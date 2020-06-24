The US has tried to get rid of covid the way I try to get abs – I try really hard for a couple months then I get annoyed that it’s taking so long and decide abs aren’t real. — Taylor Tomlinson (@taylortomlinson) June 12, 2020

Per the NYTimes, as of 4am:

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 9,243,100 people, according to official counts. As of Wednesday morning, at least 477,200 people have died, and the virus has been detected in nearly every country…

Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment in the nation’s coronavirus pandemic response. Cases are rising in about half the states, and political polarization is competing for attention with public health recommendations. https://t.co/OTIfojLfC5 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 23, 2020

The next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress on Tuesday — issuing a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning President Donald Trump was set to address a crowd of his young supporters in one hot spot… “We will be doing more testing,” Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health, pledged to a House committee conducting oversight of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. The leading public health officials spent more than five hours testifying before the committee at a fraught moment, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations. Fauci told lawmakers he understands the pent-up desire to get back to normal as the U.S. begins emerging from months of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. But that has “to be a gradual step-by-step process and not throwing caution to the wind,” he said. “Plan A, don’t go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask,” Fauci said… Another worrisome trend: an increase in infections among young adults. Fauci said while COVID-19 tends to be less severe in younger people, some of them do get very sick and even die. And younger people also may be more likely to show no symptoms yet still spread the virus. If people say, “’I’m young, I’m healthy, who cares’ — you should care, not only for yourself but for the impact you might have” on sickening someone more vulnerable, Fauci said.

“The time from infection to ICU admission is about 3 weeks.” Remember this when you look at graphs of new cases. https://t.co/b8E2DFTcqW — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) June 23, 2020

Things NOT correlated with COVID-19 death rates, per new working paper: — Obesity rates

— ICU beds per capita

— Poverty rateshttps://t.co/QsoNRdoAVe — Declan Garvey (@declanpgarvey) June 22, 2020

Black Americans hospitalized for COVID-19 at four times the rate of whites, Medicare data shows https://t.co/YjotuerwAN pic.twitter.com/zlAjqpWDvS — Reuters (@Reuters) June 23, 2020

The death toll from #COVID19 began to rise steadily in early March then more sharply as the disease spread from state to state. https://t.co/NIeqeTbRTj pic.twitter.com/F69VNrUFNi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2020

New research suggests one in three patients who recover from coronavirus could be harmed for life https://t.co/PPePNSnwLb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 23, 2020

For some people diagnosed with #COVID19, symptoms can linger for weeks, even months https://t.co/kXJoleZAug via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2020

Australia reports first death from the coronavirus in more than a month https://t.co/qF0rdwnd15 pic.twitter.com/oJ8Rko6b2i — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2020

🚨 NEW: Boris Johnson announces the UK lockdown is all-but over. From July 4, the 2m social distancing rule is replaced with “one meter plus” and much of the economy will reopen after three months of shutdown. Here are the sectors that will be back: pic.twitter.com/wVhgt6LCCo — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) June 23, 2020

Beware of the second wave: Top medics have warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the novel coronavirus are likely and a second wave is a real risk https://t.co/XQMJG2UjqC pic.twitter.com/YoAWUL3KJ2 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2020





Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 587 to 191,449 – RKI https://t.co/uzZRwoIgvD pic.twitter.com/ATl15RYeXu — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2020

We’re on Red Square watching preparations for the Victory Parade. Postponed from May 9th due to Covid. Kremlin says the virus is now in retreat – but it’s not beaten yet. pic.twitter.com/Qp9362YKhR — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) June 24, 2020

Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day https://t.co/3fZrMuNDNO pic.twitter.com/2OPJcWdtF1 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2020

Countries such as South Korea that test thousands of people per day put the brakes on its #COVID19 outbreak without locking down. Other nations must adopt Seoul’s model before it’s too late https://t.co/4c7kD0MWR1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2020

Japan has become a victim of its own success as slowing new COVID-19 cases has led to a shortage of patients to enroll in clinical trials https://t.co/FYyEbmQoOY by @swiftrocky pic.twitter.com/v8U4M2pwDc — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2020

