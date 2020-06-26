Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Respite Open Thread: Encounters With Animals

Friday Evening Respite Open Thread: Encounters With Animals

16 Comments

And this thread by the guy responsible for EffinBirds and Swear_Trek:


Everyone is fine, eventually. Click the first tweet above for the whole thread — including bonus groundhog story!

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      I am straddling the hammock and the raccoon is sliding straight at my crotch and all I can think of is the laser scene in Goldfinger.

      Imagine dropping that sentence on someone cold and letting them try to figure out the context.

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Raccoons have 20 claws and a lot of teeth. Jus’ sayin’.

    7. 7.

      Sandia Blanca

      That wild cat’s EARS!!! And thanks for sharing the raccoon with bonus groundhog thread–I may need to start following him just for the nature comedy.

    8. 8.

      geg6

      LOLOLOL! I read that tweet aloud to my John (yes, the whole thing) and we are dying here. I needed a good laugh. Long week and now I have a week’s vacation. I’ve never needed it more.

    9. 9.

      Mary G

      Please note if you enjoyed the raccoon thread and have money to donate:

      If you’re representing a website that wants to run the raccoon hammock story and I say “please mention the fundraiser for @eji_org that I’m doing through @EffinBirds” and you balk at this — go eat dirt
      — Aaron Reynolds (@aaronreynolds) June 24, 2020

      Here is info about the org in a copy/paste of their Twitter bio:

      Equal Justice Initiative
      @eji_org
      We work to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality. Led by Bryan Stevenson. Creators of
      @legacymuseum

      @MemPeaceJustice
      . #justmercy
      Montgomery, ALeji.orgJoined June 2012

    12. 12.

      Shana

      Wasn’t there an ad a few years ago from… Sears Optical (?) about a woman calling her cat in at night from her patio door and having a raccoon waddle in?

      This guy’s much much funnier though.

    13. 13.

      NotMax

      @S. Cerevisiae

      Something learned when working at a summer camp – it really works!

      When a skunk decides to check out the interior of your cabin in the middle of the night, quietly reach over and grab a flashlight. Shine the light onto to floor somewhere between the critter and the door, then move the beam slowly along until it is shining outside. The skunk will happily follow it.

      Oh, don’t neglect to hop out of bed and better shut the door afterward.

    15. 15.

      Mohagan

      The cat with the ears is a Caracal (Africa, Middle East, Central Asia).  They can leap 12 feet in the air to catch a bird.

    16. 16.

      James E Powell

      It always freaks me out a little bit when the Evening Thread goes up and I haven’t had lunch yet.

