A cheap bust of Trump to put in the front yard for the neighbor’s dogs (and the neighbors, should they so desire) to piss on:
Man, fuck that guy.
by John Cole| 12 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Go Fuck Yourself
A cheap bust of Trump to put in the front yard for the neighbor’s dogs (and the neighbors, should they so desire) to piss on:
Man, fuck that guy.
Steeplejack
Be careful, Cole. You might get too much business with that thing!
Gin & Tonic
As the gardener said in Chinatown: “bad for glass.”
ETA: A bit of racist stereotyping that advanced an important plot point, so I’m conflicted.
catclub
need a less slim version of Trump for more uncanny valley effect.
ant
it doesn’t even look like him to me.
Looks to me like you’ve been having everyone pee at the base of your willow tree.
Mary G
Womp womp:
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is planning to step down, @GabrielSherman reports: “He knows he can’t survive,” says a source https://t.co/UvtifdA06S— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 23, 2020
Sure Lurkalot
I would be happy to pee on that,
Happy birthday. 50’s were a piece of cake for me. My departed mother told me she didn’t feel old until 60 and she wasn’t entirely wrong.
Put it somewhere where you don’t care if the grass dies
counterfactual
Any wild speculation (or better, some informed speculation) on why Trump ordered all of the reporters out of the White House tonight?
Tom Levenson
@counterfactual: He didn’t want anyone to see his scuttling to the bunker.
NotMax
Toga Night?
//
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings