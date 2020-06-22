Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Wetsuit optional.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Word salad with all caps

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

No one could have predicted…

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Also, too.

Reality always wins in the end.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

This is how realignments happen…

Just a few bad apples.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Dave Foster – Scarlet Tanagers

On The Road – Dave Foster – Scarlet Tanagers

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.

Submit Your Photos

First Timers Week

It’s Day 1 – let’s give a warm welcome to Dave Foster!  We’re up to 6 first timers so far.  I love the scarlet color of these birds, especially in contrast to the green background.  Am I the only one who thinks the scarlet tanager looks mad in the final photo, like maybe the suet didn’t live up to his expectations?  ~WaterGirl

Dave Foster

Scarlet Tanagers eat mainly insects along with some fruit and tender buds, so we were surprised to see one at our suet feeder.

On The Road - Dave Foster - Scarlet Tanagers 4
Near Waterloo, MichiganMay 18, 2020

Approach to suet feeder

On The Road - Dave Foster - Scarlet Tanagers 3
Near Waterloo, MichiganMay 18, 2020

Powering up to the feeder

On The Road - Dave Foster - Scarlet Tanagers 2
Near Waterloo, MichiganMay 18, 2020

Taking a bite of the suet

On The Road - Dave Foster - Scarlet Tanagers 1
Near Waterloo, MichiganMay 18, 2020

Dropping down from the feeder

On The Road - Dave Foster - Scarlet Tanagers
Near Waterloo, MichiganMay 18, 2020

Back to starting position

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JPL
  • Mary G
  • p.a.
  • spudgun

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      spudgun

      Wow, that red color is amazing…these are wonderful photos! I’ve never heard of this bird before.

      Thank you for these – I hope you submit more.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      Thank you for the photos and it’s make me wonder, if I should put up a feeder. My photography skills are lacking, so don’t expect pictures.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.