POTUS landing in Yuma, AZ, in the morning~
120 COVID patients now @ Yuma Regional Med Center~CEO Robert Trenschel:
"We've seen a surge…we've stopped all of our elective procedures…we just don't have the staffing available–ICU nurses, floor nurses to staff all of our beds." pic.twitter.com/g5Hf3zHllJ
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) June 23, 2020
Per MarketWatch:
Regrouping after a humbling weekend rally, President Donald Trump faces another test of his ability to draw a crowd during a pandemic Tuesday as he visits Arizona and tries to remind voters of one of his key 2016 campaign promises…
First, the president will travel to Yuma to mark the construction of more than 200 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, an issue that he built his campaign on four years ago. Later, he’ll address a group of young Republicans at a Phoenix megachurch, where event organizers have pledged thousands will attend.
Throughout the trip, the COVID-19 pandemic will shadow Trump. The Democratic mayor of Phoenix made clear that she does not believe the speech can be safely held in her city — and urged the president to wear a face mask.
“Everyone attending tomorrow’s event, particularly any elected official, should set an example to residents by wearing a mask,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “This includes the President.”…
The “Students for Trump” event will be held at the Dream City Church and broadcast to groups across the nation. It is being hosted by Turning Point USA, a group founded by Trump ally Charlie Kirk. Organizers said health and safety measures still were being finalized and it was not clear if attendees would be asked to wear masks or keep socially distant.
Since late May, Arizona has emerged as one of the nation’s most active hotspots for the spread of COVID-19. Use of hospitals, intensive care units and ventilators has set daily records over the past week…
On the positive side (this is snark), when things go badly (in every predictable & probably some entirely new ways), it might force Charlie Kirk far enough out of favor that he has to get a real job — or at least lie low — for the next few months. Yeah, right — as if a GOP grifter ever suffered ‘consequences’!
Video: Dream City Church, the Phoenix venue hosting President Trump on Tuesday, posted this video saying that newly-installed technology in the church “kills 99.9% of COVID-19 within 10 minutes” & that folks can know that “when you come here you’ll be safe and protected.” pic.twitter.com/wFC85KPu95
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) June 22, 2020
NPR:
… Trump will be joined by Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy DHS secretary; and Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.
Trump will then travel to Phoenix to deliver remarks at a Students for Trump rally at Dream City Church, hosted through Turning Point Action, a pro-Trump group.
The church, which can hold about 3,000 people, released a statement saying it only found out that Trump would be speaking at the event after it agreed to rent its facilities.
“Dream City’s facility rental does not constitute endorsement of the opinions of its renters,” the statement said…
I genuinely pity everyone in the greater Yuma / Phoenix area who’s not a registered GOP voter.
Buckle up, Phoenix https://t.co/U1Ih8SG90d pic.twitter.com/2Kpnp9RtwY
— Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) June 22, 2020
At least 6 of the clinic workers on Amanda’s team, which has taken testing from Yuma to Quartzsite to Summerton, are currently COVID positive.
We intended to interview Amanda live today but she is now quarantining with symptoms & awaiting her own results. https://t.co/gzeMR1WTtY https://t.co/z1QP6IMUjY
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) June 22, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings