Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Math Demands It!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Yes we did.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We still have time to mess this up!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

The revolution will be supervised.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Nevertheless, she persisted

Mission Accomplished!

No one could have predicted…

Reality always wins in the end.

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Birthday Trip Down Memory Lane

Birthday Trip Down Memory Lane

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: ,

In case you missed it…

John’s birthday post this morning:

It’s Somebody’s Birthday Today!

By request, a much-loved photo that was missing from the photo array in that post:


Rosie Adores Dad, and The Feeling Is Mutual

…..

Oh, and this is classic Cole, don’t you think?

picture of tombstone

It’s from one of the posts below, but I’m not gonna tell you which one.

Subaru Diane wrote this masterpiece in honor of the blog master’s birthday:

I am the very model of a semi-centenarian,
My visage is curmudgeonly, my politics contrarian;
I mop my bathroom naked, and I shave my cat’s posterior
(He’s going to kill me in my sleep, for he is my superior).

I rescued Lily, Rosie, and — oh, what’s his name? — that other dog;
I lost the mustard, broke my shoulder, made a top ten-thousand blog;
Because you jackals are a bunch of idiots and stupid fools,
I wish you all would email me in CAPITALS AND MAJUSCULES.

(Chorus: He wishes we would email him in CAPITALS AND MAJUSCULES,
He wishes we would email him in CAPITALS AND MAJUSCULES,
He wishes we would email him in CAPITALS AND MAJUS- MAJUSCULES)

I write a righteous rant, but I have made my home a place of Zen,
I chill out in my house, front porch, back yard, or living room and den;
And for the next half-century I’ll just keep calm and carry on,
For I’m the very model of a semi-centenarian!

~SiubhanDuinne

And for anyone who wants to take a trip down memory lane, here is a collection of birthday posts (and more) from over the years:

It is my 32nd birthday (2002)

Blog Break (2003)

Birthday (2004)

Happy Birthday to Me (2005)

Happy Birthday to Me (2007)

An Open Thread Dedicated to the Greatness of Devon Cole  (2007)

Another Open Thread (2008)

Peak Wingnut (2008)

It’s the Thought That Counts (2009)

Open Thread (2009)

How Jack Russell Terrier Puppies Dry Themselves (2009)

You’ll Never Get this 21 Minutes of Your Life Back (2009)

Open Thread: Happy Birthday, John Cole (2010)

Still the King (2010)

Mid-Day Open Thread (2010)

Tuna On a Dinner Plate (2010)

Open Thread (2010)

Happy Birthday To Me (2011)

Open Thread (2012)

Godson Meets Dog (2012)

Snarky Post Title That Some Will Laugh At But Will Offend Others

For Our Very Special Angry Lady (2013)

I Am Such A Dick (2013)

Another Teeny Tiny Request (2013)

Tuesday Sorta Late Night Open Thread (2013)

Happy Birthday, West Virginia (2013)

Happy Father’s Day Everyone! (2014)

True Blood Open Thread (2014)

Mothering is Hard work (2015)

Happy Mother’s Day (2015)

Long Day (2016)

Healthcare, Birthday, and other Bullshit (2017)

Saturday Open Thread (2018)

Friday Night Open Thread (Shut Up I Know There is Already One) 2018

Birthday Party (2018)

Happy 50th Anniversary to the Old People (2018)

Good Birthday (2019)

Happy Father’s Day (2019)

Pets Open Thread (2019)

Another Fun Day at the Beach (2019)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baquist
  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco
  • BGinCHI
  • BruceFromOhio
  • CaseyL
  • danielx
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Eljai
  • ellie
  • EmanG
  • frosty
  • greenergood
  • HeleninEire
  • joel hanes
  • low-tech cyclist
  • Martin
  • Mathguy
  • Miss Bianca
  • OldDave
  • p.a.
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • raven
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Spanky
  • Tim F
  • Tom Levenson
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      Mathguy

      I’ve got to say that “Peak Wingnut” has not aged well. It’s appears that wingnuttiness is a bit like COVID-19, since we’re still riding the first wave.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      joel hanes

      Not birthday themed, but any list of the GOAT Balloon Juice threads IMHO must include BJ’s part in the three-way “I am aware of all internet traditions” event — the other two participating blogs being LGM, where it started, and Sadly, No!

      LGM has lost that part of its archives.   Sadly, No! is dormant.

      Only Balloon Juice remains to remember and to tell the tale.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Mathguy: That’s what’s so funny about Peak Wingnut!  It aged about as well as strong cheese sitting on the hot engine of a car.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BGinCHI

      Anyone else remember a Soonergrunt post where we pretended to comment in a meta- way on commenting itself?

      I often think about how funny that was.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tim F

      @WaterGirl:  NP! I’m going from memory about the traffic analytics so who knows if I got that right. But the tire rims & anthrax line was such a perfect distillation of what negotiating with Republicans actually would be like, and it got a lot of traction around the blogosphere.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      greenergood

      Hippo Bird-day to Ewe, Mr Cole!! I only arrived at BJ after Tunch had crossed the rainbow bridge, so it was lovely to see photos of the feline overlord in all his glory. His feline and canine minions are worthy inheritors of his kingdom, esp Steve and that queen of queens-girl Lily!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tom Levenson

      Missed the earlier thread so…

       

      Happy Birthday, John.

       

      A great blogfather you are. And, on the evidence scattered round the place, a better human.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      BGinCHI

      @WaterGirl: I know this is self-serving, but I wrote this on that thread and it brings back all the feelz & memories:

      Usually AsianGrrl drops in and laments that no one is around. Yutsano magically appears.

      Something fishy there I think.

      Hours later Raven demands a football thread, but it’s only Tuesday.

      Just Some Fuckhead notes that everyone is an idiot.

      Brachiator dismisses hundreds of years of intellectual history with nonsensical reference to Shogun era Japan.

      Thread flirts with VICTORY! when troll flies in to tout Romney and corporate cash.

      Cole is still awake. Contemplating his life.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      prostratedragon

      Happy Birthday, John Cole. And lovely picture of father and, is it Lily? And being the chorus in the verse is fun.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      frosty

      Wow, I have been reading this blog for a long time. And so have many of you /waves/. I don’t recognize any nyms from the earlier years, but there are a lot of regulars here who were commenting from 2012 on.

      Like Raven, I changed nyms somewhere in there. fka Brother Shotgun of Sweet Reason.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mathguy

      @Tim F: That one is spot even today:

      “I really don’t understand how bipartisanship is ever going to work when one of the parties is insane. Imagine trying to negotiate an agreement on dinner plans with your date, and you suggest Italian and she states her preference would be a meal of tire rims and anthrax.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Yutsano

      Sigh. I  wrote a long post about long lost nyms then my phone ated it. Just miss a bunch of peeps who used to post here. A lot of them bailed after the Tommy incident and I can’t blame them.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl: I don’t think that’s Rosie; I think it’s one of Mom & Dad Cole’s Jack Russells.  They have two.

      My god, that list of Birthday posts makes me feel old.  OTOH, my…  (counts on fingers)… 14 years of comments on this blog are probably as close as I’ll ever get to a personal journal.

      I wished John a Happy B-Day this morning, but more never hurts: Happy Birthday, John!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.