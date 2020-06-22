On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.
First Timers Week
It’s Day 1 – let’s give a warm welcome to Dave Foster! We’re up to 6 first timers so far. I love the scarlet color of these birds, especially in contrast to the green background. Am I the only one who thinks the scarlet tanager looks mad in the final photo, like maybe the suet didn’t live up to his expectations? ~WaterGirl
Dave Foster
Scarlet Tanagers eat mainly insects along with some fruit and tender buds, so we were surprised to see one at our suet feeder.
Approach to suet feeder
Powering up to the feeder
Taking a bite of the suet
Dropping down from the feeder
Back to starting position
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings