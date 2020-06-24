Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Let’s Talk About Video Games

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Let’s Talk About Video Games

by | 101 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Tonight we kick off Episode 17 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

You can find the whole series here:  Medium Cool with BGinCHI

Tonight’s Topic: Let’s Talk About Video Games

****

Take it away, BG!

For this week’s MC, let’s talk about video games.

I’m not a gamer. I spent plenty of time in the arcade as a youngster, and I played a lot of pinball in bowling alleys, but I never owned a game console. I’ve always preferred film and reading. But I constantly feel like I’m missing out on something. Clearly there’s a complex, enormous world out there of people doing all manner of shooting and exploring and driving and shooting.

I’m curious what your relationship is to this world, and how it has impacted your cultural life.  So let’s talk video games and gaming.

***

BG will get us started and will pop back in later.  We also invited commenter eddie blake to weigh in on the thread and help provide color commentary.

Reminder: Medium Cool has moved to Wednesday evenings at 6pm during the summer.  BG warned me when we started that Sunday evenings might not work well during the summer, and his prediction turned out to be correct.

~WaterGirl

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    101Comments

    1. 1.

      eddie blake

      so yeah, this can be a discussion about console games, PC’s, pong, hell, if you’ve got pleasant memories of donkey kong you wanna regale us with…

      have at it!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eddie blake

      @Baud:
      things have gone all wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey since the plague started.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eddie blake

      @Baud:

      most modern ones take that into account and have difficulty sliders. they want you to enjoy the experience, as most AAA games clock in at around sixty dollars.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      J R in WV

      Pinball in clubs, bars, hotel diners in the high country… I love me some pinball. Pinball is more physical than video games. I did do some video games in bars back in the ’80s, but it never took hold on me. Pinball, tho, was and is a great game.

      And of course, if you want to buy and have a pinball machine at home, you need to become a maintenance guy for your specific pinball machine! Unfortunately, I’m more of a software guy than a pinball guy as far as maintenance goes. Is there a good computer game you can play on a plain old laptop?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      Same here. I think I’ll give this one a miss.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eddie blake

      @J R in WV:

      there are tons. it really just depends on what you’re into. while a few want you to use a joystick or some other peripheral, most just use the keyboard.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      There was a time when I played a lot of video games, starting with old Infocom games and up to Myst and Sam and Max. The ones I see now need more eye-hand coordination and aggression than I have. My son plays a ton of games, mostly joining with two friend he’s had since he was 8. One of them is in this area and the other in CA. They team up and I’m glad the games give him the ability to do that.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Xantar

      Even if you don’t like video games and don’t consider yourself good at them, I encourage everyone here to give Animal Crossing a shot.

      For one thing, it involves no skill and has no goals. It’s basically a digital dollhouse and like a real dollhouse, you can arrange it to be whatever you like. Except this one has way more items than a physical dollhouse could ever have and you can trade stuff with people on the internet.

      I’ve sunk 250 hours into it already.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      think it would be great if we can stop glorifying all of the crime challenges and 1st person shooter games (although I do understand that they are a way to get rid of your aggression allegedly) and see more puzzle solving games, games that promote learned experience and teamwork (although we see that with WoW and call of Duty and the like).  Maybe that makes me a snowflake, but I would much rather work on the challenges of something like Crash Bandicoot and Little Big Planet or even solving crimes via clues, evidence and analysis rather than wiping out zombies and stealing and wrecking cars.. but ymmv.

      to be honest, I thoroughly enjoyed my CIV games, but even then violence is an undercurrent in even those world building affairs.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Lucas Trask

      Modern video games — like Witcher 3, Alien: Isolation, and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey — are artworks of incomparable depth and beauty. Everyone should play them. (Conan Exiles is up there too.)

      Today, video games are as much of a cultural currency as long-form television, and are increasingly *more* culturally-significant (in an everyday-shared-experience- and-conversation sense) than movies or music.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Emma

      Hah, grew up with Windows ’95 and whatever the predecessor was. Put-Put Saves the Zoo. Busy Bee Goes to the Airport. Worms. The weird bundle game that I had to start from the command screen that had Tangram and Tetris. Oregon Trail 2, after I moved to the US. Good times.

