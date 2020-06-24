Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: So… About Judge Sullivan

Open Thread: So… About Judge Sullivan

22 Comments

This post is in: 

By request!

Washington Times:  Judge’s move opens door to appeal of decision ordering dismissal of Flynn case

A federal judge late Wednesday halted all proceedings in the case against President Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn.

U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan issued a one-page order hours after a federal appeals court ordered him to dismiss the case saying he overstepped his authority by keeping it alive.

The move buys Judge Sullivan some time while he decides whether to appeal the 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Judge Sullivan could appeal the case to the en banc appellate court or the U.S. Supreme Court.

It is also possible one of the appellate court judges could request en banc hearing even if Judge Sullivan doesn’t.

“In light of the Opinion and Order issued by the Court of Appeals on Mr. Flynn’s petition for writ of mandamus, the deadlines and hearing date set forth in the Minute Order of May 19, 2020 are hereby stayed,” Judge Sullivan wrote in the order.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      cintibud

      NBC nightly news a few min ago made it sound like a done deal – “Big win for Flynn!” At the end they noted the entire court may take up the appeal

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      Of course there will be cries of activist judges! Never mind that we have an activist DOJ. Flynn was convicted of Treason! Dismissing the case is reckless attack on the rule of law.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      chopper

      i mean, any active judge on the dc circuit can ask that a decision be reheard en banc, right? so if it wasn’t sullivan, i’m sure someone else on the court would have noticed how bad the decision was stinking up the joint and made the call.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I am not seeing anything on the washington post or finding anything with google.

      Are we sure this isn’t old news from earlier in June

      I found one article from the Washington Times from 10 minutes ago, and added a link up top.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kirk Spencer

      @cain: since in this case it matters, no, not treason. False statements.

      Though judge Sullivan did note he thought the prosecution could have pursued treason charges. It just didn’t happen.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hueyplong

      Don’t know about DC Cir, but in some other places, asking for a rehearing en banc doesn’t necessarily mean getting a hearing en banc.  That said, I’m hopeful that this case will in fact be heard en banc.

      Trump got absurdly lucky getting the particular 3-person panel that handed down today’s decision, most definitely in getting the decision’s author.  Had it been most any other group of 3, we’d probably be happier right now.

      If nothing else, this will piss off President Internet Troll for a tweeting cycle.  That’s important to those of us who are actively rooting for additional stress to stroke him out or at least accelerate his cognitive decline.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: 

      BREAKING: Judge Sullivan does not dismiss the Michael Flynn case. Instead, he enters a stay of the proceedings, suggesting he will file a petition for a rehearing en banc. Donald Trump’s spiking of the football was premature.

      — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 24, 2020

      Reply

