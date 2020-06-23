Here you go –
I’m not sure what will be revealed that we don’t already know?
@cain: Its good to have it on Congressional record.
@cain: Maybe more solid information about the theft of, profiteering from, and favoritism regarding PPE shipments…?
Thanks, Cheryl. CNN and MSNBC are both carrying the hearings, but it’s good to have a dedicated thread in case there’s anything interesting to emerge from them.
Fauci wants to be sure that any vaccine is safe before it’s distributed.
Best of luck convincing Trump on that on Doctor.
Best of luck convincing Trump
My expectation is that the US will be one of the last countries to vaccinate, not because of safety – Trump will grab at anything he thinks might make him look like the hero who cured the plague – but incompetence. ‘Low quality hires’, as Kay puts it. The people who are put in charge of producing and distributing the vaccine will not know anything about it, have no experience, and be looking for personal profit first and efficient distribution second. It will be a repeat of Kushner’s task force to obtain PPEs and ventilators.
My question is this: does Fauci believe Trump did/does actively discourage testing.
Phase III vaccine trials in the USA, Brazil, and South Africa starting in July. Companies gearing up for mass production the minute the scientists say to pull the trigger. FDA promising that only data will drive the timeline. Dems getting digs in @ trump, Rs saying hindsight is 2020, Fauci admitting that systemic racism is behind the disparity in outcomes.
Visually, it’s striking to see them lined up with their masks on, removing them only to answer questions and putting them back on when they’re done talking. The audio is crap as feeds from homes of congressmembers get piped in for questions.
So far, no one has suggested that it’s not that bad or will magically go away.
ETA, @West of the Rockies, they were asked directly if anyone had ordered them to do fewer tests, and they all said no.
Just a few minutes ago, while testifying before Congress, Fauci, Redfield, Hahn, and one other said Trump has never asked or directed them to slow down testing.
Via TPM : “President Trump on Tuesday insisted that he wasn’t kidding when he told attendees at his campaign rally over the weekend in Tulsa that he asked his administration to “slow the testing down, please” on the novel coronavirus.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday morning, Trump was pressed on whether he was kidding when he made the claim at his poorly attended rally.
“I don’t kid, let me make it clear,” Trump said. “. https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-i-dont-kid-slowing-covid-19-testing-tulsa-rally
So which is true?
they were asked directly if anyone had ordered them to do fewer tests, and they all said no.
So does this mean Trump was lying? Let me haul my shocked face out of mothballs.
@wvng: He wasn’t kidding and the people he told to slow down testing did the smart thing and ignored him. It’s clear that happens often in Trumpland. I’d guess that Trump gets pissed off about that sort of thing, but he gets pissed off about a lot of things and has a short attention span. It’s a classic ‘bad boss’ situation.
About that Abbott Labs quick test.
In its own COVID-19 testing policy for labs and commercial manufacturers, the FDA says a diagnostic test should correctly identify at least 95% of positive samples.
But medical professionals are split over the lower 80% threshold for the Abbott and other point-of-care tests’ “sensitivity” – a metric showing how often a test correctly generates a positive result. They are debating whether it’s sufficient, given the risks that an infected person unwittingly spreads COVID-19 after receiving a negative result.
False negatives increase the risk that patients will not self-isolate or exercise other precautions – such as wearing a mask – and make more people sick than if they had had an accurate diagnosis. Evaluations of the Abbott test have been among the most mixed, with some researchers finding that the test has bigger accuracy problems, but others saying it isn’t likely to miss sicker patients.
“There’s no way I would be comfortable missing 2 out of 10 patients,” said Susan Whittier, director of clinical microbiology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. Whittier and co-authors found that the Abbott test correctly identified 74% of positive samples compared with a rival test from Roche, another diagnostics giant. A point-of-care test from Cepheid, a rival company, correctly identified 99% of positives.
https://www.sacbee.com/news/nation-world/national/article243711587.html#storylink=cpy
Relying on a test that delivers >20% false negatives is malpractice. Of course, this is the test Trump was plugging back in April.
did he take any actions – or FAIL TO TAKE ANY ACTIONS – that slowed down the process?
A question that Fauci wants to avoid, because the answer is “Trump and all his top people are incompetent. Everything they do slows down the process, so I can’t tell what’s deliberate.”
@SiubhanDuinne: It means the public health officials are probably lying, and that testing has not been slowed down. Which, on balance, is good news.
I totally agree. I’ve been feeling that way for a while now.
CNN and MSNBC are both carrying the hearings
FWIW, MSNBC dumped out in favour of Mrs. Greenspan, but at the moment the hearings are still live on CNN.
@WaterGirl: I agree, and it’s worth getting wound up. Fauci is the only one in the federal government that the country can look to for any kind of guidance, and he dropped the ball. He should, upon gaining a reputation for clarity, competence and intelligence, have quit the shitshow taskforce. CNN or MSNBC would have had him under contract in about 15 seconds, and he could have been leading from there, unrestrained by the need to keep Trump happy.
@Frankensteinbeck: The vaccine is going to be a long while in coming. This promise of vaccine by the end of the year or within a year or two is nonsense. They are never developed that quickly, and with this administration we have scores of vile people interfering in the development process, making bad decisions either from incompetence or in order to put their grubby paws into the till.
If Trump is still president when a vaccine comes out he will be in his second term. The vaccine will probably cost $500 a dose and be available in limited supply only to those of his followers who aren’t anti-vaxers.
@WaterGirl: I thought the question was whether anyone from the administration had directed them to slow down. If the wording was specifically about Trump, my bad.
ETA: Yes, of course, he’s a master at setting things up so he always has maximum plausible deniability.
@trollhattan: If the Abbott test were the only test available, it might be excusable. But with many other tests of far superior perfomance, it’s inexcusable. The FDA should withdraw approval for such poor tests.
@wvng: I’m willing to bet that Trump told his generals and some other people they should slow down testing, and they just ignored him.
Because we DO know that’s happened before. Mueller’s investigation showed that repeatedly – Trump’s people will ignore him if he’s not dogged about something.
@WaterGirl: I agree that Trump is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths. Period. I agree that he is hoping to be responsible for tens of thousands of additional deaths. It’s awful and stupid and broken, but that’s where we are. If Fauci can lessen the damage done by this damaged and evil man, that, right now, is a good thing, IMO.
@WaterGirl: its easy for both Trump and the docs to be correct. Trump could very well have put out the word to slow down testing, but may not have included the docs in his “circle of trust” when making that proclamation and to those he did impart that gem of wisdom could have seen that directive as the potential catastrophe that it is and neglected to relay those directives downstream.
@Sab: Sadly, I would also be skeptical of a vaccine promoted by Trump. I am hoping a vaccine is developed in Japan, South Korea, Germany, etc. I am afraid a vaccine developed in the US might have to much Trump influence. Didn’t someone in the administration make a statement that they would release a vaccine that was not safe or effective?
Exactly. March-April were the Wild West days of this and imperfect tools still had value. But relying on this, today, when far better tests are available ensures that one in five infected people will go on confident they’re not infected. They won’t quarantine as they should and contact tracers will not reach out to people they’ve been in contact with.
i.e., This is how caseloads continue going up.
I think Fauci is afraid that the person who will replace him if he doesn’t walk a very fine line will be a complete Trumper
@Fair Economist: tis the nature of POC (point-of-care) testing, as in all things, you want it fast, good or reliable… pick two. As long as fast is part of that criteria, then well you get what you pay for. For locales that no longer have the need or volume that demands a big clinical laboratory, something like the Abbott is better than nothing. Used to be that even regional hospitals used to have rudimentary laboratories to handle their municipalities, but those got pretty much hollowed out by GOP policies and interpretations of the ACA which cut off their federal funding and shut them down.
its easy for both Trump and the docs to be correct. Trump could very well have put out the word to slow down testing, but may not have included the docs in his “circle of trust” when making that proclamation and to those he did impart that gem of wisdom could have seen that directive as the potential catastrophe that it is and neglected to relay those directives downstream.
Shorter piratedan: “Will no one rid me of this turbulent testing?“
@Sab:
this administration we have scores of vile people interfering in the development process
America is not the only developed country or the only one that makes vaccines. It’s probably not going to come from us for the reasons you just said. What makes this different from all previous vaccines is that the entire world is Hell-bent on finding a cure. It’s going to happen much, much faster than usual, and there’s potential for a lot of weirdness because China, for example, is likely to be less concerned with safety trials.
Kentucky has shut down over 3,000 polling places for today’s primary election, ostensibly because of Covid-19.
Assuming that isn’t entirely their real purpose, how does today’s shutdown affect Kentucky’s races? Is there a close race restricting voting could affect? Is there some important referendum? Is this just practice for November? Is there some other purpose, perhaps to test whether the courts just won’t do anything about it.
I’m in Kentucky. The ballot contained exactly two choices: President and senator. We also have a highly competent Democratic governor who has been doing a damned good job trying to save Kentuckians from themselves. This probably isn’t some GOP ratfuck operation.
So has working for Orange made the great Dr. Fauci, the General Mattis of doctors and researchers?
@Frankensteinbeck: “America is not the only country….that makes vaccines.”
Good point. I hope you don’t mind the … in my quote of you.
@WaterGirl: How could you not?
@Sab:
No problem at all. Just glad my point got through.
I’m sorry, but I think Fauci is letting us all down. Fauci needs to tell the truth to the American people.
Fauci is one more person supporting Trump by thinking that he can mitigate the damage by staying in Trump’s good graces.
@WaterGirl: Agreed. He’s been doing it for months now. I get it, most people are lucky enough to go through life never having to deal with an abuser. But the only way to stop the cycle is to get up, tell the truth, and take your lumps.
Otherwise, you’re just propping them up and allowing them to abuse more people.
Thanks for your insight.
