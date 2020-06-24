Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Stupidity Open Thread: Dream City for Trump

GOP Stupidity Open Thread: Dream City for Trump

by | 39 Comments

The Squatter-in-Chief wanted some balm for his chafed ego after the Tulsa ‘No REALLY?’ Rally, so his loyalest supporters found him a safe space at a rented megachurch in deepest Denialvania, and stocked it with prime specimens of the Next GOP Generation. The kids were pumped, and primed, and pampered. And they were dumb. Boy howdy, were they dumb. Proudly, deliberately dumb. Aunt-Jemima-was-a-real-person-who-is-being-cancelled dumb. Having a semi-famous dad makes me inherently better dumb. The clips I saw made it look like a livestock parade, or a canine conformation show: Glossy specimens bred over generations for maximum appeal to a very particular standard, raised on a rigorous routine of diet, exercise, and training.

It must be a certain consolation to all the not-Repub kids suffering these morons every day that these Prime Specimens are gonna be very little competition in any circumstance where Do you know who my dad is? doesn’t… trump. Times ain’t now buddy like they used to be… and the utility of being an upper-middle-class inheritor of a local car dealership or a five-store restaurant chain is unlikely to remain a lifelong sinecure. (Of course, the brightest of these Repub dim bulbs always have the fallback of stealing from their elders… )


It wasn’t quite one of his signature big-stadium rallies.

But President Donald Trump drew something closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he’s been craving as hundreds of young conservatives filled a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday to hear his call for them to get behind his reelection effort.

The crowded Dream City Church for the gathering of Students for Trump offered a starkly different feel compared to Trump’s weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first of the coronavirus era, which drew sparser attendance…

With the Phoenix event, which was organized by Turning Point Action, a group chaired by Trump ally Charlie Kirk, the president hoped to turn attention — at least momentarily — away from his slumping poll numbers, surging coronavirus infections in huge swaths of the South and West, and a virus-ravaged economy.

His address was chock-full of typical Trump lines — boasts about television ratings, ridicule of his likely Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden and sharply worded resentments over China’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. As he did in Oklahoma over the weekend, Trump referred to the virus as “kung flu,” a pejorative term that Asian-Americans say is racist…

But throughout his daylong trip to Arizona, which included a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, the COVID-19 pandemic shadowed Trump.

The Democratic mayor of Phoenix made clear she did not believe Trump’s speech could be safely held in her city — and urged the president to wear a face mask.

But Trump has adamantly refused to wear a mask in public, instead turning it into a red-vs.-blue cultural issue. Polling suggests Republicans are far less likely to wear face coverings than Democrats despite health experts’ warnings that it dramatically reduces the risk of transmitting the virus. Few in the crowd at the Students for Trump event donned masks.

Since late May, Arizona has emerged as one of the nation’s most active hot spots for the spread of COVID-19…

Campaign officials stressed that rallies would remain a staple of the president’s reelection strategy but allowed that they may, in certain states, need to change slightly. Discussions were under way about having them in more modest venues or outdoors, perhaps in airplane hangars and amphitheaters, or in smaller cities away from likely protesters…

Gotta bug the Oval Office Occupant that one-hit novelty acts like his typically don’t fill arenas on their farewell tour.

Arizona ER doctor:

Let’s keep an eye on the statistics, see how much ‘leading with education’ spikes ER admissions and distributed infections over the next 21 days.

  • Baud
  • Bex
  • Brachiator
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Freemark
  • frosty
  • germy
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • J R in WV
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • patrick II
  • piratedan
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • sanjeevs
  • schrodingers_cat
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    39Comments

    4. 4.

      Freemark

      Considering the spread of COVID among that age range right now, and the fact this particular group would consider masks and social distancing anathema, I wouldn’t be surprised if 1000 cases come out of this event.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Manu Raju @mkraju
      A shift from House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler: After saying Sunday impeaching AG Bill Barr is a “waste of time,” he says his committee “may very well” pursue Barr’s impeachment. “We’re looking into that, we may very well,” per @jeremyherb

      I’d be very happy if Barr went down as the only AG ever impeached, even if McConnell refused to take it up in the Senate. Leaving him hanging might even be the preferable outcome to acquittal.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sanjeevs

      I don’t think the Aunt Jemima brat was dumb. Her profile says she’s an ‘ambassador’ for Turning Point USA.

