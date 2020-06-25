Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Just Can't Believe This is Happening

    1. 1.

      Cheryl Rofer

      That’s what all the epidemiologists on my Twitter feed are saying too – I can’t believe this is happening.

      But yeah, it is. Reports out of Arizona are starting to sound like New York in March.

      A small bit of good cheer –

      Reply
    2. 2.

      debbie

      just heard on Colbert that Trump will be going to Mount Rushmore for July 4th fireworks. So we can add wildfires set off by fireworks to the list of worries.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      judging from their most recent TV appearances, Abbott and Ducey are still afraid to even strongly suggest masks, let alone require them, and I’ve been checking to see if the idiot in Nebraska backs off his threat to actually withhold funding from any local authorities that require them. All to appease the tiny ting god of Mean Tweets.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geoduck

      We have a 25th Amendment for when the President ends up in a literal medical coma. It wasn’t designed to deal with this situation, and is even harder to invoke than impeachment. (Which, BTW, was designed to deal with this situation.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Patricia Kayden

      Republicans are okay with us dying. We’re expendable you them. They’re fighting to destroy the ACA, defunding testing and supporting a President who refuses to wear a mask. Huge sigh.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Hunter Gathers

      No Nazi, you’re the Nazi

      I have been given every assurance from Adolph Hitler that the bombing of Pearl Harbor was an isolated incident.  Crazy Dems want War !  It was a perfect phone call.

      The sick news media keeps making up stories about my good friend Adolph Hitler, the Strong leader of Germany.  Concentration camps are fake news!!!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Uncle Cosmo

      And it’s only going to get worse – & more widespread – as High Humid Summer hits like a sweat-soaked towel thudding on a boardwalk & all those good folks out in the weather pack into bars & restaurants where the A/C’s turned up to 11 & set to recirculate.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      frosty

      @Uncle Cosmo: Well, at least in Arizona and SoCal it’s a dry heat! Florida and Texas, not so much.

      The mid-Atlantic keeps looking better, although I wish my goddam state (PA) would get its ass in gear on testing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Villago Delenda Est

      It’s not so much that he’s taking no action, he’s simply ignoring that there is action to take.  It’s not like FDR suing for peace; it’s like FDR paying no attention to the landing craft disgorging Imperial Japanese Marines between LA and San Diego.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MisterForkbeard

      Imagine if when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt got bored three months later and we just sued for peace.

      This is not the right analogy. Imagine if when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt got bored three months later and then forgot to actually sue for peace and soldiers kept dying.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I think I’ve seen at least five new ads tonight. There’s a new organization getting them out – Republicans Voting Against Trump, I think. But this is the good old Lincoln Project, and it brought tears to my eyes. Good to see they’re putting positive material in some of them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bluehill

      @debbie: I’m from corporate america and I’m here to help. Hoping that people will finally learn that running a country like a business isn’t a good thing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Aleta

      Some parties must be making a new fortune on all  the tests and labs.  I’m deeply depressed by the bad parts of the news, and my dog has cancer in his forehead or nose.  He might have a few weeks or a few months.  It’s going to be very hard.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Belafon

      Imagine if when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt got bored three months later and we just sued for peace.

      From what i remember of history, a lot of Republicans at the time would have been ok with it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      Actual headline on CNN right now:

      Trump demands return of statue of a guy he’s likely never heard of

      Even the institutions have given up pretending.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Belafon: Isolationism was doomed when the Wright Brothers did their thing at Kitty Hawk.

      Donald is an isolationist, along with having no clue as to how a market economy works.  He, with the degree in finance from UPenn, home of Wharton.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mandarama

      I am stuck in my house because I live in a state full of dipshits. And I moved here from the even worse state I was born in. I am Wore.Out.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Searcher

      … when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor …

      Is there an in joke I’m missing with no one commenting on this?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      joel hanes

      @Amir Khalid:

      for whatever reason

      Payback.

      Because a black President ridiculed Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

      Because Trump’s father never loved him, nor did anyone else.

      Because Presidenting is hard work, and no one can save him.

      Because nothing, even the power and panoply of being President of the United States, can fill the aching void at the center of his being.

      Reply

