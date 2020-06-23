Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Sportsball, Maybe?

Problem with getting anything done around here is that people remain… people. CBS Sports, “MLB players agree to report for 60-game 2020 season; Opening Day to be set for July 24”:

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) informed the league Tuesday that players will comply with the league’s imposed outline for a 2020 season. Players will report for another version of “spring” training on July 1, and the league’s imposed 60-game season will start July 24, CBS Sports HQ’s Jim Bowden reported Tuesday. The two sides are still working to finalize health and safety protocols, per Bowden, and there has not yet been an official announcement from the league.

MLB owners voted unanimously Monday night to have commissioner Rob Manfred impose a season. In a statement, Manfred had requested on Monday night that the players respond by 5 p.m. ET so that the league could proceed with scheduling that imposed season.

The league and players failed to reach a modified agreement for a 2020 season after weeks of negotiations. Those talks stalled when it came to the length of the season and the financial compensation players would receive. The union’s ability to file a grievance against the league, which could result in a substantial cash windfall, also became a matter of importance later in the talks.

The league is expected to wrap up its regular season by the end of September and its postseason — which will feature its usual, 10 teams — by the end of October…

It’s worth noting that 40 MLB players and staff members reportedly testing positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days. MLB has reportedly ordered all spring training sites to be closed and sanitized, and personnel must test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed to return…

Maybe American baseball fans are more conscientious and rule-abiding than Croatian / Serbian tennis buffs? You’d think a sport like tennis would be relatively amenable to social distancing, but… NPR:

Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Serbian tennis star released a statement on his diagnosis, saying that he and his wife have both contracted the virus after he organized a series of exhibition matches in southeastern Europe.

The events, called the Adria Tour, have been widely criticized for not maintaining significant social distancing protocols.

The stands were packed with fans, as The Associated Press noted. Tennis.com reported that players were seen mingling without proper social distancing, playing in basketball and soccer games, and visiting a nightclub.

Djokovic was photographed in close contact with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, who has also tested positive for the virus…

Djokovic recently held events in Serbia and Croatia. Serbia has seen more than 13,000 confirmed cases and more than 260 deaths due to the coronavirus, while Croatia has seen more than 2,000 confirmed cases and just over 100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University

Just over a month till July 24th — I’m sure there will be developments.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      geg6

      Local news reported tonight that two Steelers have tested positive. I think they just started light practices at their facility, not at the stadium, which would make more sense, since it’s at least outside. I think a Penguin has tested positive, too. Their practices just started a week or two ago, too. I don’t know how they are going to do this.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kropacetic

      When you play sportsball games; don’t you have to, like, touch stuff? Shared stuff? Like the sportsball?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gravenstone

      Won’t happen. Between the current outbreaks at spring training facilities (which resulted in league-wide closures) and the fact players will be travelling from all over to their respective home fields, I predict there will be additional outbreaks before 7/24 causing a delay. And if they do stupidly start as scheduled, they will have to delay or cancel the abbreviated season inside of 3 weeks because of more outbreaks.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I donated blood to the Red Cross last Thursday for the second time in my life and it was super easy! Nothing like when I did it in HS; my blood clotted and they were only able get half a unit back then. Also, the Red Cross is doing COVID-19 antibody testing and I tested negative. I guess that’s a good thing?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Marcopolo

      The solution for all these sports leagues is they should just fly down to NZ, quarantine for 14 days, and just play all of this year’s season in Auckland and other Kiwi venues. They could even have kiwi spectators. Or MLB could go to Korea since I’ve heard Korean baseball leagues have restarted. But it is just insanity to try to hold these games in the US.

      In other news, it’s primary night. Keeping my fingers crossed for Booker in KY-Sen & Bowman in NY-16. Also, the VA-5 D primary has already been called for a 35-year-old AA doctor named Cam who won going away over both the Emily’s list endorsed candidate & the guy who raised the most money. The prognosticators are now saying it is a potential flip in Nov. A good start to the evening!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      laura

      For Pete’s sake- it is not worth it, lives are at stake- players, fans, staff, concessions workers, facilities maintenance, transportation all that avoidable risk just for some sad half assed truncated season. What team will win the championship ring in the worst season in memory?

      I’m not going to stop harping on my preferred choice until someone who can influence the head of ABC. Pull out all the old episodes of Wide World of Sports, dust them off and run an episode 2 or 3 times a week on network during primetime and watch the market share as errrbody tunes in for a shared experience of sports and nostalgia, bad haircuts, bad sports coats and so many, so very many sports. Wide World of Sports – let’s do this thing!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Marcopolo

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  Well, testing positive would mean there’s a good chance you’d had Covid-19 without ever noticing, and you might have immunity to it.  So, I’d be happier with a positive result but nothing wrong with testing clean.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steeplejack

      Hoisted up from downstairs, as more appropriate here.

      I have to go out in a bit, so I’ll drop this here. I’ve been trying to find entertaining stuff to balance all the awful news. Tonight’s entry is worthy of a coffee-table book: dive bars of America. Scroll down for pictures.

      And click here for even more pictures.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      kindness

      I miss baseball.  Not sure I’m willing to sit in the stands and watch a game though.  That would be kinda Russian Rouletteish.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gravenstone

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Suspect that would actually be worse. No single facility can support 30 teams. Even with just a 60 game schedule, at 15 per day means 900 total games to be played. And then you get to the playoffs…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Hunter Gathers

      MLB’s ‘agreement’ was just to save face.  They’re not playing.

      Neither is the NFL ,although the owners are going to go completely apeshit and try to force the players to play.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      Remember, the force driving the push for pro sports to resume is the money and there is a lot of it at stake, billions and billions of dollars.

      And there are also contracts that must be honored and in a rapidly changing world seriously affected by a pandemic to navigate we will see a lot of audibles being called, there is no framework to rely upon, no reference point from the past to use as a guide.

      Until sensible people are in charge in the White House the entire economy is going to be strangled by the impacts of the virus and the dangers social gatherings entail.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MomSense

      @laura:

      I would kill to see figure skating back when they still did figures.  The tricks weren’t as spectacular, but the lines were soooo much prettier.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      moops

      A baseball season would help everyone feel a little more normal.

       

      Could they play with masks on?   If that was televised it might change a lot of perceptions.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      FelonyGovt

      I miss baseball, but I think this shortened season is ill-advised and is likely to be derailed by positive COVID tests either at the outset or once the season is underway.

      And the Designated Hitter rule is still an abomination.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      chopper

      “some bars are not following those rules and are crowded just like they were before the pandemic occurred”

      you don’t fucking say? i mean, bars? wow, this is goddamn mindblowing, who could have thought.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      @HumboldtBlue: would make for some great D ads: “hey business owners big and small: you ok with how this has been handled?  Want an administration that understands we can’t truly open for business unless and until we are doing the right things to keep people safe?”

      Reply

