I had thought the nest on the column on the front porch was empty, but as I was attending to the plants I noticed a bird fly up and out. I looked closer, thought I saw a little head, so I grabbed the step stool and camera, and lo and behold we have someone still occupying the nest:

Here is his very (at the moment) pissed off mom:

I also removed the two dead ferns and painstakingly removed the old nests and placed them delicately in new living ferns and hung them, so hopefully we will have some repeat renters this summer in those apartments.