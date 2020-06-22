Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

These Fucking Idiots

These Fucking Idiots

by | 66 Comments

Maybe you should have been urging people to wear fucking masks months ago before it became a huge issue in Texas LIKE ALL THE FUCKING MAYORS BEGGED YOU TO DO.

There really should be a way to sue and prosecute governors and mayors and Presidents for negligence.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    66Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Now now, if we didn’t have dumbass idiots in official positions then we wouldn’t have truly representative government.

      It’s all about respect for the Constitution, see?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      yellowdog

      @LuciaMia: He wouldn’t  dare. He’ll be forced to take it back.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geoduck

      And if the Shiatgibbon would just come and say it as well, it would help even more. And it would be so easy, with no work required on his part.  Just waddle out, hold up a MAGA2020 Mask(tm) in his stubby little mitts and say “Be an American Warrior! Defeat the Invisible Chinese Enemy! Mask Up!” He wouldn’t even have to put it on. And his idiot followers would do a 180, form MagaMask Squads(tm) and roam their neighborhood stapling them to people’s faces.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      Just like a dead fish, the rot in the GOP starts at the head.  If Trump was wearing a mask and promoting their use then every damn one of those governors would have fallen in line and done the same.

      It all comes back to Trump.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Calouste

      As Churchill said, you can count on Republicans to do the right thing, after they have tried everything else.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      Haven’t you heard, Cole? Because the Incredibly Shrinking Man needs to downplay the scale of the pandemic for electoral reasons, that makes anything to do with C-19 a partisan issue. So any attempt to seek legal redress against Republicans would be criminalising policy differences, and that would be bad, as in much, much worse than any loss of life stemming from those policies could ever be.

      Only (non-GOP) people fail, not the system.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Governor asks that Texans wear masks. “Our goal is to keep Texans out of hospitals and to reduce the number of Texans who test positive…COVID hasn’t simply gone away. We don’t have to choose between jobs and health. We can have both.”

      Too late asshole. You should’ve been doing this back in April and May, instead of trying to fellate Trump

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Benw

      The parts of the US that are opening up are basically heading down the basement stairs where the coronavirus wielding maniac is waiting while the rest of the world covers their eyes in horror and screams FOR GODS SAKE DONT GO DOWN THERE

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      I commented yesterday about Abbott refusing to have the Houston and San Antonio papers at his press conference about the virus. Banana republic anyone?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Reposting from below. DeSantis changed how hospitals report numbers of ICU patients:

      He only wants hospitals to report number of patients in ICU beds who require an “intensive level of care.”

      Beyond all that, doesn’t this basically give hospitals an out to report as they did before? If you’re in the ICU, you’re going to require an “intensive level of care.”

      DeSantis: Only report ICU patients that require an intensive level of care

      FL hospitals: *reports all ICU patients*

      DeSantis: No, not like that!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kent

      @Calouste:As Churchill said, you can count on Republicans to do the right thing, after they have tried everything else.

      No, you can’t.  Wearing masks is the most trivial of measures.  The state of TX is basically wide open for business right now.  They aren’t even thinking about any actual hard measures.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dupe1970

      Whatever terrible things may befall Abbott it will pale in comparison to the harm he has caused.

      – A Texan

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Mary G:

      I commented yesterday about Abbott refusing to have the Houston and San Antonio papers at his press conference about the virus. Banana republic anyone?

      The modern GOP has no coherent ideology. It’s all about pure power. Enriching themselves and hurting those they hate.

      I’m sure Abbot loves to talk a good game about “freedom” and Republicans in general love to talk about local control and federalism. However, their actions show they don’t give a shit about any of that if it means a city wants to set it’s minimum wage higher than the state or federal government, for example. Or allowing media to their conferences that might embarrass them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dupe1970

      @Edmund Dantes: No. Worse. County Judge Wolf (Bexar County) mandated all businesses require it or be fined and Abbott said aha you figured out my riddle. And it made me want to smack him around for not saying that cities could do this when he first announced his grand reopening plan. I am spitting venom here.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      I always thought that, post -Ann Richards ( and probably before) Texans found the most stupid man in the state and made him governor. Now it looks like a tie between him and the Lt. Gov. who wanted the olds to sacrifice themselves for the economy.

      And people live there on purpose???

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Edmund Dantes:

      GOP: We love federalism and local control!

      States make it illegal for localities to remove Confederate Statues

      GOP: Yes, excellent!