      Not to mention the Sega Genesis and, later, the Nintendo 64. Mega Bomberman, the version that wasn’t released in the US. An X-men game based on the ’90s cartoon. Contra, the Japanese version. Also good times. And I never knew until last year that pretty much all my games were from my dad busting pirating operations and being given the pirated games after the trials. Still have all those pink CDs. They run just like a normal game, those pirates knew their stuff. Pokemon Stadium and Pokemon Snap for the N64 were also awesome, those came later. It’s criminal that there’s no equivalent for them these days. (Curse you, Nintendooooooo)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      geg6

      I played some Pong back in the Dark Ages.  And solitaire when I’m well and truly bored (many times in zoom meetings lately).  But that’s about it.  Like it seems true of a lot of other jackals, my game was pinball.  And I was good.  Had a machine at the bar I worked in college that was a KISS machine (and I hated that band, but it was a great machine) that everyone knew was mine.  Regulars wouldn’t play with me on that machine.  So I’d prey on the newbies and out-of-towners, playing up my being a girl and small and skinny to reel them in and then never pay for another drink the rest of the night.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dm

      One weekend night as we wandered campus my housemate said, “The lights are on in the PDP-1 room!” He knocked on the door and pleaded with the graduate student to let us play Space War.

      “I’m supposed to be working on my thesis ….but…. Okay!”

      He got out the controllers (there were four — one switch for propulsion, and one to fire torpedoes (press both at the same time for a hyperspace jump)), and booted up the program from tape. The display was a big green phosphor tube, like an old radar screen, the ships were little line drawings.

      I first looked up from the display about six hours later as it started getting light outside.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @J R in WV: Pinball drives me Fucking crazy.  I don’t think I’ve ever pulled back that damn lever without losing the ball in less than 3 seconds.  Deaf, dumb, and blind I am not.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Redshift

      I also had a great time in the golden age of arcade games. I only quit playing Asteroids when I started seeing them floating across my field of vision when I closed my eyes to go to sleep. 🙂

      I played some PC games – Populous, SimCity. The last one I really got hooked on was Civilization II (“I’ll just play a few more turns… wait, is it getting light outside?”) I also enjoyed Angry Birds, but found it kept me awake at night.

      If be interested in some suggestions for immersive non-shooty games. I think I would have enjoyed Myst from what I’ve heard, but I never tried it out.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      J R in WV

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Destroy All Humans is getting a re-release this July! It was an amazing game in 2005 and the 2020 version looks incredible!

      By Trump, Co, right?

      Way too much like the news feed today!!!

      Sorry, can’t do this right now, with the president on the wrong side!!!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Emma

      Nowadays, I play anything from XCOM 2 to Stardew Valley to Divinity Sin: OS2 to Banner Saga. I remember going into a mini-depression in 2013 when EA-Bioware first revealed their shit-tastic ending to the Mass Effect trilogy. I waited 7 years for this goddamn bullshit! I have hopes for Dragon Age 4 that will be horribly dashed, I’m sure, but the original Dragon Age remains my favorite game ever, I think.

      *sotto voce* “Swooping is baaaad.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      discog

      I’ve played a ton of games, mainly role-playing games of various natures. I am not that great at the shooters and the like, but there is something about developing a character through a story, seeing them get stronger and more competent, that appeals to me. It’s a good distraction when you deal with depression to feel like you are progressing in some context, although I am trying to turn that energy outward into the world more recently.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      debbie

      @geg6

      Yay, someone else loves pinball!

      Other than Pong, I’ve played Death Pedestrian and some of the goofy games they make for little kids. They’re about my speed.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      eddie blake

      @Redshift:

      i just finished playing assassin’s creed: odyssey. it takes place in greece, during the peloponnesian war. RIDICULOUSLY immersive.

      (and though you wouldn’t think it, neither assassins nor a creed are to be found throughout the game)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: The only video games I play are the ones that come free with Windows. I am not much into comic books either.

