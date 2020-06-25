As the Confederate statues tumble, shining a light on the weaponization of memory in Lost Cause viciousness, the Dixie Chicks have had a think.

Having thought, they’ve decided that their old name is too freighted to remain.

So now, they’re The Chicks.

Which, for this old coot, is not all that much easier to say.

But hey–they’re good people and fine musicians, so, as an afternoon treat, have some Chicks (w. James Taylor):

Can you guess why I picked that one?

Open thread–and if I have to pick a theme, share with us the best band names you ever heard, invented, or managed to “improve” from an existing group.

My contribution? I always wanted to create, see, hear a biology-themed combo named Mighty Chondria and the Organelles.