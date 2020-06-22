Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The Math Demands It!

We still have time to mess this up!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

We have all the best words.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

How has Obama failed you today?

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Shocking, but not surprising.

Han shot first.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

No one could have predicted…

Yes we did.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Verified, but limited!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Also, too.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Reality always wins in the end.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

This blog will pay for itself.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

You are here: Home / Election Year / Biden For President / Monday Morning Open Thread: Vote (D) If You Want to Live

Monday Morning Open Thread: Vote (D) If You Want to Live

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Nancy Pelosi’s social media team is good!

History…

Speaking of voting:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • JPL
  • Rusty
  • SFAW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Rusty

      At some point I came to the realization that if a policy had a death toll, it was almost always the Republican position.  Now we have reached the point where even Republican campaigning has a death toll.  Progress!!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      I’m too nervous about too many people’s sense of personal privilege to start talking about a landslide.

      We’re in a good position. Keep focused on the fundamentals, and the rest will take care of itself.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      I’m too nervous about too many people’s sense of personal privilege to start talking about a landslide.

      That, and voter suppression — both COVID-19-abetted and otherwise.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.