      BTW the point you made about white people being extra pessimistic was spot on. I sometimes feel that way about Modi and the BJP his base is upper caste people (family and many friends). I had to join Twitter to find people like me who are not Modi fans.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      piratedan

      @debbie: Pinball is totes awesome… cut my teeth on 8 Ball Deluxe and The Black Knight back in the day, but favorite game is Creature From The Black Lagoon…  shoutout to the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas that keeps a wonderful selection of games viable from the 30’s thru the modern day.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Emma

      Also, the earlier Halo games were pretty much the only way my brother and I could bond in our childhood. Other than those times, we hated each other’s guts. So the current remastering (or whatever the term is these days) of the entire series for PC is honing our ability to cooperate and not stick each other with plasma grenades. Or kill each other with energy swords. Sometimes.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Emma:

      Put-Put Saves the Zoo.

      Can’t say I ever played any Humongous Games myself, but I watched a play though of one by one of the TFS guys, Scott, here

      Not to mention the Sega Genesis and, later, the Nintendo 64. Mega Bomberman, the version that wasn’t released in the US.

      Did you ever play any of the Sonic genesis games? I bought some through a Humble Bundle last year and have them on Steam

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Emma

      @Redshift: someone above mentioned Overcooked, definitely fun if you have someone (ideally multiple someones) to play with. Here are a few single-player non-shooty games that I enjoy:

      Stardew Valley

      Banished (lots of mods to customize your experience)

      This War of Mine (not happy, it was conceived as a game to help people understand the refugee crisis. But definitely well-made and immersive.)

      Two Point Hospital (spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, lots of funny jokes)

      Planet Coaster (spiritual successor to the Roller Coaster Tycoon series. My gosh, RCT, that’s another game I loved and forgot about.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      khead

      A little late, but I pretty much grew up with the video game industry.  Someone mentioned pinball at the bowling alley… did a lot of that.  But I got an Atari 2600 for Xmas in 1977 when I was 8 years old and I was off….

      Pong, Atari 2600, Arcade games, Atari 400/800, IBM PS/2 (for college but it was used for games), Nintendo, Sega Genesis, PC gaming ……slight break….. more PC gaming, XBox360, Playstation 4…. now an iMac.

      Never been a multiplayer guy so I never got full use out of the consoles.  Love strategy games.  Sid Meier almost caused me to fail a semester of college. Cole turned me on to a Civil War game called Ultimate General and I wasted WAY too many hours on that game a little while back.

      8 Ball Deluxe and The Black Knight

      Would love to have just some of the quarters back that I put into these two machines.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Darkrose

      @Emma: *sotto voce* “Swooping is baaaad.”

      One of my favorite t-shirts. Also, one of our cats is named Alistair because he’s a ginger, very cute, and not very bright.

      I still haven’t gotten around to playing Inquisition; while I loved my male mage Hawke, DA2 annoyed me so much that I was kind of done with the franchise after that.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      joel hanes

      I play on a PC.  WASD keyboard/mouse sublime; I’ve never been able to play well with joysticks.

      Played Fallout 4 until I knew every corner of the map by heart — IIRC, I got to about level 310 before I started over.

      Then in late February, started playing Skyrim Special Edition.   My god it’s huge and beautiful, and the music is perfect.   Didn’t like anything about the included Dawnguard DLC, and hurried through that storyline as quickly as possible.   It’ll take me until September to achieve satiety.

      But I’m not really an RPG guy; came up through Unreal/Quake/Wolfensteine/Half-Life/Halo/Painkiller shooters.   Microsoft has _finally_ released a PC version of Halo 2 — prior to this year, the only way to play Halo 2 was on the Xbox, so I did, but I’m no good with joysticks, so it wasn’t much fun.   I’m looking forward to playing it again WASD.

      Most fun I’ve every had gaming was a year of 2-person LAN parties with my friend, chasing each other through hundreds of downloaded levels of Unreal Tournament playing Capture The Flag.   Hall Of Giants FTW.   Other than that, I don’t do multiplayer at all, so the gaming world that accords with my preferences keeps shrinking.

      Tried Destiny 2 — I’m old, not a good enough fast-twitch shooter to enjoy it.

      Tried Metro Exodus — very dark, very bleak, very short on ammo.

