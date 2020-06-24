I’m living like Biden is behind 30 points. The media has proven they can make mountains out of molehills, and Republicans have no shame.
What John says.
Or rather: I treat this as if we’re tied–and the last vote I might be able to persuade on a walk through New Hampshire’s hills is the one that delivers the goods.
These motherfuckers simply cannot re-wire or recognize what’s real. The “Where’s Joe Biden?” and “Biden’s campaign is dysfunctional” shit made me donate to Biden, Amy McGrath, and couple of local Dems.
The one safe prediction is that the Shiatgibbon is going to lose the popular vote by an even wider margin than before. The electoral college is another question.
Yep. And drag all the Democrats into office.
Make Maggie Haberman and John King of CNN cry.
@TaMara (HFG): We definitely need to give some scratch over to Bullock. Montana is a cheap media market and Bullock has basically stopped campaigning so he can focus on getting his state through the coronavirus pandemic. Which is honestly the best advertising for him since it shows why he’s a popular governor. But still, we could do worse than throwing him some bread. If Jones really is a lost cause (I still don’t think he has an opponent yet) then getting two Democratic Senators from Montana isn’t a bad outcome.
Dems are coming out looking like stammering milquetoasts. Still, Gohmert, Jordan and Collins can go to hell.
I want them crushed in every office, all the way down to dogcatcher.
I’ve never understood the pretend we’re down by 30 idea. I mean, yeah, don’t get complacent, but I personally am more energized when I feel like I’m part of a movement that has a chance to be successful and do things than when I’m feeling hopeless about how we’re going to get crushed and just will act out of desperation.
Yep. National polls especially are not to be trusted. I don’t even know why “journalists” bother reporting this stuff.
Still, I hope any poll showing Biden in the lead makes Trump cry, whine, and slap some flunkies.
@Mary G: I want them demoralized and one of Joe’s balls to have the Dixie Chicks perform Landslide.
@BruceFromOhio: Yep, I was planning on giving to Biden and a bunch of flippable Senate seats and maybe a few in danger Congress seats again this Friday. Now I’m just going to kick in more because I am reminded of the run up to 2016. I don’t know what the October surprise/”Comey moment” will be this time, but the horse-race loving media just won’t be able to stand it if Trump seems to be losing badly by then.
Look, we KNOW the press is eager for a comeback narrative. We KNOW that any tick of a whiff of a whisper that team trump is turning it around is going to get him a week of good press.
These stories should be understood as a set up for that round of events, and nothing more. The work is in protecting the vote wherever it’s in jeopardy, which means in every state where Rs are in charge of voting rules, but especially in GA, FL, and WI.
Republicans are laser focused on preventing people from voting, and/or dissuading them to the extent that they can do that. That’s the real fight.
@JPL: Followed by Walking On Sunshine and Na Na Na Na Good Bye. Also F you by Lily Allen. I have a whole playlist worked up… What, bitter , me??
@Betty Cracker: Yes, although not recently with the good polling. But so many people just assume that Trump will win, even though he just barely squeaked by on the strength of the Global War on Hillary. I just chalk it up to a defense mechanism.
- 17.
@EmbraceYourInnerCrone: I like it. Save it for election night in case it comes true and maybe Betty will put up a playlist for us.
- 18.
If the polls demoralize the trump supporters so be it. sad
@JPL:
I want them demoralized and one of Joe’s balls to have the Dixie Chicks perform Landslide.
I was confused because I thought you were talking about Joe’s testicles.
It was a maddening, circular conversation. I know they’re traumatized by 2016 — we all are. But it’s so irrational to grant Trump supernatural powers, which is what they’ve essentially done. Do any of y’all run into that attitude in the wild?
Oh, definitely. From committed Dem friends on Facebook, who do things like linking Michael Moore (who the friend in question doesn’t even like that much). I just say to them that we should act like we think Biden is behind or in a really tight race, regardless of what we actually think, because that’s what maximizes the chance of not just a win, but a big, fat, embarrass-the-entire-Republican-Party win.
Question: What would you people do differently if you actually believed Biden was up by 15, 20, or 30 points?
“I’m living like Biden is behind 30 points.”
