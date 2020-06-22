Health in not political. I am worried about the dozens of people at the rally. — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) June 21, 2020

We're months into this pandemic and still don't have proper testing, PPE, or clear nationwide guidance. Instead, Donald Trump: – Pushes dangerous, disproven drugs

– Stands in the way of the CDC

– Refuses to wear a mask He is failing even the most basic test of leadership. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 20, 2020

BREAKING: The World Health Organization has reported the largest single-day increase in virus infections by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. Brazil had the highest spike with 54,771 cases, with the U.S. next at 36,617. https://t.co/kHWI080sAZ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2020

There have been 8.9 million people who have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 4.4 million have already recovered while 468,000 have died. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/BX6SsSDxFw — Kristine Sabillo 🇵🇭 (@kristinesabillo) June 22, 2020

Last month Lindsey Graham told me that success for Trump in battling the pandemic would be limiting American deaths to 120 thousand. We’ve now crossed that line. https://t.co/1mYyC9Kf59 — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) June 21, 2020

Long (important) thread on testing:

1. I'm a strong advocate of testing as an important pillar of the coronavirus pandemic response. There is often confusion about what testing offers, and I think it's helpful to distinguish between three roles that testing can play. — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) June 21, 2020



Click below for the whole thing —

Saluti, please find the unroll here: @CT_Bergstrom: 1. I'm a strong advocate of testing as an important pillar of the coronavirus pandemic response. There… https://t.co/wf2JbBRMC5 Enjoy :) 🤖 — Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) June 21, 2020

When we have a stack of reporting that the White House put the brakes on testing (e.g. https://t.co/BRhPEbatII; https://t.co/zttbTWkHCB), and the president openly admits he ordered his people to slow it down, we should not have to spend a day debating whether it was a sick joke. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 21, 2020

Tracking the pandemic: Some states have falling #coronavirus rates as others have begun to skyrocket. The contrast here between NY & AZ https://t.co/jlPLrmmNwK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 21, 2020

As coronavirus infections continue to surge in Texas, Florida and Arizona, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said these states could begin to see cases rise exponentially this coming week pic.twitter.com/XuFjMUaAkN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2020

Forget about waves, Mike Osterholm says. At this point, #Covid19 looks like it's just going to continue to burn, he says. https://t.co/2mEBlG62Ol — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 21, 2020

“It really seems like the US has given up… It’s hard to see how this ends. There are just going to be more and more people infected, and more and more deaths. It’s heartbreaking.” #covidiots https://t.co/n6TFhZYibb — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 20, 2020

Despite clear progress in containing the coronavirus in some regions — especially those that saw early outbreaks — globally, the number of new cases has soared in recent days. Hospitals are scrambling to cope in Brazil, Iraq, India and the United States. https://t.co/yUYpFThTRe — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2020





China banned imports from a top US poultry producer and ordered a Beijing Pepsi factory to close Sunday as authorites clamped down on food production and distribution amid a new coronavirus cluster in the capital https://t.co/AbJ3zo2FIt — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 21, 2020

Beijing coronavirus cases to see 'cliff-like' drop this week: Chinese expert https://t.co/VRLToyl6Uv pic.twitter.com/JTOpPbUqCt — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2020

As China tries to stifle the new outbreak in its capital city, it is applying something often alien to the instincts of the country’s rulers: restraint. Beijing's leaders are not crushing the entire city with heavy-handed restrictions. https://t.co/WRRR5xeEAc — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 22, 2020

"People are still not taking it seriously": Many Pakistanis dismiss the danger of the pandemic and appeals to wear face masks even as virus cases surge and authorities insist they have to lift restrictions to prevent an economic collapse. By @kathygannon. https://t.co/h068vtMi2I — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) June 22, 2020

Are more women dying of Covid-19 in India? https://t.co/M5igD2SldF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 21, 2020

New Zealand extends ban on cruise ship arrivals https://t.co/TD1U7HYmRM pic.twitter.com/FKdBOxqnpj — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2020

Sweden's herd immunity experiment has failed miserably. There have been more #COVID19 cases and deaths in Sweden than in other Nordic countries https://t.co/kyTlAurVcw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 22, 2020

Super-spreader event in Portugal has spawned 100 #coronavirus cases from a party. Prosecutors are involved because the June 7 event in the town of Lagos exceeded the number of people allowed to gather under pandemic rules https://t.co/X89kMjmLle pic.twitter.com/zDNMFaj6TZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 21, 2020

Extra police enforce German tower block quarantine, following clashes with residents https://t.co/lsUfMrkElX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 21, 2020

Dutch police on Sunday charged on horseback and fired water cannon to disperse protesters frustrated with the government's coronavirus policies, arresting dozens after skirmishes broke ou https://t.co/fBb5Nktngg — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 21, 2020

A weekly saliva test is to undergo a trial to pick up asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus in a move that ministers hope could provide a blueprint for a national mass testing programme ttps://www.thetimes.co.uk/… https://t.co/XOkmeER6Vw — The Times (@thetimes) June 22, 2020

Saudi Arabia ends #coronavirus lockdown despite spike in infections https://t.co/7gnOZaXX88 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 22, 2020

A new field hospital in eastern Morocco will from Sunday receive around 700 COVID-19 patients following a sharp spike in infections in the kingdom, the government said https://t.co/Z6bNejD7xO — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 21, 2020

Latin America's #coronavirus cases pass the 2 million mark. Most of those cases are in Brazil https://t.co/ylAnjGQXNZ pic.twitter.com/9Fdshs9bhp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 21, 2020

Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths https://t.co/WQLK5InJmX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 22, 2020

“Here we didn’t believe” the coronavirus was a threat, said 57-year-old Anastasio Ramón Alonso. “But when people began to die & die & die, we lost our incredulity.” Officials report 20,000+ coronavirus deaths in Mexico, undoubtedly an undercount. https://t.co/7KMklex7w5 — COVID19 (@V2019N) June 21, 2020