      A Democratic controlled metro area wants to make masks mandatory

      GOP: No, not like that!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MattF

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Uh, what? ‘Don’t report the intensive care patients who are not receiving intensive care‘? Are we dealing with someone whose attention span isn’t long enough to last to the end of the sentence he’s speaking?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Bill Arnold

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Too late asshole. You should’ve been doing this back in April and May, instead of trying to fellate Trump

      Well, no, late is a lot better than never.
      Abbot is full of shit.
      On June 3 2020 he forbid local governments making mask wearing indoors in public places mandatory.[1] Now, June 22, he’s saying that what he really meant was that local governments could require that local business make mask wearing mandatory in their the business places, but he didn’t tell anyone about this for 2.5 weeks.
      This is 2.5 weeks of epidemic time, and the delay will result in many thousands of cases and many deaths. Those deaths, and the disabilities among survivors, will be his fault.
      Gov. Greg Abbott faces criticism from local leaders and fellow Republicans over masks (Valeria Olivares, Jun 22, 2020)

      City and county officials, some of whom signed on to a letter asking for the power to mandate face masks, fault Abbott for two things. They say he should have explicitly told them that businesses could require face masks. And, they say, his lack of a statewide mandate even as he emphasized the importance of wearing a mask prompted some Texans to let their guards down against taking precautions to stop the virus’ spread.

      [1] ” the governor issued an executive order June 3 banning local governments from imposing fines or criminal penalties on people who don’t wear masks in public”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ohio Mom

      As someone much smarter than Abbott once said,”Reality has a way of catching up to you.” Governor, you’ve been tagged.

      You’ll note that Reality is not at all winded from the sprint to catch Abbott, and it is now loping off in some other Republican official’s direction. I’m wishing it Godspeed because this seems to be the only thing that is getting through to Red state governors.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Disgusting NASCAR news, via CNN

      Department of Justice investigators said Monday they are looking into the noose that was found in NASCAR star Bubba Wallace’s garage stall.

      “The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law,” US Attorney Jay E. Town said in statement.

      “Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society.”

      The announcement came a day after NASCAR said a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall and launched its own investigation into the matter.

      “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR’s statement read. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

      The racing organization also said the incident “only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

      Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against systemic racism and police brutality. He wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt before one event, repainted his car with the “Black Lives Matter” phrase and called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which the organization agreed to do June 10.

      A source with Richard Petty Motorsports told CNN that Wallace never saw the noose. A member of his team discovered it and immediately brought it to NASCAR’s attention, the source said.
      Wallace is set to race at Talladega at 3:10 p.m. Monday after rain postponed Sunday’s race. One driver told CNN that NASCAR drivers are planning a show of support for Wallace before the race.

      NASCAR drivers offer Bubba Wallace show of support after noose found in his garage

      NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and others walked alongside Bubba Wallace and escorted his Number 43 car in a show of support at the Talladega Superspeedway on Monday a day after a noose was found in his garage.

      In a video tweeted by NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O’Donnell, Wallace’s car is being followed and pushed down pit row by a large procession of people. Wallace, wearing an American flag face mask, was emotional while hugging drivers and supporters, including NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Subsole

       

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): English cannot express how much I fucking loathe these assholes.

      Seriously, I try not to be that kind of Texan, but I wish Greg would fuck off back to Mynot where he belongs.

      He can take Dan Fucking Patrick with him.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @MattF:

      @Gravenstone:

      I know, right? I just hope that the hospitals in Florida continue to report the truth and don’t give into political pressure. I’ve heard that the state health department down there has been very crooked, so maybe the hospitals could get the real data out to the media if the Florida Department of Health and DeSantis won’t be truthful

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I just got the nicest note out of the blue. An older woman who read the Herald article about me wrote to say she’s decided that in her late 60s, she wasn’t too old to make art after all. I flinched at that article because it had my age in the first line, but evidently it helped someone.

      Also, I blogged today. Colbert sometimes does a bit where he reads the final and first drafts of greeting cards. I decided to blog about first and final drafts of the first paragraphs of my books. Much revision! Beginnings are really hard. (My website it glitchy right now. If it doesn’t come up, just reload.)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ben Cisco

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Petty is the team owner for the #43 car, Wallace’s ride. He hasn’t attended an event since C-19 started due to his age, but decided a statement needed to be made.

      Had to know this was going to be a fight to the end. The problem is not that it’s happening now, but that it hadn’t already been done. Haters gonna lose.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I’m sure ratings are what they’re worried about, but it seems like even the top leadership of NASCAR know Wallace at some level. They see him as one of them. Plus, it’s a fucking noose. That’s like burning a cross in a yard or wearing a white hood. It’s the kind of obviously violent racist shit that a lot of white people do not like.

      NASCAR is an organization that has tried to appeal outside of the South since the late 90s and early 2000s. They were very popular for awhile and after a long decline, they seemed to have begun to stabilize w/ popularity. They had to condemn this, but good on them either way.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Subsole

       

      @Kent:  Yeah, turns out getting 85% of your state budget from sales tax might not be such a good idea. Especially when it panics you into lethally stupid shit like this.

      We are screwed. I mean “F U K T” screwed.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jeffro

      Thank god for sensible, educated, DEMOCRATIC governors.

      So, it’s now getting to be late June and the country as a whole is not coming ‘down the mountain’ – the blue states are.  These big red states are about to put on an improv performance of New York II: Covid Boogaloo that’ll last them through the summer, easily.