Not sure whether that is good news or bad. Cole working hard for Democrats, or he needs a welfare check?
It was a maddening, circular conversation. I know they’re traumatized by 2016 — we all are. But it’s so irrational to grant Trump supernatural powers, which is what they’ve essentially done. Do any of y’all run into that attitude in the wild?
Yes. And it is maddening. He barely squeaked by in 2016 w/ the EC as @Baud: notes
I feel a lot like I did in 2006 midterms. No way could we retake the House and my oh my the Senate was for sure out of reach. But something feels similar to me this year. It took 6 years of W screw ups to get the fence sitters and undecideds to realize that we couldn’t take another Congress rubber stamping the Bush Crime family endless wars against bqhatevwr. This is the first time since 2006 I feel like a 50 state strategy makes sense. It feels like anything is possible if we keep our eye on the ball. And maybe, just maybe, we can keep MSM from bothsider-ing us to death and keep them from spoiling some really good races out there. Taking the WH isn’t going to be enough to clean up this mess.
I want the GOP to start being afraid tbh. They need to be made to understand that a tyrannical minority that stifles the majority is inherently an unstable government. I want them hounded and scared. They should be…
From committed Dem friends on Facebook, who do things like linking Michael Moore
Oh god, fuck Micheal Moore. His latest documentary, Planet of the Humans, is some real doomer trash that does real damage to the green energy/sustainability movement
Do any of y’all run into that attitude in the wild?
mostly it’s with Stein, Johnson, or Wilmer voters who are still flogging their “I hate Hillary” excuses. They either will or won’t decide to get on board. I’m putting my time into GOTV and making sure voter suppression is eradicated wherever I can.
@Baud: I’m not worried about what I’d do. I’d be more worried that 29% of dem voters would just vote for Scottie McDuckhead as a protest or whomever it is the Libertarians coughed up this year.
@Ksmiami: Does the GOP ever really feel afraid? Are they afraid in blue places like New York and California? The problem is, they benefit from liberal Democratic governance at least as much as everyone else. It angers them, sure, but it doesn’t really frighten them.
- 30.
hoping for the satisfaction of viewing TV nine months from now as the MSM continues to bang on the incivility of Dems jailing GOP politicians for their crimes; wondering aloud where is the comity of our political process when we could separate families and discriminate with impunity….
Well, not me! I’m planning on taking Texas.
You-all are just superstitious. It doesn’t matter what our inner thoughts about the election are :)
@Geoduck: i think the margin is 3-4 points, Trump can lose by that and still squeak out an EC win by holding Wisconsin, once it gets above that he’s toast and states like Arizona, Florida and North Carolina are in play
@JPL: Cool, I’m not going to get too confident but am going to give to what and whom I can. I am super introverted, so calling people doesn’t work but I am going to try to do post cards this year and also try to convince some of my (Dem leaning) family to make sure they are registered and that they go vote, especially my in-laws in TN and LA. My daughter unfortunately is semi-engaged to a guy that is very “both sides/why vote” and whose parents are Republicans. He is not a bad guy but…
I wonder if most the hyper-pessimism is from white Democrats because they are more likely than non-white Democrats to socialize with other white people and less likely to socialize with non-white people.
- 35.
Do any of y’all run into that attitude in the wild?
Yes, I run into We’re All DOOMED because Trump Superpowers, aided, inevitably, also by Neoliberal Democrat Fecklessness, ie, Why Aren’t the Democrats DOING SOMETHING/ANYTHING. Meanwhile Biden fundraisers are in full swing, and Democrats are out voting, and…le sigh.
It’s not just Republican members of Congress who live in their own bubbles, is all I’m saying.
I want them demoralized and one of Joe’s balls to have the Dixie Chicks perform Landslide.
I hate the fact that Baud got the correct response to that before I did.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I wish all those people who want the “Boomers” to step aside for the younger generation would set an example and put Moore out to pasture.
- 39.
@RandomMonster: Y’all weren’t the only ones. Not sure I can even describe the images that surged thru’ my brain. Not sure I’d want to, tbh.
- 40.
