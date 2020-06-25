Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

What fresh hell is this?

Just a few bad apples.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Mission Accomplished!

Verified, but limited!

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

This is a big f—–g deal.

I personally stopped the public option…

Han shot first.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Women: They Get Shit Done

We still have time to mess this up!

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Reality always wins in the end.

Also, too.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Birdwatching / Thursday Afternoon Open Thread

Thursday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Please enjoy the sight of these two Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks stepping down from a muddy riverbank:

Thursday Afternoon Open Thread 1

 

They were here this morning for some hawk drama (see Twitter for details) and are still hanging around. We see pairs and small flocks flying past daily (and hear them whistling while they fly). But I’m always pleased to see them make themselves at home in our lagoon. They’re so elegant and beautiful in an understated way, compared to, say, their flashier cousins, the Wood Duck.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cain
  • dexwood
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • LuciaMia
  • MazeDancer
  • mrmoshpotato
  • raven
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Uncle Omar
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      @LuciaMia: I think the whistling sound comes from them being up to no good.

      Suspicious whistling ducks. :)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dexwood

      @LuciaMia: It comes from their farts. Sorry, couldn’t resist. I’m 69 going on 10. Speaking of going, I must, just a drive by. Have a good afternoon all.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Biden is giving a speech in Lancaster, PA right now, and he’s doing a great job so far. MSNBC is carrying it live.

      :: Searches for remote ::

      But not CNN.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @raven:

      And the second he’s done speaking, he puts on his mask!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gin & Tonic

      We’ve had a cat coming by the yard the last few days. Not sure where it’s from, as we know all of our near neighbors. It runs away when we go out, but if we leave a bowl of food it will eventually come back and eat the whole bowl. I think my wife believes it’s in the process of becoming our cat.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Uncle Omar

      Covid-19 = Heroin
      When it was in the cities and killing city people, especially the ones of African descent, it really wasn’t too important. Now that it’s moved to suburbia and ruralia and Republicaniana it’s time to do something about it, isn’t it Ron DeSantis?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MazeDancer

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Congratulations! It may take a while, but you have a cat. Just keep moving the food dish closer to the door.

      It took two years for me to get the late, wonderful Abigail to come inside. Turns out she was already spayed. Someone’s lost cat gone a little feral.

      But then she turned into a total love muffin.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.