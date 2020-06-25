Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Post-Racial America Open Thread: Talladega Noose

Post-Racial America Open Thread: Talladega Noose

94 Comments

There’s layers of nuance (as with everything involving humans & politics). From Ms. Hill’s paper, the Washington Post:

The tumultuous sequence of events that followed Sunday’s discovery of a rope tied into a noose and used as a garage door pull at Talladega Superspeedway appears to have resulted primarily from one assumption and one massive coincidence…

On Tuesday, 48 hours after the noose was discovered, the FBI announced that no hate crime had been committed because its investigation, which involved 15 agents, concluded that the rope, which the FBI referred to as “a noose” four times in its statement, had been in that particular garage stall since at least October 2019, when the Cup Series last raced at the 2.66-mile Alabama track.

For that reason, the FBI concluded it couldn’t have been a hate crime because no one could have known that Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet would have been assigned that stall. It was a coincidence, in other words, and enough to consider the case closed.

NASCAR officials, however, remain sufficiently troubled to continue their internal investigation into why the rope-pull in one of its garages was tied in a noose. Was it simply to lower the garage door via the only knot someone knew how to tie? Or was it to send a racist message that was easily deniable, given the noose’s role as a door pull?

The former is benign. The latter is cause for concern for NASCAR and for any company attempting to project the value of inclusion, even it doesn’t rise to the level of a hate crime…

Wallace, 26, whose call for NASCAR to ban displays of the Confederate flag at its tracks this month was instrumental in Phelps announcing that long-discussed step June 10, issued a statement Wednesday saying he was “relieved” that investigators concluded that what had been feared wasn’t the case. And he vowed that the controversy would not detract from the show of unity by drivers and crew members at the start of Monday’s rain-postponed race or the progress stock-car racing has made to be more welcoming.

Racial tensions already were high when NASCAR’s Cup series turned to Talladega, one hour east of Birmingham, for Sunday’s scheduled race. NASCAR’s biggest and fastest track, Talladega is also the most muscular symbol of stock-car racing’s following in the Deep South, built on land donated to NASCAR founder Bill France in 1968 by his good friend and Alabama’s then-governor, George C. Wallace.

It’s also the track where the Confederate flag is most prevalent in the infield, flown by fans who view it as a symbol of a proud, defiant heritage and love NASCAR for much the same reason…

Much more detail at the link. Glass half full: NASCAR jumped on this story promptly, and told Wallace about the noose even before he’d had the chance to see it. Glass half empty: We took down the offensive icon, *voila*, no more racism!… turns out not to be a one-step cure-all. Which is not a surprise, frankly.


(Yeah, It’s the only knot the roadie really knew how to tie! doesn’t exactly seem like much of an excuse… )

ETA — It’s happening:

    94Comments

    4. 4.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      Not really an expert, but would not have ranked “noose” in the top 5 easiest to tie knots. I can tie 6 or 7 different knots to fasten rope or string (or even make a pull handle) but have no idea how to make a noose. Maybe it is a cultural thing …

      Good on NASCAR for making an issue of it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kropacetic

      I’m glad NASCAR is still conducting their own inquiry.  They know this appears off.

      If that’s the only knot someone knows how to tie, why do they have to tie the bottom half?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: It is not an easy thing to tie. I grew up on a sailboat – yes, we had a house, but it was Florida, we had a sailboat, and I was on the water a lot – and I can tie, or used to be able to tie a bunch of different knots and I think the one time I tried to tie a proper noose I couldn’t. It was for a haunted house, with a medieval dungeon theme, when I was in college. I was helping to set up the decorations for it and we had a faux gallows, so the committee that was organizing the decorations wanted a noose. I was just involved in the set up as a favor because I’m designed to pick up heavy things, move them, and put them down.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      I’ll split the difference.

      Bunch of yee-haw NASCAR crackers thought tying long, heavy rope into a noose was funny, and everyone wrote it off until someone realized that a person of color might be in their community (something they never considered) and might take offense (something else they never considered).

      It should have been obvious from the outset that it would be offensive, but these guys didn’t care enough to have that thought.

      Was it racist? Yeah. Was it deliberately racist? Probably not. We gotta be honest about how badly we’ve failed at this honor thy neighbor thing as a nation, and that applies to damn near everyone. Jenna Marbles leaving Youtube at least temporarily due to insensitive videos she made years ago. Lots of shows pulling down episodes for the same thing. Lots of actors pulling out of roles that really should have gone to an actor of color, etc. It’s starting to sink in a little bit.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Perhaps you could talk to a frontpager about doing a guest post. You’re knowledgeable about this issue and it’s close to you, so you’d be the best person to write it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Immanentize

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I don’t get NASCAR.

