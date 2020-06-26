Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: March (the Squatter Out of the White House)

by

… “If Donald Trump won’t end his senseless crusade against health coverage, I look forward to ending it for him,” the presumptive Democratic 2020 presidential nominee said in a speech in Lancaster, Pennsylvania…

Biden linked Trump’s bid to undo Obamacare to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that those who suffer the virus could live caught in a “vise” between Trump’s “twin legacies.” Those, Biden said, are Trump’s “failure to protect the American people from the coronavirus, and his heartless crusade to take health care protections away from American families.”

“If Donald Trump has his way, complications from Covid-19 could become a new pre-existing condition. Some survivors will experience lasting health impacts — like lung scarring and heart damage. And if Donald Trump prevails in court, insurers would be allowed to strip away coverage or jack up premiums — simply because of their battle with the coronavirus,” Biden said.

The former vice president called Trump’s effort “cruel,” “heartless” and “callous,” and said he believes Trump’s motivation behind the long-term effort to repeal Obamacare is that “he can’t abide to let stand one of President Obama’s great achievements.”…

Biden accused Trump of reacting to the pandemic “like a child who can’t believe this has happened to him. All this whining and self-pity.”

“Well, this pandemic didn’t happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job isn’t to whine about it, his job is to do something about it. To lead,” Biden said.

“Mr. President, drop the lawsuit,” he said. “Stop trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Stop taking away people’s health care and their peace of mind.”…

The former vice president on Thursday sought to reassure Americans as the country faces the twin crises of a pandemic and the soaring unemployment it has caused.

“If you’re sick, if you’re struggling, if you’re worried about how you’re going to get through the day, I will not abandon you. I will not leave you to face these challenges alone. And we’re going to get through this together,” Biden said. “We’re going to build a health care system. We’re going to build on it. We’re going to build our economy — our country — back to better than it was before this God-awful crisis, that I promise you.”


    47Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Good morning! Absolutely love the Chicks’ song.

      Is Amir around? Huge congratulations on Liverpool ⚽️ — you must be over the moon with happiness!

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      I read this line that is quoted above from Biden’s speech last night…

      Biden accused Trump of reacting to the pandemic “like a child who can’t believe this has happened to him. All this whining and self-pity.”

      “Well, this pandemic didn’t happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job isn’t to whine about it, his job is to do something about it. To lead,” Biden said.

      …and thought that is pitch perfect. Even if you’re not a hardcore Democrat, even if you think people blame Trump for stuff that isn’t his fault, the man’s incessant whining, self-pity and finger-pointing are tiresome and unpresidential. Here’s hoping Biden keeps up that exact tone for the next five months.

      Also, I hope Trump and his campaign keep accusing Biden of being incapable of coherent speech and thought. Just keep right on ratcheting that bar down…what could possibly go wrong?

    3. 3.

      Bruce K

      I know it’s too early, and there are tons of opportunities for vote-rigging by the GOP, but I took a look at the recent breakdowns on electoral-vote.com, and … if the GOP has to fight hard to hold Texas, then they’re in deep trouble. Like “how much time do the water pumps buy us before the Titanic sinks” trouble.

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      “Pardons all around, I’m outta here!” – DJT, August 2020

      (I wish!)

      Here’s hoping that the occasional Rasmussen or OANN poll keeps his spirits up from time to time, long enough for him and the GOP to limp/drag/crawl into November!

    6. 6.

      burnspbesq

      It’s actually not Trump’s lawsuit to drop. He could order Barr to have DOJ exit the case, but the plaintiffs are 20 or so red states, led by Texas. I have no idea what it would take to get our asshole AG to back off.

      Still, getting DOJ out of the case would be helpful.

    7. 7.

      prufrock

      Regarding the Carville statement that Trump isn’t going to run, Paul Campos over at LGM has been beating that drum for a month or two now.  Given that four years ago Paul was constantly sounding the alarm that Trump had a good chance to win, maybe this is a thing.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      Tucker Carlson’s noting that trumpov “must rediscover his core appeal to voters”, aka strength.

      Good luck with that, Tucker!  President* whinybaby isn’t projecting a whole lot of ‘strength’ these days.