      Realizing that we are in an environment where even 9:00 a.m. events have usually been overtaken by whatever happens at noon…the whole country is teed up for a four-month-long painful education in which party/party leaders have a half a brain (and have the country’s citizens’ best interests at heart), and which ones clearly DO NOT.  That almost has to have an impact, and Biden’s already well ahead.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      catclub

      @Kent: Plus I am pretty sure Churchill said it about ‘The Americans”, but I suspect the original commenter knew that and forgot a sarcasm tag.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Subsole

      @Boris Rasputin (the evil twin):

      It has its charms.

      I know I dump on it a lot, but do bear in mind our state is like Warsaw Pact level gerrymandered. We are probably closer to purple than most folks realize.

      Our major cities are as progressive as any, and even the smaller towns can surprise you, especially if there’s a university nearby.

      Our big problem is apathy, really. Liberal blocs just do not show up.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      danielx

      @Geoduck:

      Wouldn’t work. Turning on the mental dime like that requires powers forbidden to ordinary mortals. Only Faux Nooz commentators can do it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Roger Moore

      @Calouste

      As Churchill said, you can count on Republicans to do the right thing, after they have tried everything else.

      The difference with Trump is there’s no longer any reason to think they’ll eventually decide to do the right thing, even when they have tried everything else. They’d much rather do nothing at all.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Barry

      @Gravenstone: “I doubt there are many ICU who will be allowing non-critical patients to take up such limited resources. If they’re in ICU, they probably require critical care.”

       

      I would lay money that by now, Texas hospitals are working to move non-COVID ICU patients (and acute/critical care) to other hospitals, to make room.

       

      They will know that the cases follow infections by 2-3 weeks, and that behavior will likely not change for longer.  Things are baked in for a month or two, if things go well.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Mike in NC

      Just like avoiding STDs at nightclubs in the 1970s and 80s, Fat Bastard will brag about not getting Covid-19 in 2020 as his personal Vietnam War.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      catclub

      McEnany denied that Berman had been fired due to his Giuliani investigation or any others related to Trump’s allies.

      Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) didn’t buy the White House’s explanation for Berman’s removal, calling it “one of the stupidest and least believable excuses for government corruption I’ve ever heard.”

       

      Berman should have objected to the firing because it was prima facie obstruction of justice.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geoboy

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Isn’t Texas governor Abbott the guy who used a state liability law to successfully collect three million dollars when an accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, but then had the law changed so that no one else could use it the way he did?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Subsole

      @Jeffro: I know the business-conservatives of my acquaintance are pretty damn livid about this.

      Like, they really do NOT appreciate this kind of wanton fuckupery. Don’t know if it’ll change their votes, but they seem almost viscerally revolted just by the sheer  incompetence.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Kent

      @Boris Rasputin (the evil twin):

      I always thought that, post -Ann Richards ( and probably before) Texans found the most stupid man in the state and made him governor. Now it looks like a tie between him and the Lt. Gov. who wanted the olds to sacrifice themselves for the economy.

      And people live there on purpose???

      Having lived in TX I can assure you that the Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is more stupid, venal and evil.  Governor Abbott is mainstream TX GOP.  So your mainstream bad.   Patrick is a true horror.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore:The difference with Trump is there’s no longer any reason to think they’ll eventually decide to do the right thing, even when they have tried everything else. They’d much rather do nothing at all.

      No, they’d rather do the WRONG thing.  Like tax cuts for billionaires and deregulate the oil industry to address the pandemic.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Peale

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): seems like he only wants to count patients in icu wards, which will cap numbers since he won’t be counting patients in the rest of the hospital. So as hospitals convert other beds when their icus get crowded, those patients won’t be counted properly even if intubated.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Subsole

      @Kent: It reminds me of that Farside cartoon where a couple of lab animals are sitting in the dining room and one of them says “Stimulus, response. Stimulus, response! Don’t you ever THINK?!”

      It is frustrating as hell. We could really make a killing on green energy here, especially out west.

      Our art/cultural scenes are pretty vibrant, too. Especially El Paso and San Antonio.

      Like, this state has a LOT of squandered potential.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Not to be overly sarcastic but

      if the Florida Department of Health and DeSantis won’t be truthful

      Is kinda like saying it gets hot in Florida in the summer, Rick Scott is bald and Marco Rubio is short and stupid. It also makes you wonder what kind of unseemly things Ron DeSantis did to or with the faculty to get through law school.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Keith G

      As those of us in Texas know, Abbot’s behavior is worse than what has been described above. The Harris County Judge, our chief executive of the county, as well as the mayor of the city of Houston, put out regulations requiring masks back in March. Governor Abbott shortly thereafter decreed that it was illegal for them to do so and the requirements came down.

      If one does agree with the experts that masks do prevent a certain number of infections, then one can assign the blame for a certain number of infections and a certain number of deaths right onto the head of the governor of Texas.

      As a personal note, the job I do here in Houston is public-facing. The company I work for decided against requiring masks for all those wishing to enter establishments run by the parent company. The reason given was that the subject was too political and the leadership of the company do not want to get involved in such a debate.

      Sweet. Jesus.

      Reply