      This is not about NASCAR.

      Do you get lynching? Do get chattel slavery? Do you get killing other people because of the color of their skin? Do you get raping women without recourse because they are black? Do you get kneeling on someone’s neck for almost nine minutes taunting the helpless crowd of onlookers with your smug stare? Do you get selling children from their parents because you need to make some quick cash?

      That is just the smallest piece of what this is about. But I am sure someone somewhere is addressing YOUR much more important concerns right now somewhere else.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kropacetic

      OT: Are we ever going to discuss the visa issuance ban for long term work visas

      @Amir Khalid:

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Perhaps you could talk to a frontpager about doing a guest post. You’re knowledgeable about this issue and it’s close to you, so you’d be the best person to write it.

       

      Agreed, I would love an opportunity to learn more about this from someone with a grasp of the details I may not catch just reading the raw text of the policy or press releases.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mary G

      @schrodingers_cat: That is terrible and I hope Biden reverses it on Inauguration Day, right after he lets the kids out of the cages. If immigrants weren’t allowed to come here to study and work, I would only have one doctor. His dad emigrated from Greece.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anne Laurie

      @schrodingers_cat: Are we ever going to discuss the visa issuance ban for long term work visas?

      Wanna  do a guest post?  I’ve only been able to find a few generalized opinion pieces, plus a lot of both-sides bidnis-speak bafflegab, and some genuine tragic personal stories that I haven’t felt comfortable hanging a post on, so far…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Morzer

      In news of the unexpected:

      https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/504461-fiorina-planning-to-vote-for-biden

       

      Carly Fiorina, the former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, said in an interview published Thursday that she intends to vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this November.

      Fiorina, who was also briefly Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) prospective running mate in 2016, said she will not vote third party and that she’s been discouraged by President Trump’s conduct in office.

      “I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” Fiorina said in an interview on The Atlantic’s “The Ticket” podcast. “And elections are binary choices.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Immanentize

      @Martin:

      Was it racist? Yeah. Was it deliberately racist? Probably not.

      Who cares if it was deliberately racist? So many have fallen into the “intent” argument. It is racist. Period. We call out things that are racist as racist. Period. Call it education, call it shaming. I don’t give two nickels for their motivations. As one guy once said, “when someone steals my wallet, I don’t run him down to see if he is a thief in his soul. I run him down to get my wallet back.”

      ETA Not calling you out — just using your true quote as a jump off.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Morzer: In Scots it’s called widdershins. And if you go around 9 times you can open a portal to the fairy realm or hell. It depends on where you happen to be going round in the wrong direction.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      @Adam L Silverman: Oh, it’s not that hard. If you can tie a tie to the right length, it’s about that much skill.

      It’s certainly not an obvious knot to tie, nor is it that useful, so in order to tie a good noose you need to practice with the intent of tying a good noose, which certainly raises certain questions (for me it’s a combination of going through a period where I learned how to tie several dozen different types of knots just because it seemed like a skill I should have, and me having a perhaps inappropriately dark personality that I didn’t skip over that one.)

      So, what I’m getting at, the noose isn’t accidental, nor is it necessarily nefarious. Willing to bet my daughter who also has a dark personality could tie one, and she is the most sensitive, empathetic person I know. If she were stuck in a garage waiting for a rain shower to go over, she’s almost certainly tie one just to amuse herself (and then untie it so that nobody else saw it).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Immanentize: You are correct to point this out. It is like the Theodore Roosevelt statue at the museum in New York, which the museum has been debating replacing with a different TR installation. The issue isn’t Teddy Roosevelt, the issue is that the specific depiction in the statue, with a Native American and an African American flanking him, because of the way the Native American and the African American are sculpted and their relation to TR, is clearly a racist depiction.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Morzer: They should carry something made of pure silver in case they have to ward of the Fool or one of the members of his Unseely Court!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kropacetic

      @Mary G: That is terrible and I hope Biden reverses it on Inauguration Day, right after he lets the kids out of the cages.

      It’s crazy how the kids in cages have kind of fallen off the radar.  I don’t remember hearing about a policy change.  Are they still there? Did we ever figure out about the ones where the government lost track of which kids belong to which parents?

      If immigrants weren’t allowed to come here to study and work, I would only have one doctor. His dad emigrated from Greece

      There are so many immigrants in important jobs.  Most of the immigrants I know are pharmacists.  But, as this pandemic is teaching us, every job has worth.  Our society disregards people working the food supply chain far too much and the market under-values their work.

      They claim to worry about people not working and exploiting our…::clears throat::…generous public services.  Then they stop issuing long term work visas.

