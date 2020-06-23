Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Elma – In memory of Geri

First Timers Week

It’s Day 2  – let’s give a warm welcome to Elma!  We’re still at 6 first timers, so it’s not too late for you to send your photos in and be published next week.  Today’s On the Road is as much about the beauty of friendship as it is about the beauty of the world around us.  ~WaterGirl

Elma

2019 was a bad year for death. One who was lost was my treasured traveling companion Geri. We met on a trip to Rome sponsored by the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association. My husband did not like to travel and hers was done with long plane flights. So Geri and I ran away together to explore the world. And we saw a lot of it, Russia, China, South Africa, South America, Greece. Our last trip was on the Danube in Eastern Europe. We always booked our next trip while on the current one. When there was no discussion of a next trip while on the Danube, I knew we were done traveling. She was dead in less that 6 month. Here are a few pics from our trips as a little memorial to a very plucky lady.

On The Road - Elma - In memory of Geri 6
St. Petersburg RussiaJune 21, 2012

We were in St. Petersburg for the White Nights. Taken at about 11pm

On The Road - Elma - In memory of Geri 5
Forbidden City Beijing ChinaApril 8, 2014

Protecting the Forbidden City.

On The Road - Elma - In memory of Geri 4
Chobe BotswanaApril 18, 2013

Bathing elephants at the Chobe Reserve in Botswana Africa

On The Road - Elma - In memory of Geri 3
Urubamba PeruJune 25, 2015

Looking down into the Sacred Valley from the road to Machu Picchu.

On The Road - Elma - In memory of Geri 2
Budapest HungaryJuly 22, 2018

The Chain Bridge, between Buda and Pest, from the evening cruise on the Danube.

On The Road - Elma - In memory of Geri 1
One of the Greek IslandsJune 15, 2020

Cats everywhere in Greece

On The Road - Elma - In memory of Geri
RhodesJune 13, 2017

A plucky lady, sorely missed.

