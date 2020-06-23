NEW – In call with WH, DeSantis, Abbot and Ducey all say that folks in their states are not respecting the relaxed public health guidelines. "some bars are not following those rules and are crowded just like they were before the pandemic occurred"https://t.co/ifVFxCf9mp — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 23, 2020

Problem with getting anything done around here is that people remain… people. CBS Sports, “MLB players agree to report for 60-game 2020 season; Opening Day to be set for July 24”:

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) informed the league Tuesday that players will comply with the league’s imposed outline for a 2020 season. Players will report for another version of “spring” training on July 1, and the league’s imposed 60-game season will start July 24, CBS Sports HQ’s Jim Bowden reported Tuesday. The two sides are still working to finalize health and safety protocols, per Bowden, and there has not yet been an official announcement from the league. MLB owners voted unanimously Monday night to have commissioner Rob Manfred impose a season. In a statement, Manfred had requested on Monday night that the players respond by 5 p.m. ET so that the league could proceed with scheduling that imposed season. The league and players failed to reach a modified agreement for a 2020 season after weeks of negotiations. Those talks stalled when it came to the length of the season and the financial compensation players would receive. The union’s ability to file a grievance against the league, which could result in a substantial cash windfall, also became a matter of importance later in the talks. The league is expected to wrap up its regular season by the end of September and its postseason — which will feature its usual, 10 teams — by the end of October… It’s worth noting that 40 MLB players and staff members reportedly testing positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days. MLB has reportedly ordered all spring training sites to be closed and sanitized, and personnel must test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed to return…

Maybe American baseball fans are more conscientious and rule-abiding than Croatian / Serbian tennis buffs? You’d think a sport like tennis would be relatively amenable to social distancing, but… NPR:

Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Serbian tennis star released a statement on his diagnosis, saying that he and his wife have both contracted the virus after he organized a series of exhibition matches in southeastern Europe. The events, called the Adria Tour, have been widely criticized for not maintaining significant social distancing protocols. The stands were packed with fans, as The Associated Press noted. Tennis.com reported that players were seen mingling without proper social distancing, playing in basketball and soccer games, and visiting a nightclub. Djokovic was photographed in close contact with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, who has also tested positive for the virus… Djokovic recently held events in Serbia and Croatia. Serbia has seen more than 13,000 confirmed cases and more than 260 deaths due to the coronavirus, while Croatia has seen more than 2,000 confirmed cases and just over 100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University…

Just over a month till July 24th — I’m sure there will be developments.