We need @JoeBiden. We need a mensch. From Rabbi Michael Beals of Delaware : "The story I’m about to share with you about Joe Biden is special — in fact, I’m fairly certain I’m the only living person left who actually witnessed it firsthand. [1/12] — Stanley Krute (@StanleyKrute) June 23, 2020

Quick bit of background: When someone passes away in the Jewish faith, we observe seven days of mourning, called shiva. We gather a group of ten Jewish adults together to say the Mourners’ Kaddish. It usually happens in a person’s home — somewhere intimate. [3/12] — Stanley Krute (@StanleyKrute) June 23, 2020

Her apartment was too small to fit everyone into, so we conducted our worship service in the building’s communal laundry room, in the basement of the high-rise. We assembled the 10 elders together, and it was in this most humble of places that I began to lead kaddish. [5/12] — Stanley Krute (@StanleyKrute) June 23, 2020

At the close of the kaddish, I walked over to him and asked the same question that must have been on everyone else’s mind: “Sen. Biden — what are you doing here?” He said to me: “Back in 1972, when I first ran for Senate, Mrs. Greenhouse gave $18 to my first campaign. [7/12] — Stanley Krute (@StanleyKrute) June 23, 2020

Now, the number 18 is significant in the Jewish faith — its numbers spell out the Hebrew word chai, as in “to life, to life, l’chayim!” But it’s also a humble amount. Joe Biden knew that. And he respected that. [9/12] — Stanley Krute (@StanleyKrute) June 23, 2020





He came to that service because he’s a mensch. And if we need anything right now when it comes to the leadership of our country — we need a mensch. I know this is such a simple, small story. But I tell it to as many people as will listen to me. [11/12] — Stanley Krute (@StanleyKrute) June 23, 2020

More stories, from the replies to that tweet thread:

My daughter waited on his family at a restaurant in DC for his granddaughters b-day in 2015.

As they were leaving, he walked up to her and said “you did great kid” &handed her $50. She was fresh outta @WestVirginiaU, broke & hungry. I’ll never forget his kindness towards her. — sassafras (@rootb3er) June 23, 2020

🚨🚨 This is from 2018: “Joe Biden took his granddaughter to the movies in Georgetown last night…..on his way out he stopped to speak w/ a homeless man. A bystander took this candid shot. Character is about what you do when no one is watching.” pic.twitter.com/0bAqROyKPj — Sleuthy Kyle Hidin’ in Basement 🇺🇸 BLM 🥁TeamJoe (@kyle_teamjoe) June 24, 2020

And here’s another long thread — click on the tweet below for the whole thing, or read the ‘unroll’ —

So I took my phone back and did what he asked: I called her. "Hi Grammy," I said. "Sorry for interrupting your bridge game. Someone wants to talk to you." Then I handed my phone to the VP. /8 — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) June 24, 2020

VP Biden stood still. He stopped smiling, turned solemn & serious, hanging his head like in prayer. "I'm so sorry, Grammy. I'm so so sorry. You know my son Beau died of cancer. As a parent, you should never have to even think of one day burying a child. It's a nightmare." /12 — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) June 24, 2020