MAJOR BIRB NEWS

MAJOR BIRB NEWS

I had thought the nest on the column on the front porch was empty, but as I was attending to the plants I noticed a bird fly up and out. I looked closer, thought I saw a little head, so I grabbed the step stool and camera, and lo and behold we have someone still occupying the nest:

Here is his very (at the moment) pissed off mom:

I also removed the two dead ferns and painstakingly removed the old nests and placed them delicately in new living ferns and hung them, so hopefully we will have some repeat renters this summer in those apartments.

      trollhattan

      Aww, little birb. What kind of birb is mom? Some sort of flycatcher? Being a left-coaster there are many Midwest and Eastern varieties we don’t have here.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      We had a nice, tidy Robin’s nest under our gutter near the roof. I asked every kid in the neighborhood if they had a selfie stick to borrow so I could take a peek. Those are are so 2000 something other than this year apparently. I think some new birds have taken over, though. They’ve added a lot of grass shrapnel and it’s hanging down very untidy-like. Still no way of looking inside it unless I get on a ladder. Or maybe duct tape a mirror to a broomstick (not happening).

      CaseyL

      So happy to have an update!

      And of course Mom is pissed off.  No one like the landlord sticking his nose in their business :)

      Would putting a container of mealworms out for everyone be considered a bad thing (because it makes them more dependent on you), or aren’t mealworms the right kind of food for this species? Even if you can’t ID them, maybe you can see what Mom brings home to feed the kid(s).

      Leto

      Seriously, why don’t we have a bird webcam permanently installed here? Similar to the eagle nest webcam they had about 2 years ago? We have really smart people here who could probably make it happen. “This Old Fucking Birdhouse – presented by John Cole”

      laura

      FYI, that baby birb pic  – next year if that’s not Cole’s beard or overhauls pocket with a baby birb in it, I’ll eat a bug!

      Mohagan

      @CaseyL: As I understand it, almost all birds feed their babies insects (because of protein), especially caterpillars. So mealworms should be wildly popular.  I went to a native plant presentation at the local Aubudon meeting last year and they were quite clear you need native plants to feed the native birds trying to feed young. Because all plants engage in chemical warfare, local caterpillars are specialists, evolved to eat certain plants, and deal with their toxins.  So if you want food to feed baby birds, plant natives.  The local moths and butterfly caterpillars can’t eat exotics.

      Betty Cracker

      We’ve got Eastern Phoebes here as well — such sweet little things! I saw something that looked like a Mountain Bluebird in the bamboo tree earlier today, but I must be mistaken; I don’t think they’re seen in the Eastern US at all. Still trying to figure out what the heck it was.