      Tried Far Cry 5 — too redneck.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      cokane

      A game that I think non gamers and even hardcore gamers would enjoy of the recent generation is Hollow Knight. Became kind of a big deal but folks might have missed it. It’s a pretty easy style to pick up, sidescrolling action game like the classic Mario, Zelda, but most especially like Metroid. Single player game.

      Absolutely gorgeous and unique art style, gorgeous soundtrack, sound effects. Great characterization. Great exploration of some subtle themes in its somewhat absurd, nonsensical story. An enormous, diverse world to explore. And in a way it’s sort of greatest hits of many gameplay elements from its predecessors, a great fusion of game ideas.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Subsole

      @Emma: Was it just me, or did it feel like they were sorta going off the rails in ME2 with the whole Collectors thing? Like, I LOOOOVED it when it came out, but in hindsight the loyalty mechanic/intercharacter relationships really saved that game’s ass. Would have rather seen them put the Batarians in place of the Collectors, put the Arrival DLC in the main game, and go from there.

      And yeah, I still mad about 3. I turbo mad.

      The Citadel DLC rocked balls, tho.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Emma

      @Emma: More non-shooty single-player games:

      Magical Diary series (visual novels)

      The Confines of the Crown (another visual novel)

      Choice of Magics (and other games from that developer, if you like long text adventures.)

      Crusader Kings II (a million DLCs and slow performance because of that, but undeniably immersive. I have 784 hours on file in Steam)

      Invisible, Inc. (espionage strategy game)

      Long Live the Queen (famously, the Dark Souls of visual novels)

      Papers, Please

      Recettear: An Item Shop’s Tale

      SEGA Bass Fishing (one of my favorite arcade games that got onto Steam, hahah!)

      Unholy Heights (bought this for the heck of it last summer, but god it’s cute)

      The Wolf Among Us (for those who like the Fables comic series)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      joel hanes

      @Emma:

      I loved playing the Humongous Entertainment games with the kids.   I can still sing the theme for Putt-Putt Goes To The Moon.   And although my son is now 30 years old, we still quote Pajama Sam in some circumstances.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dmsilev

      Video games have matured and diversified a lot, especially in the last couple of decades as the minimum cost of entry for making and selling games has gone way down. In other words, if your tastes run to elaborate shooters or whatever, that’s fine, but if you want puzzles or extended philosophical maundering or an open sandbox or a guided tour through a made-up world, there’s something that will fit the bill.
      A few suggestions

      • FTL. You command a starship on the run from vastly superior forces. Can you scrounge up enough equipment and crew to survive? Probably not, but it’s fun to try.
      • Civilization. Mentioned above. A series of games that first appeared in the early nineties and is currently at version VI. Start with a small tribe of nomads at the tail end of the Stone Age. First one to reach Alpha Centauri wins.
      • Subnautica. Your spaceship crashed on a water world. Enjoy the gorgeous scenery as you explore and try to escape, but watch out for the things with many too many teeth.
      • Factorio. Your spaceship crashed on a mostly-land world. To escape, you need to build things which build other things which …. The natives here are known as ‘biters’, so again, many teeth. You can turn them off and just play with building stuff if you prefer.
      • Planescape:Torment. An old game recently updated to run on modern computers. A Dungeons and Dragons setting, but strongly emphasizing a story and philosophy as opposed to combat. Don’t trust the skull.
      • Stardew Valley. Dial the pace of life back a few notches as you cultivate your farm and chat with your neighbors and while away a summer afternoon fishing in the lake.
      • Kerbal Space Program. Some very brave and very stupid Little Green Men would like to build some rockets and explore their solar system. Before you know it, words and phrases like apoapsis and transfer window will start to have meaning to you (seriously, if you want to learn about how real-world spaceships maneuver, this is a great place to start)
      Reply
    47. 47.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Most first person shooter types don’t excite me too much.  The exception being the Jedi Knight games, which are about 10% first person shooter and 90% first person lightsaber.  Which rocks.

      I’m a huge Civ fan, and I’ve played them all.  Along with some obvious Civ offshoots like Galactic Civilizations III, which are just set in space.

