You are here: Home / Open Threads / 'The Russia Bitch'

‘The Russia Bitch’

It’s been 500 years or so since the impeachment, but remember Fiona Hill, formerly of the National Security Council? There’s a fascinating piece by Adam Entous in The New Yorker: “What Fiona Hill Learned in the White House.” If you were intrigued by Hill’s testimony, wondered about her background or are curious about how a no-nonsense public servant like Hill ended up working for Trump and Bolton, it’s worth a read.

Hill doesn’t seem to buy into the theory that Trump does Putin’s bidding because he (Trump) is compromised in any direct sense. She appears to believe Trump is a credulous ignoramus who is impressed by autocratic power and unaware of how the presidency functions. He follows his instincts — unleavened by knowledge of history or geopolitical considerations — and thus treats U.S. foreign policy decisions as personal transactions for his own gain. None of that surprised me.

Neither did my biggest takeaway from the article: that Trump is every bit as egregious a sexist pig as I imagined. But I’m seething over that aspect of his misrule anew after reading the article. Hill tells a story about her first day on the job, when she accompanied then-Secretary of State Tillerson and National Security Advisor McMaster to the Oval Office to debrief Trump after a call with Putin.

As the Russia expert, Hill thought she would be contributing to a “substantive discussion about the call.” But Trump was preoccupied with editing a press release someone had written about the call, and he evidently mistook Hill for an administrative assistant. He momentarily confused her by waving the annotated press release at her (I’m imagining “YOUR EXLENCY” and “VERY” and “VERY STRONGLY” inserted via gold Sharpie). When Hill looked baffled, Trump said, “Hey darling, are you listening?”

Her male colleagues left her hanging, perhaps afraid that it would anger Trump if they told him Hill’s actual White House function. Ivanka got huffy about it for some reason and thought Hill was being rude to Trump, maybe because Hill didn’t immediately leap up to do the press release edits? Who knows. But Hill found herself in Stepford right from the start and tried to fit in, sort of:

Until that point, Hill said, she had always let her work speak for itself. But she had noticed that women in the West Wing wore designer dresses and more makeup. After the meeting, she went out and bought a few new outfits, “just so I wouldn’t be conspicuous in my dowdiness.” It was well known that Trump put inordinate stock in appearances, particularly when it came to women. “Central casting is a real thing for him,” a longtime Trump adviser told me. Trump addressed his female aides as “honey,” “sweetie,” and “darling.” If he didn’t like how an adviser looked, he would say, “Honey, you look so tired.” Trump would sometimes say of his female advisers, “They look O.K. in person, but on TV they look really bad. Why do they look so bad?”

After Betsy DeVos, the Education Secretary, was interviewed on “60 Minutes,” Trump complained that she wasn’t attractive enough. When officials were discussing the possibility of a new position for Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Trump said he didn’t like how her cheeks looked. He complained to officials that Kirstjen Nielsen, the Secretary of Homeland Security, wasn’t sufficiently aggressive toward migrants—and she was too short. When Trump insulted a female adviser, the men in the room would look away. “It throws you off your game,” a former female adviser told me. “It deflates you.” Another former White House official, a man, told me that Trump was “rougher with women. He has a problem with women.” It was soon evident that Trump had a problem with Hill. “Forgive me, Fiona’s attractive, but he doesn’t trust women that are kind of non-players in his world,” the former official said. He added, “Anyone who takes notes is suspect.” A former national-security official told me that, after the incident in the Oval Office, some of Trump’s top advisers, including Reince Priebus, his chief of staff, began referring to Hill as “the Russia bitch.”

I think we can all guess what the unnamed former male official meant when he said Trump “doesn’t trust women that are kind of non-players in his world.” Among the women who are “players” in that world are the empty-headed pouty wife and vacuous grifty daughter and vacant lying press secretary. I don’t believe for a minute he trusts any of them either but likely considers them interchangeably fuckable (except the wife, who is probably considered too old now).

