re struggling, if you’re worried about how you’re going to get through the day, I will not abandon you. I will not leave you to face these challenges alone. And we’re going to get through this together,” Biden said. “We’re going to build a health care system. We’re going to build on it. We’re going to build our economy — our country — back to better than it was before this God-awful crisis, that I promise you.”
if anything else, it is really an odd choice to attack universal health care during a literal pandemic, in which countries with universal health care are doing much better than the united "125k dead" states
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 26, 2020
Look, don't be complacent, things can happen, vote suppression and ratfucking will happen, but Trump's polling is genuinely awful and giving up on suppressing COVID basically guarantees an economy that will remain in a depression https://t.co/8D0vGXFodm
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) June 25, 2020
NEW: FOX News Polls In 2020 Swing States #FoxNews #FoxPoll pic.twitter.com/3DfZwe9bEk
— Wyatt Dobrovich (@WyattDobrovich) June 25, 2020
Trump is going to absolutely demolish Biden in the debates with…pre-emptive self-pity for his inevitable loss. https://t.co/JffHZoWT2E
— Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) June 26, 2020
Lmao he’s so defeated. He doesn’t care at all. He’s never going to resign but he’s practically doing a meta-commentary about himself phoning it in. https://t.co/Q5uXjlnmx1
— Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) June 26, 2020
trump’s strategy of zipping about the country holding big virusdome parties and aimlessly shouting who the fuck is in charge of this place really working out well for him https://t.co/zzJCe2aBVo
— kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 26, 2020
Carville just said it’s more likely that Trump doesn’t run than that he’ll be re-elected.
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 26, 2020
this is an excellent argument in his favor. https://t.co/1LGKT8b5Zp
— golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) June 25, 2020
