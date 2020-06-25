Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

This blog will pay for itself.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Not all heroes wear capes.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Verified, but limited!

Yes we did.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Women: They Get Shit Done

Mission Accomplished!

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Reality always wins in the end.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

The Math Demands It!

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Here’s why Trump will lose*

Here’s why Trump will lose*

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

This Fox News segment and Trump’s unhinged reaction to it tells the whole story:

To recap: a researcher for Trump’s propaganda network analyzes the data and concludes that screeching “LAW & ORDER” and performing tough guy stunts isn’t working with voters on the protest issue, so Trump needs to find a new approach and quickly. But President Oppositional Defiant Disorder hears only personal slights and a failure on the part of the Fox News staff to defend his honor. In Trump’s pea-brain, that’s the important takeaway from the segment, not the news that he’s getting hammered in the polls and why.

Trump reacts the same way when criticized for his handling of the pandemic, and it sure looks like that criticism is about to increase as exponentially as the spread of the virus and attendant economic fallout. He’s incapable of admitting error, which makes changing course in the necessary ways impossible. That’s why he will lose.

Meanwhile, in Florida, The Tampa Bay Times finds that young protesters want to get rid of Trump but aren’t completely on board the No Malarkey Express:

“Our leadership is clear that we need Trump out. But how do you do that without endorsing the other option?” Dream Defenders spokeswoman and co-founder Nailah Summers said. “People always say, ‘well it’s the lesser of two evils.’ When do we get to stop picking the evil?”

When you show up to vote every single goddamn time the polls open, my sweet summer children. (Obligatory note: Biden isn’t evil.) Sweet Jeebus, it’s frustrating to watch idealistic young people make the same dumb mistake over and over again. I guess 2016 must seem as distant as the American Revolution to them, and 2000 the Peloponnesian War.

*Okay, if he loses! A lot can happen in five months, work like you’re 30 points down, blah blah blah. Feel free to spin around three times and spit through your fingers to remove the jinx.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • bemused
  • Betty Cracker
  • clay
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • japa21
  • Joe Falco
  • Kropacetic
  • Lapassionara
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Parfigliano
  • scav
  • Served
  • ThresherK

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      ThresherK

      Who the hell is Dream Defenders, and how are they handpicking their “people” who say “lesser of two evils”?

      Is “lesser of two evils” even a laugh-getter on a Meet the Press panel anymore?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “Our leadership is clear that we need Trump out. But how do you do that without endorsing the other option?” Dream Defenders spokeswoman and co-founder Nailah Summers said. “People always say, ‘well it’s the lesser of two evils.’ When do we get to stop picking the evil?”

      That’s the very same dipshittery my youngest was spewing at her sisters this weekend. So pure, so noble.

      Thanks a fucking lot, Bernie.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Parfigliano

      Idiots will probably vote 3rd party or not at all and wonder why everything is turning to shit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @ThresherK:

      “Biden is a rapist” polls fantastically as a disincentive to vote among the “believe all manipulative psychos” crowd.

      I knew that #MeToo was preemptive weaponized ratfuckery.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Served

      here come the grumps to grumble at the youth again. There is no indication that they won’t be anti-Biden in that quote, and it is perfectly fine to say “I am against Trump but don’t think Biden’s policy proposals go far enough to correct the ills of society.”

      It is good to have a fed up, pissed off, youth movement, and this one is the most active, diverse, and vibrant in decades.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      We owe it to the country to leave people who won’t get on board with our fight — whether young or old — behind.

      ETA:  They are vocal, but a small minority.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kropacetic

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: That’s the very same dipshittery my youngest was spewing at her sisters this weekend. So pure, so noble.

      Thanks a fucking lot, Bernie.

      As someone who has had disdain for Biden since 2001*, and still plans on voting for him, Bernie got nothing to do with it.

      No matter who we nominate, some segment of our electorate is not going to be happy.  Whichever group shaming the other for their preferences is counter-productive.  But it’s worse if the folks who got their choice do it because we still have to build a winning coalition for November.

