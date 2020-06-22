Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Leading is Hard Work

Leading is Hard Work

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: 

Andrew Cuomo stopped doing daily briefings last Friday, because New York is on the other side of the mountain, as he calls our curve, and the daily briefings were a lot of work. He and his staff did them for a little over 100 days, and during that time we went through hell. His next-to-last briefing on Thursday was a classic:

He’s addressing the the Trumpy governors who are currently screwing the pooch in Florida, Arizona, Texas and elsewhere. The difference between them and Cuomo is that his administration just didn’t have briefings. They marshaled resources and did unpopular things, like having prisoners make “NYS Clean” hand sanitizer, moving heaven and earth to boost our testing capacity to almost 70,000 per day, increasing and consolidating hospital resources, and creating a cautious re-opening plan that has, so far, kept our positive rate under 1%. At Thursday’s conference he announced an executive order that would let the state liquor commission immediately suspend licenses of bars and restaurants that weren’t enforcing masking and distancing.

This is grossly obvious, but it seems to escape Trump & Company: It isn’t just talk. Part of the reason New York’s economy is going to recover (slowly) is that people have confidence that if something goes wrong, the Cuomo administration will clamp down and do the hard work necessary to fix it.

It isn’t just Cuomo. Jacinda Ardern and her government have done an amazing job keeping COVID out of the general population in New Zealand by instituting a mandatory, supervised two-week quarantine for anyone entering the country. Again, this is hard work, and last week two women who were in quarantine were given compassionate leave to see a dying relative, and later tested positive. Those women had contact with other New Zealanders on their trip home. Ardern cracked down, putting the military in charge of the quarantine hotels, and suspending compassionate exemptions. Her announcement of the new measures features a stone face and clear anger:

What she’s done, like a lot of what Cuomo’s done, is unpopular (here’s a good round-up of the impact on migrant workers). But her government’s hard work saved lives.

One of the core characteristics of Trump and Trumpism is a fundamental laziness, both intellectual and physical. The MAGA promise is that a red hat and hating the right people is all it takes to make America great. Turns out that work is required, and no more evidence is needed than the abject failure on display in states run on Trumpist principles.

    58Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      So true! And it looks like a large majority of the country – 70% or better – is still very much pro-lockdown, pro-mask, etc. But it won’t do us much good unless the lazy, oh, say 27% or so are made to do the right things as well.

      We could flatten this thing into the ground and right out of existence if we really wanted to, and most of us do. It’s the slackers who will keep us bumping along for a long, long time.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MattF

      Agree about Trump’s laziness. He won’t and he can’t do anything that requires effort, not to mention courage. It’s why I’m skeptical about Trump making an authoritarian coup when/if Biden is elected. Trump will bluster and threaten, for sure– but more than that seems unlikely.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I just wrote something similar on Twitter about arms control. They have no idea how much work it takes to develop a treaty. OTOH, it’s fine with them to have no treaties.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      And I have to give a shout-out to New Mexico’s governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is doing a great job of keeping New Mexico from the horrors New York endured.

      Green in a sea of red

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BBA

      He also ordered nursing homes to accept COVID patients released from hospitals, thereby worsening the spread. This is the main right wing talking point against Cuomo and it’s a doozy.

      Personally I never cared much for Cuomo before this mess started and his Thin Blue Line leanings are a perfectly fine reason to go back to not caring much for him.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      The laziness fits with their lack of respect for expertise. They think no knowledge or learning or practice is required to do anything. That’s one reason they hire friends and flunkies to do vital work. They think it doesn’t matter. All that stuff is easy peasy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TS (the original)

      What she’s done, like a lot of what Cuomo’s done, is unpopular

      May be unpopular but if an election was held any time in the next few months – both would win. Unpopular measures taken don’t always equate to unpopular at the polls – if those measures have the desired results.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Hoodie

      Another core characteristic is cowardice.   The source of complaining is almost invariably GOP men, who tend to be a bunch of whiny bitches.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Barbara

      @BBA: There may be circumstances where that was not the right thing to do, but it’s hard to see how it was wrong in the context of exploding hospitalizations attributable COVID-19.  The hospital only seemed like a safer place.  Yeah, of course, nearly anything that happens could be done better.  But it’s obvious that with the rate of the infection in NYC, spreading to nursing homes was just a matter of time.  Here, in Virginia, no one was ordered to take hospital discharges but the plurality of deaths from COVID are in nursing homes. The same is true in nearly every other state that has been hit hard and more than a few that have not.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cameron

      I can’t say that DeSantis is a do-nothing governor.  Florida has still not taken expanded Medicaid (which would save a load of $$, and – who knows? – maybe save some lives), so he swung into action – and is threatening to use his line-item veto to cut some of the health-care portion of the upcoming budget.  Perfect timing as the number of COVID cases is exploding, and may go exponentially higher in the coming week.  This is a very strange place.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @BBA:

      He also ordered nursing homes to accept COVID patients released from hospitals 

      And where would you suggest they go?
      Keeping in mind that US hospital capacity is intentionally kept low to reduce cost….
      Or are you just someone with no expertise in healthcare or policy having a big sad because you have no feasible alternative?

