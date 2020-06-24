Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Tuesday/Wednesday, June 23-24

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Tuesday/Wednesday, June 23-24

Per the NYTimes, as of 4am:

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 9,243,100 people, according to official counts. As of Wednesday morning, at least 477,200 people have died, and the virus has been detected in nearly every country…

The next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress on Tuesday — issuing a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning President Donald Trump was set to address a crowd of his young supporters in one hot spot…

“We will be doing more testing,” Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health, pledged to a House committee conducting oversight of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

The leading public health officials spent more than five hours testifying before the committee at a fraught moment, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations.

Fauci told lawmakers he understands the pent-up desire to get back to normal as the U.S. begins emerging from months of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. But that has “to be a gradual step-by-step process and not throwing caution to the wind,” he said.

“Plan A, don’t go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask,” Fauci said…

Another worrisome trend: an increase in infections among young adults. Fauci said while COVID-19 tends to be less severe in younger people, some of them do get very sick and even die. And younger people also may be more likely to show no symptoms yet still spread the virus.

If people say, “’I’m young, I’m healthy, who cares’ — you should care, not only for yourself but for the impact you might have” on sickening someone more vulnerable, Fauci said.


Speaking before the latest figure was reported, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike had warned of a “large number” on Wednesday as more positive test results followed a cluster of seven infections previously found at the office.

“Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately” as people have emerged from the capital’s ‘Stay Home’ initiative, she told reporters earlier.

“Businesses like eateries are taking steps to create partitions and such, but it’s difficult to see what kind of precautions are being taken at offices,” Koike said…

Koike said that in addition to the latest results from the office, more than 10 cases emerged from group testing in Shinjuku – an area known for its nightlife – on Wednesday.

Still, Tokyo – like the rest of Japan – has been spared the kind of explosive outbreak seen elsewhere, with some 5,800 coronavirus cases and 323 deaths so far.

In all of Japan, about 18,000 have tested positive and 965 have died so far from the COVID-19 illness. Globally, more than 9.26 million people have tested positive and some 475,880 have died.

The requirement to wear masks in the federal district came into force on 30 April.

The rule was brought in by the governor of the federal district, Ibaneis Rocha, and requires people to cover their nose and mouth in all public spaces, including public transport, shops and commercial and industrial premises.

On 11 May, the rule was further tightened with those flaunting it facing fines of 2,000 reais ($387; £310) per day.

Federal Judge Renato Borelli’s ruling means Mr Bolsonaro is not exempt and that the president and any other public officials who do not comply with the requirement will also incur the 2,000-reais fine.

President Bolsonaro has argued from the start of the pandemic that measures taken to curb the spread of the virus could be more damaging than the pandemic itself.

On Monday, he renewed his call for the easing of lockdown measures and the reopening of shops and businesses…

Small humblebrag-by-proxy:

Rebekah Jones is the ‘insubordinate scientist’ who says she was fired for refusing to manipulate data:

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Just six new cases: four from local infection, all Malaysians; two from imported infection, one Malaysian and one permanent resident. Cumulative total is 8,596 cases.

      45 more patients recovered and were discharged, total 8,231 recovered or 95.8% of all cases. 244 active and contagious cases remain in hospital. Of these, two patients are in ICU; neither is on a ventilator. We’re up to 10 days without new deaths. Total stands at 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.41%, case fatality rate is 1.45%.

      Earlier today, Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabry Yaakob announced that social gatherings — weddings, birthday parties, prayer gatherings, etc., are now permitted, subject to standard operating procedures including social distancing within the venue, sign-in sheets for guests, and/or use of MySejahtera, the government’s Covid-19 risk assessment app. Ixnay on self-service buffet tables, though, Ismail Sabry said. Table service is best.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      From July 4, the 2m social distancing rule is replaced with “one meter plus”

      Because it just won’t travel as far as it did on July 3rd.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Forgot to mention social gatherings will be permitted from 1 July.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @Amir Khalid:

      I’m not looking forward to not having a ready excuse to decline party invitations.  Maybe I should support Trump to keep this virus going for four more years.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:

      Do you get invited to a lot of parties in Malaysia?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      as slowing new COVID-19 cases has led to a shortage of patients to enroll in clinical trials

      1st world problem. We should be so lucky.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Massachusetts now has the lowest COVID-19 transmission rate of any state in the country

      Where as Misery has the ninth highest at 1.24, just ahead of Arizona. Ain’t Republican governance grand?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bruce K

      @Baud: So help me, Baud, if we get four more years of Twitler because you need an excuse to duck out of party invitations…

      …put it this way, have you ever heard of the Malaysian Chest Implosion Torture?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chyron HR

      Tokyo expects ‘large number’ of new virus cases Wednesday

      I knew Japan had draconian trash pickup schedules, but virus schedules??

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anne Laurie

      @OzarkHillbilly: Ain’t Republican governance grand?

      Much as I hate to admit it, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie ‘Chickenshit’ Baker is a Republican!  But this being Massachusetts, his powers are extremely limited, and also he knows his continued tenure relies on sane Democrats, not rabid Repubs.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TS (the original)

      These people have no shame

      The Governor of Texas telling people they should stay home and Morning Joe reporting this without comment – but on May 14

      In recent weeks, Abbott and the state’s other Republican leaders have blasted local officials in Dallas and Houston for what they called overzealous enforcement of COVID-19 regulations, first zeroing in on Democratically led Harris County’s decision to fine residents for not wearing face masks, a penalty Abbott banned in his April 27 reopening order. The fights came to a head this month with the arrest of a Dallas hair salon owner who refused to shutter her business, an act of defiance that was supported by a right-wing group that launched a GoFundMe campaign a day before she reopened that raised $500,000 before it was disabled.
      Abbott subsequently announced he would ban cities from arresting people for violating virus regulations and retroactively nullify any prosecutions. He also reopened hair salons sooner than expected.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sukabi

      1. DeSantis needs to end up in jail for his burying numbers to force an early opening to the state. He is directly responsible for the covid19 deaths in Florida.
      Reply
    22. 22.

      John S.

      @sukabi: Out of the gate, Ron DeSantis made some sensible moves on the environment that enraged a lot of state Republicans, and had the press claiming he was an independent thinker willing to do what is right.

      Now it has become quite clear that he’s just another boot licking Gooper who will follow Trump over a cliff.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Pale Scot

      Boris is stumbling over his words defending the Tories response, Starmer doing like a King’s Prosecutor does.

      ButBAbababa.aha.hah.abubu..????

      Trump is sharing his Adderall with him, on Cspan2 now

      Reply