Tokyo expects 'large number' of new virus cases Wednesday: governor https://t.co/PyE2HdmmAO pic.twitter.com/TPOeAXAFnQ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2020

… Speaking before the latest figure was reported, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike had warned of a “large number” on Wednesday as more positive test results followed a cluster of seven infections previously found at the office. “Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately” as people have emerged from the capital’s ‘Stay Home’ initiative, she told reporters earlier. “Businesses like eateries are taking steps to create partitions and such, but it’s difficult to see what kind of precautions are being taken at offices,” Koike said… Koike said that in addition to the latest results from the office, more than 10 cases emerged from group testing in Shinjuku – an area known for its nightlife – on Wednesday. Still, Tokyo – like the rest of Japan – has been spared the kind of explosive outbreak seen elsewhere, with some 5,800 coronavirus cases and 323 deaths so far. In all of Japan, about 18,000 have tested positive and 965 have died so far from the COVID-19 illness. Globally, more than 9.26 million people have tested positive and some 475,880 have died.

Seven more Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total to 10 on the squad planning to play in England. by @joji_39 and @sdouglas80

https://t.co/QvpObojSXl — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 23, 2020

More than 100,000 people have now died in Latin American and the Caribbean as coronavirus pandemic accelerateshttps://t.co/FQQwCvUjVB pic.twitter.com/FlkpBP0nFH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 24, 2020

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro ordered to wear mask in public https://t.co/XD82IZWAIX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 23, 2020

… The requirement to wear masks in the federal district came into force on 30 April. The rule was brought in by the governor of the federal district, Ibaneis Rocha, and requires people to cover their nose and mouth in all public spaces, including public transport, shops and commercial and industrial premises. On 11 May, the rule was further tightened with those flaunting it facing fines of 2,000 reais ($387; £310) per day. Federal Judge Renato Borelli’s ruling means Mr Bolsonaro is not exempt and that the president and any other public officials who do not comply with the requirement will also incur the 2,000-reais fine. President Bolsonaro has argued from the start of the pandemic that measures taken to curb the spread of the virus could be more damaging than the pandemic itself. On Monday, he renewed his call for the easing of lockdown measures and the reopening of shops and businesses…

Gasping for life: Pandemic shows how oxygen access divides world’s rich and poor. By @lhinnant @carleypetesch @pulitzercenter. https://t.co/8egCPjZZvT — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2020

Small humblebrag-by-proxy:

Massachusetts now has the lowest COVID-19 transmission rate of any state in the country, according to a website that has been compiling state data and tracking transmission trends.

https://t.co/skSHG0GZ26 — WBUR (@WBUR) June 22, 2020

People are flocking to South Carolina's beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months. But the coronavirus is taking no vacation. The state now has the fourth-highest new infection rate in the nation when adjusted for population. https://t.co/4zxpm8NsJY — The Associated Press (@AP) June 23, 2020

The three states that are worsening in terms of #COVID19 and driving the overall upsurge in U.S. cases are: Florida, Texas and Arizona https://t.co/pRLkCLZQ7E — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2020

Scoop: The Trump admin is ending support for 7 testing sites in Texas at the end of this month, as it shuts down support for community-based testing nationwide: https://t.co/iwfNLabBcb — Josh Kovensky (@JoshKovensky) June 23, 2020

Millions of Americans think #Trump is correct in asserting that there are more #COVID19 cases being detected now because there's "too much testing."

But this trend chart @StevenTDennis tweeted isn't "cases" — it's Arizona hospitalizations. This is illness, skyrocketing. pic.twitter.com/XTCPz8q8tn — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 23, 2020

Rebekah Jones is the ‘insubordinate scientist’ who says she was fired for refusing to manipulate data:

BREAKING 3 OF 3 I've independently verified they've deleted at least 1200 cases in the last week.They're only reporting all these cases now so they can restrict reporting next week to make everyone think it's over. I've had two DOH employees in different offices confirm — Rebekah Jones aka #Insubordinate #scientist (@GeoRebekah) June 23, 2020

Caesar's Las Vegas offering customers $20 in free slot play if they're wearing a face mask – https://t.co/Ka4b1n8ach — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) June 23, 2020