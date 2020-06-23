Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: 'Rallying' in Phoenix

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: ‘Rallying’ in Phoenix

Per MarketWatch:

Regrouping after a humbling weekend rally, President Donald Trump faces another test of his ability to draw a crowd during a pandemic Tuesday as he visits Arizona and tries to remind voters of one of his key 2016 campaign promises…

First, the president will travel to Yuma to mark the construction of more than 200 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, an issue that he built his campaign on four years ago. Later, he’ll address a group of young Republicans at a Phoenix megachurch, where event organizers have pledged thousands will attend.

Throughout the trip, the COVID-19 pandemic will shadow Trump. The Democratic mayor of Phoenix made clear that she does not believe the speech can be safely held in her city — and urged the president to wear a face mask.

“Everyone attending tomorrow’s event, particularly any elected official, should set an example to residents by wearing a mask,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “This includes the President.”…

The “Students for Trump” event will be held at the Dream City Church and broadcast to groups across the nation. It is being hosted by Turning Point USA, a group founded by Trump ally Charlie Kirk. Organizers said health and safety measures still were being finalized and it was not clear if attendees would be asked to wear masks or keep socially distant.

Since late May, Arizona has emerged as one of the nation’s most active hotspots for the spread of COVID-19. Use of hospitals, intensive care units and ventilators has set daily records over the past week…

On the positive side (this is snark), when things go badly (in every predictable & probably some entirely new ways), it might force Charlie Kirk far enough out of favor that he has to get a real job — or at least lie low — for the next few months. Yeah, right — as if a GOP grifter ever suffered ‘consequences’!

NPR:

Trump will be joined by Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy DHS secretary; and Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

Trump will then travel to Phoenix to deliver remarks at a Students for Trump rally at Dream City Church, hosted through Turning Point Action, a pro-Trump group.

The church, which can hold about 3,000 people, released a statement saying it only found out that Trump would be speaking at the event after it agreed to rent its facilities.

“Dream City’s facility rental does not constitute endorsement of the opinions of its renters,” the statement said…

I genuinely pity everyone in the greater Yuma / Phoenix area who’s not a registered GOP voter.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Baud

      Baud

      Finally! When you’re late with the morning thread, it throws off my procrastination schedule for the whole day.

    Punchy

      Punchy

       Later, he’ll address a group of young Republicans at a Phoenix megachurch, where event organizers have pledged thousands will attend.

      This church pays taxes, right?  Because I thought tax-exempt status required churches to refrain from politics….right?  Or did that change recently?

    5. 5.

      senyordave

      On the positive side (this is snark), when things go badly (in every predictable & probably some entirely new ways), it might force Charlie Kirk far enough out of favor that he has to get a real job — or at least lie low — for the next few months. Yeah, right — as if a GOP grifter ever suffered ‘consequences’!

      I sometimes think this but I almost never say it about anyone, but I do believe it would be a huge positive for society if he got Covid-19. I’d like to think it would change him but I don’t think that is possible. I wouldn’t be sorry if he didn’t recover, but maybe being laid up until after the election would be enough.

    6. 6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’m signed up for Phoenix as a participant and all-session volunteer.  “Fiona Ann” is 20, has a really hot Insta (lifted straight from a phishing DM I got), and undoubtedly resides in a prominent spot in the spank bank of whichever Turning Point Trumpist red pill incel that got the job of creating my lanyard.

      It should be a sad, low energy event after I don’t show up.

    NotMax

      NotMax

      Tuneage Tuesday: Then as now, yes it’s sexist as all get out, but the performers are having such a grand time.

      And a couple of quick programming FYIs.

      Coming to Netflix on Saturday is a new season of Dark. Season 2 periodically staggered in and out of the weeds; with hope this new season finds more stable footing.

      Next week Wednesday, new season of the Nordic noir Deadwind shows up.

    10. 10.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      She’s a real keeper and clearly has daddy issues since she was so enthralled by my inactive Instagram that she reached out to me….

    narya

      narya

      Kitchen update: Gutted yesterday–to the studs. Good news: the floor is intact–needs to be refinished, but no missing boards, goes wall to wall, etc.–AND it looks like there’s wallboard (rather than lathe and plaster), so two of the “this could cost more” things may be okay. It’s only been one day, but these guys work really clean–paper down over everything, the pieces that are being kept (counter, fridge until the new one is delivered) handled neatly, everything taken away. They’ll be here in 45 minutes, so I’ll get more info then. I’m trying to take at least one picture every day.

