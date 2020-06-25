On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

First Timers Week

It’s Day 4 – let’s give a warm welcome to MelissaM! One thing I love about On the Road is getting to see places I will never visit in person, and Iceland looks nothing like I would have imagined! The rocks along the walkway are very cool, indeed! It’s not too late for you to send your photos in and be published next week. ~WaterGirl

MelissaM

In 2016 my husband and I took our 19yo and 15yo to see their uncle in The Hague. We flew Iceland Air, which allows up to a week stopover in Iceland with no surcharge in airfare, and hey, why not? We stayed only 2 days, which was enough to learn we really want to go back and spend at least a week, drive the ring road, see it all.