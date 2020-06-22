This is a short cheat sheet of some of the data analysis questions I keep in the back of my head.

1) Lags

COVID has serious lags at all stages of the information flow.

Multi-day lag from exposure to testing

Zero to multi-day lag from testing to result

Negative and positive lag from testing to symptoms

Zero to multi-day lag from new infection to start of contact tracing and testing

Week lag from symptoms starting and potential hospitalization

Week lag from hospitalization to ICU

Zero to long lag from ICU to death

Multi-week lag from ICU to discharge

Significant lags between death and reports of death

Widely variable death certificate reporting practices

2) Differential impacts

COVID hits older people far harder

Non-linear effects

3) Hospital system status

Overwhelmed hospitals have far higher age adjusted case fatality rates than not overwhelmed hospitals

4) Learning

We’ve learned a lot over the first four months of the US pandemic and hospital surge

Dex, proning, remisdivir all seem to help and reduce mortality rates and hospital duration

We should expect a fairly young population to have a far less severe disease course with fewer hospitalizations and deaths than a fairly old population that is identical in all aspects other than age. We should expect fatality rates to be far lower in regions with significant available and reserve staffed hospital beds then regions that are getting slammed.

Talking Points Memo had a good image of Florida’s positivity rate and case count:

The cases on 6/19 are probably generating hospitalizations at the start of July. Anything done today won’t show up in death data until after the 4th of July.

These are just some thoughts on how to think through COVID data reporting.