You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, June 25-26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, June 25-26

Senator for Illinois:


*One* piece of good news…

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Six new cases: one from local infection, a Malaysian who tested positive in a workplace screening; five cases from imported infection, four returning Malaysians and a non-Malaysian entering the country for work reasons. Cumulative total 8,606 cases.

      23 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospital. Total 8,294 recovered, or 96.4% of all cases. 191 active patients remain; two are in ICU and neither is on a ventilator.

      No new deaths for the 12th day in a row. Total stands at 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.41%, which DG of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says is among the lowest in the world, and case fatality rate is 1.44%.

      OzarkHillbilly

      SW Misery now rivals STL and KC for hotspot of the state with
      Jasper Co at 403.41 cases per 100K
      Newton Co at 609.95 per 100K
      and the statewide front runner iiiis….
      McDonald Co at 1954.24 per 100K!!!!
      (gotta love those meat processing plants)

      Keep your head down Soprano, Greene Co. is awful close.

      (for comparison per 100K STL: 743.63, STL Co: 585.49, St Charles Co: 249.26, Jefferson Co: 176.80

      gkoutnik

      TIL that the Founding Fathers debated the impact of pre-existing conditions on overall healthcare insurance options and came down hard on the side of states doing it. Who knew?

      E.

      The first thing I do every morning is read these posts. They don’t inspire me to comment but they are a very important part of my day. Thank you for doing this.

      gkoutnik

      TIL that the Founding Fathers debated the impact of pre-existing conditions on overall healthcare insurance options and came down hard on the side of the states doing it. Who knew?

      terben

      From the Australian dept of Health:

      ‘As at 3:00pm on 26 June 2020, a total of 7,595 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 104 deaths and 6,958 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19.

      • Over the past week, there has been an average of 27 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria.
      • Of cases with a reported place of acquisition, 61% have recent international travel history, including over 1,300 cases associated with cruise ships.
      • To date, over 2,281,500 tests have been conducted nationally. Of those tests conducted 0.3% have been positive.’

      37 new cases today, 11 in quarantine, 26 in the community. Victoria had 30 cases, 5 in quarantine.

      Elsewhere, I notice that the global number of cases have passed 9.5 million, with close to 500,000 deaths and the US has reached 2.5 million cases and 125,000 deaths.

      I have never subscribed to the idea that countries get the governments that they deserve, so the people of the US, Brazil, Russia, India and the UK have my particular sympathy. No one deserves Trump, Bolsonaro, Putin, Modi or Johnson.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Thank you for doing this every day. I don’t comment each time, but I read it every day!

      I don’t really understand what has been happening in Japan. It seemed like numbers had gone down. But they are creeping up again, mainly in Tokyo. Tokyo was down in the teens and the government decided to prepare for stage 3 opening. Stage 3 was announced last week, but we are now around 50 cases a day. It doesn’t seem like it’s going to go down.

      I teach university. We did the first three weeks completely online. Then the last two weeks, I taught a 1st year communication class. From Monday, most classes are back, it seems. I have two university-age sons and one grad student. All of them are online for the whole semester. I don’t know any other teachers who are teaching face to face at their universities. They are all surprised when I tell them because their universities decided to do the entire first term online.

      The classrooms all have notices on every other desk, designating them as unavailable. We receive a packet of wipes, and we’re supposed to give each student a wipe to wipe down their desk and chair. We’re supposed to wipe down the doorknobs, erasers, lectern, etc. The windows have to be open. (It’s the 7th floor, they don’t open that much). The doors, too. The air conditioning is not that strong, so given Japanese humidity and heat, it gets uncomfortable. Add in wearing a mask as you teach, and by the end of the second 90-minute session, teachers are finding it hard to breathe.

      All of that said, the students are almost all coming at the moment. They want the contact with their classmates. On the other hand, they really don’t social distance. I do my best, but it’s a language class and students need to communicate. But as soon as you start an activity, they naturally draw closer to one another.

      It’s going to be a roller coaster ride!

