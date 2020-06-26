The coronavirus outbreak has now reached 220 countries and territories. 189 of those have reported fatalities. Track the spread of COVID-19 with our interactive map https://t.co/MCi7dBtNFX pic.twitter.com/BYK3HhIR5w — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2020

Global #COVID19 status report.

At the current rate of growth the #pandemic will top 10 million lab-confirmed cases this weekend, with more than a half million deaths.

There is no downturn, no strategy and no vaccine.

Not yet, on any count.https://t.co/TT1w9O55Qr pic.twitter.com/3ccWLXRrgz — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 25, 2020

Of course, it is possible – even likely – that the real peak back in April was a great deal higher, but was under-measured due to testing constraints. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 26, 2020

U.S. health officials estimate that 20 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus, roughly 10 times the number of confirmed cases. The figure represents only about 6% of the nation’s population, leaving the vast majority still susceptible. https://t.co/kttz6k4bhE — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2020

Texas, California, and Florida had over +5,000 cases each today. Arizona had over +3,000. Five other states – Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina, and Mississippi – had over +1,000 new cases each. pic.twitter.com/QdCpRuQmFR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 26, 2020

Senator for Illinois:

From the man who says “I don’t kid,” Trump just ended federal funding for testing sites in IL & states that need it most—on the same day our nation saw one of its biggest spikes in #COVID19 cases. Testing saves lives, but that's worth nothing to Trump if the numbers look bad. https://t.co/1T8iLlNqcC — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 25, 2020

Track the outbreak around the world, and see how the coronavirus pandemic has spread globally to more than nine million cases: https://t.co/XZbxHrNZTx — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 25, 2020





Mainland China reports 13 new coronavirus cases, including 11 in Beijing https://t.co/kvjMo4dECH pic.twitter.com/0lwCw5teCV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2020

In China's 'Little Africa,' a struggle to get back to business after lockdown https://t.co/UVxx8B0WWH by @DavidKirton_ pic.twitter.com/Q8M4tNTMRq — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2020

Australian leaders meet to discuss coronavirus plans amid new outbreak https://t.co/xbBAjg16oF pic.twitter.com/DwX8LApweq — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2020

With no sign of the global coronavirus threat easing anytime soon, protective masks are fast becoming fashion accessories for Indonesians and Malaysians keen to add some style and humour to healthwear essentials https://t.co/G5iPqFfmFP by @yuddycahya @ebrahimharris pic.twitter.com/N4AZxjpIY9 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2020

Thailand reports four imported coronavirus cases; no local transmission in 32 days https://t.co/OGyD4Fw6gi pic.twitter.com/JIq5LQhLBS — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2020

While India’s leaders have promised coronavirus testing and care for all who need it, regardless of income, treatment options are as stratified and unequal as the country itself, @emilyschmall writes. https://t.co/QlJBUCYaM3 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2020

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock threatens to close U.K. beaches after crowds of daytrippers fill coastal resorts and spark fears of a fresh coronavirus spike https://t.co/L5piRaSJYS via @QuickTake pic.twitter.com/G8oy6cocB4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 26, 2020

Portugal did well in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, but new infections are appearing even as the government touts the country as a safe place for lockdown-weary Europeans to visit.https://t.co/xhckajSN66 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 26, 2020

The number of confirmed #COVID19 cases across the African continent jumped to 336,019 as 11,313 new infections were confirmed as of Thursday afternoon https://t.co/ezl77jyYM8 pic.twitter.com/oBEC2aoW32 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) June 25, 2020

Brazil had +1,180 new coronavirus deaths today, bringing the total to 55,054. It was the third day in a row that new deaths in Brazil exceeded 1,000. pic.twitter.com/V4ailDkPzf — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 26, 2020

Peru has one of the highest coronavirus case totals and excess death rates in the world – but why? https://t.co/NUiYHEC1yp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 26, 2020

*One* piece of good news…

Severe COVID-19 can damage the brain, causing complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis and dementia-like symptoms, preliminary study finds https://t.co/ThiBNv1viS via @kkelland pic.twitter.com/Uu6DiWphTG — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2020

U.S. health officials revamp list of risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness. Pregnant women and people with sickle cell disease are now included. https://t.co/iHVL6YJuh6 — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) June 25, 2020

Half of Americans still favor stay-at-home orders, though that is down from 62% one month ago and 80% in April. The decline is concentrated among Republicans. pic.twitter.com/Ba0OHigE34 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2020

On March 10 the State of #Florida recorded 20 #COVID19 cases.

Yesterday the tally topped 107,000. https://t.co/FQpyQzhGEa — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 25, 2020

The Texas Attorney General wants to end access to health care. In a pandemic. Where more than 2,200 Texans have died, and cases are rising: https://t.co/eJBpVTXRsU pic.twitter.com/uJTD8whe3P — Dr Alexandra Phelan (@alexandraphelan) June 25, 2020

Who’s the Democratic Ron DeSantis? The Democratic Greg Abbott? There isn’t one. Because one of the two parties took the pandemic seriously. While the other party’s best excuse is, “We’re more of a personality cult than a party now.” https://t.co/nTOFrPPYh4 — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) June 25, 2020