I personally am more energized when I feel like I’m part of a movement that has a chance to be successful
I’m very much with you. It’s easier to do hard work when you think there is a real chance it will lead to success. Commit to the hard work with enthusiasm and optimism.
I think it’s cute that you still think there will be elections.
Here’s an AcBlue flip the Senate blue fundraising page (it has the most Senate races listed of any page I saw). You can make a donation that splits evenly between all the candidates or click through and pick & choose but having this many races listed in one place makes it easier to dole out money.
Candidates/races included:
AL (Jones inc lean R)
AK (just changed by Cook Political to a competitive election–i.e. moved from solid R to likely R)
GA (both races are Lean R)
IA (Lean R)
KS (Lean R)
MI (Peters inc lean D)
MT (tossup)
NC (tossup)
SC (likely R)
TX (likely R)
Notably missing: AZ (tossup), CO (tossup), KY (likely R) & ME (tossup)
Of the missing I’d say that Kelly in AZ & Gideon in ME are already well-funded. If McGrath prevails in KY she is well funded; if Booker wins he’d need to raise a shit ton of money. If Hickenlooper prevails in CO I wouldn’t think he’d have funding probs.
Maybe more like ten behind. When you’re 30 behind, it can get to feeling kind of lost and hopeless.
@zzyzx: Thank you. But I guess everyone needs to do what works for them. Let’s run up the score. Either way, keep our feet on the gas through the election and make sure it isn’t close enough to try to steal.
@Baud: Joe’s supporters might not be rah rah sis boom bah types but will walk on coals to prevent another trump term. (at least that is what I hope_)
@Miss Bianca: Maybe Biden can add the AC/DC song to his election night playlist.
- 47.
- 48.
Not much.
@Baud:
Yeah, that was what I thought at first read. The problem you could run into is a whole “left shark – right shark” situation. What if one of his balls was really enthusiastic and the other was just limping along?
“I’m living like Biden is behind 30 points.”
If I was doing this I’d be working on getting a visa to move to New Zealand. But I’ll work like I think Biden is 1 point behind and every bit helps.
Yes. WAY too many Dems live in ultra blue urban bubbles and since everyone in their orbit can’t stand Trump they think the election is a foregone conclusion. It is not. A lot of GOPers in red and swing states are kind of demoralized now. But the lizard brain is still going to kick in come November as Fox and Facebook is going to give them enough rationalization to vote GOP again.
What we have learned from both Bush and Trump who won while losing the popular vote is that it doesn’t fucking matter how narrow the margin is, you can still seize absolute power across the executive branch and do whatever the fuck you want. We just need a fucking win and to take the Senate. I don’t care if it is by one electoral vote or two hundred. A landslide doesn’t give you any more ‘mandate’ than a close election. You just take the win and seize power and govern.
Too many Dems seem to think that a bigger voting margin give their policies more legitimacy or something. It doesn’t. Winning the Senate will do that. Not winning Georgia.
@Betty Cracker: You also don’t want to buy into TrumpWorld delusions. Yes, it’s likely that races will narrow, yes, it’s likely that Trumpites will do their very best to steal the election. But the big lesson of the past month or two is that ‘their very best’ is a museum of incompetence. I haven’t forgotten that, amazingly, 40% approve of Trump’s job performance, but reality is still real and still out there.
- 53.
@A Ghost to Most: So, is drive-by “ha ha you rubes” substance-free snarking (that’s somehow also missing in the snark quotient) just going to be your standard MO now?
*yawn
@JPL:
And follow that with Not Ready to Make Nice.
To them, Moore’s “one of the good ones” because he tells them what they want to hear: that Democrats are feckless neoliberal sellouts
- 57.
@Miss Bianca: “Why Aren’t the Democrats DOING SOMETHING/ANYTHING”
I see a ton of this online and it’s always infuriating. Like what? What exactly do you think Democrats should be doing? Running a good campaign? Passing bills in the house? Putting together good policy? Investigating wrongdoing? Subpoenas?
They’re doing all of these things.
What’s left? Impeachment that definitely won’t go anywhere, I guess. And mooning the cameras whenever Republicans show up on camera.
@A Ghost to Most: Shouldn’t you be out blowing a goat?
