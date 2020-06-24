Okay, serious question for Arizonans… I’m watching the parade of clips from unbearably stupid kids at Trump’s Phoenix event. How representative are they of the Arizona student pop? — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 24, 2020

In my estimation, as a semi-major young adult author who spends much time with teens around the country, not representative at all. The vast majority of young people give a shit about their future. The brainwashed sect is half actually brainwashed, half looking for attention. — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) June 24, 2020

The Squatter-in-Chief wanted some balm for his chafed ego after the Tulsa ‘No REALLY?’ Rally, so his loyalest supporters found him a safe space at a rented megachurch in deepest Denialvania, and stocked it with prime specimens of the Next GOP Generation. The kids were pumped, and primed, and pampered. And they were dumb. Boy howdy, were they dumb. Proudly, deliberately dumb. Aunt-Jemima-was-a-real-person-who-is-being-cancelled dumb. Having a semi-famous dad makes me inherently better dumb. The clips I saw made it look like a livestock parade, or a canine conformation show: Glossy specimens bred over generations for maximum appeal to a very particular standard, raised on a rigorous routine of diet, exercise, and training.

It must be a certain consolation to all the not-Repub kids suffering these morons every day that these Prime Specimens are gonna be very little competition in any circumstance where Do you know who my dad is? doesn’t… trump. Times ain’t now buddy like they used to be… and the utility of being an upper-middle-class inheritor of a local car dealership or a five-store restaurant chain is unlikely to remain a lifelong sinecure. (Of course, the brightest of these Repub dim bulbs always have the fallback of stealing from their elders… )

NEW: For a day in Arizona, President Trump got exactly what he wanted: a chance to show off his border wall and a packed crowd cheering him on. But fears of the virus, surging in the battleground state, shadowed the president on this sweltering day https://t.co/aExaiACHrH — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 24, 2020





It wasn’t quite one of his signature big-stadium rallies. But President Donald Trump drew something closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he’s been craving as hundreds of young conservatives filled a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday to hear his call for them to get behind his reelection effort. The crowded Dream City Church for the gathering of Students for Trump offered a starkly different feel compared to Trump’s weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first of the coronavirus era, which drew sparser attendance… With the Phoenix event, which was organized by Turning Point Action, a group chaired by Trump ally Charlie Kirk, the president hoped to turn attention — at least momentarily — away from his slumping poll numbers, surging coronavirus infections in huge swaths of the South and West, and a virus-ravaged economy. His address was chock-full of typical Trump lines — boasts about television ratings, ridicule of his likely Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden and sharply worded resentments over China’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. As he did in Oklahoma over the weekend, Trump referred to the virus as “kung flu,” a pejorative term that Asian-Americans say is racist… But throughout his daylong trip to Arizona, which included a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, the COVID-19 pandemic shadowed Trump. The Democratic mayor of Phoenix made clear she did not believe Trump’s speech could be safely held in her city — and urged the president to wear a face mask. But Trump has adamantly refused to wear a mask in public, instead turning it into a red-vs.-blue cultural issue. Polling suggests Republicans are far less likely to wear face coverings than Democrats despite health experts’ warnings that it dramatically reduces the risk of transmitting the virus. Few in the crowd at the Students for Trump event donned masks. Since late May, Arizona has emerged as one of the nation’s most active hot spots for the spread of COVID-19… Campaign officials stressed that rallies would remain a staple of the president’s reelection strategy but allowed that they may, in certain states, need to change slightly. Discussions were under way about having them in more modest venues or outdoors, perhaps in airplane hangars and amphitheaters, or in smaller cities away from likely protesters…

Gotta bug the Oval Office Occupant that one-hit novelty acts like his typically don’t fill arenas on their farewell tour.

The scene of President Trump’s appearance at a Phoenix mega-church. No social distancing. And the only masks I am seeing are being worn by the White House travel pool pic.twitter.com/WYBRjAiDJp — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 23, 2020

Arizona ER doctor:

On the WORST day of the pandemic in #Arizona with 58,179 cases and single-day records of ??3,593 new cases and ??42 new deaths, these unmasked #Trump supporters at Dream City Church, Phoenix Arizona are breathing #COVID in and out. pic.twitter.com/EI1Oy4gUiZ — ????Cleavon Gilman, MD?? (@Cleavon_MD) June 23, 2020

.@PhoenixPolice Spox Sgt. Ann Justus: “The Phoenix PD will continue to lead with education. We will remind everyone at the event, including officers, the importance of the Mayor’s order in helping stop the spread. Please remind your viewers of the importance of #maskupAZ.” https://t.co/rS8jMIKmwj — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) June 23, 2020

Let’s keep an eye on the statistics, see how much ‘leading with education’ spikes ER admissions and distributed infections over the next 21 days.