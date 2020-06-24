Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Flynn Walks

Breaking:

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan cannot scrutinize the Justice Department’s decision to drop its long-running prosecution of President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and must dismiss the case, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

In a 2-1 decision, the court said it is not within the judge’s power to prolong the prosecution or examine the government’s motives for its reversal in the politically charged case. Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his pre-inauguration contacts with Russia’s ambassador before the Justice Department moved in May to dismiss the charges.

“This is not the unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified,” wrote Judge Neomi Rao, a recent nominee of the president, who was joined by Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson.

Barr has been getting a lot of attention lately, but I want to give a big shout-out to Mitch McConnell and the judges he’s pushed through the Senate on this one.

    3. 3.

      donnah

      It’s appalling. But this is what stacking the courts has done and we seem powerless to stop this and any other serious cases from being ruled by Republican puppets. The rule of law is more damaged every day in the hands of these corrupt judges.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Doubt it’ll happen.  Flynn was almost certainly going to walk anyway.  The DC Circuit just short circuited the process.  The other judges aren’t going to want to drag this out.

    8. 8.

      SFAW

      @Elizabelle:

      Do not reward Bill Barr for bad behavior.

      I would LOVE to reward him for his behavior. For various alternative definitions of the word “reward.”

    10. 10.

      SFAW

      @Elizabelle:

      Which, in TrumpSpeak, means the last one was.

      Well, we already knew that. In this case, he’s telling us what he and his traitorous buddies are GOING/PLANNING to do.

      ETA: And, as you know: with him, every accusation is a confession.

    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Yeah, a quick read of the case indicates that the dissent was just focused on the timing of the order and would have allowed Sullivan to make a decision rather than ordering him to do it.

    14. 14.

      oldster

      We knew that Rao was going to be an unprincipled hack, showing loyalty to Trump above loyalty to the law or Constitution,

      This absurd decision should be the basis for the first charge in her impeachment.

    15. 15.

      MattF

      Flynn is crazy, though, so it’s debatable what going to prison would accomplish. Maybe he can try out for the job of Trump’s next campaign manager.

    16. 16.

      Marcopolo

      We are truly now living in a Banana Republic.  The slide into this condition has happened a lot faster than I ever imagined.  November 2020 is our last/only chance to recover from where we are.  Let’s all keep working our a$$es off to make sure we win this for ourselves & our country.

    17. 17.

      West of the Cascades

      @Baud: I think there’s a good chance for a vote to rehear this en banc. Without reading the opinion, I’m assuming that this is a gross misapplication of the law governing mandamus, which is supposed to be granted in only very rare and extreme circumstances. Cutting off a judicial inquiry like Sullivan was proposing shouldn’t be one of them. So there are two “questions of exceptional importance” here – whether DOJ corruptly moved to dismiss the suit against Flynn, and whether the panel correctly applied mandamus law. Democratic appointees still hold a 7-5 majority among active judges on the DC Circuit (I don’t know if any would be disqualified).

    18. 18.

      Edmund Dantes

      If Judicial reform is not one of the top priorities of a Dem Trifecta, then nothing else they do will survive the courts.

    19. 19.

      SFAW

      Someone should ask Susan Collins whether she still thinks Trump “learned his lesson.”

      Well, not really, because she’d just utter some mealy-mouthed bullshit.

    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      The three who heard the case:  TrumpJudge Neomi Rao, no surprise there.

      Second who voted to dismiss:  Karen Henderson, GHWBush appointee and, per the NY Times:

      The panel ruling raised the question of whether Judge Sullivan, who has a lawyer representing him in the appeals court, will ask the full appeals court to reverse the order — or whether the full court might use a rarely invoked rule that permits it to order a rehearing on its own, without any petition, if the judges deem the matter to involve “a question of exceptional importance.”

      Judge Rao’s decision was joined by Judge Karen L. Henderson, a 1990 appointee of President George Bush [sloppy, sloppy NYT; that would be GHWB] . A third judge on the panel, Judge Robert L. Wilkins, a 2014 appointee of President Barack Obama, dissented, saying Judge Sullivan should be permitted to complete his review before deciding whether to grant the government’s motion to dismiss.

