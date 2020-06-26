Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I personally stopped the public option…

The house always wins.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This blog will pay for itself.

Also, too.

How has Obama failed you today?

Shocking, but not surprising.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

This is how realignments happen…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

The Math Demands It!

Good luck with your asparagus.

This Blog Goes to 11…

No one could have predicted…

Wetsuit optional.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Naturally gregarious and alpha

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Verified, but limited!

Not all heroes wear capes.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / By the Time the First Bombs Fell, We Were Already Bored

By the Time the First Bombs Fell, We Were Already Bored

by | 63 Comments

This post is in: 

I’ve been wondering what’s going on with California’s COVID response. This Guardian piece has some plausible explanations — it’s the suburbs and the rural wingnuts:

In Imperial county, which borders Mexico and Arizona, defiance of a statewide mandate to wear face masks and lax social distancing appears to have exacerbated a crisis both within and across state and national borders. “Whether people here brought infections to Yuma, Arizona and Mexicali, or whether they brought it back from those places is kind of immaterial at this point,” said Dr Thomas Henderson, director of the Imperial County Medical Society. “What we’re seeing here is craziness.”

The crisis has overwhelmed local hospitals, he said. “It’s just a horrible time to be a physician” he added, because doctors have found themselves pleading with the community to wear masks and stay safe, “but it’s all become so political”.

More from SFGate:

Four suburban Southern California counties are among those primarily responsible for a dangerous rise in California’s coronavirus hospitalizations, according to a Los Angeles Times data analysis. The four counties have seen significant upticks in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in recent weeks.

Increases in Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties have contributed to an overall rise in hospitalizations recorded statewide that began after Memorial Day, just as officials were rapidly reopening the economy.

I guess the free wind blowing through your hair keeps you from wearing a mask.

California is a much bigger state than New York, but we’re plenty big, and we have plenty of gun-toting, confederate-flag-waving wingnuts, and they made noise at the start of this mess. One of the (many) smart things the Cuomo administration did was to split our reopening into regions, most of which have a large city coupled with a few rural counties. Part of the reason for this was that upstate wasn’t as hard hit as New York City, and there was no reason to keep us locked down while NYC recovered. Another reason was to put a locus of regional reopening power into a regional entity so some dumbfuck wingnut county exec couldn’t make a name for him or her self by defying the lockdown. It looks like California managed their re-opening on a statewide basis, but some counties getting “variances”.

Maybe it would have been smarter to bundle the suburbs with the cities. Or, maybe not enough people died in a big city near the suburbs to make people afraid enough to be cautious during re-opening. I’m not from California, so I’m not sure, but maybe some of our Cali readers have some theories.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ant
  • Baud
  • Beth
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • catbirdman
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • download my app in the app store mistermix
  • Fair Economist
  • feebog
  • FelonyGovt
  • Freemark
  • hedgehog mobile
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Jinchi
  • jonas
  • JPL
  • Juice Box
  • kindness
  • L85NJGT
  • laura
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • namekarB
  • Oklahomo
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • patrick II
  • rp
  • Searcher
  • StringOnAStick
  • Wag
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    63Comments

    1. 1.

      ant

      I think heat is playing a role. People are gathering in indoor air conditioned spaces-because it’s too hot to be outside.

      It’s like this all across the south.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @ant: We can do this all week!  Yes, it’s hot, but many people have air conditioning at home.

      I think the issue is that people are going to PUBLIC places to get their air conditioning.

      Maybe now that libraries are starting to open, people who get relief from the heat by going to the library can go there, but then will libraries become a problem?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      jonas

      Another reason was to put a locus of regional reopening power into a regional entity so some dumbfuck wingnut county exec couldn’t make a name for him or her self by defying the lockdown

      Not that they didn’t try, mind you. At least one Republican state rep is trying to introduce a bill in Albany to strip the governor of executive powers in the case of another major pandemic. It won’t go anywhere, fortunately, but you can see the mindset. My own county exec happens to be a Republican, but thankfully a pretty sane one and while he occasionally griped about something Cuomo was doing, mostly kept things in line. As a result, there’s been relatively little community spread here — vast majority of fatalities were in nursing home or other group-living facilities.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Juice Box

      Orange County on the coast and Riverside and San Bernardino are purple to red counties. In 2008, OC was the only coastal county between the Mexican and the Canadian borders to vote for McCain. It has provided such fine politicians as Darrell Issa and Dana Rohrbacher to the US Congress.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      “It’s just a horrible time to be a physician” he added, “but just imagine what it’s like being a patient.”