@Baud:I wonder if most the hyper-pessimism is from white Democrats because they are more likely than non-white Democrats to socialize with other white people and less likely to socialize with non-white people.
I, for one, no longer trust white Americans to ever do any fucking thing right anymore. I’m related to way too many of them.
Question: What would you people do differently if you actually believed Biden was up by 15, 20, or 30 points?
The NYT would have front page stories every day about Tara Reade, Hunter Biden, and whatever other bullshit the Republicans give them.
Goat:
“Naaaaaah!”
Completely off topic, but Trent Alexander-Arnold has just scored Liverpool’s first post-lockdown goal, against visitors Crystal Palace. Liverpool need two wins out of this and their seven other remaining matches to secure their first league title in 30 years.
@MisterForkbeard: Thank you, you just articulated exactly what I have wanted to say, except that I’m just getting so fucking FED.UP. with having to say these things to people I keep thinking ought to know better.
I guess I’m just one of those sell-out establishment Democrat whores I keep hearing so much about.
@MattF:@Betty Cracker: You also don’t want to buy into TrumpWorld delusions. Yes, it’s likely that races will narrow, yes, it’s likely that Trumpites will do their very best to steal the election. But the big lesson of the past month or two is that ‘their very best’ is a museum of incompetence. I haven’t forgotten that, amazingly, 40% approve of Trump’s job performance, but reality is still real and still out there.
On the plus side, Trump’s campaign is all about the grift. It was in 2016 and nothing has changed. So I don’t expect them use their wealth particularly strategically as opposed to funneling the maximum percentage to Trump businesses and Trump cronies. So there is some small measure of satisfaction to knowing that all those MAGA small donor folks are basically pissing their money away and enriching the worst vultures of the GOP ecosystem, rather than seeing it used to good effect.
@Baud: Getting the house ready to sell, talking to my boss that if I can work from home now I could also work from a different country, and dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s on the paperwork needed to achieve all that.
@BruceFromOhio: Yep. And right now there’s a headline at WaPo that says police reform bill in the Senate is stalled because of Democrats. While technically true, it completely ignores that the Senate bill put forth by the Republicans didn’t actually include police reform.
- 68.
Also, agree we need to demonstrate our enthusiasm. Yesterday, saw a TX. poll with Biden down by 2. I live in TX.; I’m going to do yard signs and bumper stickers (which normally, I don’t do) – and sooner rather than later. Enthusiasm is infectious and I ‘m the joyful warrior this cycle.
P.S. I partially credit Beto O’Rourke’s senate run for priming the pump.
Yeah, I was about to issue a “Phrasing!”
@Baud: Well, that’s just how big and jangly-ding-dong-dangly that they are — only one is needed for any one purpose!
Even more puzzling to me was how a testicle, whichever side it’s on, could play a song.
@MattF: I haven’t forgotten that, amazingly, 40% approve of Trump’s job performance, but reality is still real and still out there.
Remember, 41% of voters STILL voted for Hoover in 1932.
@WaterGirl: lol It never entered my mind which normally is the first to go there.
@Miss Bianca: Come sit six feet away from me. With a mask. 😷
@pamelabrown53: Yeah, if we do this right, this election can lead to this country becoming a better place. We don’t just have to talk about fixing what Trump broke. We can talk about how the give us a chance to really make a difference and help the country live up to its potential.
@Calouste: You would do that if Biden were up by a lot? That was my question.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Not only that, but (a) Trump’s an incumbent now and will not get the benefit of his support slowly growing post-convention as reluctant Republicans come back into the tent, (b) there are multiple shitstorms raging across the country and he’s failing, in real time, to overcome them and in fact is actively exacerbating them, and (c) all the polling was basically right on the money for the 2018 midterms, where R’s got fucking shellacked. Not to mention, most of the pollsters adjusted their models after 2016. This is a completely different landscape.
@geg6: Biden is a talented boy.
@Baud: I shared your confusion.
I have always felt that true confidence in any competition must include a realization that of course losing a possibility, then maximizing the means by which it becomes the smallest possibility. If you feel you’ve done that, it’s OK to be confident.
