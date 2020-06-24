Repubs in disarray! They really don’t want this to happen.
- 2.
“There’s no rules about when you can make noise.”
(Gohmert)
- 3.
@Cheryl Rofer: That was disgusting.
- 4.
@Cheryl Rofer: Can taking a dump on the table be far behind?
- 6.
@Baud: Depends. Will he fling it?
- 7.
@germy: what a demented, racist asshole. No self respect or integrity.
- 8.
Most 3 year olds are more mature.
- 9.
Have Gohmert ejected with extreme prejudice (“bum’s rush”).
- 11.
Thank you, Cheryl. Have this on in the background.
Big news day, eh? I guess they all are, these days.
- 12.
@germy: Fling what, his Depends?
- 13.
“Mr. Chairman, will you please have Gene Krupa removed?”
Oh my, someone’s a drummer. Would love to know who made that comment. I laughed my ass off (you gotta be a drummer or familiar with them to get it)
Gohmert’s no Gene Krupa.
- 14.
More intellectually advanced as well.
What’s the old saying? If you don’t have anything positive to say, yell and scream like an infant, at least then the attention is away from the discussion. Of course it also shows how much you’ve developed since you were a snotty brat – none.
- 15.
None of them are flexible enough to squat. It will be far behind.
- 16.
Fatal drinking game: Take a shot every time Gym Jordan says, “Guess what?”