      The ruling was a surprise because Judge Henderson had asked questions during oral arguments this month that seemed to signal skepticism about short-circuiting Judge Sullivan’s review.

      Using a rarely invoked rule — seems about perfect for this time of lawlessness.  Come on, judges.

    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @West of the Cascades: I hope you are right.  I fear Baud is.

      ETA:  I think one of the biggest issues here might be that Rao thought that the DOJ decision to drop the charges deserved a presumption of regularity.

    23. 23.

      Elizabelle

      Here’s a list of the judges on the DC Circuit along with, conveniently, their phone numbers.  You know what you have to do.

      Judges

      Sri Srinivasan, Chief Judge

      216-7080

      Karen LeCraft Henderson

      Judith W. Rogers

      216-7260

      David S. Tatel

      216-7160

      Merrick B. Garland

      216-7460

      Thomas B. Griffith

      216-7170

      Patricia A. Millett

      216-7110

      Cornelia T.L. Pillard

      216-7120

      Robert L. Wilkins

      216-7240

      Gregory G. Katsas

      216-7220

      Neomi Rao

      216-7180

      Harry T. Edwards

      216-7380

      Laurence H. Silberman

      216-7353

      Stephen F. Williams

      216-7210

      Douglas H. Ginsburg

      216-7190

      David B. Sentelle

      216-7330

      A. Raymond Randolph

      216-7425

    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      My comment’s in moderation.  The names of the judges, along with links to their bios and phone numbers.

    25. 25.

      hueyplong

      @SFAW: Trump absolutely learned the lesson made clear by the GOPers in the Senate.  The lesson is that no one is going to stop him.

      Susan Collins expressly authorized today’s decision.

      Expect Flynn back in the White House soon

      And let’s not forget that Trump couldn’t have thought of the maneuver that cuts Flynn loose.  That’s a Barr production.  This is the Trump/Barr administration, and you can expect it to do even worse things so long as they’re in place.

      Imagine what it would be like had the House not been flipped.

    26. 26.

      randy khan

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I just read the dissent, which is pretty blistering as these things go.

      It is, as you say, focused on the question of whether the appeals court had any reason to act before the district court hearing, but that’s actually the central issue in the case – Flynn said there can’t be a hearing at all, so the judge should be directed to vacate the conviction and let Flynn walk away.

      I think it’s pretty rare for a judge to ask for the whole circuit court to hear a case, but if there’s a time when it might happen, it would make sense here.  The notion that a court can’t even hold a hearing seems bizarre.  (And, from our perspective, dragging this out would be good for many reasons.)

    27. 27.

      West of the Cascades

      @SFAW: Heh. I should add that (again without having read the opinion) I think that one of the controlling issues here should be that the Rule of Criminal Procedure related to dismissal (Rule 48) provides that the government may dismiss an indictment only “with leave of court.” That presupposes that the judge is not a rubber-stamp on a motion to dismiss — part of why it’s particularly important that the full DC Circuit review this. The Rules Advisory Committee which put this requirement in place (in 1944) knew it was changing the previous prevailing law that a prosecutor could dismiss a case without the court’s leave – this from the Advisory Committee notes:

      (a). 1. The first sentence of this rule will change existing law. The common-law rule that the public prosecutor may enter a nolle prosequi in his discretion, without any action by the court, prevails in the Federal courts, Confiscation Cases, 7 Wall. 454, 457; United States v. Woody, 2 F.2d 262 (D.Mont.). This provision will permit the filing of a nolle prosequi only by leave of court. This is similar to the rule now prevailing in many States. A.L.I. Code of Criminal Procedure, Commentaries, pp. 895–897.

    29. 29.

      West of the Cascades

      @randy khan:  I’m sure you know this, but for others listening — the 12 active judges (i.e. those who are not on Senior status) could vote to order a rehearing by the entire court (en banc), without a petition. Here’s the rule —

      Rule 35. En Banc Determination
      (a) When Hearing or Rehearing En Banc May Be Ordered. A majority of the circuit judges who are in regular active service and who are not disqualified may order that an appeal or other proceeding be heard or reheard by the court of appeals en banc. An en banc hearing or rehearing is not favored and ordinarily will not be ordered unless:

      (1) en banc consideration is necessary to secure or maintain uniformity of the court’s decisions; or

      (2) the proceeding involves a question of exceptional importance.

