Case counts and testing numbers

Uncle Ebenezer asked a good question yesterday:

 

What’s the best response when Conservatives play the Cases Are Only Rising Because of More Testing card?

There are two answers to this question.

The first is to look at positivity rates. The positivity rate is the number of new confirmed cases divided by the number of new tests.

If we are getting more confirmed cases in the context of more tests being conducted, we look at the positivity rate to gain some insight as to what is happening to the unknown and only indirectly observed state of the infection at a given point in time for a given geography. If the positivity rate is constant or decreasing, the new cases that are being captured by the explicitly observed data is mostly a function of more testing being conducted.

However if positivity rate is increasing, that that is a strong signal that the newly observed cases are at least partially brand new case growth.

We have to make a few behavioral assumptions about testing proclivities. I think there are two facially defensible assumption sets. The first is that testing is fairly random. The second (and in my opinion, more likely) assumption is that testing is non-random. Under this assumption, people who have reason to think that they are COVID exposed are more likely to spend the time, cost, stress and hassle of getting testing than people who personally assess their exposure risk to be low or nil. These two assumptions have slightly different interpretations if there were to be an extra 1,000 tests taken on a given day in the normal workflow of a state. If we assume randomness, an extra thousand people tested won’t change the positivity rate. We’ll be getting background infection rates. If we assume adverse selection, an extra 1,000 people tested will have a slighlty lower incremental positivity rate as the first people in line are more likely to be positive than the last person to get tested with the extra tests.

We can look at two different states and their testing experience over the past two weeks. New York state has increased their daily testing rate by about 3%. During this same time of basically flat testing, positivity rate decreased by 30% (1.5% to 1% of tests came back as COVID positive). We can contrast that experience with Arizona. Over the past two weeks, testing has increased by 40% (14 day rolling average). At the same time positivity rate has increased from 12.7% to 21.2%. This is a very strong hint that the increased case count in Arizona is a reflection of ongoing spread and not just a function of increased revelation of a steady state.

The other way of looking at community spread is to disregard testing entirely. There are a lot of assumptions built into extrapolating an unobserved from a biased observable. Instead we should look at age and demographic (including race/ethnicity) hospitalization rates. Hospitalization rates lag infections by a couple of weeks. Very few people actively like to go to the hospital. Instead it it is bad option that is just superior to the viable alternatives. A hospital admission is a costly, and thus a believable signal.

If hospitals are filling up with people who are infected by COVID, this gives us some insight on the state of spread a few weeks ago. We can get more insight by examining the age and risk distribution. If the marginal patient is old, that tells us one story of disease spread. However, if the marginal patient is comparatively young and otherwise low risk, that implies more spread as a lot more infections are needed to generate a large number of hospitalizations for people under the age of 50.

This approach is not perfect. We can probably assume that a marginal patient admitted when there is 50% capacity remaining is probably healthier than a patient admitted when a hospital has 3% remaining capacity. Comparisons over time are also problematic as we are still in a stage of rapid learning on what does and does not work well clinically. But new hospitalizations on a daily basis and total bed counts are at least directionally useful.

Identifying current community spread is challenging as it is an unobserved function and we must estimate it from known and limited observable information sources but we can make reasonable approximations as long as we acknowledge assumptions and data limitations.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Mike J

      As things have started to ease in King County, WA, more non critical health care that didn’t happen over the past three months is now ramping up.  Instead of just zoom calls with doctors, patients are going into medical buildings attached to hospitals and having normal tests for non covid conditions.  But they need covid tests before being allowed in the hospital.  My mom’s had two in the past two weeks.

      She’s been militant about limiting her exposure, so she had a pretty low chance of exposure because she had a very high chance of it being bad if she did get it.

      As you were saying, much depends on who is getting the new tests. If people are getting them for work or for doctor visits, it will actually look more like a random distribution, or may even be people less likely to be sick.  In King County, we have a cumulative positive rate of 6.4%. Yesterday we had a 1% positive rate (39 out of 3100 given yesterday.)

      Edited: corrected cume rate from 9.4% to 6.4%

      https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/health/covid-19/data/daily-summary.aspx

    3. 3.

      GSmith

      Am I missing something? It seems to me like people are overlooking the most obvious flaw in the argument that rates are only increasing because of increased testing. That argument basically boils down to “it’s not getting worse, it’s really been far, far worse than we thought all along, and we’re only now realizing it”. That’s not very reassuring.

    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      The big problem with all this is that everything we’re looking at is a lagging indicator.  Tests lag infections, hospitalizations lag tests, and ICU stays and deaths lag hospitalizations.  So the more concrete the evidence, the longer the delay before you get it.  If you wait for deaths as your indicator, you’re dealing with people who were infected as much as a month earlier.

      As an example, we can be extremely confident the increased case count in Texas is because of real growth in infections rather than increased testing because their hospitals are so full that Texas Children’s Hospital is taking adult patients to take up the slack.  Unfortunately, that concrete indicator is way too late. The people being hospitalized in Texas were infected at least a couple of weeks ago, so even if they completely shut the state down yesterday the case load would still grow beyond what their hospitals can handle for a few more weeks.

