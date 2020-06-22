Governor asks that Texans wear masks. "Our goal is to keep Texans out of hospitals and to reduce the number of Texans who test positive…COVID hasn't simply gone away. We don't have to choose between jobs and health. We can have both." — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 22, 2020

Maybe you should have been urging people to wear fucking masks months ago before it became a huge issue in Texas LIKE ALL THE FUCKING MAYORS BEGGED YOU TO DO.

There really should be a way to sue and prosecute governors and mayors and Presidents for negligence.