      RPGs are lots of fun, too, if you find the right one, which is a combination of a first person shooter and a make your own movie game.  I highly recommend the nearly 20 year old Knights of the Old Republic.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Subsole

       

      @Redshift: Speaking of Civ II, did you ever try Civ: Alpha Centauri? It very much had that “one more turn” factor, wrapped up in one of the most fascinating Sci Fi universes I have ever played in.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      khead

      FTL. You command a starship on the run from vastly superior forces. Can you scrounge up enough equipment and crew to survive? Probably not, but it’s fun to try.

      @dmsilev:

      Terribly addictive.  Bought it for $3 during a Steam sale.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      discog

      @Emma

      Mass Effect is still one of my favorite game series, even given 3’s ending. I think the characters were really well developed for the time.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      I’ve been a gamer since the early 80’s (Apple ][), and have run the gamut from shooters to MMORPGS, and others, and still play a bunch of games.

      One type that I’ve been playing for the past few years are survival/ building games I guess? But with a heavy slant to independent games.  Things like Kerbal Space Program, Factorio, Space Engineers, Rimworld. My time at Portia and things like that.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      PAM Dirac

      From a pretty early age my son played all kinds of games and, in my wife and I’s opinion, played too much and too them too seriously. It led to much conflict in his teen years as he did not pay much attention to school work. We would constantly tell him that no one was going to pay him to play video games. The low point was when he flunked out of college. He did, however, go to one of those for-profit IT schools and did much better, including getting an internship at a major game developer. He did well enough to get a full time job with decent pay and benefits. Sometimes parents don’t know shit.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Darkrose

      @joel hanes: Then in late February, started playing Skyrim Special Edition.   My god it’s huge and beautiful, and the music is perfect.

      I love Skyrim. I haven’t played since I got my new gaming laptop, because I’m dreading having to reload all 300+ mods. It’s an amazing game, especially for the replay value.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Subsole

      @eddie blake: Ooooh. I never got into the AC games, but I looooves me some Thucydides.

      Please tell me it doesn’t get all slobbery over Le Manly Alpha Super Badass Spartans like game devs always seem to.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Emma

      @eddie blake: someone who feels my pain, thank you XD the expanded ending was only slightly better.

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Dear lord, now I have to watch this guy’s Putt-Putt let’s play just to see what the hell a functioning adult gets out of it XD I remember being inordinately fascinated by the animation of Putt-Putt eating peanuts. Also, getting paint jobs. I did play some Sonic games, but I don’t have any real memories of them. Not my preferred game, for whatever reason.

      @Darkrose: yaaayyyy! Although I argue that he’s not dumb, just naive. He’s what, like 22 years-old in DA:O? But yes, I LOVE Alistair too. I didn’t much like DA2, because I didn’t love any of the characters, but DA:I is worth it just for Iron Bull and Dorian. Also sets up DA4, which will take place in Tevinter. Although I really wish there was as much attention paid to the south as to the north. Korcari Wilds and Chasind barbarians, anyone???

      Reply
    58. 58.

      LeftCoastYankee

      My Time at Portia.  It’s mostly a game about building stuff, and “building a life” in this pretty town.  You can make friends, date and marry, improve your house, get pets (although I haven’t actually seen “the dog” yet).  Lots of building projects, and exploring the amazing landscape.

      It’s pretty mellow, and builds slowly, but stays interesting.  It has that “wow, it’s gotten that late” kind of effect when you get into it.  Good fun on a rainy day.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      I was never very interested which probably explains why I wasn’t good at them. When I was a kid my dentist had pong in the waiting room so I played twice a year!

      I think my sister got an Atari console with the frogger and Pac-Man games. I played it occasionally when she insisted, but never got into it.

      I love playing board games and strategy games with my kids.  The times we have played Cards Against Humanity have been some of the funniest I’ve ever experienced.  We still have some inside jokes from that game.

      They all play D&D and I think they play it online now. They also play a bunch of games, but I confess to tuning out when they talk about them.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Armok help me, I’m a Dwarf Fortress player.

      I will also note that it’s still in early beta and needs a lot more variety, but there’s a new game called Hardspace: Shipbreaker that’s about junking spaceships.  You get in there with your cutting torch, take them apart, and send the bits off to be resold.  It’s bizarrely satisfying.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Emma

      @Subsole: you know, I never really thought about whether the Collectors were a good or bad idea. You’re definitely right about the characters being the best part of the game, although the gameplay was probably also the best out of the series.