    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      Tangential, but “numbers.”

      A friend of mine’s 90+-year-old mother is in an assisted living facility here in Arlington, VA. She (friend) found out last week that the guy across the hall from her mother died of coronavirus last week. No notification or information from management. I think she found out in a chat with a janitor.

      In subsequently talking with the facility’s management, she discovered that they have been underreporting their numbers—both infections and deaths—to the state, with various excuses like “unconfirmed,” “not required to be reported,” etc. One set of their numbers doesn’t add up with another set they reported elsewhere.

      This is not a story about my friend going all Karen because “It’s my mother, damn it!” But when I talked to her yesterday we both realized (again) that stuff like this makes you distrust any statistics about the pandemic. Too many different sources, using different criteria, different time periods, different levels of competence, accountability and “statistical rigor,” etc. It’s nuts.

    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @GSmith:

      This.

      Trump seems to be engaging in the ever-popular post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy. It’s like he thinks testing actually causes the disease.

    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      @GSmith:

      That argument basically boils down to “it’s not getting worse, it’s really been far, far worse than we thought all along, and we’re only now realizing it”. That’s not very reassuring.

      Not really.  The things that are scariest about COVID-19 are concrete and easy to identify.  We don’t have any trouble figuring out that people are getting very sick and dying.  What we really don’t know is how many people there are with either very mild or no symptoms.  If we find more cases through increased testing, they are likely to be among those less scary cases.  Finding them makes things better because A) those people can now isolate and reduce the risk of infecting others and B) it makes us believe the average severity of the disease is lower.

    8. 8.

      Patricia Kayden

      Narrator: “The most deceptive, lying president in history finally told the truth.”Trump: “I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please!”Narrator: “Slow the testing down? Slow down our chance to save tens of thousands of lives?”#AmericaOrTrumppic.twitter.com/O3zRzYrKzQ— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 23, 2020

    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I don’t think it’s like he thinks, it is he thinks. He is very limited and he has limited himself to numbers. Notice that he’s not very good with numbers, especially what the individual numbers mean in any way, but he is a numbers guy. Bigger numbers on his side is good, smaller numbers against him is good. He has no regard for other humans, none, other than what they can do for him. So more people having this is bad for him. Fewer people having this is good for him. It really is that simple. We want to make it more complex because in reality it is. But in trump world one should never bet on complex at any level because complex on any level is way, way beyond him.

    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Ruckus:

      Yes. I rarely indulge in the “it’s like…” formulation, but I was being lazy. You’re right; it is just how he thinks.

      Er, “thinks.”

      :-)

    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      David, or any FP: the Congressional hearing with Fauci et al. is going to start within moments.

      Any chance of a dedicated thread with a link to the video feed?

      Thanks!

    13. 13.

      Eunicecycle

      @Steeplejack: My husband’s uncle is at a very good facility in NE Ohio that has been sending out updates indicating a few staff Covid positive and no residents positive. He was having some medical issues not explained by his current conditions so his children asked for him to be tested. His son found an article from Kaiser Health that talked about unusual presentation in the very elderly, the very issues he was having. It took 2 weeks but they finally tested him and he is Covid positive. He doesn’t have a cough or fever but had some stomach issues, dizziness, and extreme fatigue. Then we find out they basically are not testing anybody. The nurse manager said the county gave her 10 tests and she has used 4. The other residents were negative. Gee, I wonder if their numbers are so low because they aren’t testing hardly anyone? With hundreds of elderly they could have many with a different presentation.

    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Amir Khalid:

      Thanks for giving the Latin name for it, which I could not remember.

      Possibly I remembered it because I just finished bingeing the complete West Wing on Netflix, and the Latin phrase is the title of an early episode.

      I had four different Latin teachers in high school, and two philosophy professors at university. I doubt that any of them would be pleased to know that one of their alumnae is more conversant with a TV drama than with the writings of the ancient Mediterraneans.

    16. 16.

      artem1s

      the only response to this idiot argument is this – Your GOP representative and Trump are lying to you.  They have been lying to you all along.  They have always lied to you.  This time, your life is at risk if you believe them, not just some random ‘Mexican’.  Go ahead and be a chump so they can keep the stock market bubble going.  Go ahead and risk your life when your employer orders you back to work because he and your Red State governor doesn’t want to pay you unemployment.  Those of us who are not buying into their lies, will stay home or mask up when in public if we are ordered back to work. But we won’t be spending our money at those businesses that have bought into the lies and refuse to protect their customers and employees.  The stock market is more likely to crash if we don’t know the real numbers.  We will have to have more shut downs, if we don’t have real numbers.  Real testing numbers help us know the real risks.  If the paying customer doesn’t trust the numbers, they are never coming back, never spending a dime on airfare or at a casino or a hotel or a baseball game.  The virus doesn’t care if Trump is lying about the number of people infected.  If you were smart and not part of a cult of anti-science nutballs, you’d be protesting the lack of testing, not that your favorite hair salon is shut down.  Please proceed (at your own risk) accordingly and stay at least 6 feet the fuck away from me and my family.

