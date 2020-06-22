Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: The Oval Office Occupant(s) Are Nervous

Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: The Oval Office Occupant(s) Are Nervous

by | 37 Comments

Donald Trump’s exhausted trudge from Marine One toward the White House after his botched rally in Tulsa, his red tie undone, a grim look on his face, a crumpled MAGA hat in his hand, is now an iconic image of his presidency. And as always with Trump, he’s already looking for someone to blame. The most obvious candidate, according to sources, is his embattled campaign manager, Brad Parscale… Trump was so furious when he saw how thin the crowd was that he threatened to not go onstage, two sources briefed on the discussions told me. The sources said that Parscale, reading the tea leaves, is planning to step down. “He knows he can’t survive,” one source told me…

But one thing is for sure: The blame game has shifted into high gear. Trump insiders told me Trump was presented with five options of where to hold his rally. “The president chose Tulsa,” a source said. Sources also told me that if Parscale is forced out, he likely won’t be the only casualty of the rally fiasco. Trump is debating revoking his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s control over the campaign, sources said. As I previously reported, Trump has been frustrated with Kushner’s oversight of the campaign in light of polling that consistently shows Trump losing to Joe Biden. Another source of friction has been campaign spending and reports Trump has gotten that Parscale is making millions of dollars. “Did Jared allow this?” Trump asked advisers recently, according to a source. (Kushner declined to comment.)

One way to measure Kushner’s diminished influence will be found in whom Trump would choose to replace Parscale. Top candidates include 2016 veterans [Jason] Miller, David Bossie, and Corey Lewandowski, all of whom Kushner successfully kept on the outer fringe of Trumpworld. “We can’t allow Jared’s stupid disagreements to get in the way,” Trump recently told advisers, according to a source briefed on the conversation….

David Bossie, of Citizens Unite Not Timid notoriety, got himself ‘distanced’ from Trumpworld in 2019 after he was caught scamming millions of dollars from elderly Republicans. (None of which he shared with You-Know-Who.) His little buddy Lewandowski, as per a quote in Sherman’s article, “couldn’t manage a 7-Eleven”. Miller himself only came back to the Trump bunker a few weeks ago — he’s a loyalist, and cronies with all the worst Trumplodytes, but apparently he can’t keep either his mouth or his pants zipped. Get out the waders, cuz it’s gonna get even filthier between now and November.

… The Tulsa debacle takes on added resonance given that a return to rallies is central to Trump’s reelection strategy. With COVID cases spiking across Trump country, it’s unlikely that Trump will be able to pack an arena anytime soon. Deprived of the oxygen his legions of fans provide, Trump is struggling to fight political wars on multiple fronts. He’s also lost the attack line that Biden is too old for the job. “There is something off about Trump,” a West Wing official told a top Republican a few days after Trump shakily descended the ramp at West Point. “He doesn’t have the stamina.”…

My motto, at the moment: Proud to be a Democrat. Hella glad NOT to be a Republican!

Missed it by *that* much!…

Political horse-race touts smell blood!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Geoduck

      With protests again outside the White House, the press has been booted from the building and the Shiatgibbon is wading even deeper into the racist swamps than usual with his Twitter posts.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      there have been too many “Jared and Ivanka will go back to New York…” stories for me to get even schadenfreude hopes up. We have to take the White House, the Senate and keep the House.

      I think tomorrow is the virtual fund-raiser with Joe and Barack, I’m really hoping it gets headline-making numbers, so if you were thinking of donating, that might be a good day. Think of it as a way to say fuck you, Maggie Haberman.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      Late night ? The sun just set a few minutes ago ! 😅

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Must admit to a slight curiosity as to what his golf score* was immediately après-Tulsa.

      *Real score, not the usual fudged one.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ptee

      “Couldn’t manage a 7-11” is an upgrade from “couldn’t manage a popcorn stand.”

      Sadly, and insult to all the 7-11 managers everywhere.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cain

      I want to destroy the Republican party .. I want to see Barr and Trump’s cabinet in jail. Especially Barr. I want Trump to skip town and stuck in Russia never to return .. it will drive the fact to his supporters that he is a traitor and that they supported a traitor and they will forever STFU and stop showing how patriotic they are.

