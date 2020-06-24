I’m trying to find “the one site” that will give me a snapshot of COVID in the US. Here’s my take on three popular sites:

Rt.live has good information, but retransmission is just part of the picture.

Covidexitstrategy.org seems to bounce around a bit, probably because their three-category classification (green/yellow/red) is too simplistic. But they do take hospital capacity and testing into account.

My current favorite is CovidActNow.org, which uses four colors to code states, (though the two intermediate colors are a little hard to discern). They’re certainly not overly optimistic (only 3 states are on track to contain COVID today) and they also track tracing capacity, which is very important and lacking right now. They also allow drill-in to states to see county-by-county status.

If you have a site that you like better, please let us know in the comments.

In other COVID news, Trump’s super-spreader event in a Phoenix church with a capacity of 3,000 was overshadowed by the 3,591 cases reported in Arizona yesterday. CovidActNow tells me that Arizona’s ICUs are basically full, too. One would think that it’s about time to take off the rainbow shades.

Update: Germy mentioned this site and the top article explains why air purifiers can’t stop COVID in mass gatherings. The megachurch grifters hosting Trump’s rally claimed that their new air purifiers would keep everyone safe.