      *Basically as soon as I hit adulthood and his record from prior to that certainly wasn’t better.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @Served: I am griping about that aspect of a segment of the yoots, and I make no apologies for doing so because I’ve personally witnessed that behavior resulting in untold destruction and misery on a repeat basis. That said, I mostly find them awesome and inspiring and damn sight better than my own disreputable cohort.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Kropacetic: Disagree partially.  When someone refers to our candidate as an “evil,” you have to push back to inspire our actual voters. There are things you can’t compromise on.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      scav

      Lessor of two evils? Because sweetheart, like masks, voting isn’t just about you and how it makes you look and feel. Other peoples very wellbeing depends on it.

      When faced with a headwind, having a destination in mind, learn to tack.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Joe Falco

      “He’s incapable of admitting error, which makes changing course in the necessary ways impossible.”

      Fortunately for him, Trump voters act the same way.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Served

      @Betty Cracker: I don’t take an issue to your framing and was referring more to the initial comments that completely disregarded the first 3/4 of the post and instead went directly to their reflexive hippie punching.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      clay

      @ThresherK: The Wikipedia article, in its entirety:

      Dream Defenders is an American group aimed at ending police and prisons (especially private prisons) as part of their policy and is geared towards people of color who share the goal of multi-racial organizing, among other goals. They espouse to end the school-to-prison pipeline, by ending prisons, police, and redefining notions of freedom and safety. A member of the organization, Dr. Armen Henderson, was arrested while preparing to help provide free COVID-19 testing to homeless populations.[1]

      Dream Defenders was founded after a group of activists marched from Daytona to Sanford, Florida in order to protest Trayvon Martin’s death and the failure to arrest his killer George Zimmerman. Gabriel Pendas, and Phillip Agnew knew each other from activist work at Florida A&M University, and came together to plan an event. They contacted Ciara Taylor and Nelini Stamp – other activists with similar goals.[2]
      Taylor, one of the founders, grew up in the suburbs in Florida and attended Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.[2] She served as both the political director and the director of political consciousness at Dream Defenders. In high school, Taylor protested the United States 2000 presidential election, between Al Gore and George W. Bush, after Bush was elected president. Taylor felt frustrated and hopeless in this process because she felt as though she could not actively influence the decision being made about her soon-to-be president.[2][3] She continued this activism into college at Florida A&M, where she advocated for living wages for campus workers and advocated against budget cuts that defunded her major a year before she graduated.
      In July 2013, Dream Defenders occupied the Florida State Capitol building for 31 days. The demonstration was in response to the decision of the Trayvon Martin case, in which George Zimmerman was acquitted for Martin’s murder.[4] with the aim of ending and raising awareness of Florida’s Stand Your Ground self-defense law. After 31 days, House Speaker Will Weatherford agreed to speak with them about Stand Your Ground.[5]

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bemused

      Daily, degenerate Don says or does something that is repelling more and more people, imo. It’s also everything he is ignoring and pretending isn’t happening such as the disaster in the country, increasing covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths. He’s got 4 more months to stay on this course which no doubt he will, that makes me encouraged, cautiously, that he will lose.
      I try not to imagine a massive, dancing in the streets, fuck off celebration after the election but I want that so much.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Depends on what you mean by leaving them behind. If you mean don’t invest one cent more in pestering them for their votes than is likely to generate a positive return, okay. If you mean “fuck them and their concerns,” a resounding no.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Less than perfect is not evil.  And now I should probably leave this thread before I say something intemperate.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Lapassionara

      *!#$*! Where to start! I try to imagine where the US would be today if Gore had won in 2000. It is heartbreaking that we have had so many examples of how important elections are and what negative consequences flow from Republican presidents and Republican legislatures.

      We are in a fight for the future of the human race, and the purity ponies don’t want to sully themselves by voting for the unquestionably better candidate because he’s not perfect.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.