      (Looking forward to the Carlson/Don Jr debates in 2024…quite a party you have there, GOP!)

    9. 9.

      Bruce K

      @Jeffro: Carlson neatly elides the problem that Trump’s core appeal to his voters starts with an R, ends with “ism”, and is flagged by Slaver Swastikas.

    10. 10.

      JAFD

      Good morning, Jackals and gentlepeople !

      Hope you are all staying healthy, happy and hydrated, hands washed and masks high.  Am feeling OK, depressed about state of nation…  Actual in person doctor’s appointment Monday.

      New Jersey getting reopened.  Rented car over weekend.  Caught up on errands.  Then past couple of days putting stuf away.

      Whatever you do, do not purchase a Dodge Grand Caravan minivan.  Handles lke <bleep>.  Going round interchanges, I-80, thought it was going to roll off road on its side.

      Stores pretty well stocked, supermarkets ‘1 multipack paper towels and TP each’ but at Home Depot, get all you want.  Frozen vegetables short, tho – 6 packages each.  No frozen peas.*

      Put new power jigsaw into service.  Found, first, you really need wood you’re sawing clamped down.  and second, if clamped to work table, vibration will shake off anything near edge.  But got acceptable job done.  Onwards…

       

      *”Space Aliens In The Frozen Food ???”

      “Yes, but don’t worry.  They come in peas.”

    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @prufrock: The only way trump won’t run is if someone he trusts can convince him he will not just lose, but lose in an embarrassingly bad fashion.

      I don’t see anyone anywhere near that honest in his “circle of trust.”

    12. 12.

      debbie

      Just now on an NPR interview: “I’ve seen a few cases where it (police brutality) seemed gratuitous.” Fuck you, Bob Barr

       

      ETA: He also wondered, in an effort to support Trump’s maximum authority, why no one was questioning the governors’ decision to close down their states.

    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JAFD: But got acceptable job done.

      Without *cutting the worktable* you had it clamped to? I’m impressed.

      ** something I have done innumerable times.

    15. 15.

      Geminid

      In 2018 the the guidance given to candidates by the Democratic Congressional Communications Committee- Cicilline (RI), Bustos (IL), Jeffries (NY)- was to pound two main issues: attack the tax cut for corporations and the rich, and defend the Affordable Care Act. We picked up 41 seats. That the administration is highlighting this issue now is really stupid. But typical.

    18. 18.

      SFAW

      @JAFD:

      *”Space Aliens In The Frozen Food ???”

      “Yes, but don’t worry.  They come in peas.”

      Somewhere, NotMax is saying “Hey! That’s MY schtick!”

    20. 20.

      JPL

      When Fox news asked what is Biden going to do about the deficit, we’ll know that the republicans are giving up.

    21. 21.

      Cameron

      @Jeffro: His core appeal?  As far as I’m concerned, he has neither a core nor an appeal.  A thin-skinned balloon overinflated with seething resentment and relentless, remorseless self-pity.

    22. 22.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      Fuck you, Bob Barr.

      Clinton-impeaching Bob Barr? Or Corrupt Consigliere Bill Barr?

      I mean, it works either way, but just want clarification.

      ETA: And then I remembered that NPR (Steve Inskeep, maybe?) was scheduled to give Bill Barr a tongue bath this AM.

    25. 25.

      Punchy

      @Bruce K: I don’t see vote-rigging per se, but I foresee sudden and inexplicable massive reductions in both polling places and “working” polling machines suddenly arise the morning of election day.  In urban areas only, of course.  In only swing states, of course.

    28. 28.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      There are times I feel like taking a baseball bat to Barr’s knees would not only be not gratuitous, but lenient.

      If you need help/backup with applying that extremely lenient punishment, let me know.

    31. 31.

      Baud

      I turned on the TV this morning and some talking head was blabbing about how Joe Biden had been quiet.

      It’s working, so ignore the haters.

    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The messaging service Viber, the fifth biggest with more than a billion users around the world, is severing all ties to Facebook as part of a growing boycott of the company by commercial partners.

