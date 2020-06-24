According to the headlines, AOC won (no surprise) and Eliot Engel lost (no big surprise) their primary challenges, Nate MacMurray lost the 27th CD special election, and Biden won the state.

But — there are 1.7 million absentee ballots left to count, and the counting won’t start until July 1. Most New Yorkers (me included) voted absentee for the primary.

So, I would say all of these results are provisional at best. I’ll also bet that the models used by CNN and others haven’t been revised to reflect this reality.