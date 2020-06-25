Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Floriduh! Women On the Loose: They Don't Call a Group of Karens a Privilege For Nothing!

Floriduh! Women On the Loose: They Don’t Call a Group of Karens a Privilege For Nothing!

Apparently the Karens Malevolent Association, Palm Beach Local #12, had a meeting today!

That’s a lot of concentrated crazy even for south Floriduh!!!!!

But what is Floriduh! Man up to while Floriduh! Women are doing their performative insanity? He’s getting indicted!

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has been indicted by federal prosecutors for stalking, and for the unlawful use of a means of identification of another person, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announced the charges on Tuesday. The indictment stated that Greenberg attempted to cause substantial emotional distress to a political opponent who worked at a Florida school. He had letters sent to the school where the employee worked. These claimed to be from an anonymous student of the school. The letter claimed that the school employee had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

However, the indictment stated that Greenberg knew this was false.

In addition, Greenberg set up a Facebook account that claimed to belong to a concerned teacher at the school, the indictment said. He made postings with that account falsely claiming that a school employee had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

The indictment also said that Greenberg had an imposter Twitter account made of his opponent, where he claimed that he was a segregationist and in favor of white supremacy.

More at the link!

Was this at all predictable? Why yes, yes it was! But how you ask? Allow me to introduce People’s exhibits A and B!

Floriduh! Women On the Loose: They Don't Call a Group of Karens a Privilege For Nothing!

Yes, let’s give the creepy stalker guy guns, what could possibly go wrong?

Floriduh! Women On the Loose: They Don't Call a Group of Karens a Privilege For Nothing! 1

I’m pretty sure that has to be Congressman Gaetz’s adopted daughter, Nestorina, who no one knew about…

With friends like Gaetz and Stone, Greenberg is going to fit right in in prison!

Open thread!

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Kent: Neither of those are photoshopped pictures. He’s lost a lot of weight over the past 18 months.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      @Adam L Silverman:

      The bottom picture may not be photoshopped, but it is using classic wide angle distortion to make the subjects look weird.  It was taken from very close up with a wide angle lens, which distorts the relative size of their heads and feet.  That’s also why the woman in the middle looks so tiny; her head is enough lower than the men’s heads that it looks obviously smaller.  The picture would look much more natural had the camera been held at about waist height instead of above eye level.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      @Adam L Silverman:  probably attributable to his cells becoming autonomous and deciding that leaving his body and being recycled in a waste treatment plant had become a preferred choice over staying….

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      This seems to reflect well on Germans:

      https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/24/west-germany-district-re-enters-lockdown-after-new-covid-19-outbreak

      There was a major outbreak at an abbatoir in this state, and the entire state is locked-down.  The citizens who are interviewed are all up-in-arms, and the abbatoir owner is footing the costs for testing everybody.  Lots of anger towards the company.  Other parts of Germany are turning back people from the state.  In short, a virtuous circle of pushing people to stay uninfected, and to punish companies that don’t do a good job.

      I wish we were like this

      Gütersloh is now mass-testing with Tönnies [ed: the abattoir company] footing the bill, amid calls for its CEO, Clemens Tönnies, to be held to account for an outbreak health inspectors say they believe was triggered by the company failing to abide by physical distancing and hygiene rules in the factory, its canteen and the workers’ accommodation. Tönnies is reported to have initially resisted calls to hand over contact details for its workers, allegedly hampering the track-and-trace effort. The CEO has admitted mistakes and pledged to change the company.

      Fans of Schalke, the Gelsenkirchen football club where Tönnies is the chair of the supervisory board, have vented their fury by hanging protest banners at the club grounds.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      @Chetan Murthy: Yes.  And when our meat packing plants have similar outbreaks, Trump’s first response is to try to waive them of any responsibility via executive order, and then tamp down on the testing and require sick workers to return to work.  Because we gotta have our burgers.

      We are truly ruled by the most horrible people imaginable.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Kent: and blame the *workers*.  BTW, the article discusses that the workers are mostly from Romania and Bulgaria.  And yet the locals hold the CEO responsible, not the workers.  It’s so ….. invigorating to see people do the right thing.   So shameful that we can’t manage it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cameron

      Jesus.  I’ve been down here 3 1/2 years, and the place keeps getting weirder and weirder.  I’m starting to think that maybe I should go back and spend the rest of my declining years in Philly.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Eljai

      I think Matt Gaetz looks a little bit like Donny Osmond — perhaps like a lost brother who inherited none of the handsome features and is possessed by a demon.

      Reply

