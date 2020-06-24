Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Watch Those NY Numbers

Watch Those NY Numbers

18 Comments

According to the headlines, AOC won (no surprise) and Eliot Engel lost (no big surprise) their primary challenges, Nate MacMurray lost the 27th CD special election, and Biden won the state.

But — there are 1.7 million absentee ballots left to count, and the counting won’t start until July 1. Most New Yorkers (me included) voted absentee for the primary.

So, I would say all of these results are provisional at best. I’ll also bet that the models used by CNN and others haven’t been revised to reflect this reality.

  • Baud
  • Citizen Alan
  • download my app in the app store mistermix
  • germy
  • Marcopolo
  • Miss Bianca
  • PsiFighter37
  • Roger Moore
  • WereBear
  • Wyatt Salamanca

      Citizen Alan

      Am I correct in thinking there’s no Republican challenger in NY16? That’s the impression I got from my brief research, but I wanted to be sure.

      Marcopolo

      I’m just so pleased that last night voters sent not just the first gay AA man on his way to Congress but the first two! 

      They are Mondaire Jones NY-17 & Richie Torres NY-15.

       

      A great night for progressives. As someone who gave (small amounts) to Jamaal Bowman (NY-16 with lots of absentee ballots to count) and Charles Booker I am also pretty happy about where they stand right now in their primaries, though if Booker wins the KY Sen nomination he will have a Mt. Everest to climb to beat McConnell in the general.

      PsiFighter37

      Engel really stepped on himself with his hot mic quote. He deserved to lose big, and it seems like he did. Will be interested to see what shakes out in Nita Lowey’s district (which is where I grew up; I also interned in her Westchester County office 15 years ago). I also hope that Ruben Diaz Sr. does not win; the dude is stuck with last-century social views and is openly contemplating voting for Trump…why would any Democrat vote for him? I know he’s got long-time name rec, but he’s well past his sell-by date. I think even his son (the current Bronx borough president) wants nothing to do with him, at least publicly.

      Carolyn Maloney’s race (where I live now) is far closer than I thought it would be – Suraj Patel is a joke IMO; there’s no way he deserves to represent a huge chunk of Manhattan because he works in his family’s hotel business. That said, I have to think that even if she scrapes by, this will be her last rodeo…ending the night with a bare plurality at 41%, with lots of votes to count, is quite disheartening.

      WereBear

      A good reminder that one of the enemies of the vote by mail will be our own Village of Media Idiots, who love their horse race more than the country.

      PsiFighter37

      Also, I am not a fan of AOC, but I am glad she crushed Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. Having watched CNBC for years on end at work, she was plainly a GOP plant who only ran as a Democrat because of the district’s makeup.

      Baud

      I always assumed the AOC primary challenge would be a yawner, and I was right. But apparently some people took it seriously (not here).

      Marcopolo

      @PsiFighter37:   Honestly, the Engel/Bowman contest looked pretty much like the AOC/Crowley race 2 years ago.  District demographics have shifted since Engel’s first won in 1989 and it is now a majority minority population which looks like Bowman, not Engel.  Engel also did not appear to be campaigning much at all.  Whether that was taking a win for granted or just not being all that psyched about another term in Congress, who knows.  Finally, I read a fair amount of reporting that in recent years (and certainly during the past few pandemic months) Engel had been spending a lot more time living in his Maryland house than back in the district.  I was time for him to make way for a younger, more passionate & more liberal candidate who better represents the people of the district.

      Btw, a few years ago I heard the line that change in an area’s political representation lags change in its demographics by a couple of decades.  Seems to be true.

      Baud

      @Marcopolo: Interesting theory. Nixon started the conservative train 1968, but the GOP didn’t win the House until 1992, which is consistent with that timeline.

      Marcopolo

      So Nate Cohn, the NYT political reporter/numbers guy who oversaw the poll that dropped this morning:

      Joe Biden holds a commanding 14 point lead in the first NYT/Siena national survey, 50 to 36 percent https://t.co/fnGaZUHo0F— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 24, 2020

      has been responding to questions on twitter. I thought this was interesting:

      We’ll talk more about turnout later, but 2016 voters (even better for Trump than 2016 turnout, as that would exclude, say, everyone 18-22 or everyone who voted in the Dem primary that didn’t vote in ’16) is Biden+10

      Yesterday I was warning my friends that this would be the first prez poll this year to use tighter controls on who they believe will vote so it would probably be a lot closer than what we’ve been seeing. Or maybe not lol.

      Of course we should still be out there working for all the candidates we support like we are 20 points behind.

      Marcopolo

      @Baud:   Or you can just look at the entire South which was heavily D until the civil rights movement (cultural vs racial demographic shift).  The shift to R representation didn’t complete until the early 90’s.  I think WV is a great example of this currently.  Manchin is the last D holdout there.  Robert Byrd & Jay Rockefeller wouldn’t have a chance of winning in WV today.

      Reply
      Marcopolo

      @germy:  Keep in mind that all four of them have been involved together in D NY politics for decades.  If you are a part of the political establishment you support (however lukewarmly) other members of the political establishment–so long as they are not horrifying a$$holes like King in IA.

      Reply
      Miss Bianca

      @Marcopolo:

      though if Booker wins the KY Sen nomination he will have a Mt. Everest to climb to beat McConnell in the general

      Which is why I’m not super psyched about the prospect of his winning the primary, to be honest. It was looking like McGrath had a fighting chance against McConnell.

      Also why I’m not super psyched about the prospect of Andrew Romanoff winning the primary against Hickenlooper here in CO, if that ends up happening. Hick was polling at 18 points over Cory Gardner. Romanoff? Jesus, his campaign doesn’t even seem to have done *internal* polling.