@pamelabrown53: So here’s the thing: there are a lot of states that are tossupy (and I am trademarking this word). TX is definitely one of them. If you live in a state like this (TX, AZ, GA, OH, FL, WI, MI, MT, IA, NC, PA, AK, NH) find some amazing local candidates running for state or local office and give them some help. They will propel folks to the polls to vote. Those folks can then vote up ticket for Biden.
Here’s the woman who started RunForSomething explaining this much more eloquently than I ever could:
Earlier this fall, I had a convo that’s kept me up nearly every night since: A supporter told me that while they loved @runforsomething, they simply couldn’t make us a priority going into 2020. “We have to beat Trump,” they said. “Everything else is on hold.” (/1)— Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) December 30, 201
That mentality — that winning the White House is the only thing that matters — is exactly why Democrats lose over and over and over again. (/2)
It’s why too many people don’t have health care, why abortion rights are on the line, why voters are suppressed, & why so many have a negative perception of the Democratic Party, even while our positions and policies are more popular & would make peoples’ lives better. (/3)
Winning the White House is important. But if we underinvest in local elections, we repeat our same mistakes. As a party, we have to do it all. (The other side does. After all, the GOP has the resources and strategic imperative to invest everywhere & at every level.) (/4)
The entire tweet thread is worth a read. And RunForSomething is an organization that is doing amazing work.
@Marcopolo: What I don’t get is how “electing more Democrats” and “beating Trump” are somehow seen as either/or propositions.
Aren’t supernatural powers what his followers think he has? His one supernatural power used to be his ability to bullshit and walk away. The spotlight he’s in every minute makes that impossible, that and his declining mental health.
This is exactly what I am hoping for. You have pointed out a vision toward which we should all be working. I hope enough voters think this way to make it a reality.
Um, if Biden was behind by 30 points there’d be no reason to get involved in that election.
So the wingers think the Peter Strzok notes that were released show that Obama and Biden were part of the “coup” attempt! What say you?
I with you, John. Fuck the polls, fuck the media and double fuck the Republicans.
Eyes on the prize, middle fingers to the rest.
Not familiar w/ the notes, but it’s a 99.99% probability of being bullshit
I salute you for staying up in the middle of the night to watch. I turned it off at halftime because it’s getting close to my “read on the bed with option to doze” time. Liverpool looked to have it well in hand at 2-0.
Mo Salah makes it two before halftime. Looking good for the home team.
Joe Biden’s position in the election is like Liverpool’s in tonight’s Premier League match.* He’s not making tactical mistakes, he’s outplaying his opponent without having to strain himself, he has a good lead. There’s still a way to go — it’s only halftime at Anfield, and election day is four months away — but if he stays alert, he should win this.
*Nice segué, if I do say so myself.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):
Flynn’s lawyers also submitted a supplement to his agreeing with the government on dismissing his case. ‘
‘Mr. Obama himself directed that ‘the right people’ investigate General Flynn,’ according to the memo. According to the notes, Comey said said ‘Flynn – Kislyak calls but appear legit.’
Next to ‘VP’ it states: ‘Logan Act,’ and ‘I’ve been on the intel cmte for ten years and I never,’ with no further notation, in the part that applies to Biden, Trump’s presumed 2020 opponent.
‘According to Strzok’s notes, it appears that Vice President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act. That became an admitted pretext to investigate General Flynn,’ according to the lawyers’ memo.
The Logan Act bars Americans from conducting unauthorized talks with a foreign government that is in a dispute with the U.S. It has rarely been used since its enactment in the 18th century.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Wednesday’s ruling will likely be appealed to a larger panel of the federal appeals court.
Yes but. The gop doesn’t give a damn about government, other than it gets out of the way of their grifting. And that no one is going to say anything about the grifting.
…My daughter unfortunately is semi-engaged to a guy that is very “both sides/why vote” and whose parents are Republicans. He is not a bad guy but…
Actually, you are wrong about your daughter’s semi-fiancee — if that’s what he believes, he is a very bad guy, helping Trump to win another term. To me that’s as bad as it gets. I’ve got relatives I don’t speak to anymore! They vote R, always.
@Baud: Sorry, misread your question.
