New #coronavirus cases in the U.S. reach their highest single-day total.

More than 36,000 new infections were reported by state health departments Wednesday — surpassing the previous single-day record of 34,203 on April 25.#COVID19 soaring.https://t.co/igMYmF3QVN — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 24, 2020

Researchers lower forecast for U.S. COVID-19 deaths even as cases climb https://t.co/k5Ca8rNrDJ pic.twitter.com/aDhivu6XO8 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2020

This rebound was preventable. pic.twitter.com/WoM0euDeFn — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) June 24, 2020

You see that dip? That’s everyone staying home trying to buy time for a test-and-trace program that never happened because we elected a buffoon. https://t.co/1PMXOzTkiD — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) June 24, 2020

Over the last 2 weeks, cases have risen by 84% in states that don't require wearing masks in public. In states where mask wearing is mandatory, cases have fallen by 25%. https://t.co/VJkKe7yEQ3 pic.twitter.com/2iXgg3ZwZ8 — John Duchneskie (@jduchneskie) June 24, 2020

At the current pace of growth in #COVID19 cases, this is a conservative hunch. I'll go out on a limb now — you can call me on it later — and predict that it key States remain open for business throughout July, America will see 200,000 deaths by Labor Day.

Hideous. https://t.co/JAQngdc23S — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 24, 2020

the 6 states with the highest positive test rates for coronavirus over the last week – exceeding 10%, compared to national average of 5.5% – all have Republican governors

https://t.co/Tahc9UHpFs — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 24, 2020

Americans likely to be shut out when Europe reopens its borders next week, due to rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and Trump's ban on European visitors. https://t.co/u8cWqiapSH — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 24, 2020

From New York to the suburbs of Melbourne, Australia, governments and businesses around the world are ramping up precautions as coronavirus case numbers surge. Infections are rising to dire new levels, wiping out two months of progress. https://t.co/ac6PJihlz4 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2020

The International Monetary Fund sharply lowers its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago. The IMF predicts the global economy will shrink 4.9%. https://t.co/LuiPaiBoM5 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2020

China reports 19 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus amid mass testing in Beijing, where a recent outbreak appears to have been brought under control. https://t.co/yUQ6FTzwEk — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2020

Virus-free Vietnam not ready to open doors to foreign tourists yet: PM https://t.co/mbePIDdbuW pic.twitter.com/titcaq1arf — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2020





Social taboos hinder Indonesia's fight against the coronavirus https://t.co/DtVOaA0HY6 pic.twitter.com/kq5rcwTmwE — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2020

#India reported 15,968 new #COVID19 cases as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the highest daily jump so far, according to health officials, and 465 people died overnight, marking the highest daily number of casualties. There are over 456,000 cases in India, including 14,476 deaths. pic.twitter.com/TAN0AqtUfa — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 24, 2020

India has the fourth highest number of confirmed #coronavirus cases – over 470,000. But there are concerns the actual figure could be much higher https://t.co/clC5VQjKrs — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) June 25, 2020

Australia reported its first COVID-19 death in more than a month, as concerns about a second wave of infections saw thousands of people queue, sometimes for hours, to be tested for the virus https://t.co/Go7Hce1YGL by @Colpackham pic.twitter.com/12kXaDIpuu — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2020

Russian parade defies pandemic as Putin stages power bid https://t.co/P29Q6ZFFr1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 24, 2020

The @AfricaCDC is pushing robust anti-#COVID19 policies for the 55 African Union nations. Two charts stand out: One shows border shutdowns X-continent. The other shows mitigation measures & how many countries have implemented each one. @MoetiTshidi https://t.co/eoeM2Rsy5k pic.twitter.com/AFPYKHuuYN — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 24, 2020

Peru has reported the world’s sixth-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. But with its economy struggling, it went ahead this week and opened many of the country’s largest shopping malls.https://t.co/NfiCqePeCQ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2020

Mexico registers 947 new deaths from coronavirus and 5,437 new cases https://t.co/T3iW8AQLVS pic.twitter.com/mNCBqoEMgV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2020

New #Covid19 vaccine update on @WHO's website. There are now 16 vaccines in human trials — so fast! — & 125 in preclinical work. Vaccines in the clinic are being developed in China (6), US (4), UK (2) & Australia, South Korea, Russia & Germany (1 each) https://t.co/Tcff0xs20T — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 24, 2020

Africa's participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial has begun. Officials say the continent of 1.3 billion people cannot be left behind as the pandemic is 'picking up speed very quickly.' https://t.co/5Y8c3YRBqU — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) June 24, 2020

Statin use linked to lower death rate in hospitalized #COVID19 patients. The use of these cholesterol-lowering drugs also linked w/ a lower incidence of ventilator use. It's a puzzle. Statins increase ACE2 receptor activity. Virus enters cells via ACE2 https://t.co/TPmSInrMz0 pic.twitter.com/5F5UC6scxw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 24, 2020

CAUTION:

Scientists had reported the 1st drug to reduce deaths among critically ill #COVID19 patients: #dexamethasone. Now the full study is posted online. It shows the drug may be risky for patients with milder illness & the timing of the treatment is critical.https://t.co/cAuM9dPkwI — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) June 25, 2020

New for the literature on #Covid19 immunity: South Korean scientists report finding neutralizing antibodies in 7/7 completely asymptomatic patients 8 weeks after lab diagnosis. "Seroconversion in asymptomatic patients might take longer." https://t.co/TVeStKvGyE — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 25, 2020

Trump sued for threat to pull Covid-19 funding over Indian blockade https://t.co/RTNrBO5Vcz — Bloomberg (@business) June 24, 2020

Coronavirus infections are climbing among young Americans in several U.S. states where bars, restaurants and stores have reopened. https://t.co/0CpedznNxA — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) June 24, 2020

Suddenly Ted Cruz is a supporter of big-gubmint federal intervention:

The Trump admin. plans to end federal funding and support for coronavirus testing sites at the end of this month, @NBCNews has learned. pic.twitter.com/6JPPHra2Xk — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 24, 2020

Florida sees 5,500 new coronavirus cases, shatters one-day record https://t.co/tUCp4ZKXKA pic.twitter.com/81pn210D8F — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2020

#BREAKING: Governor Sisolak issues an order requiring Nevadans to wear a face-covering or mask when in public spaces. It goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Watch the video to see the governor issue the mandate. pic.twitter.com/uuwIRiuPEt — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 25, 2020

In order keep our economy open and moving forward we need to #MaskUpNV. ?? Do it for your fellow Nevadans. #StaySafe#StayOpen pic.twitter.com/CItuRfr7cH — Marilyn Kirkpatrick (@MKNVspeaks) June 25, 2020

Nobody’s going to Disneyland: