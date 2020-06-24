By request!

Washington Times: Judge’s move opens door to appeal of decision ordering dismissal of Flynn case

A federal judge late Wednesday halted all proceedings in the case against President Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn.

U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan issued a one-page order hours after a federal appeals court ordered him to dismiss the case saying he overstepped his authority by keeping it alive.

The move buys Judge Sullivan some time while he decides whether to appeal the 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Judge Sullivan could appeal the case to the en banc appellate court or the U.S. Supreme Court.

It is also possible one of the appellate court judges could request en banc hearing even if Judge Sullivan doesn’t.

“In light of the Opinion and Order issued by the Court of Appeals on Mr. Flynn’s petition for writ of mandamus, the deadlines and hearing date set forth in the Minute Order of May 19, 2020 are hereby stayed,” Judge Sullivan wrote in the order.