      MmmmmmmmHmm

      Reply
    29. 29.

      frosty

      I expect I’m going to get flamed for this, but … my Boy Scout buddies and I learned to tie nooses (on our own BTW) and did it occasionally, just to be macabre, the same way we bought the Aurora guillotine model that actually chopped off the poor plastic victim’s head. Not a single thought of lynching or race was in our fool heads.

      It’s possible somebody in the garage tied it for the same reason. If so, he should have outgrown that impulse 10 to 20 years before.

      It’s possible it was tied for a malevolent reason, too.

      ETA Or what Martin said above, a little more eloquently.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Kropacetic: Paid for by Don Winslow, private detective and author of several detective novels.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Martin

      @Immanentize: There are things that are bad that we point out  and ask everyone to learn from and there are things that are bad and track down the perpetrator and punish them.

      I’m guessing this falls in the former and not latter category. Intent does matter. Biden has supported a lot of legislation that we look back on as being racist, but that doesn’t put him remotely in the same category as Trump who supports legislation because it’s racist.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Amir Khalid

      @Morzer:

      Carly Fiorina has every right to speak her mind, of course, and she is quite right about Trump. But I find it amusing that, all these years after Hewlett-Packard sacked her for incompetence, she is still touting her tenure there as a credential.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      aliasofwestgate

      The chances of it being a ‘hoax’ are pretty slim. My roomie is a big NASCAR fan and it wasn’t Wallace that found the noose. It was his crew that did, and after all the unrest and reports of hangings going around, they were right to alert the NASCAR authorities about it and get the investigation going. The immediate dismissal by the FBI makes me raise an eyebrow. I know nothing about how it’s done, but there’s also the fact that they do not know who will be in what garage/bay until just before the race itself.  Drivers are never first day people, crew, engineers, etc are. I’m very glad that NASCAR is delving into it in detail at the moment. They want details and with shit like that? I would too.  I just saw a report that NASCAR is doubting the ‘it was there for months’ just because of the fact that of all of the stalls available in all the tracks, (which are quite a LOT!) the only knot tied as an actual noose was in Wallace’s stall that day.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      jayjaybear

      My fellow white people’s default setting sometimes seems to be “If it wasn’t directed at a specific individual, it’s not racism.” It’s why racism seems to be an occasional, awful thing rather than something that’s baked into American society like the yeast in a loaf of bread. We are far too eager to dismiss obvious racism as not that bad a thing, no one was hurt, right?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kropacetic

      @Martin:It’s certainly not an obvious knot to tie, nor is it that useful

      Of course it is.  What if your hands are busy and you need to open the garage door with your neck?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      NotMax

      Open thread? Down blogmaster’s way –

      West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice forced out the commissioner of his public health bureau on Wednesday, hours after he publicly questioned the accuracy of the state’s coronavirus data and detailed growing outbreaks in about a dozen counties.

      The abrupt resignation of Cathy Slemp, who was also a state health officer, came after the Republican governor vented during a news conference that West Virginia’s active virus caseload may have been overstated.
      [snip]
      Slemp, who was a regular feature of the governor’s daily virus news conferences, has decades of public health experience. She was previously the acting state health officer and was the founding director of the state’s public health emergency preparedness and response programs, according to a biography on the state health department website. Slemp is also on the board of scientific counselors at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Source

      Reply
    43. 43.

      kindness

      I’m willing to believe the rope was to pull down the garage door and that it might not have been intended for Bubba but….a noose is a stupid knot to tie.  It will tighten up on your hand if you pull it wrong.  Who ever tied the noose meant to tie a noose.  It wasn’t a mistake.  Doesn’t mean it was meant to scare black folk.  Just that there are some sick people walkin’ around out there.  Sadly we know that by now.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I haven’t tied out a noose since I was probably 12 or 13. The knot is kind of a pain in the ass, and there are dozens of simpler knots that do that job as well or better.

      Do I think somebody did it months ago on a lark? Maybe, but unlikely.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gravenstone

      Assholes are pivoting off of the noose, whether its intent was to be a threat or not. Saw an article about an asshole racetrack owner selling “Bubba rope” after news of the noose broke. Yeah, I’m sure he’s not a racist, not one little bit. //

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @kindness: if it were just about a door pull, wouldn’t you want that rope to be untied so that different people could grab it however it was comfortable for them to do, according to their height, strength, dominant hand… whatever?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Martin

      @schrodingers_cat: Well, ‘what’s the point’ rules out all sports, so I’ll just leave that part alone.

      I will come to NASCARs defense in one respect. The race in question is Talladega which is a restrictor plate race – they deliberately reduce the power the engine can produce – so the way to get speed is to bump-draft. Basically, at 195 MPH you pull up to the car in front of you, touch their bumper, and push them around the track, through the turns, with another set of cars doing the same 18″ away from you on each side. When your car starts to overheat, you’re going to carefully slide over to the side of the bumper so your radiator can get some air, while not pit maneuvering the guy in front into the wall.