      @joel hanes: hehehe I didn’t have Putt-Putt Goes to the Moon, but that sounds like it would have been fun too!

      @discog: I think the characters were really well-developed, period. The fandom and fan-fiction community is still very strong, despite the immense screw-ups (as we can see in this thread :D). Shepard and Garrus *chef’s kiss

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Subsole

      @Emma: Lord, my friends and I would spend HOURS on original Halo after our shift at the bar. Kind of lost track of the series after 3 tho. I have heard…exceedingly distressing things about 4 and 5.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      NobodySpecial

      I play a pretty good variety of games, none of them well, and I frequently rotate stuff in and out of my playlist depending on time. (Time is very hard to find for me, as an essential worker)

      Most games anymore are only ‘shooters’ in the loosest possible sense. Yeah, the Call of Duty games are still big, but other than Overwatch, darn little has come out in the shooter category that rates. Every so often someone comes out with something guaranteed to be an “Overwatch killer”, and it just plugs on.

      For those who want puzzle games and haven’t been around video games for a long while, try Portal and Portal 2. Incredibly simple mechanics, very engaging storyline. If you want newer puzzle games, try something like The Talos Principle or (in a funnier vein) Human: Fall Flat. Hidden Folks is also good for those who like the idea of a Where’s Waldo? game.

      For myself, if I had time for it, my addiction is Paradox grand strategy games – Crusader Kings 2, Stellaris, and for the super detailed, Europa Universalis 4. Hideously detailed but rewarding.

      Oh, and for platformers, I really enjoyed Guns, Guts, and Cannoli 2. Hilarious storyline and no brain required.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Darkrose

      @Emma: I went into DA2 expecting to romance Anders. That lasted until I ran into a certain glowing elf voiced by Gideon Emery. *swoon*

      If you like story-driven games, you might like Final Fantasy XIV. It’s an MMORPG, but it plays more like a single-player game for the most part, and the story is excellent, especially in the expansions. 

      Reply
    66. 66.

      debbie

      @joel hanes:

      That’s a lot of quarters! Mine was here. I couldn’t find a photo of the pinball machine. Nothing describes this place better than the notation in the review: “Website: LOL”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Emma

      @PAM Dirac: Glad he landed on his feet :) does he still work at a game developer/publisher? There’s been a lot of talk in recent years about getting better working conditions (e.g. getting rid of “crunch” periods, “stress casualties”), so if he’s a videogame developer, hope he’s taking care of his mental health.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Lee

      @Redshift: Try Stardew Valley.

      I’m 54 and I’ve played computer games since I was 16. Online I’ve played Evequest, World of Warcraft, every Battlefield (even the original), Elder Scrolls, Star Wars:Galaxies, War Birds, a tank one which name escapes me, many of the Modern Warfare releases.  I can still place in the #1 spot in a round of first person shooters.

      Single player, witcher 2 & 3,Skyrim, Civ 2,3 & 4. Age of Empires 2 & 3, Warcraft 2 & 3, Doom, Duke Nukeum.

      The first game I remember being absolutely hooked on was Bard’s Tale 2. The next was Empire.

      Those are the ones I can readily remember. If I were to commit to a genre as my favorite would be Real Time Strategy.

      Both my daughters are gamers as is my wife. All 4 of us would play Toontown online together (which is still around).

      So you could say I’ve got a long rich history of gaming. Is it part of who I am? Probably.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      VeniceRiley

      My first console was a Fairchild.  I could freeform color with it, or let the set color on its own.  Nintendo came out shortly thereafter and killed it.  I played pong and tank on it too.  After that, it was to the arcade for Tempest and Ms. PacMan.  Lost interest for a long time.  Had a roomie with a playstation 2 and I only liked Hot Shots Golf, which I finished.  Had to run cheats to get the clubs, but I did finish.  Nothing else interested me because I hate the standard game controller with a passion of fire.  Finally the Occulus headset with the Samsung phone setup I had nearly had me hooked.  Very cool VR but it steamed inside and overheated the phone.  If they come up with something that I can still have my eyeglasses on and wear comfortably without fog that doesn’t fry the phone, I’ll shoot spaceships for days on end.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Frankensteinbeck

