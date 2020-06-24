Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Go Joe!

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Go Joe!

And I second this, from Donna Edwards for the Washington Post“It doesn’t matter which woman Joe Biden picks as his running mate”:

Call me crazy, but I have decided to not be invested in former vice president Joe Biden’s selection of a running mate. The stakes are simply too high to declare bright lines based on whom Biden chooses. And, while it is interesting to listen to the arguments for or against various prospects, I’m far more interested in getting Biden elected to end the reign of incompetence, cruelty and racism of the current occupant of the White House.

I would rather focus on strengthening Biden’s governing agenda — health care, reforming the criminal justice system, economic inclusion, the climate crisis. I trust that Biden will choose someone to advise him on a governing agenda that returns competency and accountability to government, and enables the United States to reclaim its seat at the international table. I am confident he will choose someone who is prepared to be president yesterday…

Each of the prospects who have been identified publicly has strengths and weaknesses — wrong geography, problematic record, untested, unknown — including things we do not know that will be revealed only in a thorough background inquiry. Like any good executive, I would expect Biden’s choice to bolster his weak spots and complement his strengths. Remember when the rap on Barack Obama was that he did not have sufficient experience in foreign policy and was not deeply connected in Washington? Well, he chose Biden as his running mate to counter those weaknesses. I expect Biden will do the same — someone younger and ready on day one to be president; someone to rally the masses; someone who’s prepared to step onto the world stage; someone to allay concerns of a skeptical left; someone to whom he could turn as a peer…

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Geopolitical  smash and grab.

      Israel might start annexing territory claimed by the Palestinians. Taiwan is pushing for a historic free trade agreement. North Korea is desperate for sanctions relief. And Poland is itching to seal the deal on a “Fort Trump” to bolster its defenses against Russia with thousands more U.S. troops.

      As his poll numbers sink, governments that have allied themselves with Donald Trump’s presidency are racing to clinch favorable deals they see as unlikely under a President Joe Biden.

       

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Progressives had a good night in NYC, and the GOP is looking to out-young AOC.

      Top takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries: The left, the right, the wait

       

      The left is on the rise in New York City, and a Donald Trump-endorsed House candidate suffered a rare primary loss.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      I wonder if there should be a moratorium on statue toppling, which seems to have become a distraction from the main BLM message.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Immanentize:

      He’s leading!

      Seriously, I fear that the action is moving from sincere activists to kids that just want to break shit.  And it’s definitely occupying the media’s attention more than police brutality.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HinTN

      @Baud: While that presents as sensible and rational it also presents as paternalistic and the same old “there there, wait your turn” response received a thousand times before.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Today’s light reading (from Father’s Day).

      Today, I ask you for the most Dad things you’ve done in the last year. (You need not be a dad or have kids.) I’ll go first:

      1. For my birthday, I only asked for a pressure washer.

      2. At the store, I said, out loud to myself, that there are “too many dang potato chip flavors.”

      — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub)
      June 21, 2020

      Reply

