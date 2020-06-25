I’m not having much trouble understanding how nascar & others believed a garage door pull noose was a hate symbol noose after two weeks of watching some of their fans scream about how important hate symbols are to them — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 23, 2020

A noose found in a garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there months before the stall was assigned to Bubba Wallace, federal authorities say. No charges are planned in the incident that rocked NASCAR and its only full-time Black driver. https://t.co/weoknflOtQ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 23, 2020

I swear I’m not going to spend this day explaining to people that a NASCAR official was the one who found the noose, reported it and then NASCAR released a public statement. It wasn’t the media or Bubba Wallace. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 24, 2020

There’s layers of nuance (as with everything involving humans & politics). From Ms. Hill’s paper, the Washington Post:

The tumultuous sequence of events that followed Sunday’s discovery of a rope tied into a noose and used as a garage door pull at Talladega Superspeedway appears to have resulted primarily from one assumption and one massive coincidence… On Tuesday, 48 hours after the noose was discovered, the FBI announced that no hate crime had been committed because its investigation, which involved 15 agents, concluded that the rope, which the FBI referred to as “a noose” four times in its statement, had been in that particular garage stall since at least October 2019, when the Cup Series last raced at the 2.66-mile Alabama track. For that reason, the FBI concluded it couldn’t have been a hate crime because no one could have known that Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet would have been assigned that stall. It was a coincidence, in other words, and enough to consider the case closed. NASCAR officials, however, remain sufficiently troubled to continue their internal investigation into why the rope-pull in one of its garages was tied in a noose. Was it simply to lower the garage door via the only knot someone knew how to tie? Or was it to send a racist message that was easily deniable, given the noose’s role as a door pull? The former is benign. The latter is cause for concern for NASCAR and for any company attempting to project the value of inclusion, even it doesn’t rise to the level of a hate crime…

Wallace, 26, whose call for NASCAR to ban displays of the Confederate flag at its tracks this month was instrumental in Phelps announcing that long-discussed step June 10, issued a statement Wednesday saying he was “relieved” that investigators concluded that what had been feared wasn’t the case. And he vowed that the controversy would not detract from the show of unity by drivers and crew members at the start of Monday’s rain-postponed race or the progress stock-car racing has made to be more welcoming. Racial tensions already were high when NASCAR’s Cup series turned to Talladega, one hour east of Birmingham, for Sunday’s scheduled race. NASCAR’s biggest and fastest track, Talladega is also the most muscular symbol of stock-car racing’s following in the Deep South, built on land donated to NASCAR founder Bill France in 1968 by his good friend and Alabama’s then-governor, George C. Wallace. It’s also the track where the Confederate flag is most prevalent in the infield, flown by fans who view it as a symbol of a proud, defiant heritage and love NASCAR for much the same reason…

Much more detail at the link. Glass half full: NASCAR jumped on this story promptly, and told Wallace about the noose even before he’d had the chance to see it. Glass half empty: We took down the offensive icon, *voila*, no more racism!… turns out not to be a one-step cure-all. Which is not a surprise, frankly.

wow. how did anyone ever mistake this noose for a noose https://t.co/gG4eE8nHgm — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 25, 2020



(Yeah, It’s the only knot the roadie really knew how to tie! doesn’t exactly seem like much of an excuse… )

I dunno this seems like the best case outcome. a thing that definitely looked like a noose was really there, people took it seriously and appropriately, and in the end it wasn’t as bad as it looked. so that’s all… good and healthy? I’m sure I’m supposed to be outraged somehow — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 23, 2020

The worst assholes in the universe are gonna be waving ropes as a "joke" and the odds that those assholes include the President are not zero. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 23, 2020

