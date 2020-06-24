Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – cope – Sanibel and Cayo Costa

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.

Submit Your Photos

First Timers Week

Day 3.  Let’s give a warm welcome to cope!  My sister tries to go to Sanibel every year, for exactly the reasons cope describes below.  I keep coming back to the photo of the snowy egrets; I am captivated by it.  Sanibel is such a lovely place, thanks for sharing it with us.

We’re at 7 first timers, so it’s still not too late for you to send your photos in and be published next week.  I think the first two have enjoyed the experience, so what are you waiting for? :-)

~WaterGirl

cope

Looking over these pictures, taken on Florida’s Sanibel and Cayo Costa barrier islands, I am can see how generic they look. They are not instantly recognizable places, magnificent structures or remote, wild vistas. However, these are places that are important to my wife and me l for how they make us feel. We have never gone there and not felt invigorated, refreshed and even, after our son died, partially repaired. For all the bad thoughts and experiences of Florida we have had in our 30 years of living here, these have been our reviving places.

On The Road - cope - Sanibel and Cayo Costa 7
Sanibel Island

Stormy sunset from the gulf side of Sanibel Island. Pictures never do these sights justice.

On The Road - cope - Sanibel and Cayo Costa 6
Cayo Costa, gulf side

Slightly out of focus, slightly out of frame but look at those talons.

On The Road - cope - Sanibel and Cayo Costa 5
Sanibel Island beach

Snowy egrets grazing along the shore line.

On The Road - cope - Sanibel and Cayo Costa 4
Sanibel Island beach

My son-in-law casting for bait fish.

On The Road - cope - Sanibel and Cayo Costa 3
Gulf of Mexico off Sanibel Island

Things aren’t always peaceful in paradise.

On The Road - cope - Sanibel and Cayo Costa 2
Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge, Sanibel Island

“An animal’s eyes have the power to speak a great language.” – Martin Buber

On The Road - cope - Sanibel and Cayo Costa 1
Sanibel Island beach

Over the years, I have taken many, many pictures of ospreys in this tree. The tree is just visible in the picture of the stormy sunset.

On The Road - cope - Sanibel and Cayo Costa
Sanibel Island beach

I don’t usually do much massaging of my pictures but made an exception for this one. I think I pushed it right to the edge of cartoon.