It’s so hard to focus on any single aspect of Trump’s personal awfulness. He’s such an irredeemable asshole in every respect. His behavior is so consistently inappropriate and outrageous that it’s impossible to catalog it all, let along pause to acknowledge each horrendous and destructive aspect of it, at least in real time. It’s more difficult still to comprehend all the ways Trump’s elevation to the presidency cheapens and shames this country and demeans and alienates tens of millions its citizens.

But some day, damn it, we need to have a reckoning about Trump creating a low-rent escort service environment in the White House and the gross toadies like Reince Preibus who eagerly joined in. We should know the names of the cowardly shits — men and women — who not only did not oppose this outrageous behavior but didn’t even think it was worth mentioning. Hill didn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know about Trump and the organization he runs, not during the impeachment hearings, and not in this article. But if we’re making a list of the things Trump wrecked that need to be fixed, I hope the vile misogyny he exuded and enabled at least makes the top fucking 5.

    66Comments

    2. 2.

      Spanky

      Stalking Hillary comes to mind.

      I’m again sorry that Harris or Warren don’t head the ticket, but I can’t wait for when the post-inauguration indictments come down from a woman AG.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      But if we’re making a list of the things Trump wrecked that need to be fixed, I hope the vile misogyny he exuded and enabled at least makes the top fucking 5.

      The vile misogyny is what got him elected.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I’ve never worn a lot of makeup and continue to wonder how those women make their skin look so plastic.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      laura

      When Trump insulted a female adviser, the men in the room would look away.

      Frankly you can erase trump and replace it with just about any entitled penis-haver. The sad fact of the matter is men do not step up and defend women in the workplace from the oval office to the fast food drive thru. Same with bullying in general. The persistent problem IMHO.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      waspuppet

      She appears to believe Trump is a credulous ignoramus who is impressed by autocratic power and unaware of how the presidency functions.

      I remember when we were supposed to think Obama was a “dangerous foreign radical” who picked u all sorts of “un-American ideas” because of all the “shady foreign characters” he palled around with in his youth.

      That has literally been Donald Trump’s entire “adult” life, but gee who can say what’s going on in his head?

      I can’t qwhite figure out why he gets treated differently.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kropacetic

      Shame on all the men who are uncomfortable with Trump’s behavior toward women, but can’t muster a stronger reaction than simply looking aside

      He added, “Anyone who takes notes is suspect.”

      Why, they might have a functioning thought process.  Only trouble that way lies…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Sab

      @Cheryl Rofer: I have had to wear makeup occassionally, and it is horrible. Icky and greasy. Makes me break out. Eye makeup is okay, feels minimal. But the rest of it is icky gross.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kropacetic

      @waspuppet: I can’t qwhite figure out why he gets treated differently.

      Took me a second.  I’m sitting here like the w is nowhere near the u on the keyb…ooooooOoooohhh….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mad citizen

      I started reading the article last night and ended up skimming through it.  I guess I didn’t want to know all the details of how awful these Trump-men are.  Other than his going bankrupt 4-5 times in NYC, I will never understand how he and his company was able to compete and do business in NYC real estate.  It doesn’t say much to me for the real estate business.

       

      I did catch how Ms. Hill thought little of Obama calling Putin a “regional power” or something like; yet in something she wrote she said Putin might be the world’s most powerful/influential person, and heard through the grapevine that that made Putin happy.  I’m not sure what to think of Fiona Hill.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sab

      @Kropacetic: That is my brother exactly, which is why I will never speak to him again. He is decent in his life, but absolutely determined to ignore awful stuff going on around him, even though he knows same stuff going on around his sisters.

      He doesn’t want to interfere with the bucks rolling in.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Elizabelle

      More evidence that Trump would not last 3 to 4 months in a publicly accountable company. (His vanity Trump Organization is not that.)

      But he is utterly unremovable or held to any standard because — thanks Republicans.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kropacetic

      @Sab: He is decent in his life, but absolutely determined to ignore awful stuff going on around him, even though he knows same stuff going on around his sisters.

      A simple “Yo…” or “Bruh…” goes a long way.  “…” indicates a meaningful glare.  Adjust as needed according to the age of the speaker.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Moar You Know

      Hill doesn’t seem to buy into the theory that Trump does Putin’s bidding because he (Trump) is compromised in any direct sense.

