Yesterday afternoon, Governor Cooper (D-NC) ordered mandatory masks in some pulbic interactions:

BREAKING: Gov. Cooper issues statewide mask mandate, effective Friday, and announces #NorthCarolina will remain in Phase 2 "safer-at-home" for at least 3 more weeks. #wral — WRALJoe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) June 24, 2020

This is occurring in the context of consistent 8-10% positivity rate even as testing has increased for the past couple of weeks and a 55% increase in COVID related hospitalizations over the past thirty days.

The goal of the masking order is to slow community spread.

It is also a reminder of the lags that policy and behavior changes have before we see any potential change in trends.



The order will have no effect on today’s numbers. Most of the positive tests that North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will report at noon time today are from tests already administered but whose results had not been processed or reported before 11:00AM on Wednedsday. The number of positive tests administered on the same reporting day is small fraction of total tests newly reported on any given day. People who were tested on Wednesday will show up as new positive cases in the testing counts from Wednesday to this coming Sunday or Monday. Any changes in public behavior won’t affect these people. People who are getting tested today are likely to have been exposed to a risk of infection earlier this week. Some people who are feeling great and are consistently engaging in low risk behaviors will wake up and get tested because they have a medical appointment or just feel like it. BUt mos tpeople getting tested have at least a reason to suspect a risk of exposure. That exposure risk happened in the past.

Changes in public behavior will incrementally creep into the testing numbers starting today and dominating the testing by next week.

If we hypothesize that mandatory mask orders will lead to a change in aggregate risk profiles, we probably won’t see changes in trend show up in testing for at least a week, and probably longer just due to reporting and testing lags from potential infection events.

Each person who tests positive has a fractional possibility of being hospitalized. We know that hospitalizations lag by a week to ten days after symptoms start. Changes in behavior today won’t change the number of people who are currently infected and possibly ending up in a hospital. Those hospitalizations are going to happen irregardless of current and future public behaviors that change risk. Hospitalizations may start to be avoided against the counterfactual of no mandatory masking or other behavioral changes in ten to fifteen days. Until then, the hospitals are dealing with people who were infected in early to mid-June.

COVID has a lot of lags. There are few instances where an immediate change in public behavior leads to an an immediate reward of seeing improvement. Instead, we need to change behaviors and then wait. That wait can be for a week to see changes in infection trends, or it can be two or three weeks for changes in hospitalizations. The feedback loops require patience. They also require what seems to be early overreactions. States, regions, counties and cities that systemically change behavior through either explicit orders or unorganized individual level re-assessments of reasonable risk when there is still significant hospital capacity will have a very different experience in two or three weeks after the behavioral changes than regions that only change behavior when case trend is increasing and hospital systems are entering surge mode.