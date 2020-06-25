This Fox News segment and Trump’s unhinged reaction to it tells the whole story:

Here’s are the comments @JessicaTarlov made on Fox News that set off Trump https://t.co/gNpbSBMBtn pic.twitter.com/pnFKwAwDNb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2020

To recap: a researcher for Trump’s propaganda network analyzes the data and concludes that screeching “LAW & ORDER” and performing tough guy stunts isn’t working with voters on the protest issue, so Trump needs to find a new approach and quickly. But President Oppositional Defiant Disorder hears only personal slights and a failure on the part of the Fox News staff to defend his honor. In Trump’s pea-brain, that’s the important takeaway from the segment, not the news that he’s getting hammered in the polls and why.

Trump reacts the same way when criticized for his handling of the pandemic, and it sure looks like that criticism is about to increase as exponentially as the spread of the virus and attendant economic fallout. He’s incapable of admitting error, which makes changing course in the necessary ways impossible. That’s why he will lose.

Meanwhile, in Florida, The Tampa Bay Times finds that young protesters want to get rid of Trump but aren’t completely on board the No Malarkey Express:

“Our leadership is clear that we need Trump out. But how do you do that without endorsing the other option?” Dream Defenders spokeswoman and co-founder Nailah Summers said. “People always say, ‘well it’s the lesser of two evils.’ When do we get to stop picking the evil?”

When you show up to vote every single goddamn time the polls open, my sweet summer children. (Obligatory note: Biden isn’t evil.) Sweet Jeebus, it’s frustrating to watch idealistic young people make the same dumb mistake over and over again. I guess 2016 must seem as distant as the American Revolution to them, and 2000 the Peloponnesian War.

*Okay, if he loses! A lot can happen in five months, work like you’re 30 points down, blah blah blah. Feel free to spin around three times and spit through your fingers to remove the jinx.