      I know! Let’s just build an entire healthcare infrastructure for these people in about six weeks!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Gotta give a shout out to Colorado Governor Polis – did all the hard things and now we are slowly opening back up. Got a spike here in Boulder county – contract tracing indicated it was big house/frat parties in Boulder (repeat offenders no less). Now we are on notice and asked to stay home more than other counties (thanks, kids) but with that kind of response, we can move forward with confidence that people are paying attention.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      Her announcement of the new measures features a stone face and clear anger

      It is supremely ironic that the New Zealand leader is firm and resolute while dealing with a real problem while Trump prefers to play at toughness when he persecutes immigrant children and Dreamers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      jonas

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:They think no knowledge or learning or practice is required to do anything.

      This is the basis for their disdain for “elites” and “experts.” Some egghead had to go to school for 6-8 years to learn about vaccines? I learned all about them in five minutes on my aunt’s facebook feed! *And* signed up for a special investor newsletter about key opportunities I need to know about before Jesus returns in 2021.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Joe Falco

      Hey, MAGA does work too! Asylum seekers and their children aren’t going to lock themselves up in cages by themselves, y’know!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Amir Khalid

      @Barbara:

      Also too, if a hospital decides a Covid-19 patient can be discharged, that presumably means they have recovered from any symptoms and are no longer antigen-positive i.e. no longer contagious. At least, that’s the rule in Malaysia.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      BBA

      @Suzanne: We’ve got a whole lot of empty hotel rooms that can be used for quarantine upon release. The hotel owners are desperate for cash and will rent them out cheap. It worked very well in Israel (much as I hate to admit Israel does anything well).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      different-church-lady

      @jonas:

      Some egghead had to go to school for 6-8 years to learn about vaccines? I learned all about them in five minutes on my aunt’s facebook feed!

      Oh it’s much worse than that. They already know the experts are wrong about everything. They only need the Facebook feed to confirm the details of how they’re wrong.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      I think that the conduct of Andrew Cuomo throughout this crisis tends to undercut the political argument that we need “exciting” candidates. The same could be said of my governor, Ralph Northam. When the chips are down, its competence that counts.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      @BBA: That is acceptable for people who are healthy enough to NOT NEED ONGOING NURSING CARE.

      For people who actually continue to need sub-acute medical care, hotel rooms DO NOT WORK.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TS (the original)

      @BBA:

      We’ve got a whole lot of empty hotel rooms that can be used for quarantine upon release.

      Who on earth do you think is going to look after nursing home patients in a hotel? The manager, the desk clerk?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @Amir Khalid: Also too, if a hospital decides a Covid-19 patient can be discharged, that presumably means they have recovered from any symptoms and are no longer antigen-positive i.e. no longer contagious.

       
      The bar is surprisingly low in the US for people to be discharged out of hospitals. You’d be surprised, or maybe you wouldn’t, considering how health insurance works. Many people leave a hospital still needing significant care, from a home health aide, or a family member, or yes, a sub-acute facility (a nursing home).

      The “Corona hospitals” that the Chinese built really quickly and then took down were not hospitals in any sense that we would recognize. They were essentially dormitories to isolate people from one another and from the public, and nurses monitored patients and sent them to real hospitals if they actually needed care. Those patients in the US would be told to quarantine at home.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Barbara

      @Suzanne: What is hard to forgive — and I don’t think Cuomo bears any particular responsibility — is the failure of the federal government to step in and impose a testing and PPE policy for nursing homes that included providing them with the capacity and wherewithal to carry it out. Even now, Seema Verma is bloviating about how the federal government was not responsible for carrying out infection control in nursing homes, just setting the standards.  There is simply no way nursing homes could gear up for this properly, given the speed required, and the lack of anything like the buying power of the federal government.  They operate on thin margins even when they are not in the midst of a crisis.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Barbara

      @BBA: Maybe for people who don’t have complex needs, but the average hospital inpatient in the U.S. is not someone who can convalesce in a hotel setting, especially if their home is a long term care facility.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      BBA

      We’re really going to the mat for the guy who kept Republicans in control of the State Senate for eight damn years? Does nobody remember the IDC? Fuck me.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      Right.  No more Cuomo O’Clock.  I rather loved how he took aim at wingnut talking points, and dispatched them ably.

      @Barbara:   I think people should go to prison for the botched (actually, sabotaged) virus response, and particularly with respect to PPE and testing kits.  No excuse for their ideas or the delay, and thousands of Americans died needlessly.

      When I heard that Trump bragged about the slowing down of testing, I wondered if any international justice organization took notice and added that to their compilation of evidence.

      Is it true that a president cannot pardon murder or manslaughter?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      germy

      @Elizabelle:

      When I heard that Trump bragged about the slowing down of testing, I wondered if any international justice organization took notice and added that to their compilation of evidence.

      His team is going with the “Trump was just joking!” defense.

      Peter Navarro was out there today telling Jake Tapper that trump was only joking about slowing down testing, a “tongue in cheek” thing.

      Because it’s always *funny* when a “president” jokes about the thing that caused 120,000 deaths in America.

      — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 21, 2020

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Barbara

      @BBA: No one here routinely goes to the mat for Andrew Cuomo but FFS perspective and proportionality shouldn’t go out the window just because you don’t like someone for other reasons.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Emma from FL

      @BBA: Pro tip: when you have good reasons to hate somebody you don’t need to invent spurious ones. It detracts from the message.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ocotillo

      @Geminid: A bit off topic, what did Northam (Dem Leg) do in Virginia?  My brother is single issue, vote against my best interest gun nut that is always griping on the book of faces about him.  I know some gun control legislation was passed and signed into law, what did it entail that is so egregious?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Barbara

      @Elizabelle: Murder and manslaughter are by and large state offenses, though there are a few federal variants (see, e.g., Timothy McVeigh).  Presidents can’t pardon anyone for state crimes.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Barbara

      @Ocotillo: Short answer?  Not enough.  Or at least not enough for me!  Wikipedia has a decent summary: Source

      What they did not do was ban assault style weapons. They expanded criminal background checks, limited purchases of certain guns to one per month, require notification in the event a gun is stolen, and some other things that are less directly applicable to gun owners per se.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      TS (the original)

      @BBA:

      We’re really going to the mat for the guy who kept Republicans in control of the State Senate for eight damn years?

      NO –  I’m supporting a guy who was given the worst of the worst when trump left the country wide open to infection from Europe and New York got hit with the worst of it. He was then given minimal support from trump’s administration (anything he had to virtually beg for) and he sourced his own supplies and his own solutions. Against so many odds, he flattened the curve. He listened to the experts, he did what they said. he kept everyone informed, he allowed the press to ask questions & he answered them.

      Just to mention – as I have before – If trump had acted in the same way as Cuomo – he would probably be sailing towards re-election. People would have ignored the past 3 years & congratulated him on a fantastic job during COVID-19.  Keeping people safe, keeping them from getting ill & limiting how many die is a positive to most people.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Brachiator

      @BBA:

      Fuck me.

      All right.

      Fuck you.

      ETA: earlier you mentioned right wing talking points? Are right wing pundits praising the efforts of red state governors where the pandemic is surging? This alone would pretty much invalidate anything that they had to say about the matter.

      Apart from this, I have no idea what point you think you are making.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Barbara

      @TS (the original):

      If trump had acted in the same way as Cuomo – he would probably be sailing towards re-election.

      Yep.  It still amazes me that his grifter son in law and the other people he surrounds himself with could not grasp this themselves or if they did, get it through his thick skull. No one is blaming him for the virus, and he practically had a get out of jail free card for the ensuing economic dislocation.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Elizabelle

      @BBA:   You have reminded me, no catcake or seal chow in this thread so far.  Which I rather smile at.  So:  you are it.

      Everyone is a mixed bag, BBA.  Although Trump comes closer than most to being pure unadulterated shit.  Every politician, Democrat and otherwise, is going to do something that bothers you or that you disagree with.

      That doesn’t mean that you have to judge and harangue people for their low points (in your opinion) while sliding right past what they’ve done that was positive or seriously important.

      And, again, that paragraph does not apply to Trump, either, because no high points.  Except maybe pardoning Black boxer Jack Johnson, who died in 1946.  (I do not understand why President Obama never issued that pardon, but perhaps it was grace, because without it — no good actions by Trump.)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ohio Mom

      On Leadership being hard: My Governor, Mike DeWine.

      He started out strong enough, earned some kudos, and then crumbled at the first pushback. No inner resolve.

      Ohio’s numbers are going up. I’m glad Ohio Family got a few things taken care of during the short reprieve we had — some doctors appointments, haircuts, a couple of shopping trips for non-essentials.

      It was nice while it lasted. I don’t expect DeWine to respond to the increase with any meaningful action. This next phase is going to be a bear.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      HeleninEire

      I do not understand people. Because of LaGuardia and Kennedy, NY’ers took it on the chin for the rest of the country. As we watched more than 30,000 of our neighbors die, we were the test kitchen as we made up the rules.

      We now have gone from more than 800 deaths a day to ~25 and our positive rate is less than 1% as we do close to 70,000 tests a day.

      Why won’t others learn from our mistakes and successes? It’s making me both angry and sad.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Elizabelle

      @Barbara:   Thank you.  I knew you would know.

      I hope Trump spends every day of the rest of his life dealing with serious criminal and civil charges.  And he brought it all upon himself.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      germy

      Because I enjoy seeing old photos, I visit a website that features them.  Today, they posted this:

      “The Wall”

      August 1941. “Negro children standing in front of half-mile concrete wall, Detroit, Michigan. This wall was built in August 1941 to separate the Negro section from a white housing development going up on the other side.” 

      https://www.shorpy.com/node/25698

      In the replies, readers often post modern photos of the same location.  Just to see how they’ve changed or been updated.

      Scroll down. A reader posted a modern-day photo of the wall.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ocotillo

      @Barbara:  Thanks for the heads up.  Apologies for being too lazy to google myself.  That is an extremely modest list of sensible gun control legislation.

      Reply