    30. 30.

      Anya

      When we win the senate the very first task of the new senate leader should be confirming liberal judges to all the vacancies in the Federal Judiciary.

    32. 32.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @Elizabelle: I pulled your comment out of moderation – it had more links than the spam filter could tolerate.

      That said, I’m not sure that calling judges is a good use of political energy, but to each their own.

    33. 33.

      randy khan

      @West of the Cascades:

      As I understand it, either the loser has to ask for the whole court to consider the case (not going to happen here, I assume) or one of the judges on the circuit has to ask.  (I suppose in theory that 7 judges could just vote to hear it, but something has to start the process.)

    35. 35.

      randy khan

      @Elizabelle:

      I really would advise against calling the judges.  They do not like to be bothered by regular people.  Heck, they don’t like being bothered by lawyers (and, really, you’ll just be bothering their voice mail).

    36. 36.

      PST

      @download my app in the app store mistermix

      That said, I’m not sure that calling judges is a good use of political energy, but to each their own.

      I’m sure it’s not. Among other things, judges are strictly forbidden to consider ex parte communications, which a phone call from a member of the public would be. I will bet that all judges forbid their clerks to convey any information about what callers are lobbying for.

    37. 37.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @randy khan: Yeah, I read it again, and I agree with you.  My first comment was based on a very quick skim. Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable for a court to want to look into why the charges are being dismissed and it is also reasonable to for the appellate court to let the district court do its thing before stepping in.

    38. 38.

      West of the Cascades

      @Anya: When we win the senate the very first task of the new senate leader should be confirming liberal judges to all the vacancies in the Federal Judiciary.

      Maybe passing a new law adding three or four new judges per District, about six-eight new judge positions per Circuit, and potentially four new Supreme Court justices. In seriousness, the federal courts’ caseloads have expanded to the point that additional judges would help get decisions faster as well as making for better decisionmaking (by lightening dockets). Call it the “Federal Understaffed Courts Key Year Organizational Updating Act.”

    39. 39.

      West of the Cascades

      @randy khan: I believe that’s right – I don’t know the DC Circuit internal rules, but a lot of my practice is in the Ninth Circuit, and the General Orders here allow a single judge to call for a vote of the active judges. So Judge Wilkins could ask his colleagues to vote on whether to have the full court review it.

    40. 40.

      Jinchi

      @Anya: When we win the senate the very first task of the new senate leader should be confirming liberal judges to all the vacancies in the Federal Judiciary.

      I’d rate getting rid of the filibuster as number one. Unfortunately, too many Democrats seem inclined to embrace a ‘norm’ that allowed McConnell to hobble Democratic efforts to rebuild after the economic collapse in 2008. We’ll need a serious effort to rebuild after devastation of the Trump administration.

    42. 42.

      West of the Cascades

      @download my app in the app store mistermix: Calling the judges is a really, really bad idea. Don’t do it. They are not supposed to be subject to political pressure for one thing, so they ought to just ignore any requests from one side or another unless it’s submitted formally (i.e. part of a case) — and there’s no need to piss off their support staff with unnecessary and improper calls.

    44. 44.

      Omnes Omnibus

      An editorial note on the opinion:  The majority spends far too much time specifically arguing against the dissent.  A judge who is confident in the correctness her opinion would not need to spend that amount of effort.

    45. 45.

      hitchhiker

      Looters and thugs … I feel just like I did watching assholes torching downtown Seattle a few weeks ago. Some people are lawless, and citizens just have to watch in horror. It’s not different when the criminals wear suits and smirk.

    47. 47.

      Another Scott

      @Omnes Omnibus: +1

      IANAL, and have not read the opinions, but the appeal appeals court seems to be jumping the gun for no good reason.  Sullivan should not be short-circuited.  Especially not in this case.

      We need each of the legs on the 3-legged stool of our national government to be strong and independent.  Throwing away judicial review powers is a very bad idea.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

