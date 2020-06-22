Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In Need Of A Good Book?

In late February/early March, when everything was juuust starting to fall apart, I read a lovely book that enveloped me in a comfy fantasy world, much like the warm honey that is one of its motifs. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern’s sophomore novel, tells the story of… well, it tells a good number of stories. The throughline is Zachary, graduate student and son of a fortune teller, who is pulled inexorably towards The Starless Sea, a mysterious land full of stories, every story, all the stories.

Each of the book’s sections alternates chapters between Zachary and another text, often a storybook he has found. While it first seems like these are exposition dumps or thematically-appropriate asides, in the end it all weaves together to be a meditation on love, narrative, and the nature of stories. At its core, it is also a romance. Here is one example of an interleaved text, which should give you a good idea of whether you want to read the other pages; click through to see the end:

Looking at reviews to jog my memory, now, I’m seeing that some readers found it weird, pretentious, and too intertextual. But I won’t let that stop me! Besides, I have a feeling there are more than a few weird, pretentious lit-crit types here. I can see where the reviewers are coming from, though. And it does take a little work, as with any non-linear narrative. So if you find such things off-putting… you have been warned. I’ll file this one under “it’s not for everyone, but it is for me.”

Consider this a recommendation thread for all your book, TV, movie, etc. needs! I’ve been watching Bosch, which one of you yokels recommended, and it’s pretty good. Going to start Homeland and Upload soon. What about you?

  Bruuuuce
  cope
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Frankensteinbeck
  frosty
  Glidwrith
  J. Squid
  joel hanes
  Major Major Major Major
  Miss Bianca
  p.a.
  PJ
  Roger Moore
  schrodingers_cat
  TheOtherHank

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      J. Squid

      The Starless Sea is even better than you say. If you like that sort of thing. I love that sort of thing and the extraordinary writing only enhances the sort of thing that this is that I love.

    3. 3.

      Miss Bianca

      So, speaking of “some readers found it weird, pretentious, and too intertextual”, I have started Neal Stephenson’s Anathem again, and this time I *swear* I’ll make it the several hundred pages till the actual plot kicks in!

      Actually, I am only doing it as a labor of love – my pal D insists that this book was written for me, and I’m running out of excuses (and other books).

      ETA: All snark aside, I really do appreciate Stephenson’s writing – I just have found this one hard going for some reason.

    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We’re watching Bosch too.

      I listened to The Night Circus back when I was driving a lot. It’s a good book. I know Morgenstern distantly, ie someone I know is good friends with her and we once belonged to the same writer board

    5. 5.

      Glidwrith

      My apologies for an OT at the top of a thread, but I’m almost never around when a fresh one opens.

      Yesterday, I think, one of our Australian Jackals said the Australian schools had done their homework on how to safely re-open (e.g. spacing, air flow patterns, etc) and succeeded but did not link to anything published. My Google-fu failed and Mr. Glidwrith is intimately involved in planning for student safety, so this is a topic of great interest.

      Can the hive mind help find these Australian studies?

      Thanks!

    6. 6.

      Frankensteinbeck

      This looks like a good thread to brag.  An industry magazine spilled the beans:  My friend Dana will probably have a movie made of her comic Phoebe And Her Unicorn.  Watching her get more and more famous has been a treat.  I mean, I’m jealous as Hell, but it’s a kind of jealousy where it doesn’t interfere with me being thrilled for her.

    7. 7.

      joel hanes

      John M. Ford’s  The Dragon Waiting   is amazing, but will require you to dive down fifty google ratholes to understand everything he’s doing.  Starting, perhaps, with the history of one of the royal families of Byzantium.    Also Mithraism.   Thence English and Welsh histories, and on and on.

      Highest recommendation, but only for a certain kind of reader.

      Ford’s work went out of print, but is being re-published this year.   He used to be a regular and glorious commenter at the Nielsen-Hayden’s blog, Making Light.

    8. 8.

      frosty

      Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches. Quanah was the last chief, son ofa Comanche and a kidnapped white girl*. A fierce tribe and the best light cavalry on the continent. Finally defeated when the buffalo were slaughtered. Parker lived into the 1900s.

      * Essentially the plot of The Searchers.

    11. 11.

      cope

      I watched the first episode of Padma Lakshmi’s solo show on HULU this afternoon.  Called “Taste The Nation”, each episode is only 30 minutes long. In each episode she goes to a different region of the US to sample cuisine brought to this country from foreign lands.  Seeing as how Food Network has become the Guy Fieri (whom I now cannot stomach) Network, this is a welcome alternative.

    12. 12.

      frosty

      I now have a list of over a dozen shows to binge, haven’t started any of them yet… well, except for Jay Leno’s Garage. Last one I saw he was driving a TR-3 like one I used to own.  I sold it in ‘79 for $800. His was cherried out, $39,600. Mine wasn’t, LOL.

    13. 13.

      PJ

      If you are searching for a long 19th century novel about the bubonic plague in 17th century Milan, which is more interested in the details of brigandry, religious life, bread riots, government and public réponse to the plague, and interesting minor characters who move the story along rather than the titular star-crossed lovers (who aren’t terribly interesting), then I recommend Manzoni’s The Betrothed.

    14. 14.

      TheOtherHank

      I love Neal Stephenson, but some of his books are difficult. I put down Seveneves because his extra long macguffin at the beginning  was too depressing. And Fall feels too much like he’s crawled up his own navel. Though, it has given me a theory about Enoch. Anathem is more fun as an audiobook.

    15. 15.

      Bruuuuce

      @joel hanes: : I have not read that one, but I’d read anything by John M. Ford, even if the copy was a blurred handwritten fifth-generation transcription on wet toilet paper in Hebrew characters but using the English pronunciation

    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @Miss Bianca:

      If you’re reading Anathem for the plot, you’re missing the point.  It’s really about the setting at least as much as the plot, and large parts of the plot exist only to show off the world building.  I can totally understand why somebody might find reading that a chore.

    17. 17.

      joel hanes

      @Miss Bianca:

      about page 128, IIRC.

      Hold on to your hat.

      Not my favorite of his books, but better than it starts.

      OTOH, I’m someone who slogged through the entire Baroque cycle, and found most of it enjoyable …

