This wild cat looks like it knows where to find ancient treasure, but it will only tell me the location through a riddle. pic.twitter.com/L3bEPQ5Nvk — Tom Hale?? (@tommyhale91) June 22, 2020

Any room can be a panic room when your dog brings a live armadillo into the house. — Lauren Hough -BLM-ACAB (@laurenthehough) June 23, 2020

And this thread by the guy responsible for EffinBirds and Swear_Trek:

I’ve started a new evening ritual: I leave all my technology inside except my Walkman, and I get into the hammock in the back yard and listen to an album from start to finish. My cat has been curious about this new habit, and I’ve been trying to coax him into the hammock — — Aaron Reynolds (@aaronreynolds) June 23, 2020

And to my delight, he decides to climb into the hammock! Except not in a very cat-like way. Huh. At this point I should let you know that my backyard is very dark and I don’t see well. — Aaron Reynolds (@aaronreynolds) June 23, 2020

I have just invited a raccoon into the hammock with me and the raccoon has obliged. — Aaron Reynolds (@aaronreynolds) June 23, 2020



Everyone is fine, eventually. Click the first tweet above for the whole thread — including bonus groundhog story!