      +0

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Emma from FL

      Now I can go to bed with a light heart and a smile on my lips. Let us pray to Loki, Anansi, Elegua, Kokopelli, and Lugh  that they continue meeting punishment to our enemies.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      Kicked in a few bucks, and will try to remember to tune in to the fundraiser tomorrow.

      ETA: Sarah Cooper is a national treasure.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      The David Bossie link is interesting. Trump was angry, not because his voters are being scammed, but because the grift money was going to Bossie instead of Trump.

      In personal news, I apparently am about to get my renewed passport, meaning people have gone back to work at the State Dept. I sent the application in on Feb. 20. In the intervening months it went from “In Process, expect 6-8 weeks” to “We aren’t in the office and make no promises, but here’s your case number” to “No record of this application found” and then suddenly tonight three emails in rapid succession of “It’s in process, still no promises”, “It’s been approved”, “It’s been shipped”.

      I don’t need it. I’m not going anywhere in 2020. In the Before Times, we would have been in Germany right now but at this point we’re not thinking we’ll leave our neighborhood let alone the country in the foreseeable future. Still, I was getting anxious that they might have lost it, so I’ll feel better when I have a valid passport back in my hands.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      danielx

      Read something recently about how you need a decent candidate and/or a decent record, according to political pros. The clusterfuck known as the Trump campaign has neither (for varying values and scales of “decent”), and he isn’t going to win on personality except among people who are already true believers. He also isn’t going to put anyone in charge who can tell him to shut the fuck up and make it stick; who could anyway? Much less listen to anybody who says mass public rallies are a terrible idea at the moment, because he needs those like a tweaker needs meth.

      Nobody involved can afford to admit the problem with the Trump campaign is Trump himself.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      Consider that Trump may fire Parscale and Jared and somehow find a way to hire worse people. Guessing John McLaughlin will make the cut. He convinced Eric Cantor that he was +34 in his primary. He lost by 11. Basically no Republican would hire him after that. He’s mister ‘unskewing the polls’.

      Can’t wait until we learn that Trump is +9 in California.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      Trump was so furious when he saw how thin the crowd was that he threatened to not go onstage, two sources briefed on the discussions told me.

      Whiny. Bitchwaffle.

      This is your god emperor, Trump trash!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Doug R

      I saw a tweet somewhere that there were about 2,800 paid actors plus over 980 trump* campaign people plus building staff, plus some others that meant that there were ACTUALLY only about 1,800 RUBES. Knowing how there’s a hard core that DeadHeads around with trump*, how many locals could there have been?

      Which sounds about right for a city of less than half a million in the middle of a pandemic.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Doug R: I’ve heard that rumor several places about the actors but I still don’t know how credible it is. That makes me feel kinda bad about the maskless attendees now, if most of them were starving actors just trying to make a few extra bucks.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Amir Khalid

      You can change the sales and marketing team as much as you want. But when everyone knows the product is bad, none of your changes will help you sell it. You really need to improve fix the product.

      President Trump is a bad product.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Martin:

       

      Can’t wait until we learn that Trump is +9 in California.

      And when Trump loses California, that there is PROOF of voter fraud!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      @Martin:

      Consider that Trump may fire Parscale and Jared and somehow find a way to hire worse people.

      It’s an amazing concept, but Trump has somehow managed to continue scraping through the bottom of the barrel, through the floor under the barrel, and on down to bedrock.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      When reporters say Biden is running a flawed campaign, keep in mind they considered Bernie to be running the perfect campaign, and he lost every county in Florida.— Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) June 23, 2020

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Captain C

      Trump pretty much always seems to be genuinely surprised to find out what’s going on in his organizations. Unless he’s taking credit for something that didn’t actually happen.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jinchi

      In the aftermath of eight staffers coming down with coronavirus during the Tulsa fiasco, the White House has decided to stop testing for symptoms. Trump is really stupid enough to believe that the problem is too much testing.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      rikyrah

      😒😒😒

      Asked how he can get Black voters to give him a second look, Trump said it's "a shame" he even has to answer that question given all he's done, including HBCU funding and justice reform. He concluded, "To be honest with you, they should say, 'We love Trump.'"— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 23, 2020

      Reply

