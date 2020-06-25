Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not Sure How Much This Helps, But…

As the Confederate statues tumble, shining a light on the weaponization of memory in Lost Cause viciousness, the Dixie Chicks have had a think.

Having thought, they’ve decided that their old name is too freighted to remain.

So now, they’re The Chicks.

Which, for this old coot, is not all that much easier to say.

But hey–they’re good people and fine musicians, so, as an afternoon treat, have some Chicks (w. James Taylor):

Can you guess why I picked that one?

Open thread–and if I have to pick a theme, share with us the best band names you ever heard, invented, or managed to “improve” from an existing group.

My contribution? I always wanted to create, see, hear a biology-themed combo named Mighty Chondria and the Organelles.

 

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    2.

      Kropacetic

      @raven: I once had a softball team in my league called “Nine Jerks and a Squirt”!

      I hope they got their…over-eagerness problem under control.

    7.

      Barney

      From before the TV character:
      Max Headroom and the Car Parks

      Cliff Rescue and the Helicopters

      Wally Jumblatt and His Blues Militia

      and my favourite:
      Bill Harzia and the Malarial Swamp Dogs

    8.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @raven: sounds like they had a weak batting stroke

    10.

      Keith P.

      I want to say I first heard about "John Cougar Concentration Camp" on this site via a similar thread.

    14.

      Geminid

      I always thought "The Dead Sea Squirrels" would be a good name for an alt-klezmer band. Shtetl metal.

    15.

      raven

      @Keith P.: Buddy of mine was the catcher on Mellencamps little league team in Seymour, Indiana. I  remember when he opened for the Kinks in Champaign and disliked the Cougar thing even then.

    16.

      Nicole

      There’s no word yet on when The Chicks next album will drop, due to Natalie Maines’ divorce- her ex is trying to block it, because he fears a lot of it is about him.

      Judging from the one song released from it, he’s probably right.

      I’m not much of a country fan, but I really liked Taking the Long Way (the whole album) and I like this song. Angry (previously Dixie) Chicks are always the best Chicks.

    18.

      RandomMonster

      Tribute bands can have pretty great names:

      • Chum (a Phish tribute band)
      • Björn Again (an Abba tribute band)
    20.

      TheOtherHank

      M. C. 900 Foot Jesus

      Heedless Youth Speeding Through Life With the Throttle Wide Open

      God’s Favorite Band

      Urban Rhino

    21.

      The Moar You Know

      Eighties punk band from Oklahoma:  The Oklahomos.

      That took some courage back then.

      My punk band’s name back in the 90s:  The Fleshmissiles.

    22.

      Nicole

      @debbie:

      I hope the Chicks are well-girded for all the backlash that’s heading their way.

      They’ll be fine.  It won’t be their first right-wing nutjob rodeo.

    25.

      Martin

      @debbie: Nah. That’s played out. Lady Antebellum seemed to change their name with minimal backlash.

      When you’ve lost NASCAR, you’ve lost the culture war. The hangers on will be few but heavily armed.

    28.

      Baquist

      My contribution? I always wanted to create, see, hear a biology-themed combo named Mighty Chondria and the Organelles.

Here to power the Revolution!!

      Here to power the Revolution!!

    30.

      Immanentize

      My son, my BiL and I play this game all the time. I have a running list of band names and album names. My son, the Immp, has insisted on one hard rule to making band names — no adjective plus noun combinations allowed. Too much low hanging fruit in that combo, he says. And it's true!

Current favorite band:
Cobra Pope
And their punk country album:
Ball Moss and Bagworms

      Current favorite band:
      Cobra Pope
      And their punk country album:
      Ball Moss and Bagworms

    31.

      Mom Says I*m Handsome

      Back in the Usenet days of the Interwebs I harvested a list of hundreds of putatively "real" band names.  My very favoritest was "Jif and the Choosy Mothers."  Props also to "Jesus Chrysler Supercar" and "JFKFC."

       

      Of my own invention I'm particular to "Bukkake Family Picnic".

