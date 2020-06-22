Nancy Pelosi’s social media team is good!

6200. That could have been a Zoom meeting.

But he can’t sell teeshirts on zoom

History…

Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the removal of the Checkpoint Charlie border crossing between the communist East and capitalist West Berlin during the Cold War, the site of daring escapes, spy swaps and an armed stand-off https://t.co/iiGhBVOfJ7 pic.twitter.com/rVh2ChNvrR

History was not so very long ago.

Speaking of voting:

Folks credit me for speaking out on marriage equality in 2012 — but I'm not the one who took a real risk. Countless others did the hard work and paid a price just for being themselves. Christian Cooper and I discussed the trailblazers who came before us and the work that remains: pic.twitter.com/bEPmsRgZDo

A. Peter is one of the smartest people on Twitter; if you don’t already you should follow him

B. He should write more

C. This tweet is correct

D. It means that it will likely bore most political reporters, so to amuse themselves they’re going to write a lot of stupid pieces https://t.co/URHT0pDsT6

— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 21, 2020