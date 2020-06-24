Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Too inconsequential to be sued

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

How has Obama failed you today?

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Yes we did.

We have all the best words.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

No one could have predicted…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

What fresh hell is this?

I personally stopped the public option…

Shocking, but not surprising.

Mission Accomplished!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Cooking / Roast Chicken–A Poultice for the Soul

Roast Chicken–A Poultice for the Soul

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Sweet FSM on a pogo stick!

I am losing it today, as each new news drop triggers a fresh cycle of rage.  Fuck every national Republican (and most of the rest)–sideways with a rusty farm implement.

I’m genuinely in fear for the Republic at this point, what with a criminally-led DoJ and an increasingly corrupted judiciary enabling whatever arbitrary power grab the Cheetolini stumbles upon.

Clearly, I need a break, and maybe some of y’all do too.

So…let’s talk poultry.

Some here may recall I am a roast chicken obsessive.  Sunday afternoon, I picked up a really nice bird from our local refinance-your-mortgage specialty butcher (Savenors, for the Massholes among us).

Brought it home, and then thought about what to do with it. I’ve posted before on our defaults–splayed chicken with leeks and mushrooms, roast chicken with duck fat under the skin and so on.

Nothing seemed quite right so we started to vamp.

Roast Chicken--A Poultice for the Soul 1

First, I spatchcocked the bird.

Then I made a wet rub to put under the skin, very, very loosely adapted from a Yotam Ottolenghi recipe for chicken sofrito.  It was somewhere around a 1/4 cup of olive oil, the juice of about 1/3 to 1/2 of a lemon, one huge (or two more regular) garlic cloves very finely chopped, some thyme, and about a teaspoon of pimenton–smoked paprika. A little bit of maple syrup to cut the acid (honey would work too).  Salt and pepper. I stirred it up, tasted it, adjusted it (more salt, and a little more pimenton– I wanted to make sure the smokiness of the paprika comes through–not too much, but there.  I loosened the skin on the breasts and thights, and spooned most of the sauce under the skin, saving just a little to rub on the outside.

I had been preheating the oven to 400 degrees with a large cast iron frying pan heating up inside it.  (A big boi: the Lodge 15 inch beast. Work on your upper body strength before using.) When the oven got to temperature I slopped some more olive oil in the pan and then added the chicken, breast side up.

While that got started, I prepped a red onion, four or five shallots, cut into quarters, and an orange pepper. Mixed them all up in a bowl, added a little salt and pepper, a quarter cup or so of sweet sherry, another third of a lemon’s juice, and some capers.

At about the twelve minute mark, maybe fifteen, I added the vegetables to the pan, scattering them all around the bird, and then shut ’em all up together.  After another twenty minutes or so–maybe 25, who knows?–this was the result:

Roast Chicken--A Poultice for the Soul

It was…sublime.

The texture of the bird was as good as I remember achieving, well, just about ever. The self basting with the spice rub (and the acid involved, I suspect) did something wonderful. The vegetables, braising in booze and chicken fat, turned into a kind of jam. And the garlic-pimenton-lemon flavor was just forward enough to make it all interesting, without overwhelming the quality of the chicken meat itself.

Trump and disease and death simply faded out of mind for a good hour.

I needed that.

So: food porn as a distraction.

Your turn: what have you made or dreamt of that has, at least for a moment, lifted you out of grim reality?

Open food themed thread, jackals!

Image: Annibale Carracci, The Bean Eaterbetween 1584-1585.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Elizabelle
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gravenstone
  • Joe Falco
  • Kristine
  • Louise B.
  • LuciaMia
  • MattF
  • randy khan
  • Tom Levenson

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Kristine

      That chicken is a thing of beauty.

      My fave roasting method is this one from NYT Cooking. I can never find ramps, so I usually settle for regular onions and garlic. I don’t use cast iron, but a s/s casserole, so I need to keep the temp below 450F. Still results in a tasty bird and eliminates my usual issue of slight underdoneness where the legs meet the body.

      It was a take the car in for repairs/lawn mowing morning–car is back and lawn is mowed. Had lunch on the deck. Mediterranean bean soup with rosemary-garlic bread. Grated some parm reg on both. Also stirred some Les Moulin Mahjoub harissa into the soup for smoky bite. LMM makes my fave harissa by far.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      randy khan

      We saw the article in the NY Times food section on garden focaccia a while back and decided to start making it.  It’s one of those really easy recipes that’s more than 95% sitting around waiting for things to happen.  (Seriously – 5 minutes mixing, 24 hours resting, 5 minutes putting it in the pan, another hour or two rising, decorate, and bake.)  It turns out a really lovely pan of bread, and you can have fun decorating it with veggies to make the top pretty.  I’ve made it 4 times since the end of April.

      Recipe link at end of article

      I’ve also been doing an apple tart that’s a mashup of recipes from Chez Panisse (the crust) and Barefoot Contessa (the rest).  I think I want to try it with peaches next.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      Keeping it really simple, on Sunday my daughter and SIL came over and brought a honkin’ big piece of bluefish and a couple of dozen oysters. The fish went in one of these, lined with lemons sliced very thinly on the mandoline on the skin side, and just some good olive oil and a little adobo on the flesh side. Shucked the oysters, put the blue on the grill, opened a nice Sancerre, and there you have it. Life didn’t suck. Did I mention I like bluefish?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Looks and sounds good.  Thanks for sharing.

      I had been looking all over (online) to refill my stash of bread and whole-wheat flour, without success, for months.  Then, a couple of weeks ago, I noticed that Nuts.com listed flour.  And it was in stock!

      I just finished baking a mostly whole-wheat loaf in my breadmaker.  It turned out well.

      https://nuts.com/cookingbaking/flours/kyrol/1lb.html

      https://nuts.com/cookingbaking/grains/wheat/whole-wheat-flour/1lb.html

      The WW flour has much more visible bran than the last stuff I bought (from Target) in the Before Times, but it works well.  The rest of the WW flour is very soft and fluffy, and the bread flour is excellent.

      Yummy!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      My own cooking tends to be utiliitarian rather than pornographic. But with the low-level reopenings in my neighborhood, I’m looking forward to returning to buying stuff at the French bakery, the Italian deli, the bagel store, and, of course, Trader Joe’s. My current vice is Talenti gelato. Their Double Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Caramel flavors are just… divine.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Kristine: But tart pastry is so easy to make, compared to pie crust.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      @ Tom:   Somewhere, Julia Child is smiling at your efforts.  Technicolor bird.

      @randy khan:   Do you have any interest in cut and pasting that foccaccia recipe for us?

      Can see the accompanying article, but the FTF NYTimes hides the actual recipe away from us.  Paywall, because I guess they don’t pay their Food staff enough.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tom Levenson

      @Kristine: That’s our default weekday roast chickie.

      We never bother w. ramps. Instead we use leeks, mushrooms, capers, garlic and lemon rind.

      Sometimes will flip the script and use a curried cauliflour thang–that flavors the whole pot.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Joe Falco

      I have a recipe for a glazed orange flan I’m trying tonight to practice before making one for a dinner this Saturday. I’ve tried making a couple of fruit tarts in this past, and I keep messing up and ending up with a soggy bottom.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Louise B.

      Oh, man, that looks good, and the rub sounds delicious.  Thanks for sharing.  We usually roast cut up chicken pieces in a Scan non-stick frying pan.  They brown up nicely at a lower temp than you need for cast iron, and they’re easy to clean.  Fresh wild salmon season is on here in the PNW, and we’ve eating tons of it, roasted on a cedar plank, and accompanied by fresh asparagus.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.