      City of Heroes, probably the best MMO ever and a major inspiration for me, has been brought back by fans in a project called ‘Homecoming’.  I love it and just wish I could get my friends to play it more with me, because I don’t play MMOs alone.  It understood what people want most of all playing superheroes and supervillains:  Style, customizing a character to look and feel like the OC in their head.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Emma

      @Subsole: yeeeees, I think my brother has heard those same things about 4 and 5….. I think 3 was where we stopped too, so whoop-de-doo, can’t wait to see the prettied-up version of 4 next year…

      @Darkrose: Hahaha, Fenris was too angsty for me! Can’t remember who I romanced in my one play-through. Basically, I’m always Alistair or Zevran (so sad that Zevran is basically never returning to the series) in DA:O, unless I’m exploring other story-lines, like Morrigan’s. Then it’s gotta be Cullen for DA:I. The problem is that DA:I takes so damn long to play that I want to explore the other romances, but I already wasted one campaign with Blackwall and can’t be bothered yet to boot it up again.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      eddie blake

      @joel hanes:
      “i was once an adventurer like you, then i took an arrow in the knee.”

      skyrim was VERY impressive. i disappeared for a few weeks when i first got my hands on that game.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      WaterGirl

      @PAM Dirac: Predicting the future is hard!

      Decades ago my partner and I got into a back-and-forth one night about the VW bug that was supposed to be for sale but still didn’t have a for sale sign on it after sitting idle outside the house for a couple of months.

      I said what, do you think someone is just going to knock on the door and say “hey, I’d like to buy your VW bug”?

      The VERY NEXT EVENING, someone knocked on our door and said they would like to buy our car, would we consider selling.

      Sigh.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Emma

      @NobodySpecial: I love CKII just for being able to cheat constantly. I’m basically the god of eugenics when I play strategy games. You’re having babies with this woman because she has the “genius” trait, even if I have to type in the console command, and that’s final!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      khead

      The first game I remember being absolutely hooked on was Bard’s Tale 2.

      So, yeah, this game along with Starflight had to be wiped from my hard drive at one point so I could get work done during a semester in college.  We actually played Starflight as a team working in shifts.  Then came Railroad Tycoon 2 and Civ…

      Paradox grand strategy games

      Steep learning curves, but worth it.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Subsole

       

      @discog: The characters were exceptional. Looking back, they pretty much carried 2 and 3.

      Bioware always had killer writing though.

      I still flat out chortle at some of the shit you can do in that game.

      “I’m Commander Shepard, and THIS is my favorite shop on the Citadel.

       

      Don’t go in the others. Seriously.”

      Reply
    83. 83.

      cain

      I started off with Pong -> Atari 2600 -> Nintendo and hten did PC gaming and I got a Wii after a long period of time again. I’m not into console games so much unless it is like the Wii Fit.

      In PC gaming – I usually do strong story driven games – adventure games, although I don’t have the time to play them like I used to. Prefer reading! But here are some good ones:

      • Witcher series (all of them especially the last one are good -> now a Netflix show)
      • Dishonored 1 and 2
      • Rebooted Lara Croft has some excellent story telling with a strong female protagonist

      There are some other games that have literally put people into tears because of the story:

      • Gone Home
      • Life is Strange – I got two chapter 3 – and started getting the feels – watching young men admitting they cried because they couldn’t fix the situation – (the game mechanics is that you can turn back time to “fix” things) again – two young women who discover a romance with each other

      There are some other really short 15 minutes one. You don’t have play games that have violence – deeply engaging stories that make you think.

      ETA – The latest Star Wars: Dark Order is really good too.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Seanly

      I’ve been playing Civ VI – a buddy who is even a bigger fan than me of the Civ franchise hated VI and went back to V. Mostly, he couldn’t stand the zones added to the cities.

      On the console, I play mostly Destiny 2 with my little brother and Rainbow Six Siege with my brother & some Xbox Live friends. R6S drives us nuts as we’re older with slower reflexes. You often get killed by someone with an angle through a door or window that no one could make in real life.

