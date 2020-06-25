Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too inconsequential to be sued

No one could have predicted…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

This is how realignments happen…

We still have time to mess this up!

Shocking, but not surprising.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Reality always wins in the end.

What fresh hell is this?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Verified, but limited!

I personally stopped the public option…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Yes we did.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The house always wins.

Wetsuit optional.

Good luck with your asparagus.

How has Obama failed you today?

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

We have all the best words.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Biden For President / Uplift Open Thread: Joe Biden Is A Thoroughly Decent Man

Uplift Open Thread: Joe Biden Is A Thoroughly Decent Man

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: ,


More stories, from the replies to that tweet thread:

And here’s another long thread — click on the tweet below for the whole thing, or read the ‘unroll’ —

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • dmsilev
  • geg6
  • John S.
  • Juice Box
  • Just Chuck
  • kindness
  • Kropacetic
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • trnc
  • VOR
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      Kropacetic

      There are a lot of these stories.  I remember a flood of them the morning of Super Tuesday.  No doubt he is a genuinely kind person.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Juice Box

      Well, since this is an open thread and a positive one at that, this is the prettiest Star Spangled Banner that I’ve heard:

      watch

      Reply
    5. 5.

      geg6

      Someone in another thread defended some young person calling him a lesser evil.  I dare that commenter and that young person to read this and say it again.  The man is the epitome of kindness and empathy.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I read the rabbi’s Mrs Greenhouse story a couple of days ago, and it brought me to tears. Whatever else you may say about Joe, there’s no question that he is a genuinely loving, compassionate, and just *decent* man. And even at his advanced age (he’s about three months younger than I am), he has the capacity to learn and grow and expand his menschitude every day.

      He wasn’t my first choice, but by God he’s the best choice.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      John S.

      To anyone from the other thread who says Joe Biden is the lesser of two evils, I say Nem zich a vaneh!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      The Amanda Litman thread is really touching and amazing.

      And it has Dirtbag Left is in there yelling about how Biden is awful and molests children, and how he and a bunch of Democrats have chosen to hate women because they don’t believe Tara Reade.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trnc

      Now, the number 18 is significant in the Jewish faith — its numbers spell out the Hebrew word chai, as in “to life, to life, l’chayim!” But it’s also a humble amount. Joe Biden knew that. And he respected that.

      18 of anything sure sounds better than 14 words.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      He’s fundamentally a decent man. Since the word was mentioned in that first tweet, I thinking quoting the definition or translation or however you want to put it is appropriate:

      According to Leo Rosten, the Yiddish maven and author of The Joys of Yiddish, a “mensch” is “someone to admire and emulate, someone of noble character. The key to being ‘a real mensch’ is nothing less than character, rectitude, dignity, a sense of what is right, responsible, decorous.” The term is used as a high compliment, implying the rarity and value of that individual’s qualities.

      (Ok, dignity might be a ‘gets partial credit’ entry…)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sab

      @Kropacetic: Joe Biden made a lot of policy mistakes in his long career. We all do. As far as I can tell he generally learned from them. His underlying decency hasn’t changed.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.