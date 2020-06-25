Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Action and lags

Yesterday afternoon, Governor Cooper (D-NC) ordered mandatory masks in some pulbic interactions:

This is occurring in the context of consistent 8-10% positivity rate even as testing has increased for the past couple of weeks and a 55% increase in COVID related hospitalizations over the past thirty days.

The goal of the masking order is to slow community spread.

It is also a reminder of the lags that policy and behavior changes have before we see any potential change in trends.

The order will have no effect on today’s numbers. Most of the positive tests that North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will report at noon time today are from tests already administered but whose results had not been processed or reported before 11:00AM on Wednedsday. The number of positive tests administered on the same reporting day is small fraction of total tests newly reported on any given day. People who were tested on Wednesday will show up as new positive cases in the testing counts from Wednesday to this coming Sunday or Monday. Any changes in public behavior won’t affect these people. People who are getting tested today are likely to have been exposed to a risk of infection earlier this week. Some people who are feeling great and are consistently engaging in low risk behaviors will wake up and get tested because they have a medical appointment or just feel like it. BUt mos tpeople getting tested have at least a reason to suspect a risk of exposure. That exposure risk happened in the past.

Changes in public behavior will incrementally creep into the testing numbers starting today and dominating the testing by next week.

If we hypothesize that mandatory mask orders will lead to a change in aggregate risk profiles, we probably won’t see changes in trend show up in testing for at least a week, and probably longer just due to reporting and testing lags from potential infection events.

Each person who tests positive has a fractional possibility of being hospitalized. We know that hospitalizations lag by a week to ten days after symptoms start. Changes in behavior today won’t change the number of people who are currently infected and possibly ending up in a hospital. Those hospitalizations are going to happen irregardless of current and future public behaviors that change risk. Hospitalizations may start to be avoided against the counterfactual of no mandatory masking or other behavioral changes in ten to fifteen days. Until then, the hospitals are dealing with people who were infected in early to mid-June.

COVID has a lot of lags. There are few instances where an immediate change in public behavior leads to an an immediate reward of seeing improvement. Instead, we need to change behaviors and then wait. That wait can be for a week to see changes in infection trends, or it can be two or three weeks for changes in hospitalizations. The feedback loops require patience. They also require what seems to be early overreactions. States, regions, counties and cities that systemically change behavior through either explicit orders or unorganized individual level re-assessments of reasonable risk when there is still significant hospital capacity will have a very different experience in two or three weeks after the behavioral changes than regions that only change behavior when case trend is increasing and hospital systems are entering surge mode.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Ohio Mom

      The case numbers in Ohio are going up but we are still full speed ahead on opening things up.

      I see that Governor DeWine is polling well among Democrats. I think you can add a lag in public disapproval to the list.

      First DeWine got extra credit for being a Republican doing the same as what any sensible Democratic Governor was doing — he was graded on a curve. I thought, Okay, heap praise on him, whatever keeps him on track.

      Now he is back to form as a Republican but he’s still being admired for the things he stopped doing.

      It will probably take a lot of human misery to get his approval numbers in the basement where they belong.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      @Edmund Dantes: It’s a restaurant here, so we get a special dispensation to use it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      delosgatos

      @Edmund Dantes: From Merriam-Webster:
      Frequently Asked Questions About irregardless
      Is irregardless a word?
      “Yes. It may not be a word that you like, or a word that you would use in a term paper, but irregardless certainly is a word. It has been in use for well over 200 years, employed by a large number of people across a wide geographic range and with a consistent meaning. That is why we, and well-nigh every other dictionary of modern English, define this word.”
      Does irregardless mean the same thing as regardless?
      Yes. We define irregardless as “regardless.”

      @Edmund Dantes:

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @schrodingers_cat: Some guesses:

      • Enough people are tired of social distancing. Hey, the beach is open! So is the mall!
      • Some of it is number-of-tests driven. The number of cases is way up, but the positivity rate is up by a more modest amount. Hospitalizations are up slightly, so far anyway.
      • A local echo of what is happening nationally with different regions getting hit at different times. In California, the Bay Area got hit first, and then LA County. Now, even as LA is still struggling, places like Orange County are basically seeing rapid growth for the first time.
      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      It’s funny how Trumpies don’t complain about No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service but whine like toddlers over having to wear masks.

      @schrodingers_cat:  People stopped wearing masks and started acting like old times.  Newsome ordered masks in public again startling last Monday and most people where I live are wearing them again thankfully.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      @schrodingers_cat:

      What is the reason behind the uptick in the infection rate in California?

      I think it’s a bit of a mix.  California is a big enough place that you really have to treat it as the equivalent of several Eastern states.  In the Bay Area, there has been an uptick in cases from reopening, though I don’t think anywhere in the Bay Area is really badly hit right now.  In Southern California, LA county never got the outbreak fully under control, and we’re seeing a rise because we started to reopen anyway.  The surrounding counties (Ventura, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino) reopened faster and are definitely seeing an uptick.  The same with San Diego.  Most of the rest of the state wasn’t hit badly early on and has resisted the control measures implemented in the areas that were.  They reopened fastest of all and are now experiencing spikes from opening too fast and too casually.  I also think some of the big agricultural counties are being hit by outbreaks among farm workers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      VOR

      I was reading the news and commented to my son that COVID was on the rise. He asked “how bad?” I said “the Republican governor of Texas is telling people to wear masks”. He winced, and said “that must be bad”.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rk

      I’ll  never understand why these states learned nothing from New York or New Jersey. We went through a nightmare. These guys just had to look at us and plan, get everything together. They had time which we did not.  Yesterday we had one patient in the hospital with COVID and all the tests I did last week were negative. So we seem to be o.k. for now (and I hope it continues this way. I don’t know if the governors of Texas, Arizona or the other states can be charged with crimes, but what they did should be a crime.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      @rk:

      I’ll never understand why these states learned nothing from New York or New Jersey.

      Because they didn’t want to believe it could happen to them.  They looked at New York and New Jersey (and Italy, France, the UK, etc.) and said found all the things that make those places different from them and that might contribute to spreading COVID, and decided it was those things that were the reason the hard-hit places suffered.  Once they had rationalized their good luck as being a reflection of their superior lifestyle, they ignored the lessons of those places because they had decided it couldn’t happen to them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jinchi

      @Edmund Dantes: “Irregardless” was that intentional? Not a word at all.

      It’s always sounded wrong to me too, but it is a legitimate word. The really weird thing is it means the same thing as “regardless”.

      Reply

