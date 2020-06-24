Tonight we kick off Episode 17 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

Tonight’s Topic: Let’s Talk About Video Games

For this week’s MC, let’s talk about video games.

I’m not a gamer. I spent plenty of time in the arcade as a youngster, and I played a lot of pinball in bowling alleys, but I never owned a game console. I’ve always preferred film and reading. But I constantly feel like I’m missing out on something. Clearly there’s a complex, enormous world out there of people doing all manner of shooting and exploring and driving and shooting.

I’m curious what your relationship is to this world, and how it has impacted your cultural life. So let’s talk video games and gaming.

