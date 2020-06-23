Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Open Thread: FIREWORKS! (But Literally)

Open Thread: FIREWORKS! (But Literally)

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

HAVE THEY NOT HEARD?!?…

The Great 2020 Fireworks Protests have been happening in a bunch of cities (including Boston), all of them suspiciously within driving distance of major fireworks distributors looking to dump inventory made for public celebrations that aren’t gonna happen this summer. (At least two beach towns within driving distance here, Hampton Beach NH and Salisbury MA, usually have big weekly fireworks displays every summer, which have been cancelled. And that’s not to mention the dozens of ambitious backyard amateurs determined to one-up the neighbors, even if it involves setting the deck / lawn / random bystander on fire.)

But, of course, New York is where every Truly Important Media Personage lives, so that’s where an excess of hanabi (fire-flowers) becomes A Thing. Per the Washington Post (Style section) — “Who will solve the great fireworks mystery, and will we ever sleep again?”:

Did you have “mystery fireworks” on your 2020 bingo card, after murder hornets and federal agents attacking peaceful protesters with tear gas so the president could pose in front of a church with a Bible? Congratulations. Yes, there are a LOT of amateur fireworks this year. Several cities where fireworks are restricted or illegal have reported an anecdotal increase in fireworks complaints. In New York, there are 80 times as many complaints as the city received in early June 2019. The New York City Police Department says it has logged more than 12,500 911 calls about fireworks this month.

Askin has no idea where all these fireworks are coming from. She has called the police, the mayor’s office and her state senator, to no avail. She’s used to unsanctioned city fireworks in the summer, but it feels different this year. She’s heard similar reports from friends in other cities.

It’s a mystery — and yet, midway through a year that has been marked by a deadly pandemic, massive protests and widespread anxiety about the future of American democracy, it seems like a fairly natural development…

Setting off illegal fireworks has been a beloved summer pastime in many city neighborhoods for years. As some neighborhoods have gentrified, newcomers may be more likely to be bothered by the noise. And with everyone spending a lot more time at home these days, and a pandemic and unemployment pressing on our nerves, maybe we’re all just a little more sensitive.

But the intensity of this year’s amateur fireworks, in the context of recent clashes between police and racial justice demonstrators, have made some people suspicious.

The weekend after Juneteenth — a big fireworks day in many cities — a theory exploded on Twitter. The author Robert Jones Jr., in a tweet thread that received tens of thousands of retweets, proposed that the fireworks were “a coordinated attack on Black and Brown communities by government forces; an attack meant to disorient and destabilize the #BlackLivesMatter movement,” he wrote.

Jones and commenters suggested that police and government were supplying the fireworks to black communities, to desensitize them to explosion noises so that “when they start using their real artillery on us we won’t know the difference.” They point to a New York Post story showing New York firefighters setting off fireworks at a station close to midnight last week. Also: unverified reports on social media of mysterious men selling fireworks at steep discounts, and pallets of professional fireworks being left in minority neighborhoods for teens to discover. (New York is planning a multi-agency task force to investigate the spike in fireworks there. A D.C. police spokeswoman said the department is not distributing fireworks.)…

Gosh, bored adrenaline junkies setting off newly-cheap fireworks during a slow shift. However could *that* happen?

Don’t blame people in the communities for being suspicious, but predictably this is Not Gonna End Well…

*Sigh.*

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      God, I hate fireworks.

      I was just reading that hilarious meta-thread from 2012 and wondering why I wasn’t on it. Then I found myself at #385 commenting under my old nym:

      gogol’s wife

      OCTOBER 3, 2012 AT 3:05 PM

      Complaint that I work for a living so can’t get in on all these fun games you guys play either in the middle of the day or the middle of the night.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Eunicecycle

      There’s a fireworks store literally a half mile from our house. We were just commenting how many more fireworks than usual we have been hearing. We haven’t bought any in years, but I think the law in Ohio used to be that you had to sign a statement that you were taking them out of state. I’m such a weenie I felt terrible signing it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      In Ohio, it’s technically illegal to buy professional grade fireworks, so you sign a form, promising to fire them off in another state and that’s it. Apparently the legislature is considering some bill to legalize sales to consumers entirely. I’ve been hearing fireworks off and on for the last few weeks where I live, something I don’t recall happening until at least the week before Independence Day

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      We had a political meeting on Zoom about the 6th district ct of appeals candidate, Judge Duhart. Our county won’t be where he will get the majority of his votes but if we can get Democrats to remember his name (judges on the ballot are not identified by Party) AND if we can get them to vote the whole ballot and not just the top two races he will probably win. It’s a Democratic hold for the seat but if we lose that court flips to majority GOP.

