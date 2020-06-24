Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

No one could have predicted…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Verified, but limited!

We still have time to mess this up!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

What fresh hell is this?

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Consistently wrong since 2002

This blog will pay for itself.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

We have all the best words.

How has Obama failed you today?

Wetsuit optional.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Women: They Get Shit Done

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Three Ways of Looking at a Shitstorm

Three Ways of Looking at a Shitstorm

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m trying to find “the one site” that will give me a snapshot of COVID in the US. Here’s my take on three popular sites:

Rt.live has good information, but retransmission is just part of the picture.

Covidexitstrategy.org seems to bounce around a bit, probably because their three-category classification (green/yellow/red) is too simplistic. But they do take hospital capacity and testing into account.

My current favorite is CovidActNow.org, which uses four colors to code states, (though the two intermediate colors are a little hard to discern). They’re certainly not overly optimistic (only 3 states are on track to contain COVID today) and they also track tracing capacity, which is very important and lacking right now. They also allow drill-in to states to see county-by-county status.

If you have a site that you like better, please let us know in the comments.

In other COVID news, Trump’s super-spreader event in a Phoenix church with a capacity of 3,000 was overshadowed by the 3,591 cases reported in Arizona yesterday. CovidActNow tells me that Arizona’s ICUs are basically full, too. One would think that it’s about time to take off the rainbow shades.

Update: Germy mentioned this site and the top article explains why air purifiers can’t stop COVID in mass gatherings. The megachurch grifters hosting Trump’s rally claimed that their new air purifiers would keep everyone safe.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • David Anderson
  • different-church-lady
  • download my app in the app store mistermix
  • germy
  • Icedfire
  • Kay
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • VOR

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Do you know if any of these sites take into account “excess deaths” as a way to control for Republican governors lying? There’s no way Florida shouldn’t be a bright, nuclear-glowing red.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @Chief Oshkosh: None of those three factor in excess deaths, though 2 of them track flu-like symptoms.  It would be an interesting metric to track, but it’s a lagging indicator, and these are all sites trying to predict the course of the pandemic.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      Update: Germy mentioned this site and the top article explains why air purifiers can’t stop COVID in mass gatherings.

      There’s a local furnace/air conditioner company that advertises a lot during my local news.  (The owner is an older wingnut who ran unsuccessfully a few times for public office.)

      Lately, they’ve been advertising a home air purifier they promise will remove covid from the air.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David Anderson

      Disclaimer: I’m working on and with the COVIDExitStrategy.Org team

      and yep, the 3 phase stoplight design is too simplistic. But at the core, we are trying to track where the country is relative to CDC and White House guidance as our benchmarks. Other benchmarks will have very different stories to tell.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      I check rt.live, CovidActNow.org, the New York Times’ Ohio Covid map, and my county’s board of health page, which uses a zip code map to break out the numbers.

      They all show the same thing, that we were on a nice enough downward trend until Governor DeWine wimped out. The lull is over and I’m glad I got my haircut while the going was good.

      If things don’t turn around, I’m dreading the fall and winter. Any and all head colds will send me into profound anxiety.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      different-church-lady

      CovidActNow tells me that Arizona’s ICUs are basically full, too. One would think that it’s about time to take off the rainbow shades.

      The Texas governorship ran around saying that maybe old people should just die for the sake of the economy – a thing they were happy to say when it was people in NYC who were dying, and now that the virus has actually slammed into Texas they’re losing their shit.

      Tragedy is when I have to wear a mask. Comedy is when you die from the germs I spread not wearing a mask.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      VOR

      I bought a new furnace about 5 years ago and asked for the UV light option. There are a set of UV lights and the airflow passes right through them. The salesman had never actually sold this feature and had to figure out how to add it to the bid. Wasn’t expensive. I got it because my kids were dealing with a series of minor respiratory infections keeping them out of school. I never had much faith in the UV but figured it wouldn’t do any harm, other than to my wallet. I have absolutely no idea if it works on COVID.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      different-church-lady

      @germy:

      Lately, they’ve been advertising a home air purifier they promise will remove covid from the air.

      Is it going to remove it from your cousin who’s standing right next to you and not wearing a mask first?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      No breakdown state by state but for worldwide numbers I pop by the very, very frequently updated Covidly. Many options there for displaying the data, also too.

      Which, BTW, is now showing Brazil as having bumped the U.S. from the topmost position for cases reported in the last 24 hours.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      It just feels so incredibly rudderless and overwhelming. This is when we really, really could have used a functioning federal government and we just don’t have one.

      It isn’t just Trump. There’s no leadership or cohesive effort of any kind, on anything. They’re ALL failing at the same time. People talk about the CDC or the White House but that’s only 10%. Where is the labor department, the education department, HHS, Homeland Security, and on and on and on.

      These problems are HUGE. The idea that they’re going to be handled state by state (or in conservative states, city by city) is just ludicrous. It isn’t going to work. It isn’t working. But here we are hurtling towards fall and not one fucking area or issue has been adequately addressed, nationally.

      You talk to people they’re like “what about school? What about daycare? What about my parents in the nursing home? What about my job?”. The stress on people is just incredible.

      It occurred to me last night that if Biden wins we are doing the same cycle over again. Republican President creates GIANT FUCKING MESS, Democrat cleans it up. Biden is entering a shitstorm catastrophe, just like Obama did.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      different-church-lady

      @VOR: At the only job I’ve had in three months, they have one of those lunch-sized foil cooler things that’s been retrofitted with a UV light. We took all the wireless mic stuff that people would be wearing, and pens and pencils and headphones and other stuff, and we just constantly kept cycling them through the “UV lunchbox”. It may all be theater, but why not — if we need to do theater to make the clients feel safe and comfortable, we’ll do theater.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      @different-church-lady:  No it won’t, but the heating/AC company wants to make some $$ from nervous people.

      The owner of the company is a piece of work.   I remember him debating a Democrat during a race for some local seat (he lost badly) and he scowled the whole time and called global warming a liberal hoax.

      So I’m not surprised he’s pushing a bullshit product.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Apparently the manufacturer of the units sent out a release that the Arizona church honchos are full of it, the equipment is not intended to eradicate COVID and they never made any claim it does.

      No link; heard on MSNBC yesterday.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      @Icedfire: JHC, that site shows the virus has a 5.1% fatality rate – enormously higher than any other calculation I’ve seen!

      It also shows a big gap between number of cases and the total of death/recovered.

      E.g., for the US  it shows number of cases as 2,407,358, deaths as 123,272 and recovered as 741,398.  I assume the rest are still sick – that’s a hellacious number of still-sick.

      It looks like the fatality rate is so high because it’s calculated only from the recorded deaths v. recovered. Doesn’t take into account the people still sick, because we don’t know their ultimate fate yet.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      And this is mean but I have to say it. Having interacted with people from the day this thing started – I didn’t miss a single day of work, at work, I am convinced 95% of the mask resistance is VANITY. They’re too vain to wear a mask. The mask conflicts with how they view themselves and they treat it like a piece of clothing they’re rejecting, like “oh, I don’t wear hats”. These are the same fucking people who would rather cause a 10 car pileup than wear their godammned glasses, or the people who insist they aren’t hard of hearing when they clearly ARE, causing you to repeat yourself endlessly and scream at them. They’re vain.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.