      The campaign, initially started in the US after Facebook’s refusal to take action against posts from Donald Trump which critics said incited violence, has now grown to become an international movement.
      Facebook to be hit by its largest ever advertiser boycott over racism
      Read more

      Viber, owned by the Japanese conglomerate Rakuten, has its largest markets in eastern Europe, south-east Asia, and north Africa, and the company’s chief executive, Djamel Agaoua, said the move to cut ties was prompted by Facebook’s “poor judgment in understanding its role in today’s world”.

      On Wednesday, Viber pulled all advertising from Facebook and its sister app Instagram. Now, the company has begun the more labour-intensive process of removing all Facebook technology from Viber’s own apps.

      The company uses a number of Facebook tools, Agaoua said. Facebook Connect enables a “login with Facebook” button, common in apps and on websites across the world, while Viber also integrates with Giphy, an animated gif search engine that Facebook bought in May.

      “It’s something that will hurt some of our users [who] like to use the Facebook Connect solutions to log in. It’s hurt some of our marketing strategies, because they won’t be able to use Facebook advertising to promote their campaigns. It’s not an easy decision. It’s not going to kill Viber, but it hurts,” Agaoua said.

      “We are not the arbiters of truth, but the truth is some people are suffering from the proliferation of violent content and companies must take a clear stand.”

      Why do they hate conservatives?

    34. 34.

      Amir Khalid

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      In any other season I would be, but the English Premier League was resumed in a country that hasn’t managed the pandemic particularly well. I’m still worried that someone might catch Covid-19 because of the resumption of football, or even die. No amount of sporting glory is worth that. Of course I’m happy that Liverpool are champions again, but until/unless the season ends without anybody getting sick I’m not done worrying.

    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      Carville just said it’s more likely that Trump doesn’t run than that he’ll be re-elected.

      This strikes me as highly, HIGHLY unlikely. I am sure he already has his eye on the next grift. If he backs out of the race, it would seem to me that he’d lose a portion of his cult base.

    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I mean, I’d love it. The wingnut tears would be mindblowing and I’m a mean girl and I’d savor every moment. But it’s not happening.

    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      Looks like the Sahara dust cloud has finally reached our swamp. The sky is gray like a cloudy day but there are no clouds on the radar. The frogs must be confused. 

    40. 40.

      JAFD

      @Amir Khalid: Second your hopes that everyone comes out of the season ‘alive and kicking’.  Nevertheless, ’twas two years of accomplishments even us Toffee fans can admire.

    41. 41.

      JPL

      The Washington Post has an article stating that the WSJ editorial slammed trump..     link

      The Journal also faults Trump for failing to provide “firm but empathetic leadership after the death of George Floyd” and says that Trump may soon need another nickname for Joe Biden other than “Sleepy Joe.”

      “How does President-elect sound?” the editorial asks.

    43. 43.

      burnspbesq

      @Baud:

      Given the extent of his potential legal problems if he loses the protection of the two bullshit OLC memos saying a sitting president can’t be indicted, the choice for Trump is pretty clear: re-election or prison.

    44. 44.

      CarolDuhart2

      @Suzanne: It may not be up to him.  He’s running around maskless and asking other people around him to do so.  There’s only so many spins on the roulette wheel you can take before it lands on a number where you lose.  (That’s why they call it gambling).  And the house-and the virus-will win if you let it.

      Going to my first in person dr’s appointment sometime in the next 2 weeks.  Bought cheap face shields that don’t fit, or I would already have made the appointment.  Even with that, and the measures the clinic has taken, I’m nervous as all hell (All four really bad underlying conditions for Covid-Every day I stay at home, I’m knocking on wood, and grateful to be retired).

      Also a case of nerves-I’m having my ducts cleaned out this Thursday, and It will take probably two hours that were scheduled, because the last time I had them cleaned was sometime in 2007, when I was between cats.  I have had at least 2 sinus infections in three months, and realized I needed to do something about this, and found out that the accumulation was probably a good source.

      And speaking of cats, I have a ton of cat hairand one throw spread.  Will buy another one just so I can switch between two, along with a something you can put in the washer that eliminates the cat hair.

    47. 47.

      NotMax

      @Sm*t Cl*de

      Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright;
      the band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light,
      and somewhere children’s laughter wafts on a gentle breeze
      but there is no joy in Joisey — JAFD has found no peas.

      h/t: Casey at the Bat

      :)