      It’s really kind of amazing they can pull it off at all without everyone crashing and dying, but they do it for 500 miles with relatively few incidents.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Shalimar

      I still don’t get it.  Even accepting that the person who tied the noose didn’t know who would get the garage next, it still is an unbelievable coincidence that the one black driver got assigned to the one garage where a noose had been hanging for months.

      Someone said earlier on twitter that the assignments were made based on previous  rankings and Wallace was a middle of the pack driver so he got that one.  It was garage #4.  I don’t know how they are assigned, but I find it hard to believe it was coincidence.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Unless it is specifically for an African-American approved museum display of historical lynching, there is no need for anything resembling a noose, anywhere in 2020.  Anywhere else, yeah it’s racist.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Confession time: I don’t get NASCAR, what is the purpose of going round and round in circles.

      While I much prefer road course racing to ovals, Monday’s race was actually pretty exciting. Pretty much every car was running on fumes by the end and it was high speed race to the finish. The personalities, rivalries, etc also play a role in the motorsport being interesting at times

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Dear Mollie Hemingway: The vile racist fucks that are MAGAts (to include your loathsome self) have earned that reputation though speech and deed.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Morzer

      @Amir Khalid: I suspect that if even Carly Fiorina is willing to come out and say this, there are a lot more anti-Trump Republicans than the Very Stable Genie of the Ramp wants to believe.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NotMax:

      Governor Injustice sure has a lot of fucking gall, doesn’t he? It sickens me to think this man was ever a Democrat. Does he honestly think this is a good look for him? That there won’t be consequences?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      CarolPW

      @Gin & Tonic: A perfectly good word, just found it interesting having it applied to my comment in the last thread (and because it was me I of course thought my comment was not disproportionate at all) and to that of Immanentize in this one, a comment I appreciated seeing. No bigger point, just figuring out where people are. And Kropacetic weighing in on it is particularly meta.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Anne Laurie

      @schrodingers_cat: Nope, I’m serious — if you don’t want to go to the trouble of a guest post, send me any good links you know about, so I don’t make a (bigger) fool of myself writing about it!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Ruckus

      @Martin:

      Like most everything else, it’s a learned skill. I used to road race motorcycles and sometimes there would be several bikes in a corner, inches apart, or going down a straight only a couple of inches apart next to each other. You learn to do this in a lot of ways but it never, ever looks the same as from the seat of the vehicle. And it helps dramatically that the vehicles are mostly going very close to the same speed. Which in racing is as fast as HP and traction allow.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Gin & Tonic

      @CarolPW: I get that things escalate. I’ve been around a while, and I’m not a prude. It just seems that “fuck you” coming out of the gate, as a response to somebody’s first comment in a thread, is seldom warranted. YMMV.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Morzer: The thing about anti-Trump Rethugs is that what they’re pissed about is that Trump is trashing their brand, “conservatism”, with all of his ignoring of the rules against saying things out loud that should not be said out loud.  The main goal is to protect the American parasite overclass from the consequences that the Bourbons and Romanovs experienced.  Donald complicates that goal because he’s creating the sort of chaos that allows revolutions to happen.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      namekarB

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: When I was a dumbass kid in the late 50’s early 60’s my best friend / neighbor and I spent hours practicing knotting the perfect noose. Oh yeah, my best friend was Mexican American and we didn’t have any blacks in school or the neighborhood or any interactions with blacks. We did, however, watch a lot of cowboys on TV and in movies so yeah, we knew about nooses used for hanging the bad guys.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Starfish

      How many racist memes have you seen from Southern racists with regards to this? If the number is zero, I envy you.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      CarolPW

      @Gin & Tonic: I’ve been around a while too even though I rarely comment (and should probably just go back to that). I have no problem with you calling me out on last thread’s fuck you but this was just an observation on when you intercede. Should have kept my mouth shut.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Villago Delenda Est: I don’t follow the right yappers that closely, but it seems to me I used to see Mollie Hemingway referred to as one of the serious intellectuals of post-Bush (or whatever the buzzword du jour was) right.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Ruckus

      @Gin & Tonic:

      He didn’t say he did it in one session. I’d bet that unless you are allergic, you’ve eaten 50 eggs yourself. I have. Easily. Sure it took a while.

      I’m on a use of language kick as of late, because we all use shorthand or phrasing that sometimes really isn’t appropriate usage of the words but the usage of the phrase has changed the overall meanings of the words. Sometimes the misusage is intentional and sometimes it’s just common usage that has taken on a meaning of it’s own.

      Reply

