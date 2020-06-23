On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

First Timers Week It’s Day 2 – let’s give a warm welcome to Elma! We’re still at 6 first timers, so it’s not too late for you to send your photos in and be published next week. Today’s On the Road is as much about the beauty of friendship as it is about the beauty of the world around us. ~WaterGirl

Elma

2019 was a bad year for death. One who was lost was my treasured traveling companion Geri. We met on a trip to Rome sponsored by the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association. My husband did not like to travel and hers was done with long plane flights. So Geri and I ran away together to explore the world. And we saw a lot of it, Russia, China, South Africa, South America, Greece. Our last trip was on the Danube in Eastern Europe. We always booked our next trip while on the current one. When there was no discussion of a next trip while on the Danube, I knew we were done traveling. She was dead in less that 6 month. Here are a few pics from our trips as a little memorial to a very plucky lady.