First Timers Week Day 3. Let’s give a warm welcome to cope! My sister tries to go to Sanibel every year, for exactly the reasons cope describes below. I keep coming back to the photo of the snowy egrets; I am captivated by it. Sanibel is such a lovely place, thanks for sharing it with us. We’re at 7 first timers, so it’s still not too late for you to send your photos in and be published next week. I think the first two have enjoyed the experience, so what are you waiting for? :-) ~WaterGirl

cope

Looking over these pictures, taken on Florida’s Sanibel and Cayo Costa barrier islands, I am can see how generic they look. They are not instantly recognizable places, magnificent structures or remote, wild vistas. However, these are places that are important to my wife and me l for how they make us feel. We have never gone there and not felt invigorated, refreshed and even, after our son died, partially repaired. For all the bad thoughts and experiences of Florida we have had in our 30 years of living here, these have been our reviving places.