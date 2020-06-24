"I'm going to say this, and I hope Joe doesn't take offense to this, but…you know, Joe's been around for a while. And we tend to that for granted." – @BarackObama just now at the event with @JoeBiden .

Updated fundraising total: Obama and Biden's reunion tonight raised more than $11 million, including $7.6m from 175,000 grassroots donors. Trump campaign had tried to dunk on Biden camp, touting the $10m it raised over the weekend around the Tulsa rally. https://t.co/KdezWGfQod

And I second this, from Donna Edwards for the Washington Post — “It doesn’t matter which woman Joe Biden picks as his running mate”:

Call me crazy, but I have decided to not be invested in former vice president Joe Biden’s selection of a running mate. The stakes are simply too high to declare bright lines based on whom Biden chooses. And, while it is interesting to listen to the arguments for or against various prospects, I’m far more interested in getting Biden elected to end the reign of incompetence, cruelty and racism of the current occupant of the White House.

I would rather focus on strengthening Biden’s governing agenda — health care, reforming the criminal justice system, economic inclusion, the climate crisis. I trust that Biden will choose someone to advise him on a governing agenda that returns competency and accountability to government, and enables the United States to reclaim its seat at the international table. I am confident he will choose someone who is prepared to be president yesterday…

Each of the prospects who have been identified publicly has strengths and weaknesses — wrong geography, problematic record, untested, unknown — including things we do not know that will be revealed only in a thorough background inquiry. Like any good executive, I would expect Biden’s choice to bolster his weak spots and complement his strengths. Remember when the rap on Barack Obama was that he did not have sufficient experience in foreign policy and was not deeply connected in Washington? Well, he chose Biden as his running mate to counter those weaknesses. I expect Biden will do the same — someone younger and ready on day one to be president; someone to rally the masses; someone who’s prepared to step onto the world stage; someone to allay concerns of a skeptical left; someone to whom he could turn as a peer…