      Well, then Hill didn’t learn too fucking much during her time at the White House, because Trump is directly compromised and that is as clear as sunrise in the desert.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Immanentize

      @mad citizen: Hill is a Russia expert.  It is her life.  Elevating the importance of Russia in the global order elevates her value.  That was pretty obvious in her testimony.

      She is a flawed expert.  Flawed, I say!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Edmund Dantes

      This is related actually.

      https://twitter.com/poetmaybe3/status/1275077537257779207?s=21

       

      fun fact, it’s COMMON for women in retail to have to “hide in the back” or change their schedules to avoid a creepy man. often these women are teens. Those men are NEVER ARRESTED OR REPRIMANDED. we just consider this normal.

       

       

      Read the comments. Often note how often they were lift hung out to dry by managers and coworkers.

      rare are the ones that had allies.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:   Enjoyed that  John LeCarre had a character describe Trump as “Vlady Putin’s shithouse cleaner,” and the phrase got repeated a few times.

      LeCarre finds Brexit and Trump abhorrent.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      WRT Trump and the misogyny:  That’s a lot of his appeal to evangelicals and fundamentalists, isn’t it?

      Restoring man to his elevated place, and women are incidental and supporting characters, only.  A wicked problem to be dealt with.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      A Good Woman

      @mad citizen: I’m not sure what to think of Fiona Hill.

      I totally recognize her. Like me, she is not Mary Poppins, there is no spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down.  She is a total professional who is focused on what’s in front of her, not necessarily the relationships.  The plus side is that she will know her stuff backward and forward, and will stand by her conclusions, regardless of how anyone else feels about them.  The downside is that she doesn’t feel the need to engage in a lot of ‘politicking’ with her peers.  That can be important in building alliances, but she obviously recognized at some point that it was a losing battle given who the boss was, and the resignations that took place.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      catclub

      @Elizabelle: WRT Trump and the misogyny: That’s a lot of his appeal to evangelicals and fundamentalists, isn’t it?

       

      There was yet another NPR Gomer tour of why Fundagelicals go for Trump, this morning.  I was yelling “That is The Authoritarians!”

      but they did not hear me.  nothing do do with christianity, everything to do with authoritarian followers and their leader.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      From the article, regarding Hill’s disagreement with the Obama admin on Russia:

      She was wary of Obama’s efforts to downplay Russia’s importance in the world—he called the country a “regional power”—convinced that doing so only provoked Putin to assert himself more forcefully. In an updated edition of the book, published in 2015, Hill and Gaddy described Putin as “arguably the most powerful individual in the world.”

      Where is she wrong? Putin damn sure DID assert himself forcefully, and he brought the world’s sole remaining hyper-power low with a pitifully small investment.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      germy

      Here’s Maggie Haberman trying to “controll the narrative” by calling Biden a flawed candidate running a flawed campaign:

      Here is the @maggieNYT “Biden is a flawed candidate” clip, and it is much worse than you thought it was.cc @neeratanden pic.twitter.com/zfQnhSvtco— Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) June 23, 2020

      She should wear a “My mom was trump’s publicist” tee shirt every time she appears on TV. Fair is fair.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ohio Mom

      Cheryl [email protected] 4: Re: women with plastic skin. It’s not just concealer slathered on, women like that get facials and face peels and  laser treatments and Botox and who knows what else — they have a regular esthetician who is maintaining that plastic look.

      Just like they have cosmetic dentists to bleach their teeth, put on veneers and who knows what else.

      It’s foreign to me, too. Sounds boring spending that much time on primping.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Gin & Tonic

      @A Good Woman:

      The downside is that she doesn’t feel the need to engage in a lot of ‘politicking’ with her peers.

      Is that the old “she doesn’t play the game the right [read: a man’s] way” again?