      So she’s a micro-influencer on social media. She likely gets paid based on social media engagement. So she went with the take likeliest to get her clicks and shares.

      She’s a grifter.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: And we hammer him for refusing to take up his impeachment. It would take the thing we suck at which is message discipline but I think we can all agree that this obstruction gotta stop. It probably won’t be enough to make him lose but until we try we’ll never know.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @rikyrah:

      Arizona ‘s ICU’s are approaching full capacity quite rapidly

      How can this be? Trump assures us that the virus is either a hoax or will disappear if you do not test for it. Or squirt that virus with bleach or sunlight.

      It astounds me that Trump’s base is willing to die for him. Or kill their grandparents.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      Well… not all of AZ is a mirror of the heartfelt desires of Mr Kirk and while there are a goodly number that are sympathetic… we did elect Sinema and Kelly is kicking McSally’s patootie.  Plus we’re turning over congressional districts yet the state lege is gerrymandered to a fare the well.  Things are changing here… steadily.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      schrodingers_cat: I have an off-topic favor to ask. My niece’s husband, Nimish, just received his citizenship. Can you type up something in Hindi I can cut and paste into a congratulations email?

      He applied right after Trump was elected. I hadn’t heard anything so I assumed he was in limbo. The email my sister just sent out was a very happy surprise.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Bex

      @sanjeevs: The Aunt Jemima brat said that statues of Jesus are being torn down.  Trump repeated this today.  I unfortunately saw some of the speech last night and could have sworn Trump said something along the lines of “tomorrow belongs to us.”  Couldn’t find the quote today, but assuming I heard right, they’re just not hiding it anymore are they?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

      Don’t forget:

      "The co-founder of Students for Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to scamming consumers and businesses out of $46,000 by posing as a lawyer online and dispensing legal advice, federal prosecutors said."https://t.co/ABLG5wdAtk

      — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) June 24, 2020

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      He’s not deteriorating fast enough for my taste, but this is great…great to see him twitching and slurring and sweating.

      It’s not a hundredth of what he deserves.  Not a thousandth.

      As for the House and Barr, I hope they impeach him and drag the whole thing out across the rest of the summer.  Remind the country what the stakes are here: you can have the rule of law, or you can have trumpov and Barr.  You can have a democracy, or a pathetic banana republic.  Keep pulling the curtain back and showing every last possible voter exactly what this Keystone Krime Syndicate is all about.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      patrick II

      Those young people were encouraged to sit maskless and shoulder to shoulder.  Yet when two students were brought onto the stage because they were the head of the Republican youth organization that sponsored the rally they were kept standing twenty feet away from the president.

      There is just a murderous cynicism about that.  No, kids, it’s alright, you don’t need a mask or social distancing. You won’t get sick and die, trust me.  Trump shows he knows better and keeps himself far away.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Former Vice President Joe Biden has widened his lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and narrowly leads the president in Ohio, according to a pair of polls out Wednesday from two key swing states in the Midwest.

      In Wisconsin, where Trump eked out a narrow victory in 2016 to flip the state from blue to red, Marquette University Law School poll found the former vice president up 8 percentage points over Trump, with 49 percent support to Trump’s 41 percent.

      In Ohio, a state Trump carried by 8 points in 2016 and which has voted for the eventual presidential winner for half a century, a new poll from Quinnipiac University found 46 of respondents favor Biden, compared to 45 percent who favor the president.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Brian Stelter @brianstelter
      “MSNBC is expected to tap political analyst Joy Reid to anchor a 7 p.m. daily news and opinion program, people familiar with the matter said, filling the vacancy created at the cable news channel when Chris Matthews resigned abruptly,” @JBFlint reports

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      Fill out your Florida Woman bingo card all at once:

      This angry Florida woman argued today against the mask mandate, while bringing up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, “the pedophiles” and the deep state.

      Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/yqKUZNQYLQ
      — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020

      Reply

