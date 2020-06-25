Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread

Thursday Morning Open Thread

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

From the AP:

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the votes to nominate Biden and his yet-to-be-named running mate, will take place virtually, with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.

It’s the latest sign of how much the COVID-19 pandemic has upended American life and the 2020 presidential election, leading Biden and the party to abandon the usual trappings of an event that draws tens of thousands of people to the host city to mark the start of the general election campaign. Not even during the Civil War or World War II did the two major parties abandon in-person conventions with crowded arenas…

Of course, they didn’t have streaming technology during World War II, either. Yay the World Wide Web!

… Party Chairman Tom Perez said scaling back Democrats’ festivities is a matter of public health. He sought to draw a contrast with Trump’s push for a traditional convention in North Carolina, clashing with the state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, and public health officials over the details amid the pandemic.

The Republican National Committee has confirmed its official business will be conducted in Charlotte. But Trump has said he plans to accept his nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, because Cooper wouldn’t guarantee Republicans the ability to host a large-scale event in Charlotte’s NBA arena.

“Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people,” Perez said…

Speaking of the Squatter-in-Chief…

Worth reading the whole thing, if you’ve got the stamina this early… but I won’t burden those of you who need a gentler introduction to their day.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      Quinnipiac has Biden leading Trump by 1 point in Ohio, somewhat surprising in this reddening area. (ETA: Trump won Ohio by 8 points.)

      Meanwhile, dance studios, daycare centers, and just about every group of yokels are filing lawsuits for damages suffered from having to shut down. Poor dears.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Three police officers fired in North Carolina over racial slurs video

      Three North Carolina police officers have been fired after a recorded conversation where they talked about slaughtering black people, used racial slurs, and spoke of the need for a second civil war. An ‘accidental activation’ video recording was made in officer Kevin Piner’s car. It was later reviewed within the Wilmington Police department, and the conversation was discovered. Piner was fired for misconduct along with Cpl. Jessie Moore and officer James Gilmore.

      During the recording Moore referred to a woman he had arrested with a racial slur, and Piner said he was planning on buying a new assault rifle in preparation to “slaughter” people who he also described with a racial slur. Piner also complains about the police department “taking the knee”.
      ………………………………………….
      The department has released their full report of the incident. When interviewed, each officer accepted that the conversation was a genuine recording, but denied being racist.

      Sure. Saying you’re gonna buy an AR15 for the express purpose of killing ni**ers is soooo not racist. He’s just a cop who takes “law and order” serious. Only a bunch of snowflakes would get upset by that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      When trump sees the latest state polls, he’ll be a tweeting. I thought Biden would need someone like Harris in order to rally the crowd, now I think he just needs someone steady as he is. That is still Kamala in my opinion.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A nice story:
      Small-scale miner finds biggest tanzanite gems in history, worth $3.3m

      The two dark violet-blue gemstones, each about the dimensions of a forearm, were discovered by Saniniu Laizer in one of the tanzanite mines in the north of the country which are surrounded by a wall to control cross-border smuggling of the gemstones.

      “There will be a big party tomorrow,” the small-scale miner from Simanjiro district in Manyara, told the BBC. “I want to build a shopping mall and a school. I want to build this school near my home. There are many poor people around here who can’t afford to take their children to school. I am not educated but I like things run in a professional way. So I would like my children to run the business professionally.”

      Tanzania has a novel way of managing their mining:

      Tanzania last year set up trading centres around the country to allow artisanal miners to sell their gems and gold to the government. Artisanal miners are not officially employed by any mining companies and usually mine by hand.

      Magufuli inaugurated the wall around tanzanite mining concessions in northern Tanzania in April 2018, in an attempt to control illegal mining and trading activities. At the time he said 40% of tanzanite produced there was being lost.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BretH

      Grabbing an Open Thread to post something I wrote recently in a (futile) attempt to counter posts from old acquaintances on Facebook that basically say “if they come for the Civil War monuments next is the Status of Liberty”, etc. They claimed it was like “Big Brother”, erasing history. Here’s my response:

      —-

      So, as long as we’re talking about Orwell and 1984, imagine that in the book somehow Big Brother and the political structures behind it were painfully and bloody defeated after years of struggle and fighting. Society is heading towards a place where the values that Big Brother stood for are renounced by society and political remnants of that oppression were mostly dismantled.

      Then, forty years to eighty years after that, groups that had profited from the previous order were now sponsoring statues of Big Brother with inscriptions about the noble cause he stood for and how his supporting forces fought bravely for a cause they believed in. These statues are meant to reunite and strengthen the remaining people for whom the old way had worked out well personally and financially. At first there’s not much notice taken, as there is still so much work to be done rebuilding the nation.

      But over the years the groups sponsored more and more statues, to Big Brother and the leaders of the state oppression, until thousands were erected throughout the previous strongholds of the former order and even in places you would not expect to see them.

      After a time when recent clashes with small (but powerful) groups of supporters of Big Brother and state control people started questioning the statues, wondering why we were tolerating their continued existence, and noting the vast difference between the inscriptions on the monuments and the actual history of what had taken place. They want society to truly move forward and not be held back by these anachronistic and untruthful statues and monuments and what they really represent – and are rightfully concerned their presence serves as a rallying point for the minority of people who want to return to those days.

      Should the monuments and statues be kept? What historical purpose do they serve except to illustrate the post-war resurgence of groups who never truly admitted defeat?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Msb

      @ OzarkHillbilly

      thanks! I love Tanzanites. The color is really special.

      perhaps slightly off topic, how can I contribute to Biden’s campaign by check? I could only find ActBlue info on the website, but using a card can be a problem.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      @BretH:  Perfect and the last sentence sums it up.

      Should the monuments and statues be kept? What historical purpose do they serve except to illustrate the post-war resurgence of groups who never truly admitted defeat?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      Someone’s gonna sue because there’s no balloon release! It’s a requirement in the Constitution, Article XXXVIII!

      Reply