      Fiona Hill knows her shit and is very highly regarded among people who know the area. Trump is an asshole. That’s the New Yorker story in two sentences, isn’t it?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      kindness

      Uhhhh….yea, no.  If we aren’t going to at the very least start out with the understanding that the Russian Mob Oligarchs…excuse me, hasn’t funded the Trump family since the 90’s and Donald and his empire is in deep dept to them, then this is a dumb exercise.  Of course Donald and his kids are corrupt as hell and all want to pay back their benefactors of the last 20 years with ‘favors’.  Fiona Hill would do better to at least admit that.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Russia hawks were pretty upset with Obama after Crimea IIRC.  Also PBS’s Frontline all but blamed Obama for Syria and ISIS.

      Apart from sending ground troops I don’t see what Obama could have done but didn’t do. But I am not a Russia expert.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Elizabelle

      @germy:   That is rich, coming from a nepotistic hire on a very badly flawed politics desk.  Emails, emails, emails.  Clinton Cash.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      jonas

      I read the article and, yeah, your jaw is really just on the floor the whole time. A couple of things stood out to me. One, WTF is Ivanka doing sitting in on an Oval Office call to someone like Putin? I mean, seriously, what is she doing there? She’s a vapid pitch-person for cheap knock-off handbags from China, not a foreign policy advisor. Smh. Also, there was this:

      Hill and other advisers argued that the U.S. and Europe needed to respond in a way that would deter Moscow from attempting similar attacks elsewhere. Trump initially saw no reason to take any action, and was angered when he learned, from Fox News, that he had signed off on a retaliation that involved expelling almost as many suspected Russian spies as had been expelled by the U.K. and Europe combined. “You lied to me,” he told the former White House aide. “You tricked me.”

      Entous doesn’t really unpack that. Did Trump really sign something and then forget he did because, you know, he’s a sundowning idiot? Or do his aides really have him sign off on policy stuff by telling him its a proclamation in his honor or something? It’s clear he’s functionally illiterate, so this is a concern.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Sadly, that is probably closer to the truth.  Putin has as much power as we grant him.  I am heartened by the fact that stupid bot campaigns don’t seem to have the traction they did in 2016.  I think we learned something.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      geg6

      @Edmund Dantes:

      I have not had a job yet, ones requiring no education and ones requiring a graduate degree, that this shit doesn’t happen.  Men have no fucking idea the shit we women put up with.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Roger Moore

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Is that the old “she doesn’t play the game the right [read: a man’s] way” again?

      I don’t think this is a male or female thing.  There are a lot of technical people who focus primarily or exclusively on the world of facts and figures and believe that’s enough.  They don’t want to engage in the world of office politics and often behave as if ignoring that stuff will make it go away.  They function very badly in an environment run by somebody like Trump who views the world almost exactly the opposite: the facts and figures don’t matter to him at all, only interpersonal relationships.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker:  but it seems pretty clear the Obama admin underestimated how dangerous Putin was.

      or overestimated the American people, which is probably the overarching critique one could make of Obama’s presidency. And Hillary Clinton had domestic opponents who hated her when Putin was KGB colonel watching his world collapse, and who probably damaged her campaign more than Putin did in when he eventually joined forces with them.

      Hill and Gaddy described Putin as “arguably the most powerful individual in the world.”

      Where is she wrong?

      I’m not a foreign policy wonk but I imagine you could have a pretty lively debate over the word “individual” there. I would venture that Xi is more powerful, and Obama’s point about Russia being a regional power was (I suspect) based in his view that the US should/must turn its attentions to the Pacific world.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Roger Moore

      @Elizabelle:

      That is rich, coming from a nepotistic hire on a very badly flawed politics desk.

      The nepotistas have to stick together.  Their worst fear is a world run on the basis of competence rather than contacts. Is it any wonder they favor Trump?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @schrodingers_cat: the essence of what Obama called the Blob, which ranged from John McCain and Leon Panetta to Andrea Mitchell to (at least in Syria) Nicholas Kristof is that the answer to every foreign policy question starts with the US military. How exactly its used is for somebody else to figure out, but it starts with “boots on the ground”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Ivanka got huffy about it for some reason and thought Hill was being rude to Trump,

      why, exactly was the shoe-sales girl in the room with (among other) the PhD Russia scholar to begin with? rhetorical, of course.

      Reply