      Judge Duhart did fine and they liked him, voted to give him 500 dollars, but Zoom meetings are sad, really. I miss meeting in person.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Major Major Major Major

      Yeah, it’s not very mysterious why there are a lot of big fireworks going off right now. My friends in Brooklyn are absolutely beclowning themselves believing in these conspiracy theories. As are some big names in journalism.

      In an unrelated note:

      This week is your chance to read a Hugo, Nebula, and Locus Award-winning novel before its next sequel arrives! Download @MaryRobinette Kowal's THE CALCULATING STARS for free before June 27! https://t.co/3DkUsgT871— Tor.com (@tordotcom) June 23, 2020

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kropacetic

      Maybe one piece of the fireworks puzzle? PA dealers dumping professional-grade stuff on the NYC market for whatever they can get because all the legit July 4 displays have been canceled

      I thought the ones I saw the night seemed awfully…steady and at a predictable interval.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Incognegro (lurking since 2008)

      @rikyrah: Same here! Right now as I type. I live in the northern suburbs of Cincinnati and I have been hearing random fireworks pretty much every night for the past three weeks or so. Which of course, is unusual.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I tweeted this just the other day, based on my experience growing up in Colorado and eastern Nebraska:

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      So, when I was growing up, fireworks in NY were illegal. I think you could get sparklers, but that was about it.

      But, we had a source. The ice cream man would sell you fireworks. Not Mr Frosty, the other guy. He’d have one frozen case full of popsicles and 50/50 bars and like 2-3 others full of fireworks. We’d all courteously encourage the little kids to go ahead of us to get their ice cream, and then when there were only a few of us hanging back, we’d go up and get our M-80s and bottle rockets and whatnot, and a 50/50 bar as well. We didn’t have AC.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Yeah, it’s not very mysterious why there are a lot of big fireworks going off right now. My friends in Brooklyn are absolutely beclowning themselves believing in these conspiracy theories.

      Well obviously, it’s because you’re an evil centrist neoliberal who supports police brutality #StillWithBernie #BrooklynAutonomousSyndicalistCommune  /s ; p

      Unfortunately, the left isn’t always immune to conspiracy thinking

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      The last few nights we’ve been hearing a large fireworks show around 8:45. I figured that was Disneyland testing in anticipation of reopening, but maybe not. Disneyland’s show time is 9:35 when they’re open. I guess it could be Angel stadium testing as well.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      I guess it’s not a common thing in NYC, huh? People setting off pro fireworks.

      Is it as ridicious as it sounds that de Blasio is talking about doing “stings” to disrupt “interstate supply chains”? They make it sound like crack

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sab

      @Major Major Major Major: Back when I lived in Las Vegas the Boy Scouts sold fireworks from a stand in the Safeway parking lot. Weird town that was. Probably still is.

      Some Cirque du Soleil people lived right across the street, and used to practice on the trapeze at sunset. We knew they were Cirque du Soleil because Quebec license plates on their cars.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Poe Larity

      Here, we’re using the fireworks to cover the sound of the Soros Weatherpersons Regiments practicing with their QBZ-95s.

      And now that the bugs have been worked out in Wuhan, we’ve gotten the final shipments of mobile crematoriums. The beauty of shelter at home is that nobody will miss you when the black quadcopters pick you up and toss you in.

      Not even QAnon knows about this stuff.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Sab: wild!

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): good impression lol

      De Blasio is being a drama queen but there have also definitely been some rough incidents.

      SEE IT: Man throws lit [rather large! It goes off on his sleeping bag!] firework at sleeping victim in Harlem while others watch and record with their phones

      https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-video-man-throws-fireworks-sleeping-homeless-man-20200623-ctqav5azdnehjkmjpnh22p667i-story.html

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Fair Economist

      I’m not hearing problematic fireworks here in OC CA. Might be something to the “getting dumped by desperate businesses” theory, since I don’t think any are made around here.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      prostratedragon

      Was about to type that it was for some reason a quiet night here in Chicago, but according to fresh reports actually it’s just a later one. I’m in the old Grand Boulevard section of what’s now known to real estate brokers as Bronzeville, and we’ve had what seems like block-by-block competitions for the last couple of years, all year round but peaking at the usual holidays. There were many more Juneteenth displays this year than in the past. If they’re legal to buy in IL I’ve not heard of it, but for years people have been driving to IN or MI to buy. There even used to be roadside stands set up near state lines.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RandomMonster

      I’ve been hearing them not so far from my Baltimore neighborhood. Every night unless it’s raining. Not so annoying when the windows are closed and the AC is cranked anyway.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      @Martin:

      My NH bro assures me there are PLENTY of fireworks stands just across the Mass border, serving oodles of Massholes. Live loud or die.

      Reply