Okay! Just ordered a yard sign and provided feedback that they need to offer larger signs. 18″ x 24″ a bit too small. Will order another sign after Veep is chosen. Just want to get started.
Mind you, a few years ago, Palace came from 3-0 behind in this fixture to draw 3-3, so we cannot be said to be home and dry. We cannot even be said to be home and vigorously towelling ourselves off.
@raven: “think” is doing way too much lifting in that sentence.
@Miss Bianca: It’s the same people for whom “walk” and “chew gum” are either/or propositions.
@JCJ:
I was going to say just hanging around, but it seems too late now…..
Noted narcissologist weighs in with an optimistic take:
It is entirely understandable that people are reticent to believe Trump’s collapsing polling.
However, from the perspective of Trump’s narcissism, this is overdue but not surprising.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer)
June 24, 2020
@Amir Khalid: I don’t even know who Mo Salah is, and I approve this metaphor.
@Miss Bianca: I feel old (in my 30s), because I constantly feel like I’m dealing with children – people who will not understand that what they’re saying is either nonsense or counterproductive.
It’s like today, when one of my kids demanded strawberries at 11:30 while I was prepping lunch. I put some in her lunch, and that started a HUGE FIGHT because she wanted strawberries and the other food I was making but didn’t want to call it lunch.
It felt like an internet flame war. “I want strawberries!” “Okay, we’re already doing those in lunch” “No! You’re doing it wrong! O don’t want them for lunch, I want them for a snack!” >_<
Besides being talented, he’s decent, kind and generous.
Basically, the opposite of a malignant narcissist.
Correction: in the reverse fixture, at Selhurst Park.
What I don’t get is how “electing more Democrats” and “beating Trump” are somehow seen as either/or propositions.
They aren’t. That’s not her point. Her point is there is so much focus on the presidential race (by the media) that a lot of people don’t pay any attention to their state and local races, and that the outcomes of those races can be just as important in terms of enacting policies & programs that will make their lives better. Like local DAs who will decide the who, what, and how of policing being done in their communities. Also that the enthusiasm that local candidates can generate for their elections can translate up ticket for national races. Its a win win win for everyone.
And her entire tweet thread is a response to someone who told her they didn’t have time/money to invest in supporting local candidates/races because the presidential race is so important this year.
Of course, everyone here at BJ understands these points already.
@J R in WV: I figure that as long as these lean-R “why bother” types aren’t voting, at least they aren’t voting Republican. And that any attempt to rile them up to some sense of their civic responsibilities tends to drive them in the opposite direction of the one I want.
‘Mr. Obama himself directed that ‘the right people’ investigate General Flynn,’ according to the memo. According to the notes, Comey said said ‘Flynn – Kislyak calls but appear legit.’
Next to ‘VP’ it states: ‘Logan Act,’ and ‘I’ve been on the intel cmte for ten years and I never,’ with no further notation, in the part that applies to Biden, Trump’s presumed 2020 opponent.
‘According to Strzok’s notes, it appears that Vice President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act. That became an admitted pretext to investigate General Flynn,’ according to the lawyers’ memo.
IANAL obviously, but none of that seems problematic if true. It’s been proven Flynn as a private citizen was promising favors to foreign powers.
The Logan Act bars Americans from conducting unauthorized talks with a foreign government that is in a dispute with the U.S. It has rarely been used since its enactment in the 18th century.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Wednesday’s ruling will likely be appealed to a larger panel of the federal appeals court.
I assume this is referring to the DC Circuit short-circuiting Sullivan’s review of the DOJ’s move to drop Flynn’s charges? Good.
Mohamed Salah “The King of Egypt” is a Liverpool FC forward.
Oh god, fuck Micheal Moore. His latest documentary, Planet of the Humans, is some real doomer trash that does real damage to the green energy/sustainability movement
You’re entirely too polite. That documentary demonstrates that Michael Moore is a gigadeath cultist. If one is OK with reducing the global homo sapiens population by 50-90 percent, then he’s your guy. If one wants to keep the gigadeaths in the 1–3 range, then he’s your enemy. (Propaganda-caused delays in decarbonizing the global economy move us to the >1/2 the human population removed scenarios.)
