Andrew Cuomo stopped doing daily briefings last Friday, because New York is on the other side of the mountain, as he calls our curve, and the daily briefings were a lot of work. He and his staff did them for a little over 100 days, and during that time we went through hell. His next-to-last briefing on Thursday was a classic:

He’s addressing the the Trumpy governors who are currently screwing the pooch in Florida, Arizona, Texas and elsewhere. The difference between them and Cuomo is that his administration just didn’t have briefings. They marshaled resources and did unpopular things, like having prisoners make “NYS Clean” hand sanitizer, moving heaven and earth to boost our testing capacity to almost 70,000 per day, increasing and consolidating hospital resources, and creating a cautious re-opening plan that has, so far, kept our positive rate under 1%. At Thursday’s conference he announced an executive order that would let the state liquor commission immediately suspend licenses of bars and restaurants that weren’t enforcing masking and distancing.

This is grossly obvious, but it seems to escape Trump & Company: It isn’t just talk. Part of the reason New York’s economy is going to recover (slowly) is that people have confidence that if something goes wrong, the Cuomo administration will clamp down and do the hard work necessary to fix it.

It isn’t just Cuomo. Jacinda Ardern and her government have done an amazing job keeping COVID out of the general population in New Zealand by instituting a mandatory, supervised two-week quarantine for anyone entering the country. Again, this is hard work, and last week two women who were in quarantine were given compassionate leave to see a dying relative, and later tested positive. Those women had contact with other New Zealanders on their trip home. Ardern cracked down, putting the military in charge of the quarantine hotels, and suspending compassionate exemptions. Her announcement of the new measures features a stone face and clear anger:

What she’s done, like a lot of what Cuomo’s done, is unpopular (here’s a good round-up of the impact on migrant workers). But her government’s hard work saved lives.

One of the core characteristics of Trump and Trumpism is a fundamental laziness, both intellectual and physical. The MAGA promise is that a red hat and hating the right people is all it takes to make America great. Turns out that work is required, and no more evidence is needed than the abject failure on display in states run on Trumpist principles.