      Finished that thought for him. Really tho, idiots are about to have a Come to Jesus moment and for a lot of them it’s going to be too late.*

      *or too soon, depending on how you look at it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      FelonyGovt

      Californian here. One problem is that there are still lots of wingnuts in counties neighboring Los Angeles County, like Orange and Ventura. Once they started Pressuring officials to open prematurely, LA businesses started complaining about how unfair it was that people could just drive to the nearby county. And here we are

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ant

      Yeah, well, I believe people need social interaction with other people. Some more than others, yes, but yeah.

      If it’s too hot out, they do it inside.

      We need to be careful not to just think that the problem will stay in the south. Kids back in school will produce the same result. Below freezing temps in the winter will produce the same result.

      Of course leadership matters. Masks matter.

      We live in an idiocracy. It will not end well.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      On California, where I’m originally from, I think this take is about right. California is super liberal along the coast, but the further you go inland, it gets pretty damn red and pretty soon you’re in solid Trump/Fox country. Wingers are completely shut out of state government, so the one thing they have to show how much they hate Gavin Newsom is to flaunt the mask-wearing order, cram into honkey-tonk bars, and lick doorknobs to pwn the libs.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @FelonyGovt:

      Californian here. One problem is that there are still lots of wingnuts in counties neighboring Los Angeles County, like Orange and Ventura. Once they started Pressuring officials to open prematurely, LA businesses started complaining about how unfair it was that people could just drive to the nearby county. And here we are

      Whatever you want to say about Cuomo being an asshole, and Lawd knows he is, he was constantly knocking down the whining about restrictions by saying “is it worse than death?”  Seems like there wasn’t that kind of leadership in California.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Searcher

      I think a lot of the overconfidence is people confusing being lucky for being competent (which New Yorkers familiar with finance will have plenty of experience with).

      There was a lot of talk back in April about how New York bungled its response and a lot of self-congratulatory self-back-patting, to explain the differences between New England and the rest of the country.  But there was probably a healthy amount of good and bad luck in New England getting hit hard with a lot of cases early on, and everyone else having relatively few cases before locking down.

      I know this has been going on for 4-6 months, and feels like it has been going on forever, but we are still very early in a very long pandemic, and it is far too early to start saying who did well and who did poorly in their handling of the pandemic.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Beth

      A personal anecdote: I drove up the coast to look at a property in rural Mendocino County, which has a sign at the border telling folks basically that the county isn’t open for business, and to please stay away. During my trip I didn’t stop anywhere, but met the RE agent outdoors, using a mask (she often forgot, but followed my lead). There was little COVID up there.

      On my way back down I hugged the coast of more southern and populous Sonoma County, and it was both astonishing and sickening to see hordes of folks gathering in restaurant parking lots, going in to galleries, basically doing ALL the tourist activities, and few masks to be seen. It was honestly shocking, disturbing, and angering. I wondered what the lockdown was for, when everyone was throwing away all our efforts and sacrifice.

      So, not surprised by the uptick. People seem to feel that they are ‘free’ now in certain situations.

      OTOH, back here in the Bay Area, everyone is wearing a mask in just about every situation. I walk a great deal, and even outdoors we put them on as we pass, for example, and stores are No Go zones without one.

      I have no answers. Just sense that some will have to learn lessons the long, difficult way.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      Meanwhile in Florida, here’s the genius governor’s response to an explosion in new cases:

      “We are where we are,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference in Tampa, adding that he has not yet given the green light for the state to move into the third and final stage of reopening. Florida entered the second phase of reopening on May 19, allowing bars, gyms and movie theaters in all but three South Florida counties to reopen at partial capacity.

      That’s super helpful, fucking dumb fuck.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Wapiti

      @ant:Yeah, well, I believe people need social interaction with other people. Some more than others, yes, but yeah.

      And rational governments encouraged single adults to have a covid snuggle buddy. Social interaction is fine. Thinking people would limit their interaction to a known group. So if 5 people only interact together, they’re like a household.

      Some people are unthinking.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Wag

      @jonas:

       

      and lick doorknobs to pwn the libs.

