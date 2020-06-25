Please enjoy the sight of these two Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks stepping down from a muddy riverbank:

They were here this morning for some hawk drama (see Twitter for details) and are still hanging around. We see pairs and small flocks flying past daily (and hear them whistling while they fly). But I’m always pleased to see them make themselves at home in our lagoon. They’re so elegant and beautiful in an understated way, compared to, say, their flashier cousins, the Wood Duck.

Open thread!