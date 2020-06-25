Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Wednesday/Thursday, June 24-25

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Wednesday/Thursday, June 24-25

by

CAUTION:

Suddenly Ted Cruz is a supporter of big-gubmint federal intervention:

Nobody’s going to Disneyland:

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Four new cases: one local infection, a non-Malaysian who presented with severe acute respiratory infection and was screened in a hospital; three imported infections in Malaysians returning from Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Egypt. Cumulative total 8,600 cases.

      40 more patients recovered and were discharged; total 8,271 recovered or 96.2% of all cases. That leaves 208 active cases; two are in ICU, and neither one is on a ventilator.

      No new deaths were recorded, for an 11th consecutive day. Total stands at 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.41%, case fatality rate is 1.44%.

      Fifth and sixth formers (16- and 18-year olds) resumed classes yesterday. These grades were prioritised because they are the ones facing crucial public exams in November. Attendance on the first day was about 96%.

      I see the US making the opposite of progress against this pandemic, and the sight deeply saddens me.

      SFAW

      Suddenly Ted Cruz is a supporter of big-gubmint federal intervention:

      Wasn’t he also a big supporter of hurricane relief for Texas etc. a few years ago (I forget which hurricane), but (shockingly, I know) an opponent of relief for NYC and environs in the aftermath of Hurricane/Superstorm Sandy (which came later)

      Asking for a friend country.