      I guess its just because I’m old, but when I see that someone claims to have “pwn’ed” someone, I see that they’ve pawned something, and the bill will come due, or they’ll lose whatever they value.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      patrick II

      At first, I did not believe the “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Ave and shoot someone and not lose any voters” was meant to be literal.  But it is.  I would have never believed in a million years “I could stand in the middle of the oval office and cause the death of hundreds of thousands and not lose any voters”, but among 40% of us that also seems to be true.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      namekarB

      California Here. I live about 400 miles north of LA (everything south of the Tehachapi Mountains is LA to me). The problem I see is opening stages by county. Yes the great bulk of new cases are in LA. But also on the county level we have urban and rural areas and the bulk of cases at the county level are also in the urban areas. In my urban area, the spread is not from opening up businesses but rather from more social and  family gatherings.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      catbirdman

      @Juice Box: OC is purple-to-blue now, with 6 D and zero R representatives in Congress. But it’s got a pretty strong “libertarian” contingent that doesn’t like being told what to do. Also, people tend to think that, because they’re active and healthy they are somehow not prone to getting sick from this virus. IMO.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Freemark

      Waiting for PA to follow Florida. I never understand why PA isn’t mentioned with the other Northeast states considering how hard Philadelphia and it’s suburbs were hit. But anyway, here in Pennsabama we are controlled by the wingnuts and they control the legislature. They are doing everything they can to override Gov. Wolf and Floridanize us. At least Cali has a Democratic legislature that will allow measures to be taken in those counties.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Betty Cracker: May I suggest Ron DeDumbass?

      Just have Rubio taunt the virus with tweeted Bible verses!

      What the fuck is Batboy up to by the way?  Committing more fraud but now as Senator?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      kindness

      It’s the Fox News effect really.  When the lockdown first happened here in CA, everyone was really good about wearing masks in grocery stores and out in public.  Especially when we started seeing the ICUs fill up.  Then Fox went on a tear and right wing media followed them insisting that it was a ‘personal freedom’ issue rather than a medical one and the wing nuts followed, because of course the did.  That is what they do.  Mask wearing dropped to less than half the people out there where I live.  Since Monday though it’s gone back up as Gov Newsom implimented new orders requiring masks in public.  But the wing nut toddlers out there have found a bone they won’t let go of and they will do everything they can to not obey it.  Screw them.  I don’t hope they all get it but won’t be shocked when many of them do.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Juice Box

      @namekarB: We here in San Diego would take exception to your idea that everything south of the Tehachapis is LA. We are thankful to be protected by Camp Pendleton.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      laura

      I’m parked at Korbel Winery killing time before I head to Guerneville to vote 1 of 2 contracts today. Trepidation doesnt even begin to describe my level of concern. The belief that this is all a hoax is very prevalent- and while i “mostly” agree with the coastal/interior split, the reach of the right wing first on radio followed by fox and then book of the face there is idiocy penetration at all levels. The second contract ratification is in Sonoma and the Members are less inclined to ignore the seriousness of CV. Still the plan is get home call spouse from up the street so spouse will have the front door open and I’ll head straight to the shower for a silkwood scrub and all my clothes go into a hot wash cycle – then to clean out the car and sanitize errrrthing. These are my very last contracts and I’m out in 8 more weeks – hopefully punctuated by burning vacation. This job has always had its risks including the unsolved murders of 2 agents about 15 or so years ago. Pandemic wasn’t on my job risk bingo card, but it was the motivator to wrap it up.

      The daily numbers are scary/bad.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Fair Economist

      I’m not entirely sure what to blame OC’s problems on. I just did a by-city analysis of changes since 5/30 (I hadn’t saved the number since then) and cases have roughly doubled in every city. That includes overwhelmingly Hispanic areas like Santa Ana, beach communities, south county Karen-havens, and upscale Irvine. A month ago the problem was being driven by cities with large proportions of poorer Hispanics, leading me to think the issue was people forced to work and/or lacking resources to properly social distance (crammed into boarding houses, no money for masks and sanitizer, etc.) But now it’s growing everywhere at about the same rate. Maybe private gatherings from people being more lax? Everybody going back to work?

      To be clear: South County and some upscale areas still have a lower rate of new cases, but it’s because they have fewer sick people to pass it on. Growth rates are pretty similar.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      feebog

      Another Californian here.  I live in North San Fernando Valley, which is part of LA.  Most people in my neighborhood are adhering to mask protocol, but plenty of reports of slackers and non-compliance.  A couple weeks ago I got a haircut in Pasadena, about a half hour drive, because I knew the barber was following all the protocols.  Governor Newsom already put out an order mandating masks statewide anytime you go out, but enforcement is the issue.  Maybe police could concentrate on that for a while.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Betty Cracker

      @mrmoshpotato: Batboy is certainly defrauding someone somewhere, but I haven’t seen him in the news lately. He’ll detach from his rafter and wing his way to a Fox News studio if there’s any more talk about Congress giving money to citizens instead of corporations.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Fair Economist

      @download my app in the app store mistermix: Newsom has had a good tone and people have listened to him. The leadership problem IMO is that they started “reopening” before actually meeting the stated metrics (although close in NoCal), and, even worse, continued to do so even after the reopening was clearly worsening things.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      kindness

      The compliance issue regarding forcing people to wear masks here in CA has never been a police issue.  From what I’ve seen it’s been each business’ issue.  If the store, bank or place of service requires masks, people will wear them.  And I’m seeing less of the offended morons claiming this is tyranny if a store won’t let them in w/o a mask like we saw back in March & April.  Honestly I think that is a better way to go anyhow as everyone has dealings with stores almost every day and very few of us have dealings with the police on an regular basis

      I don’t understand why some of you who aren’t from CA are shitting on Newsom.  He’s been great really.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      debbie

      This is becoming a thing in my area: fake face mask exemption cards.

      Lenka Koloma, the founder of the Freedom to Breathe Agency, told TODAY that the cards never stated that they were issued by the ADA or the DOJ, and that these names were only mentioned to “tell people the references under which they are protected.”

      “The FTBA card was issued so people are aware of their rights,” she said.

      Printable versions of these cards have been shared widely on Twitter and Facebook.

      One version reads: “I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public. Wearing a face mask poses a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you.”

      The Freedom to Breathe Association. Yeah, right. //

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jinchi

      @ant: I think heat is playing a role.

      Maybe, but that’s literally the opposite of the theory that was being pushed 3 months ago. The heat was going to get everyone outdoors and transmission would drop. Exposure of the virus to sunlight was supposed to do the rest. Everyone was talking about the need to get control of the pandemic before the second wave arrived in the Fall.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker: I saw Scott make a pretty definitive statement that people should wear masks. He didn’t call for DeSantis, much less trump, to fucking step up, but it was mildly interesting to see that bit of distance. I guess you don’t get away with a massive and lucrative Medicare fraud while remaining super-rich and out of jail by being completely stupid.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      jonas

      @mrmoshpotato: And Hannity sits there looking like he’s listening to Churchill’s “Finest Hour” speech or something.

      For a voting bloc that’s really hung up on everyone in the country speaking English, they sure have an ironically high tolerance for this guy’s alien jibberish.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      StringOnAStick

      @catbirdman:  What I’m seeing here on the blue side of CO is the main group not wearing masks are young people.  I don’t know about this state but I did read recently that the average age of a new positive diagnosis in FL is 37 when early on it was 65.

      I’m 61 and I enter no commercial establishment without a mask. When I go hiking close to our house, I wear a neck gaiter that is easy to pull up into a mask when encountering others in the trail; that’s where I’m seeing no masks, young people traveling in groups of 4-10, no attempt to stay 6′ from each other or from me.  I’ve gotten quite agile at getting away from them but the poison ivy crop is robust this year and you often have to make a quick decision on where to jump off the trail to avoid them.  Given the age group where cases are now spiking, avoiding the young is critical.

      I know youth = invincible mentality, but risking a lifetime of lung and heart damage is insane.  And yet, here we are; it’s hot outside, I want to see my friends and go party because it’s summer, etc.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      debbie

      @Betty Cracker:

      Ohio — the reddish state with the one Republican governor who actually cared and the bestest Director of Public Health — reported just under 900 new cases in 24 hours. We are fucked.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @debbie: The ADA requires businesses and employers to make reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities.  I would suggest that a reasonable one here would be that you can be maskless as long as you don’t breathe inside my business.

      Seriously though, that kind of bullshit makes it tough for people who may actually have a condition that makes mask wearing difficult.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @debbie:

      I fantasize about getting on the PA in a store and issuing a warning to shoppers that a person not wearing a mask is entering the store, so they should keep their distance. Then as the unmasked person goes around the store, I say, “The possibly contagious shopper is now in the paper goods aisle. Again we warn you, keep your distance.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      FelonyGovt

       

      I don’t understand why some of you who aren’t from CA are shitting on Newsom.  He’s been great really.

      @kindness: I agree. He was the first to issue a lockdown, has been modeling good behavior and has done a really good job. I blame Trump and the wingnuts.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      jonas

      @kindness: I agree, in terms of the state government response, CA’s has been as good as anybody’s. It’s a massive state both size and population-wise so being able to force compliance across the board was never in the cards. Maybe now, though, that things have gotten so bad again and people see the consequences, idiots out and about w/o a mask, or throwing big house parties, will at least be shamed into better behavior.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m in the bay area in CA, and our counties’ rolling 7-day average has gone up about 3x since June 1st – particularly in the last week or so.

      People are making consistently inside buildings, but otherwise not so much. And businesses have largely all returned tonormal, with the exception of restaurants who can dit less people inside.

      I can see why the count is going up. :(

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.