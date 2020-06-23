Turning mask-wearing into a new front on the culture was a mind-bendingly stupid thing for anyone to try to do, but it's even stupider if your primary objective is helping Trump. https://t.co/CI2gypJ9pY — David Watkins (@djw172) June 21, 2020

Despite growing availability of #SARSCoV2 tests & thus ⬆️ testing of less ill people, the confirmed case fatality rate remains >5% both in the US & globally: 1 out of every 20 ppl who has tested positive for the #coronavirus has died of #COVID19. Very sobering. #epitwitter pic.twitter.com/HPDTv4pfDr — Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) June 22, 2020

It took more than three months for the world to record one million COVID-19 infections – but the last million cases came in just eight days, the @WHO says. https://t.co/FZMauxDmIk — The Age (@theage) June 22, 2020

Despite clear progress in containing the coronavirus in some regions — especially those that saw early outbreaks — globally, the number of new cases has soared in recent days. Hospitals are scrambling to cope in Brazil, Iraq, India and the United States. https://t.co/yUYpFThTRe — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2020

The @WHO DG @DrTedros this morning:

"It seems that almost every day we reach a new & grim record. Yesterday, >183,000 new cases of #COVID19 were reported – easily the most in a single day. More than 8.8 M cases have now been reported & >465,000 people have lost their lives." pic.twitter.com/CLoyE5xvBv — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 22, 2020

Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ Hajj amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/9qvaU2lHWv — The Independent (@Independent) June 22, 2020

China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 13 in Beijing https://t.co/l260PRQeK6 pic.twitter.com/94iEtLNVlW — Reuters (@Reuters) June 23, 2020

How Asia's biggest slum contained the coronavirus https://t.co/TYNWoeUd4k — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 22, 2020

"People are still not taking it seriously": Many Pakistanis dismiss the danger of the pandemic and appeals to wear face masks even as virus cases surge and authorities insist they have to lift restrictions to prevent an economic collapse. By @kathygannon. https://t.co/h068vtMi2I — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) June 22, 2020

Are Australia's coronavirus numbers at risk of increasing? https://t.co/s310gVQaIN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 22, 2020

South Sudan was never going to be ready for COVID-19. Five years of civil war and corruption have stripped away much of its health system. As the number of cases grow, one doctor says the situation could spin "out of control at any time.” https://t.co/Wwu9KTbrdG — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) June 22, 2020

Mexico's confirms 4,577 new coronavirus infections and 759 deaths https://t.co/bHAtLbeu8P pic.twitter.com/I3Wf4lSvBM — Reuters (@Reuters) June 23, 2020





Tracking the pandemic: Some states have falling #coronavirus rates as others have begun to skyrocket. The contrast here between NY & AZ https://t.co/jlPLrmmNwK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2020

The major thrust of new coronavirus cases in the US is in the South and West, where officials say more young people are ignoring social distancing and testing positive. They're more likely to have milder outcomes, but can infect those at higher risk. https://t.co/cwqaBOAU4u — CNN International (@cnni) June 22, 2020

Texas –

Texas Gov. Abbott warns COVID spreading at "an unacceptable rate" in sober press conference flanked by scary charts. He says shutting Texas down is a last resort. Hopes people & businesses will better comply with state guidelines and wear masks to help "keep Texas open." — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 22, 2020

That’s the precise dude, screwing over blue cities smart enough to know masks worked months ago by saying we couldn’t mandate them ?? — Brandy (@votecumby) June 22, 2020

If trends persist, Houston 'would become the worst affected city in the US,' expert says https://t.co/SL4hEqlH5j — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) June 22, 2020

Florida –

well it’s not like the state economy is built on tourism and old people I’m sure it’s fine https://t.co/c21NVKQZGe — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 22, 2020

Average age for newly diagnosed covid cases in Florida is 37.

In March, it was 65. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 22, 2020

Alabama –

“If they don’t know it’s real, they can come and walk with me to the cemetery.” Alabama has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases and public health officials say their efforts are complicated by people who don't practice social distancing or wear masks. https://t.co/ShTLJnbsMj — The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2020

Space Rona. We had to tempt fate, didn't we? https://t.co/7uZMbTw2aU — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 22, 2020

The number of early US #COVID19 cases may have been >80 times greater & doubled nearly twice as fast as originally thought, Penn State researchers report. They say cases were probably undercounted due to testing issues & a failure to identify early cases https://t.co/QFol6XbwCE pic.twitter.com/uEEWLiajYQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 22, 2020

Scary:

New study: 60% of those with the asymptomatic virus have radiological evidence of lung damage. — K. Sennholz MD (@MtnMD) June 18, 2020

How accurate are #coronavirus tests used in the US?

Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work https://t.co/hsA6gq9p7N — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 22, 2020

Bravo to @carlzimmer & colleagues @nytimes for a very clear, constantly updated run-down on the leading contenders in the #COVID19 #SARSCoV2 vaccine effort, noting which are the "Warp Speed" leaders favored by the @WhiteHouse .https://t.co/TUKhM2WXIo — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 22, 2020

In the U.S. response to #Covid19, major public health voices in government have been mostly silenced. During a pandemic that is disproportionately affecting people of color, it's notable that among them are minority health experts. https://t.co/7OANsRuYAE — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 22, 2020

I don't think Schools of Public Health teach students how to survive this:

“Someone posted on social media that we had violated their civil liberties [&] named me by name,” Jones recalled. “They said, ‘Let’s post her address . . . Let’s start shooting.’ ”https://t.co/aI461WaDuk — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 23, 2020

Did Pence come up with this https://t.co/mF8dOmlw1m — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 22, 2020