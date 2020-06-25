why the fuck do we even have the 25th amendment pic.twitter.com/AZuyAkXo9r
— John Cole (@Johngcole) June 24, 2020
Imagine if when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt got bored three months later and we just sued for peace.
by John Cole| 39 Comments
This post is in: COVID-19 Coronavirus
That’s what all the epidemiologists on my Twitter feed are saying too – I can’t believe this is happening.
But yeah, it is. Reports out of Arizona are starting to sound like New York in March.
A small bit of good cheer –
Drug companies around the world are getting excited about the United States.
The view is the U.S. and Brazil are the places they consider “reliable hot spots for COVID-19 spread,” an ideal place to test a vaccine.
— Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) June 25, 2020
debbie
just heard on Colbert that Trump will be going to Mount Rushmore for July 4th fireworks. So we can add wildfires set off by fireworks to the list of worries.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
judging from their most recent TV appearances, Abbott and Ducey are still afraid to even strongly suggest masks, let alone require them, and I’ve been checking to see if the idiot in Nebraska backs off his threat to actually withhold funding from any local authorities that require them. All to appease the tiny ting god of Mean Tweets.
Patricia Kayden
Republicans are okay with us dying. We’re expendable you them. They’re fighting to destroy the ACA, defunding testing and supporting a President who refuses to wear a mask. Huge sigh.
And then there’s this –
BREAKING: The Trump administration just filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that the entire Affordable Care Act should be invalidated – saying “the remainder of the ACA should not be allowed to remain in effect.”
In the middle of a pandemic. https://t.co/E9kNu5rSHH pic.twitter.com/jevOgmbzT1
— The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) June 26, 2020
chopper
sucks living in a failed state.
Hunter Gathers
No Nazi, you’re the Nazi
I have been given every assurance from Adolph Hitler that the bombing of Pearl Harbor was an isolated incident. Crazy Dems want War ! It was a perfect phone call.
The sick news media keeps making up stories about my good friend Adolph Hitler, the Strong leader of Germany. Concentration camps are fake news!!!!
Amir Khalid
It’s painfully clear to me that, for whatever reason, Trump is working to break the USA.
Uncle Cosmo
And it’s only going to get worse – & more widespread – as High Humid Summer hits like a sweat-soaked towel thudding on a boardwalk & all those good folks out in the weather pack into bars & restaurants where the A/C’s turned up to 11 & set to recirculate.
debbie
He’s doing to this country what he did to his casino. It’s probably all he knows how to do.
frosty
@Uncle Cosmo: Well, at least in Arizona and SoCal it’s a dry heat! Florida and Texas, not so much.
The mid-Atlantic keeps looking better, although I wish my goddam state (PA) would get its ass in gear on testing.
Villago Delenda Est
It’s not so much that he’s taking no action, he’s simply ignoring that there is action to take. It’s not like FDR suing for peace; it’s like FDR paying no attention to the landing craft disgorging Imperial Japanese Marines between LA and San Diego.
MisterForkbeard
Imagine if when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt got bored three months later and we just sued for peace.
This is not the right analogy. Imagine if when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt got bored three months later and then forgot to actually sue for peace and soldiers kept dying.
I think I’ve seen at least five new ads tonight. There’s a new organization getting them out – Republicans Voting Against Trump, I think. But this is the good old Lincoln Project, and it brought tears to my eyes. Good to see they’re putting positive material in some of them.
Biden is the clear choice when it comes to compassionate and decent leadership. In a battle of heart, mind, and character @JoeBiden wins by a landslide. We need to ensure that’s reflected in the vote this November. pic.twitter.com/338AECInep
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 25, 2020
Martin
What antifa is doing to this country is terrible.
Anyway, good night y’all. It’s going to be an ugly four months, and who knows what in the three after.
Aleta
Some parties must be making a new fortune on all the tests and labs. I’m deeply depressed by the bad parts of the news, and my dog has cancer in his forehead or nose. He might have a few weeks or a few months. It’s going to be very hard.
Belafon
Imagine if when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt got bored three months later and we just sued for peace.
From what i remember of history, a lot of Republicans at the time would have been ok with it.
Martin
Actual headline on CNN right now:
Trump demands return of statue of a guy he’s likely never heard of
Even the institutions have given up pretending.
MisterForkbeard
@Villago Delenda Est: Yeah, what you said.
Mandarama
I am stuck in my house because I live in a state full of dipshits. And I moved here from the even worse state I was born in. I am Wore.Out.
Searcher
… when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor …
Is there an in joke I’m missing with no one commenting on this?
joel hanes
for whatever reason
Payback.
Because a black President ridiculed Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Because Trump’s father never loved him, nor did anyone else.
Because Presidenting is hard work, and no one can save him.
Because nothing, even the power and panoply of being President of the United States, can fill the aching void at the center of his being.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
It saddens me there will be no statues of Trump to tear down
@Searcher: Animal House
Villago Delenda Est
@Searcher: National Lampoon’s Animal House
joel hanes
He, with the degree in finance
A degree one’s father pays for does not signify the same degree of understanding and diligence as a degree one earns.
Martin
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Daughter asked if he’d have a library. Maybe, it’d only have his book in it, and we’d burn it down on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of every month.
dmsilev
@Cheryl Rofer: Knowing what that moment led to, I didn’t react very well to the George W Bush clip. The rest of the ad was good.
joel hanes
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
no statues of Trump to tear down
We could establish a tradition similar to the British Guy Fawkes Day …
