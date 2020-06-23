Uncle Ebenezer asked a good question yesterday:

What’s the best response when Conservatives play the Cases Are Only Rising Because of More Testing card?

There are two answers to this question.

The first is to look at positivity rates. The positivity rate is the number of new confirmed cases divided by the number of new tests.

If we are getting more confirmed cases in the context of more tests being conducted, we look at the positivity rate to gain some insight as to what is happening to the unknown and only indirectly observed state of the infection at a given point in time for a given geography. If the positivity rate is constant or decreasing, the new cases that are being captured by the explicitly observed data is mostly a function of more testing being conducted.

However if positivity rate is increasing, that that is a strong signal that the newly observed cases are at least partially brand new case growth.

We have to make a few behavioral assumptions about testing proclivities. I think there are two facially defensible assumption sets. The first is that testing is fairly random. The second (and in my opinion, more likely) assumption is that testing is non-random. Under this assumption, people who have reason to think that they are COVID exposed are more likely to spend the time, cost, stress and hassle of getting testing than people who personally assess their exposure risk to be low or nil. These two assumptions have slightly different interpretations if there were to be an extra 1,000 tests taken on a given day in the normal workflow of a state. If we assume randomness, an extra thousand people tested won’t change the positivity rate. We’ll be getting background infection rates. If we assume adverse selection, an extra 1,000 people tested will have a slighlty lower incremental positivity rate as the first people in line are more likely to be positive than the last person to get tested with the extra tests.

We can look at two different states and their testing experience over the past two weeks. New York state has increased their daily testing rate by about 3%. During this same time of basically flat testing, positivity rate decreased by 30% (1.5% to 1% of tests came back as COVID positive). We can contrast that experience with Arizona. Over the past two weeks, testing has increased by 40% (14 day rolling average). At the same time positivity rate has increased from 12.7% to 21.2%. This is a very strong hint that the increased case count in Arizona is a reflection of ongoing spread and not just a function of increased revelation of a steady state.

The other way of looking at community spread is to disregard testing entirely. There are a lot of assumptions built into extrapolating an unobserved from a biased observable. Instead we should look at age and demographic (including race/ethnicity) hospitalization rates. Hospitalization rates lag infections by a couple of weeks. Very few people actively like to go to the hospital. Instead it it is bad option that is just superior to the viable alternatives. A hospital admission is a costly, and thus a believable signal.

If hospitals are filling up with people who are infected by COVID, this gives us some insight on the state of spread a few weeks ago. We can get more insight by examining the age and risk distribution. If the marginal patient is old, that tells us one story of disease spread. However, if the marginal patient is comparatively young and otherwise low risk, that implies more spread as a lot more infections are needed to generate a large number of hospitalizations for people under the age of 50.

This approach is not perfect. We can probably assume that a marginal patient admitted when there is 50% capacity remaining is probably healthier than a patient admitted when a hospital has 3% remaining capacity. Comparisons over time are also problematic as we are still in a stage of rapid learning on what does and does not work well clinically. But new hospitalizations on a daily basis and total bed counts are at least directionally useful.

Identifying current community spread is challenging as it is an unobserved function and we must estimate it from known and limited observable information sources but we can make reasonable approximations as long as we acknowledge assumptions and data limitations.