    Sab

      Sab

      I am a serious Outlander fan. Diana Gabaldon is adamantly apolitical online. Yet she posts with Hetself in masks all the time ( she has doctoarate in biology, so hard to deny science even if politicized.)

      I will be extremely irked if bozos in AZ infect her. She is an amazing person, plus two more books are awaited. Nothing personal to AZ. God knows we have many idiots in OH.

    NotMax

      NotMax

      @SFAW

      If you have to ask, you really don’t want to know.

      Let’s just say “diff’rent same strokes for diif’rent folks.”

      ;)

    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      Traveling from hotspot to hotspot — is anyone else starting to think that, consciously or not, Trump is actually trying to catch COVID?

    NotMax

      NotMax

      Would be great TV to see about a dozen heads, one at a time, pop up over the top of Wall and then in unison perform a one-finger salute.

      //

    26. 26.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Some light reading to start the day. This thread starts out looking like it will be depressing but ends up being hilarious.

      What's the dumbest reason you got fired? The Old Spaghetti Factory let me go because a woman, who was faking a British accent, ordered a cup of tea and I didn't bring it out on a saucer.

      — Ian Karmel (@IanKarmel) June 22, 2020

    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      … Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy DHS secretary; and Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, will join trump, acting President of the United States…

      FTFT and they will definitely get a bill.

    Calouste

      Calouste

      @NotMax: I’m hoping the wall will slowly topple over in the background while the shitgibbon is rambling on again about the ramp at Westpoint.

    R-Jud

      R-Jud

      I got keys to my new house just now. Moving in on Monday. It’s still a rental but it’s a huge step up. Plus: it comes with cats.

    Geminid

      Geminid

      Primary day in the Virginia 5th. I moved from the Valley to Greene County last year so I’ll be checking out a new precinct. The three Democratic front runners are all good in different ways, and I am optimistic about November.

    NotMax

      NotMax

      @R-Jud

      Plus: it comes with cats.

      There’s always another shoe to drop, isn’t there?

      ;)

      Per one grandmother: “Always right foot first when crossing the threshold.”

    opiejeanne

      opiejeanne

      @narya: Good for you! I hope your new kitchen turns out very nice. Is wallboard the same as sheetrock? How exciting!

      ( I think you mean lath and plaster. A lathe is a machine for turning wood blocks into rounded and sometimes ornate shapes.)

    37. 37.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Steeplejack (phone): I love this one:

      My buddy was fired from McDonald’s cuz an old lady threw a (**gasp** unbuttered) McBiscuit at him, which he caught and held up saying “can somebody butter this lady’s biscuit?”

    38. 38.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      That church probably has something like what my dentist’s office uses to clean the place between patients. That’s fine. And then the people come in.

      Where do they think the virus hangs out?

    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      Maybe the K-Pop fans/TikTok teens/our own Le Comte here are onto something with the fake registrations. Perhaps the disappointing Trump klan rally turnout was just a first step in a full-scale data rebellion that could reach beyond politics.

      I don’t pretend to understand how data collection and micro-targeting work, but I’ve gotta think if we all get free burner accounts and follow Le Comte’s lead here, we’ll be doing our part to transform MAGA PAC datasets into pure garbage.

      I mean, they can cross-reference with preexisting data to verify some of the registrants for fundraising pleas, etc., but if every event is swamped with fake registrations, doesn’t that at least increase the workload (and therefore costs) of bad actors, including anyone who works for Trump?

      Couldn’t similar techniques be used to fuck with corporate bad actors? Hmmm.

    40. 40.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Steeplejack (phone)

      I once got canned from a 3rd tier taco joint when my new replacement boss was speculating after her first week that she could park in the handicapped spot because she was manager. I told her she was weak, stupid and ineffective in front of the entire crew, so she inexplicably fired me.

      As a consolation, though, I don’t think she lasted more than 45 days total in the job.

    NotMax

      NotMax

      @opiejeanne

      Near where I once lived in the Poconos was an ancient drunkenly-leaning former farm outbuilding. Inside was an operation which did nothing but move shipped-in square lengths of ash wood in one end, turn then into cylinders and then send them on to Louisville for a certain baseball bat concern.