      Besides the games themselves, having XBL friends is a new cultural phenom. I play with a group when there is enough of us on. We chit chat like guys do (aka, don’t go too deep into feelings). I am even FB friends with a few of the folks, but have never met them in real life.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Lawrence

      I have many, many hours on CIV 2-6. People say 5 is the best. Not sure myself. I really enjoyed Strike Commander back in the Win95 days. Wasn’t terribly good at it. Didn’t like LOMAC so much because the flight physics engine was more realistic and I didn’t have the patience for it. Loved the old Lucas Arts SW games. Played tons of XvT, solo and online. Really liked Dark Forces 2 and Jedi Academy. Can’t get past the first level in Outcast (yes I could find a walkthrough online). And liked KOTOR2. I’m Gen-X so I remember arcade games. I would still drop a quarter for Space War. And I was pretty good at Galaga (still got it, local Dave & Busters has one). But not much else. For consoles, I have many hours with old friends I never see anymore in PS2 Tekken 2-3.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      eddie blake

      @Subsole:

      no, actually takes the piss out of both the spartans AND athens. there’s a BIT of history-bending to make the narrative work, and they gave sparta a giant fleet to match the athenian one, but iit REALLY lets you run amok across the length and breadth of classical greece.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      LeftCoastYankee

      Europa Universalis… I lived to play EU2 back in the day.  I think I learned more about European history playing that game than in school.

      I did a lot of “let’s pause this why I Google that person/event”.  I found the later versions to be improved, but more than I wanted to commit to.

      It seemed like the Europa Universalis games and Civilization games started at different ends of a spectrum and slowly “borrowed” concepts from each other.  I think EU3 and Civ 4 made me switch teams.

      Steam has an update version of EU2 called “For the Glory”.  Still with all the improvements in graphics it’s hard to go back.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Subsole

      @Emma:  So many wonderful characters in Inquisition.

      Also, the judgments were hi-larious.

      “You shall be jester to the Inquisition. In flat shoes.”

      Reply
    93. 93.

      PAM Dirac

      @Emma:

       

      does he still work at a game developer/publisher?

      Yes, he is still there. He has had some mental health issues, but he has done a really wonderful job addressing those and his employer was very supportive. There are certainly high stress times when the publishing deadlines get closer, but they do seem to make sure there are down times as well.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @khead:

      Starflight

      The procedural generated planets are still awe-inspiring.  I loved the way they handled the communications system, as well.  Eerily flexible for such a simple system.

      Star Control 2 was the obvious successor to the Starflight games, and of course is a classic.  Star Control Origins is actually a worthy successor to that.  The Mowlings are so wonderful.  How soon is too soon to tell your kids about Jeff?

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Emma

      @Subsole: I’m a creeper that hunts for all the fun side-conversations that NPCs have in ME. The elcor and asari conversation in one of the shops in ME2 is maybe my favorite.

      “Politely: continuing to ask will not cause me to suddenly know.”

      God, I love the elcor.

      I have also spent valuable hours visiting all the locations in Dragon Age that start party banter. Such good writing. Sten is another character that I’m sad is basically gone.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      MomSense

      @WaterGirl:

      When I was four I asked my “imaginary friend” Mildred  to bring me a cat.  The next morning a stray orange tabby was on our porch meowing.  CeeCee was my constant companion.

      My parents insist Mildred was imaginary, but we lived in an old parsonage that definitely had some spirits hanging around. Fortunately my grandmother believed me.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      PAM Dirac

      @WaterGirl:

       

      Predicting the future is hard!

      Ha, Ha!

      Your story reminds me of my mother’s cousin. My mother moved down to DC when she was young (on her own, no husband, the horror!) and she worked in the Pentagon. Her cousin’s husband had to go down to the Pentagon for a work meeting. Cousin tells her husband to say hi to J. if he sees her. Her husband tries to explain how absurd it was to just run into a particular person in a huge building with many thousands of people. Of course when he gets to the Pentagon within 2 minutes of entering the building he runs into my mother. That story was told for years.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      eddie blake

      @Emma:
      it’s…it’s really not. it’s like they rushed it out the door to capitalize on the success of the first while forgetting what made the first one work.

      Reply

